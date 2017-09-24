September 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #248

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

33 Responses to September 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #248

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Jeanine went wrong by having a never Trumper from the Blaze on to take thinly veiled cheap shots at our president when he was supposed to be arguing the conservative point of view.

  2. 77bassguitarist says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Certainly hoping for stadium walk outs today…..MAGA

    • Theoldbear says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:33 am

      Trump is smoking out all the libtards for all good and loyal Americans to see ! It will not go good for them ! Proof positive they hate America and what it really stands for, Main stream folks love their country and will not tolerate this behavior. Our President loves America and it shows in every speech he he makes. This love of the USA will Trump the uniparty/radicals hate and they will pay a heavy price…God bless the USA and President Trump 🇺🇸

  4. ZurichMike says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:24 am

    In response to the NFL owners attacking Trump’s remarks to fire the “take a knee” jerks, I went one by one to the NFL owners’ tweets and started tweeting my reply:

    “Oh, STFU and play football. If you want your employees to be disrepectful SJW, they can do it ON THEIR OWN TIME. #FireThem”

    After the second such tweet, Twitter shut down my tweeting ability for 12 hours. Basically I was put in “timeout” by a private organization for bad conduct. The irony is not lost on me, but it’s certainly lost on Twitter and the NFL owners.

    I have never been a big fan of pro football or pro basketball because they are, by and large, prima donnas. This seals it. Never again.

    • Harry Lime says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:49 am

      I guess they’ll have to get rid of the Patriots team name…can’t have that…and that star on the Dallas Cowboys helmet…gone…the Hail Mary pass?…forget about it!

      The yellow penalty flags they can keep. Bunch of cowards!

  5. joeknuckles says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    The ones that are going to be hurt the most by the spoiled ball players and their stupid protests are the kids that are working their way up to the pro level. They don’t have guaranteed multi million dollar contracts yet and, thanks to the idiotic and selfish acts of the current crop of players, they most likely never will have the same opportunity.

  6. TeaForAll says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Major Boycott Tomorrow

  7. Wend says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Me too. Fortunately my college football team (USC) is well behaved. I hate basketball and am on my last nerve with pro football.

  8. Minnie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Let the games begin!

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I like Rand Paul, but he is dangerously wrong on his HC stance. There are probably no more than four Senate votes for full repeal. It will have to be done in steps. “All or nothing” on Obamacare repeal will only leave you with “nothing”. Principles paired with pragmatism is greatly needed.

    ———

    Rand Paul’s Quixotic Quest Will Lead to Single Payer
    http://www.independentsentinel.com/rand-pauls-quixotic-quest-will-lead-to-single-payer/

  10. kea25252014 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Today is the day Germany picks Merkel again. Patriotism has been beaten out of the German’s RIP Germany and the rest of Western EU.

    • DebbieUK says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Germans are behind Merkel because she is the power in Europe .Germans like the fact that they rule Europe via the EU.What Merkel says goes. Most Germans have always believed in the right to rule by superiority even today.Hopefully her coalition will be weaker than usual .Thats about all we can hope for.i am glad that Trump didnt go for her nonsense.

  11. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The Mooch has made some questionable statements since he was fired, but I’m thinking he was right when he accused Steve Bannon of building his own brand off the strength of the President. MAGA is the President’s mission, what gives Bannon and Gorka the right to claim they are the “true” arbiters of MAGA?

    • kea25252014 says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Is this why BB is suddenly gone off its rocker? I was wondering what had happened. Far to neg and anti maga IMO

    • ALEX says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:43 am

      If you asked most Trump supporters who Bannon and Gorka were one week before the President hired them, I’m thinking 99.8% would have no idea. They have appeal to their limited audience no different then National Review or talk radio..

      All of these people are sadly mistaken they have any sway. A senate primary in Alabama is meaningless and not the battleground….

      I can guarantee the 800 counties that voted twice for Obama and went for President Trump, most in states not won by a republican since the 80s, sure as heck didn’t just discover Bannon,Gorka,Hannity,Limbaugh,Fox News or anyone else in right media..

      I find all of these people trivial and the Breitbart crowd condescending and rather nasty in tone and tenor…I voted for Donald J. Trump within a week of hearing a rally…I haven’t changed since that day in June 2015…

      • kea25252014 says:
        September 24, 2017 at 12:48 am

        I had only started to read Breitbart because I dropped our local paper. I stopped with DM and D report. I fell into the tree house which I love. I knew I would vote for Trump almost two days after he announced he was running because he said what I was thinking and Macy’s started to drop him. I knew he was the right one. Never looked back.

  12. bluesky says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:37 am

    A encounter of a week ago has been weighing upon me and I feel compelled to share especially in light of the recent flag protests.

    At the grocery checkout there was a young man wearing a tank top and on his right shoulder was tattooed a reverse US flag. I asked the young man if he had been in the military, and he was extremely reluctant to respond wanting to know why I would ask. I replied that his tattoo reminded me of the flag patch that military wear on their combat uniforms. “Stars first into battle” He was quiet for a moment, then muttered very softly that he had be accused of disrespecting the flag. I thanked him for his service and he thanked me for my support.

    Upon reflection, this young man had to have been feeling extremely patriotic and proud of his service for him to get such a permanent & prominent tattoo of the American Flag. However ignorant busy-bodies have made this young man feel ashamed and embarrassed.

    This encounter has been on my heart for the past week, and I felt the need to pass on. Maybe another reader will be in a similar situation and be able to give back a little to a young man/woman who was willing to give their all for this wonderful country.

  13. andi lee says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:38 am

    So. Where is the 33 Benghazi survivors? How is their physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, health? Do they know we care to know how they’re doing? Why haven’t we heard their testimony on what they experienced, their duties, or witnessed on the ground?

    Where is Bob Levinson? Austin Tice? UKs John Cantlie?

    How is the CIA working within the jurisdiction of the U.S.A. when their sole scope only pertains to foreign soil? WHO authorized that?

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:49 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:50 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

  18. sunnydaze says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Candace Owens was on Jesse Waters tonite!!! Love this woman! And yes, unfortunately it’s the “explosive” guy who got it to YT first. Well….good on him for getting this out there, even tho I hate his titles.

    Go Candace!!!

  19. citizen817 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

