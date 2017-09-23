September 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #247

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Oh, Bluto! I’m looking forward to a new list!
Oh no! I’m not going there. I’ve been tuning out the griping noise for the most part. I do let some filter in and am just stunned at the level of dramatic posturing. Not sure if any of it is authentic or simply contrived to garner attention. So weird.
I agree, Bluto. Crazy here.
Not going there??? No list? Oh sadness 😥
You are so right. There is a lot of weirdness going on. And a lot of new names showing up. Coincidence?
City of St. Louis jumped the shark today. Passed a Resolution honoring the heroin dealer who tried to ram the cop car and was subsequently shot by police. Pretty weird stuff.
http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/st-louis-aldermen-pass-resolution-remembering-anthony-lamar-smith-angering/article_a5f5e396-ca04-5e88-961f-b4c0234eb231.html
It’s because most everything done today by politicians is done out of fear.
Ahhh, sunny d… a Mike Brown faux tribute. Same outcome… different drug dealer.
Next thing you know they’ll be building statues to Mike Brown and Anthony Smith, etc. to replace the Confed statues they tear down.
St. Louis has become a Democratic Basket Case of the highest order.
That’s sickening. No wonder it’s getting harder to find police applicants.
If I was a cop in St. Louis, I would move. For real.
It’s amazing to me that there are any police left there. Now *that’s* dedication.
They just need to hire unhackable robots for that job
Scarborough: Democrats Stepping into a Trap With Monday’s CNN Debate on Healthcare between Bernie Sanders and Bill Cassidy & Lindsey Graham.
https://hotair.com/archives/2017/09/22/scarborough-dems-stepping-trap-mondays-cnn-debate/
Kinda hard to believe that, if it’s being “moderated ” by CNN people.
I agree. Suspicious cat here.
You can bet that it was Graham that set that trap – Tapper would jump for it and Bernie loves the spotlight. Anyone ever watch Graham debate? He’s very good, very used to the spotlight and Cassidy is solid & knows his stuff as a Doctor. This should be good.
Politics makes “Strange bedfellows” ! [PI] Judge Moore has somer serious anti-establishment chops ; which works against him with the lilliputians in the GOP ! OTOH, L. Strange has been linked to the swamp cabal ! Although Pouts Trump did note Mr. Strange was tall enough to wade the swamp.
Isn’t Strange’s only “connection” to McConnell a PAC that McConnell uses to support Senate Rs?
I could be wrong, but that’s my understanding of this so far.
If that’s the case, of *course* McConnell would use it to support a guy who, as Sessions replacement, is already in the Senate, right?
Anyway, correct me if I’m wrong.
Of course your’e not wrong. It’s a complete false flag ran by Cruzbots… and apparently Steve Bannon who it seems is nuttier than a fruitcake.
“IM GONNA HELP TRUMP FROM THE OUTSIDE…. EVEN IF HE DOESN’T WANT ME TO”
No kidding! Thanks for nothin’ Bannon. You ain’t no Breitbart!!
Ugh, not the Cruzbots. I don’t like Bannon. He sure isn’t Breitbart!
Right—McConnell routinely supports his incumbents with a contribution, no matter who they are. (It is kind of procedural in the Senate)
They use it against the Dems in the senate too.
In April 2017, the Senate Leadership Fund began running ads against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), criticizing her for her vote against President Donald Trump’s (R) nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. The ads targeted McCaskill, according to Politico, because of her re-election bid in 2018 in a state that Trump won by more than 18 percent in the 2016 presidential election.[8]
https://ballotpedia.org/Senate_Leadership_Fund
Here is who they used it for in 2016
Joe Heck, Nevada – Defeated
Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
Rob Portman, Ohio
Roy Blunt, Missouri
Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire – Defeated
There is an increasingly dangerous disconnect between the virtue signalling elites and the citizens of this country.
President Trump is brilliantly trying to bring this to a head with his NFL comments. If it festers for too much longer, low rating for football games will be the very least of our worries.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love that he got it on with the stupid SJW’s tonite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not worried about their low ratings… I revel in them.
I’m not worried about their low ratings… I revel in them.
VP Mike Pence CANCELS Huntsville, AL trip for Big Luther…They know Luther is Toast.
http://www.pacificpundit.com/2017/09/22/pence-cancels-campaign-trip-to-huntsville-knows-luther-strange-is-toast/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pride cometh before the fall. Watch yourself, psadie. You could be in for some serious problems coming up if you keep acting like Balaam’s ride.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not my headline if you even went to the link! Open your mind PTrump did and he told Mike to forget it…PTrump said he thought he made a mistake tonight endorsing someone in a PRIMARY…listen again for yourself Miles!
LikeLike
*ahem*
You posted it. You wrote about it. You’re crowing about it and acting like a complete arseluch. If it comes time and you’re proven wrong, you’re going to look pretty darn sad.
And from now on, you call me MISTER. No first names for you, as you haven’t earn my respect nor will likely ever unless you change your tone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay MILES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s 1 way to spin it. Does it bother you at all, that you sound exactly like Ted Cruz did when he was spinning and attacking Candidate Trump with half truths and misrepresentations? I mean you’re doing the EXACT same thing Cruz did.
BTW Cruz lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t bother her. She was on last night with the same snarky tone and divisive talk.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CON-jecture + biased opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AKA – Propaganda
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah ok Pal. He’s going down in reference to a NASA event. Your anti MAGA agenda is showing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing says “vote for my candidate” like misrepresenting facts and using obscure web links tp back up your story! Got anymore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could have sworn I heard President Trump tonight say Vice President Pence supports Luther’s campaign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WRONG, as usual.
The Luther rally is in Birmingham.
Huntsville is NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. WHNT.com states, “We don’t know if the change in plans impacts the VP Pence’s visit to Birmingham too.”
As far as the NRA and event brite are concerned, Birmingham hangar rally is still on.
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20170922/join-vice-president-mike-pence-this-monday-for-a-campaign-rally-for-luther-strange-1
Dear Alabama NRA Member:
View Related Articles
This Monday, September 25th at 7:00 pm at HealthSouth Aviation in Birmingham, Vice President Mike Pence will be holding a rally for Luther Strange! Doors open at 4:00 pm. Please plan to attend! For additional details about the rally and to register, please visit LutherStrange.com.
Luther Strange, “A+” Rated and NRA-PVF Endorsed
Luther has earned our endorsement and highest rating, an “A+”, because he is the ONLY candidate in the race we can count on to protect our Second Amendment freedoms. His opponent, Roy Moore, can’t be trusted with our gun rights. So don’t waste your vote!
Luther Strange has a proven record of leadership on our Second Amendment freedoms. He is a champion for gun owners, a fighter against criminal illegal aliens, and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s agenda. President Trump has praised and endorsed Luther Strange because he is “tough on crime and borders.”
Voted to put a Pro-Gun Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: Luther voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch, a pro-Second Amendment justice, to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supports Right-to-Carry: Luther cosponsored Right-to-Carry Reciprocity legislation, which would ensure that ALL law-abiding Americans with the legal right to carry concealed can carry their firearm for self-defense in any other state.
Opposes Backdoor Gun Ban: Luther voted to strike down an Obama-era regulation that would have stripped Social Security recipients of their Second Amendment rights without due process.
Opposes Gun Registration: Luther sponsored legislation to roll back the Obama administration’s defacto gun registration scheme.
Opposes Gun Control: Luther strongly opposes attempts to ban guns, ammunition, magazines, or creating a so-called “universal” background check system that would criminalize the private transfer of firearms, which is only enforceable through federal gun registration.
Supports the Hearing Protection Act: Luther cosponsored legislation that would remove the excessive red tape and onerous $200 transfer tax that accompanies the purchase of firearm suppressors.
This election is too important to sit out! Please join Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, September 25th in support of Luther, and please vote Luther Strange for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, September 26th! We look forward to seeing you there!
Event details:
Monday, September 25, 2017
HealthSouth Aviation
4851 65th Place North
Birmingham, AL 35206
Doors open 4:00 PM/Event Begins 7:00PM
Oops, they are already backtracking on this “breaking news” – they have no idea whether VP Pence will be there or not. Made a Dandy Anti-Trump headline for the Anti-Trumpers.
http://www.waff.com/story/36433785/vp-mike-pence-cancels-scheduled-trip-to-huntsville
Not so fast: VP Mike Pence may still be in Huntsville Monday
So now you’re calling my local Huntsville TV station “anti-trumpers”? That’s ridiculous.
LikeLike
Trump said he would be there.
Proven false.
Oh look, the midnight shift has started.
I’m going to bed.
Sweet news!
Fake news. But you knew that.
Pence is not going to Huntsville but he IS going to be in Birmingham. He had to shorten his trip but is still coming to Bama for Strange.
Cool video of President Trump smooth talking the leader of South Korea, entire room is in the palm of his hand and they don’t even speak the same language.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you listen close…. everybody laughs when he says it in English… then they all laugh again when the woman says it in Korean, LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is so real..so natural being with people. That kind of confidence just amazes me. Totally comfortable with himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats Should Be Terrified at the Latest DNC Fundraising Numbers — And It’s Getting Worse
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/980208-democrats-terrified-latest-dnc-fundraising-numbers-getting-worse/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hopefully they’ll keep on doing what they’ve been doing all along now the past couple years. Judging by what happened tonite in St. Louis, they’re going to keep on keeping on.
Winning! (Tho I do feel bad for decent folks in St Louis)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Following Hillary’s lead, the Dems seem to be living in 2016 and not planning for 2018. Hope they continue that losing strategy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems/Uni Party ‘slept’ thru Election Day, so they still think they are in campaign mode.
Thank Goodness they lost. Instead of listening to dreaded news, we are now listening to MAGA rallies.
We have much, much to be thankful for.
I’m giving the Dems/Uni Party Halloween, their nightmare.
I’ll take Thankgiving Day, full of the Lord’s Blessings.
Christmas belongs to those who believe in God–Family–Country only.
I watched my Presidents long speech tonight and thoroughly enjoyed it. He went to Alabama and stumped for a LOYAL ally. The President was genuine and vouched for a mans character.
I’ve read the usual anti trump nonsense here questioning our Presidents Judgement.
I am for MAGA. I am for my President since day one. I am on his team. He says Luther is our man then he is my man and I won’t waiver in his plans.
The President pulls no punches. He spoke his mind on the NFL and many other topics.
He wants Strange. I want strange. Simple.
I am amazed at the posters here that want to directly contradict him.
In regards to Bannon. I listened to him on Breitbart during the campaign. He was anti Trump. He was all in for Cruz. Trump grabbed him and utilized him to win. Bannons time was over. Trump took what he needed. Trump was in control.
The President is light years ahead of these bought and paid for politicians
After watching the President speak so eloquently about his friend Luther tonight, it’s astonishing to me anybody would even question who they were voting for.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. I am 100% behind the Presidents agenda. It seems that many are false followers. Never Trumpers infiltrating the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not questioning who I’m voting for! 🙂
You’re not voting for anyone – you’re not even in Alabama.
What I enjoy most about your post is this… when I cast my vote for Roy Moore on Tuesday, I’ll think of you and laugh.
sgtrok13:
He wants Strange. I want strange. I’ve had strange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And here I thought Charlie Harper was dead.
Hahaha
I’ve had strange
That’s great!
Lol. 😁
Looks like College kids’ age…and they can’t even spell it right. Not surprised there.
They have become bottom feeders, as Hubbie calls them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It might be a joke. Hard to believe this is reality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it treehouseron; seriously I do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The results of Leftist education .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly-too busy being trained to become SJW.
Bottom Feeders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll take too scoops of peech sherbert pleaze
LikeLiked by 2 people
…with frootz and nutz on top.
LikeLike
Troublemaker: These are Professors !
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) May Jump Ship and Switch Parties. WV Gov. Jim Justice switched from D to R a few months ago and Justice is backing Manchin for re-election in 2018.
http://rightwingnews.com/democrats/democrat-senator-thinks-time-jump-ship-considering-switching-parties/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stranger things than that have happened in politics; makes sense to me.
If it happens; thank our Deal-Maker in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manchin is not trustworthy. He voted for the 2013 Gang of 8 amnesty bill (Schumer-Rubio).
Manchin will do ANYTHING to survive remaining in the Senate.
Enjoy your weekend, Treepers. President Trump got this. He taking care of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Isn’t it Strange that the only evidence anybody can illustrate against Strange is that he took money from McConnell (his boss) to get relected (McConnell donated to Cruz, donated to Rand Paul, etc.) ?
I mean the guy voted for President Trump’s agenda, gets an hour and a half long ringing endorsement from the President, says in the rally tonight he doesn’t support McConnell, has President Trump say Strange doesn’t support McConnell… but yet people still insist that President Trump is being ‘fooled’.
Does President Trump look like the kind of person you can play for a fool?
He’s met Luther Strange, and he gave many good reasons tonight to vote for Strange; chief among them, he calls Strange his friend.
Really nothing to argue about. You’re about to see a bunch of people respond, though, with no good arguments… .arguing anyways.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I agree, Treehouseron.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m doing this newfangled thing: relaxing about it & letting the good people of Alabama make their decision.
A bunch of people are really worked up about it though. I’m not one of them.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I concur. There are much more treacherous souls blocking PT’s agenda. Why, I’d even say there are far Moore Strange and dangerous swamp critters to focus his attention on. Let Alabama be Alabama. Trump’s got this, whomever wins!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most importantly,treehouseron, POTUS doesn’t make up ‘stuff’ and lie to get support; he’s a truth-teller.
He gave a lot of insider info tonight about what is going on in politics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wheatitoo brought up a good point that McConnell always has to give money to the incumbent. That is his charge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s my understanding, too.
So if *that’s* why he’s being branded a Swamp Rat, then somebody on the “honorable” (cough cough) Judge Moore’s side is flinging around a real load of Bullsh*t.
I have yet to hear any other reasons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This reminds me of the way the Dems tore down Trump signs last year.
This is in Germany.
I hope the good people of Germany come to their senses and vote out Frau Merkel.
Their country is circling the drain.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s all they are good for..destroying the free world..or what’s left of it.
Wake Up, German patriots! Wake Up!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Germany is lost. When you ask family about it. They say nothings wrong. But you in the USA OMG Trump is awful. You ask them about Merkel and you get ‘Her migration policy sucks but she’s a good chancellor’. Sad but true. They refuse to see it. Germany and the rest of the western EU is lost. She will not be voted out. There is something in the water over there. Brainwashing of some kind. This is worst then WW2 something they can never come back from.
LikeLike
guess who initiated and oversaw the brainwashing of Germans. It was the USA
LikeLike
In the UK during our last disastrous ekection , the left destroyed and defaced Conservative party posters and bill boards often writing Nazis and Scum across them. Its becoming difficult to hold a conservative /patriotic point of view .No way would I put a poster in my window ,I would get a brick through it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Felt the same way living in the PNW of USA. There are definitely *parts* of the US like that, Debbie. And it is *horrible* to live in those places.
A real breath of fresh air to get away from them. Is there a “friendlier” part of the UK you can live in?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really doubt they’ll get rid of Merkel.
We’ve got our brainwashed folks her in the US. But we don’t have nearly as many as Western Europe, esp. in the Northern countries.
Twenty years ago, maybe they would’ve voted someone like Merkel out. Now? I doubt it.
And I really really hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Sadly your not wrong. ‘Her migration policy sucks but she’s a good chancellor’ is what I’m told all the time. They refuse to see it. And your right it is something in the water over there. I don’t even think 20 years ago would have made a difference. They brought in a lot of people from Turkey. I think it has to go with ww2 guilty. They just refuse to do anything. Thank god we have DJT and MAGA
LikeLike
Is anyone else getting sick and tired of Rand Paul’s purity test insanity? Does he even want to repeal Ocare? He can’t be stupid enough to think that he’s going to get a better deal when the President has to compromise with Democrats.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s GOT to be paid off. He votes lock step with the democrats.
How else am I suppose to interpret it, when he voted the exact same as every democrat in the senate did? He’s a democrat, correct?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
Rand Paul is an ideologue with a very high price tag.
Not unlike his Dad, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We could pay for a lot of socialist health care with the money we’ve wasted in the endless wars. Rand and Ron are right about that, but they are weak on immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rand Paul voted for the ‘skinny repeal’…the one that McCain turned thumbs down on.
So it makes no sense for him to vote ‘No’ on this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He keeps saying the same “conservative nutjob catnip” phrase “It’s Obama-Care LITE”
and then all the supposed conservatives go “OOOh, I like that! Yeah! It’s OBAMA-CARE LITE!” and think he’s a genius.
He’s not a genius. He’s a democrat.
LikeLike
Oh Rand is not a Democrat…he’s for Right-to-Work and for reigning in regulations and bloated government.
Rand is a Libertarian.
And bless their hearts, Libertarians tend to get lost in the weeds sometimes…and would rather be ‘right’ and lose, than bend a little to get something done.
I agree with Rand Paul on several things.
But then sometimes I want to give him a thump on the head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all due respect, he is absolutely a democrat. He votes with Chuck Schumer. He hasn’t voted for one meaningful bill in 5 years in the senate, all the while the democrats have pushed their agenda through and made huge strides. He voted against Obamacare dozens of times when Obama would veto it, and even managed to vote against it once or twice this year when he knew it woulnd’t pass… now that is has a chance to pass, he makes sure to vote AGAINST this bill just in case they accidentally got enough votes somewhere.
He’s worse than a democrat because he lies to good people like you about it. At least Kamala Harris isn’t lying about what she supports. Chuck Schumer is completely honest about what he supports.
Rand Paul? Not so much.
LikeLike
I’m not sure what he is, but he’s full of crap. That I can tell you.
LikeLike
I can’t imagine any Democrat voting for repeal, even Heitkamp, Manchin or Donnelly. All three are likely to be turfed out next year, and are looking forward to seven-figure lobbyist salaries. They would almost certainly lose their party primary if they vote for a GOP healthcare bill.
The GOP has control of the Senate in name only. Graham and McCain are traitorous, and then you only need one more R to block anything.
The public largely has an idealized image of the Canadian system, even though there are drawbacks to it. The most unpopular part of the ACA was not the individual mandate, it was the cuts to Medicare.
I think a better political strategy is to just let the ACA destroy itself like it was designed to do. The winning hand is cost control: tort reforms, charging home nations for care used by illegals, removing the antitrust exemption from the health insurance industry. Then we should devolve Medicare, so Kalifornia and New York can implement single payer in their own states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange campaign worker coaches crowd to look at camera and be excited and happy.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/wow-luther-strange-campaign-worker-coaches-crowd-look-excited-happy-rally-video/
LikeLike
Why would we care? I like being happy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s another worthless article from that site by two worthless people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pure garbage…
LikeLiked by 5 people
We get it… You want Moore… Or do you? Are you really a Trump backer at all?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Go away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I must say I am enjoying your trolls…you get people to bite on every one of them. Well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
I’d like to see Steve Bannon returning as Chief of Staff, perhaps in the second term.
If you are concerned about Sessions, focus your fire on Deputy AG Rosenstein. The latter is the one who brought in Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President was as happy as I’ve seen him in months..When he said he threw some people out I took it as Bannon..The administration is running as smooth as ever..Bannon and his ilk are done..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah, couple things I noticed…. he said he might have to fire a couple people… actually already did (tee hee)
and then the other thing, Kelly looked happy too when he was on the stage.
I thought Kelly was despondent everytime Trump spoke publicly? Looked pretty thrilled and supportive tonight to me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And President Trump sure showered Kelly with a lot of praise tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, he was referring to Bannon and Gorka in that one.
On the contrary, I think Pres Trump was trying to give Gen Kelly the mike and Kelly gestured for people to cheer for Trump and walked away. Then PT had to make excuse Kelly’s very busy. It was awkward.
Wonder what is up with Kelly? It did bother me.
LikeLike
Maybe he doesn’t like to talk?
When you were overanalyzing his body language, did you notice whether or not he was smiling?
LikeLike
Was I “overanalyzing”? Perhaps you are “overdefensive”? I saw it the one time my husband and I both noticed it. I will go find it.
I’m just saying PT tried to get him to talk and moved away from the lectern, but Kelly went away. PT had to carry the exchange at trying to get the General to say some positive words. I suspect trying to dispute the media claims that Kelly doesn’t like him (that debunked picture at the UN speech and his face during the Trump Tower Charlottesville remarks). Seeing how PT cleared the air for other media attacks like Melania’s shoes and McConnell supporting Strange,.
LikeLike
You will regret trusting the neocons. If Gen Kelly gets his way, the wall will be a myth, and DACA will be legalized.
The left was screaming for the scalps of Bannon, Miller and Gorka. That’s because they were effective. Ignore that at our peril.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are you getting all this stuff? Where? Is it based on anything actual/factual?
LikeLike
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/16/john-kelly-has-long-asked-congress-to-fix-daca-legislatively/
*Image created by a major leftist group. I do not endorse this image.
LikeLike
Kaiser this is dangerous if PTrump grants “amnesty” it is all over for him for a second term. Sometimes I really think that he doesn’t want a second term because of all the flak and nonsense he is getting from Congress who won’t even support their own Party’s President. After awhile it takes a toll on his family who would probably love to go back to their beautiful life in NYC.
LikeLike
His son says, “‘Impossible’ is just a starting point for my father.”
LikeLike
Um Bannon🤔, NO!!!
LikeLike
Kaiser if you watched the rally tonight you would have heard PTrump say when the crowd started chanting “LOCK HER UP”…”ask Jeff Sessions!” Uh oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not be hating Bannon, folks. He’s just trying to be a breeze that keeps Trump tacking right. Trump still likes him and needs him. It isn’t either/or with Trump/Bannon, it’s both/and.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so much. Bannon’s website runs attack ads on Trump constantly… and now he’s endorsing the candidates Trump opposes.
So, yeah, I’m calling a spade a spade. To hell with Bannon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Steve Bannon has a list of accomplishments, rather than nepotistic connections. If Strange wins the nomination, the neocons will chalk it up as a victory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Victory for Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you honestly think the neocons are trustworthy? After they lied us into war after war? After they backed Egg McMuffin? After they claimed that Bannon and Gorka were neo-Nazis?
What has Luther Strange ever done to fight the neocons?
Jeff Sessions stood against the corrupt elite to be the first national politician to endorse Trump. His true heir is Roy Moore, not Luther EB-5.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaiser you better be careful with your comments for Halloween is right around the corner and they are “gonna get you.” Ooooooooo.
LikeLike
Egg McMuffin’s campaign workers are now working on Moore’s campaign.
LikeLike
Yawn.
LikeLike
Was Steve Bannon around when Trump was taking 1 page ads in the papers in the 80’s talking about China trade policies?
Was Steve Bannon around when Trump was railing against Nafta?
Was he around when Trump came down the escalator and proclaimed every damn policy he proclaims today?
Was Steve Bannon, even around, at the frieking RNC when President Trump won the nomination?
Hell no. And he ain’t around now. His list of accomplishments pale in comparison to President Trump’s, and no, I’m not going to let you or anyone else give 1 inch of President Trump’s accomplishments to Steve Bannon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chinese trade was not a major issue in the 1980s, Japan was the concern.
Ross Perot and Pat Buchanan were the leaders against NAFTA.
President Trump is very good at the big picture of things, but he is not interested in the minute details of policy. Much of that is actually the work of adviser Stephen Miller.
Without Steve Bannon, we would not have won PA, MI and WI.
I am saddened to see so many posters engaged in the cheerleading style of Bill Mitchell. You are being played by the neocons.
LikeLike
Yeah, nice try. In your world, Steve Bannon deserves the credit and Trump is just along for the ride.
Was Cruz actually still on your ballot, or did you have to write his name in? Or did you vote for McMuffin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/02/04/ted-cruz-positions-on-anchor-babies-and-birthright-citizenship/#comment-2032909
That is a link to a comment I made aeons past against Ted Cruz. To call me a Cruzbot is laughable. I’m not going to call you names in return, but I am going to ask you why you think that Strange is a bigger threat to the neocons than Roy Moore is.
We won the election thanks to running against the warmonger known as H. Clinton. If we wanted endless war and amnesty, there were 15 other candidates to choose from. We chose Trump because he stood up against the ruinous neocon policies. But the neocons are striking back, and they have removed two of the President’s ablest advisors. If Roy Moore is the Senator, the neocons will be in retreat just like when Dave Brat threw out Eric Cantor from the House.
LikeLike
👌🏻
Agreed. I love Bannon….
LikeLike
I can’t believe Bannon, Gorka, et. al. are trying to primary a guy who has barely been in DC and is a self-professed MAGA legislation yes vote to the man himself. If that isn’t the most dumb_ss thing I don’t know what is.
Breitbart is having the vapors over a guy that is giving Trump his 100% support.
Either Trump is lying or Bannon and Gorka are against Pres Trump. Or they are that stupid. Either way, their credibility is ruined.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t get it either…I guess they believe Moore is the most “Conservative.” and of course they despise anyone who they deem a “rino.” Of course I’m not from Alabama so I can’t say much about Moore other than he strikes me as a bit “odd.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t listened to the whole debate from last nite, but someone said Moore mentioned “the sin of sodomy”.
If he really went there……oh yeah, sounds like a WINNER right there. /////////SARC////////
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was me who mentioned it. The Dems are going to have a field day. Makes me all the more upset Bannon is trying to prop this guy just to get chewed up and spit out by the Dem. And against a lock in MAGA vote for Trump’s agenda!! What a freaking moron!
Here, found it, hit play:
We have more urgent matters than to condemn sodomy in a land that has legalized gay marriage. The pressing fight is the transgender business. This is where pragmatism comes in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh gawd, thankyou Kaco.
YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No wonder the Democrats want this loser!!!!!
Banon, Gorka, Palin = NUTS! Soooooo disappointed in Gov. Palin. She’s smart enough to know that it’s people like this who destroy the GOP.
This country has bigger fish to fry than “sodomy”.
You ignore Cultural Marxism at our peril.
LikeLike
Trump promised to end DACA on Day 1. Instead, DACA is merely postponed for now.
Bannon and Gorka were forced out because the left wanted their scalps after the Virginia riots. Luther Strange is tied with EB-5, just like Terry McAuliffe and the Kushner family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We get it, you don’t like Trump. Thank you for removing that coat so we can see where you stand.
Unfortunately, we keep coats around here.
I am not a hugbox.
I am not Bill Mitchell.
I am here to support the ideals of the Trump movement, not a personality cult around a fallible man.
The President has received the wrong counsel from Gen. Kelly and Javanka. DACA must end, the wall must be built under plenary power. We need 60 Senate seats in 2018.
Neocons are not trustworthy. Luther Strange has never done anything in his career to suggest he will be anything but a yes man for more war and amnesty for illegals.
Luther is not Jeff Sessions. Roy Moore is better than Jeff Sessions.
Sounds like a Cernodich follower in the house
LikeLike
Better than being a Bill Mitchell follower. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
The opinion: following one twitter user is not better or worse. It is what you do with the information, and opinions they give that mater.
EB-5 – was that for the wealthy Japanese investors to bring Huyndai jobs for the people of Montgomery?
LikeLike
Hyundai is a South Korean company.
EB-5 is a vehicle of corruption. Search for what leftist VA Governor Terry McAuliffe was doing with EB-5.
LikeLike
It’s not hard to understand, people. Luther is aligned with McConnell. McConnell is part of The Swamp. Like they say, “do the math”.
LikeLike
You seriously believe that? Who told you that? Think about it before you answer. Do you really think you have all the facts on that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it’s only for a ‘special election’ for the remainder of Sessions’ term.
Which is only for one year!
Bannon & Co are pulling out all the stops…and alienating Trump supporters…to get a one-year term for a guy, who will get shredded by the Dems.
It doesn’t make sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alabama is not going to elect a Democrat to the Senate. Luther Strange is just like Eric Cantor. If AL sends Moore to the Senate, it will be a bigger shockwave than Dave Brat’s victory back in ’14 (which stopped Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill cold).
Alabama primary voters: If you want and end to the Obama executive order amnesty, send Roy Moore to the Senate, and send Luther EB-5 to retirement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’ve been a poster here since 2015.
I have opposed neocons since 2006, and I won’t be stopping until they are all out.
Please explain why EB-5 is so bad.
It brings in foreign investment and requires US workers to hired for the new jobs it creates.
Out of all the Visa Programs, the EB-5 program doesn’t seem bad.
I’m not being snarky here.
I would like to know why you’re against this program.
EB-5 is vehicle for corruption and a way for the Chinese elite to buy their way into this country. Terry McAuliffe was involved a major EB-5 scandal several years ago, I would look into that. The Kushner family appears to be selling access from this program, that is an ethical abomination.
From a partisan political viewpoint, there is zero benefit for the right-wing from immigration. Phyllis Schlafly wrote this out shortly before her death. Japan, Israel and Hungary have strict immigration systems. All three countries also have no viable leftist party.
LikeLike
I think the Kushner sister was advertising about EB-5 through their family business and there was a dust-up with it and she was told to stop…don’t know if she actually did.
LikeLike
Oh yeah! Somebody is dumping a lot of money into a primary to defeat the Candidate that President Trump has endorsed and it’s only for ONE year. That smells.
President Trump will be called “weak” and a “loser” if Strange doesn’t win. He will lose leverage over the 2018 elections. I just don’t think President Trump is not aware of that and the risk he takes by getting involved. All that leads me back to “why”?
Bannon/Gorka/Palin all may have “Kingmaker” syndrome – they believe they are the Kingmakers and want to slap the President down for firing them. Gorka even said on TV today that “Trump doesn’t know what’s good for him” (i.e. he is stupid, but we will help).
We just don’t know why they are doing this – I think it’s necessary to look at the totality of what’s going on at Breitbart.
It wouldn’t surprise me that the polls are way off on this race ….. we have certainly seen that before. Internal polls may be a lot closer or even show Luther Strange with the lead – there is no doubt that a former Alabama Supreme Court Judge who was kicked off twice for NOT following Federal Law is a flawed candidate. That doesn’t even get into some of his comments about Gays and Sodomy – the Democrats are praying morning/noon/night that Moore wins this primary – the ads are already cut for it. President Trump warned that if “the other candidate” won the primary it would be a tough race for him to win the seat.
The entire thing is very strange – BUT, it’s not “just about Alabama” now that Trump did a rally for Luther Strange ….. the Media and the Establishment will certainly portray this as a Big Loss for Trump if Strange doesn’t win. That’s the Reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right, Justah.
Whea, I read that Bannon or along those lines, agitated for the special primary so that they could run Roy Moore against Luther instead of letting Luther finish off the year! The election wasn’t necessary but Bannon has a vendetta against the President. He was also not loyal while on the team. It’s costing Alabamans $$ and extra anguish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering why Ivey changed her mind…and decided all of a sudden to have this ‘special election’.
It really doesn’t make sense for the State to go to all this trouble and expense.
I mean…for just a one-year term.
I mean no offense to anyone and I wish nothing but the best for all of the fine folks from Alabama, no matter the outcome of this contest…but I, for one, cannot wait until this primary is over!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Think every Republican who’s paying attention feels the same, Harry. Including the ones in Alabama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long four days
What’s disappointing is learning about Bannon, Breitbart and NTs who are as nutty as the lefties. They’ll never be gone, even after AL. This trouble started with Bannon. We had a great rally with Trump, clearing up the air and falsehoods about Big Luther…and yet the rude poisoned pen is back at it again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello treepers! Long time lurker, sporadic poster.
Can anyone here recommend a RELIABLE news source other than this site, regarding what is actually happening with POTUS? Because reading Fox News and Breitbart, the impression is pretty bleak. For instance, how do I know that he ISNT, in fact, reneging on DACA?
Please, please, I don’t want to be a “black piller”. I really want to stay positive. Please tell me where I can read the actual news, untainted by MSM biases.
Thank you all and MAGA!
It’ll be interesting to hear the responses you get, Sarah.
But I suspect you might hear a lot of this: “Only on CTH will you hear *reliable* reports”.
I can’t think of another one off the top of my head. A lot of them are fine, sporadically.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a good conservative site set up like Drudge.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go to Youtube, and follow “theWhiteHouse” and you’ll get all the info straight from the horses mouth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless your heart for really wanting to stay positive.
Oh, when you find out whether he is or isn’t, in fact, reneging on DACA, let me know.
Did I need to add /s on that?
President Trump ended DACA. Fait Accompli. Finito. Done & Done. As promised. There is nothing to renege on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s funny that everyone on the left knows President Trump ended DACA, and people on the right are somehow confused (thanks to self-aggrandizing Twitter and YouTube celebs posing as “journalists”).
If you want the latest news from the White House:
https://www.whitehouse.gov
A Treepeer suggested this and it seems to be OK:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/
It’s hard to find true news these days. One just have to develop a iron stomach to sort the “news” out there. We do go to Breitbart, to see what news, if any, is there and to see who the latest Celebs whacking their own heads. You’re right, Breitbart is hard to deal with. Sad. I have to go there to see what is the latest the Libs are saying/doing so I can fortified myself against them and that is just me. Most of BB articles isn’t worth repeating here these days.
Oh, my, I am such a slow typist, that two Treepers beat me to it, but it makes me smile as we Treepers think alike.
You’ll find excellent commentary here re “The Swamp”… from an ex-newspaperman too.
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Census data reveals white privilege myth
http://www.mikehuckabee.com/index.cfm?p=news&id=5674720D-0CF7-44BA-9A12-FE929986CD16
Excerpt:
Well, now there is another study that takes some more air out of the “white privilege” balloon. It’s based on 2010 Census data. It found that the highest-earning ethnic group in America is not white European-Americans. It’s Indian-Americans. Their median household income is over $107,000 annually.
In second place is…again, not white European-Americans. They didn’t even make the top five. Americans of White European ancestry were seventh, behind Israeli-Americans, Taiwanese-Americans, Filipino-Americans and others.
It proves that the things that make America a land of opportunity – freedom of speech, property rights, capitalism, etc. – might have been instituted by white male founders, but they aren’t biased in favor of any race.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sounds like it approves again that Americans of White European ancestry are handicapped by lack of Affirmative Action and other biases against non-white European Americans.
LikeLike
Trump spoke for an hour and a half. This is the pertinent point AL.com decided to run with.
Think about what you are being fed (and re-fed) here…
LikeLiked by 3 people
AL.com, like the rest of the press in the US, has a liberal/Dem bias.
Having Moore run against their guy is probably their dream come true.
The Dems NEED a win on ONE of these races to get their “spirit” back.
Personally, I prefer to see them crying into their hankies -AGAIN- over this Al. election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Prime example & story by Al.com who is liberal.
“The Senate special election is making strange bedfellows out of Roy Moore’s supporters.
Moore is being backed by a self-described Democrat from a Democratic-dominated industry: top Alabama trial lawyer Jere Beasley.
Beasley, a former Democratic Alabama lieutenant governor, wrote that he was not forcing his employees to vote a certain way.
Beasley, chairman and founder of the Beasley Allen law firm, sent three emails to the firm’s more than 300 employees urging them to vote for Moore in the Aug. 15 primary and the upcoming Sept. 26 runoff, casting the election as a “David vs. Goliath” matchup that is “important to our firm and our clients.”
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/08/in_email_jere_beasley_says_roy.html
LikeLike
Agreed. That’s very MSM – pick the one thing out of all the things.
But it is good to know that Trump will do what Brietbart admonished us to do, and support the candidate. Trump is such a stand-up guy. That is why I back his choice. Trump warns that if Luther wins the primary, HE’S IN, but if it’s Moore, it will be a hard fight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/
There are a lot more to come if you keep this up
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judicial Watch presents “Exposing the Deep State” with former Presidential Assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Author DIana West, Journalist Todd Shepard and Senior Attorney James Peterson of Judicial Watch. It is moderated by Christopher J. Farrell, director of investigations at Judicial Watch.
While almost an hour long, it suggests — just breaks the ground — on how far our government has drifted from its original format of the checks-and-balances so critical to our Constitution serving the individual and the rule of law, NOT the individual serving THE Government.
We the People are supposed to keep our mouths shut and take it. Stunningly, those who support the original Trump Doctrine are at risk of losing it all for being part of his support system, but NO ONE (outside of Dr. Gorka) talks about this issue.! Thank you, Monopoly Media. Thank you, RINOs.
The problem? It simply breaks the surface of the Deep Swamp and suggests many, many more hours analyzing steps to correct the grievances, persecute the offenders, cut the bureaucracy at least by half, and take steps to curtail it future growth and abuse. Most of all, we need transparency and do not have it in any respect of the word.
LikeLike
Lie after Lie
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liar, liar…poopy pants on fire!
McCain is the Manchurian Candidate.
Ok, I saw the new Kingsman movie tonight (very entertaining) and it featured Elton John playing himself. One of the critical points in the movie featured him appearing out of nowhere with “Rocket Man” playing on the soundtrack. Somehow, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trump started using that phrase a week before this movie came out. Maybe he saw an early screening of and thought it would be fitting to tag the little dictator with it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Loved the first Kingsmen movie!
It showed Obama’s head exploding…because he was a lackey for a secret criminal cabal and had an implant in his brain.
One of the many things to like, about the first movie.
Was there any Trump bashing in the new movie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had no idea what to expect from Kingsmen, and you know Hollywood, I expected very very little.
I was so shocked by them daring to portray BO as a lackey with a brain implant, not far from the truth!, mocking global warming, and the strong populist anti elitist theme almost gave me heart failure. Wow!
I hope the sequel is good.
I just watched the first Kingsman movie last night. I was shocked and pleased by the themes of anti-globalism and anti-elitism, and the way it mocked Climate Change and creepy Big Tech billionaires.
LikeLiked by 2 people
much better than the idiotic latest Bond movies
All the pundits decrying “economic warfare” with China say how disastrous it will be for the US because we won’t have cheap crap that breaks in a year anymore, and completely ignore the fact that China will suddenly lose out on over $300 billion a year in net trade profits.
The US will survive without cheap TVs and smartphones. China won’t survive their economic engine grinding to a halt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
New substitute for YouTube without censorship – very rapid startup. Not much there yet, but it looks competent. Somebody smells Google’s blood in the water.
http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2013/10/30/with-little-choice-alabama-backs-down-on-immigration-law
Strange cannot be trusted. Don’t take it from me, and if you don’t like Breitbart don’t take it from them. Read the link, is this the kind of leader who will stand up to Chuck Schumer? Or is it the record of a sellout like Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse and Thom Tillis?
“Muh principles.”
Did you even bother to read the article?
Luthor Strange defended the law until SCOTUS voted against the Arizona law thus weakening other states ability to secure their own border. So after multiple legal defeats he settled.
Its not a sell out if you fought and lost. A sellout is saying repeal and replace for 7 years and the voted no.
I take it from the pearl clutchers, that the sacrifices Trump and his family has made are irrelevant? as were all his past actions such as dropping illegals coming in by 70%, ending TPP, renegotiating NAFTA, economically challenging China, Supreme Court picks,Helping Veterans, rolling back regulations that strangled businesse and the economy?
To be honest, i have severe doubts that the pearl clutchers were ever supporters of Trump and are more then likely nevertrumpers in disguise.
Also you might not realize this, but Trump has performed above expectation because the natural way our system of Governance works is to meet in the middle.
It was never expected by any reasonable individual who understands Western governance, that Trump would ever be able to accomplish half the things he has already in the form he originally campaigned on, And it was always expected Trump would have to sacrifice some things of his agenda in order to compromise with the democrats.
That Trump has been able to achieve pretty much his original agenda in so many area’s is quite remarkable, it amazes me some people would start to consider him a traitor if he had to meet in the middle for any particular item.
McCain — Running for Office will say ANYTHING to get elected/reelected —
A President Must Be Trustworthy
We were screwed either way — Lies, Lies, Lies — lies about liars!
I thought this was an interesting big picture view of some of the themes of PDJTs UN Speech, identity politics, globalism, and the retreat of the large nation states that came into being after WW1 and now seem to be breaking up and reforming. The link to the piece is below, and here are a few excerpts from the article:
“In a classic case of the law of unintended consequences identity politics is undermining globalism instead of being its tool.”
“It can no longer be denied that “global institutions” are in trouble. Trump’s UN speech about the resurgence of nations may not be as foolish as the media says.”
“Shared values can’t exist in a world where each ever splintering group seeks its own “safe space” only a step ahead of the pursuing harpies of cultural appropriation. “Divide and conquer” couldn’t live in the same town as “we are the world” forever. Sooner or later the global project had to square off against identity politics and it looks like the hyphens are winning.”
“The high tide of the European idea probably occurred during its expansion into the Ukraine and been in retreat ever since.”
“Identity politics and other Left wing causes, once used to clear the way for globalism have, like Frankenstein’s Monster, escaped their chains and are besieging the Victor and Igor in the last room of the castle.”
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2017/09/22/igor-bar-door/
