September 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #247

  1. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. sunnydaze says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:24 am

    City of St. Louis jumped the shark today. Passed a Resolution honoring the heroin dealer who tried to ram the cop car and was subsequently shot by police. Pretty weird stuff.

    http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/st-louis-aldermen-pass-resolution-remembering-anthony-lamar-smith-angering/article_a5f5e396-ca04-5e88-961f-b4c0234eb231.html

  3. psadie says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Scarborough: Democrats Stepping into a Trap With Monday’s CNN Debate on Healthcare between Bernie Sanders and Bill Cassidy & Lindsey Graham.

    https://hotair.com/archives/2017/09/22/scarborough-dems-stepping-trap-mondays-cnn-debate/

  4. millwright says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Politics makes “Strange bedfellows” ! [PI] Judge Moore has somer serious anti-establishment chops ; which works against him with the lilliputians in the GOP ! OTOH, L. Strange has been linked to the swamp cabal ! Although Pouts Trump did note Mr. Strange was tall enough to wade the swamp.

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:00 am

      Isn’t Strange’s only “connection” to McConnell a PAC that McConnell uses to support Senate Rs?

      I could be wrong, but that’s my understanding of this so far.

      If that’s the case, of *course* McConnell would use it to support a guy who, as Sessions replacement, is already in the Senate, right?

      Anyway, correct me if I’m wrong.

  5. Former lurker says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:30 am

    There is an increasingly dangerous disconnect between the virtue signalling elites and the citizens of this country.

    President Trump is brilliantly trying to bring this to a head with his NFL comments. If it festers for too much longer, low rating for football games will be the very least of our worries.

  6. psadie says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:32 am

    VP Mike Pence CANCELS Huntsville, AL trip for Big Luther…They know Luther is Toast.

    http://www.pacificpundit.com/2017/09/22/pence-cancels-campaign-trip-to-huntsville-knows-luther-strange-is-toast/

    • Miles Rost says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Pride cometh before the fall. Watch yourself, psadie. You could be in for some serious problems coming up if you keep acting like Balaam’s ride.

      • psadie says:
        September 23, 2017 at 12:42 am

        It’s not my headline if you even went to the link! Open your mind PTrump did and he told Mike to forget it…PTrump said he thought he made a mistake tonight endorsing someone in a PRIMARY…listen again for yourself Miles!

    • georgiafl says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:39 am

      CON-jecture + biased opinion.

    • sgtrok13 says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Yeah ok Pal. He’s going down in reference to a NASA event. Your anti MAGA agenda is showing.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Nothing says “vote for my candidate” like misrepresenting facts and using obscure web links tp back up your story! Got anymore?

    • andyocoregon says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

      I could have sworn I heard President Trump tonight say Vice President Pence supports Luther’s campaign.

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

      WRONG, as usual.
      The Luther rally is in Birmingham.
      Huntsville is NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. WHNT.com states, “We don’t know if the change in plans impacts the VP Pence’s visit to Birmingham too.”

      As far as the NRA and event brite are concerned, Birmingham hangar rally is still on.

      https://www.nraila.org/articles/20170922/join-vice-president-mike-pence-this-monday-for-a-campaign-rally-for-luther-strange-1

      Dear Alabama NRA Member:
      View Related Articles

      This Monday, September 25th at 7:00 pm at HealthSouth Aviation in Birmingham, Vice President Mike Pence will be holding a rally for Luther Strange! Doors open at 4:00 pm. Please plan to attend! For additional details about the rally and to register, please visit LutherStrange.com.

      Luther Strange, “A+” Rated and NRA-PVF Endorsed

      Luther has earned our endorsement and highest rating, an “A+”, because he is the ONLY candidate in the race we can count on to protect our Second Amendment freedoms. His opponent, Roy Moore, can’t be trusted with our gun rights. So don’t waste your vote!

      Luther Strange has a proven record of leadership on our Second Amendment freedoms. He is a champion for gun owners, a fighter against criminal illegal aliens, and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s agenda. President Trump has praised and endorsed Luther Strange because he is “tough on crime and borders.”

      Voted to put a Pro-Gun Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: Luther voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch, a pro-Second Amendment justice, to the U.S. Supreme Court.
      Supports Right-to-Carry: Luther cosponsored Right-to-Carry Reciprocity legislation, which would ensure that ALL law-abiding Americans with the legal right to carry concealed can carry their firearm for self-defense in any other state.
      Opposes Backdoor Gun Ban: Luther voted to strike down an Obama-era regulation that would have stripped Social Security recipients of their Second Amendment rights without due process.
      Opposes Gun Registration: Luther sponsored legislation to roll back the Obama administration’s defacto gun registration scheme.
      Opposes Gun Control: Luther strongly opposes attempts to ban guns, ammunition, magazines, or creating a so-called “universal” background check system that would criminalize the private transfer of firearms, which is only enforceable through federal gun registration.
      Supports the Hearing Protection Act: Luther cosponsored legislation that would remove the excessive red tape and onerous $200 transfer tax that accompanies the purchase of firearm suppressors.

      This election is too important to sit out! Please join Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, September 25th in support of Luther, and please vote Luther Strange for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, September 26th! We look forward to seeing you there!

      Event details:
      Monday, September 25, 2017

      HealthSouth Aviation
      4851 65th Place North
      Birmingham, AL 35206

      Doors open 4:00 PM/Event Begins 7:00PM

    • Justah says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Oops, they are already backtracking on this “breaking news” – they have no idea whether VP Pence will be there or not. Made a Dandy Anti-Trump headline for the Anti-Trumpers.
      http://www.waff.com/story/36433785/vp-mike-pence-cancels-scheduled-trip-to-huntsville

      Not so fast: VP Mike Pence may still be in Huntsville Monday

    • Paula Kinziger says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:18 am

      Trump said he would be there.

    • georgiafl says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Proven false.

    • Alison says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:32 am

      Oh look, the midnight shift has started.

      I’m going to bed.

    • deqwik2 says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Pence is not going to Huntsville but he IS going to be in Birmingham. He had to shorten his trip but is still coming to Bama for Strange.

  7. treehouseron says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Cool video of President Trump smooth talking the leader of South Korea, entire room is in the palm of his hand and they don’t even speak the same language.

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Hopefully they’ll keep on doing what they’ve been doing all along now the past couple years. Judging by what happened tonite in St. Louis, they’re going to keep on keeping on.

      Winning! (Tho I do feel bad for decent folks in St Louis)

      • andyocoregon says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:11 am

        Following Hillary’s lead, the Dems seem to be living in 2016 and not planning for 2018. Hope they continue that losing strategy.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          September 23, 2017 at 2:28 am

          The Dems/Uni Party ‘slept’ thru Election Day, so they still think they are in campaign mode.

          Thank Goodness they lost. Instead of listening to dreaded news, we are now listening to MAGA rallies.

          We have much, much to be thankful for.

          I’m giving the Dems/Uni Party Halloween, their nightmare.
          I’ll take Thankgiving Day, full of the Lord’s Blessings.
          Christmas belongs to those who believe in God–Family–Country only.

  9. sgtrok13 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I watched my Presidents long speech tonight and thoroughly enjoyed it. He went to Alabama and stumped for a LOYAL ally. The President was genuine and vouched for a mans character.
    I’ve read the usual anti trump nonsense here questioning our Presidents Judgement.
    I am for MAGA. I am for my President since day one. I am on his team. He says Luther is our man then he is my man and I won’t waiver in his plans.
    The President pulls no punches. He spoke his mind on the NFL and many other topics.
    He wants Strange. I want strange. Simple.
    I am amazed at the posters here that want to directly contradict him.

    In regards to Bannon. I listened to him on Breitbart during the campaign. He was anti Trump. He was all in for Cruz. Trump grabbed him and utilized him to win. Bannons time was over. Trump took what he needed. Trump was in control.
    The President is light years ahead of these bought and paid for politicians

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Lol. 😁

  11. psadie says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) May Jump Ship and Switch Parties. WV Gov. Jim Justice switched from D to R a few months ago and Justice is backing Manchin for re-election in 2018.

    http://rightwingnews.com/democrats/democrat-senator-thinks-time-jump-ship-considering-switching-parties/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Enjoy your weekend, Treepers. President Trump got this. He taking care of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

  13. treehouseron says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Isn’t it Strange that the only evidence anybody can illustrate against Strange is that he took money from McConnell (his boss) to get relected (McConnell donated to Cruz, donated to Rand Paul, etc.) ?

    I mean the guy voted for President Trump’s agenda, gets an hour and a half long ringing endorsement from the President, says in the rally tonight he doesn’t support McConnell, has President Trump say Strange doesn’t support McConnell… but yet people still insist that President Trump is being ‘fooled’.

    Does President Trump look like the kind of person you can play for a fool?

    He’s met Luther Strange, and he gave many good reasons tonight to vote for Strange; chief among them, he calls Strange his friend.

    Really nothing to argue about. You’re about to see a bunch of people respond, though, with no good arguments… .arguing anyways.

  14. wheatietoo says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:37 am

    This reminds me of the way the Dems tore down Trump signs last year.

    This is in Germany.
    I hope the good people of Germany come to their senses and vote out Frau Merkel.
    Their country is circling the drain.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:46 am

      That’s all they are good for..destroying the free world..or what’s left of it.

      Wake Up, German patriots! Wake Up!!

      • kea25252014 says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:19 am

        Germany is lost. When you ask family about it. They say nothings wrong. But you in the USA OMG Trump is awful. You ask them about Merkel and you get ‘Her migration policy sucks but she’s a good chancellor’. Sad but true. They refuse to see it. Germany and the rest of the western EU is lost. She will not be voted out. There is something in the water over there. Brainwashing of some kind. This is worst then WW2 something they can never come back from.

    • DebbieUK says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:53 am

      In the UK during our last disastrous ekection , the left destroyed and defaced Conservative party posters and bill boards often writing Nazis and Scum across them. Its becoming difficult to hold a conservative /patriotic point of view .No way would I put a poster in my window ,I would get a brick through it.

      • sunnydaze says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:23 am

        Felt the same way living in the PNW of USA. There are definitely *parts* of the US like that, Debbie. And it is *horrible* to live in those places.

        A real breath of fresh air to get away from them. Is there a “friendlier” part of the UK you can live in?

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Really doubt they’ll get rid of Merkel.

      We’ve got our brainwashed folks her in the US. But we don’t have nearly as many as Western Europe, esp. in the Northern countries.

      Twenty years ago, maybe they would’ve voted someone like Merkel out. Now? I doubt it.

      And I really really hope I’m wrong.

      • kea25252014 says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:22 am

        Sadly your not wrong. ‘Her migration policy sucks but she’s a good chancellor’ is what I’m told all the time. They refuse to see it. And your right it is something in the water over there. I don’t even think 20 years ago would have made a difference. They brought in a lot of people from Turkey. I think it has to go with ww2 guilty. They just refuse to do anything. Thank god we have DJT and MAGA

  15. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Is anyone else getting sick and tired of Rand Paul’s purity test insanity? Does he even want to repeal Ocare? He can’t be stupid enough to think that he’s going to get a better deal when the President has to compromise with Democrats.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:49 am

      He’s GOT to be paid off. He votes lock step with the democrats.

      How else am I suppose to interpret it, when he voted the exact same as every democrat in the senate did? He’s a democrat, correct?

    • abigailstraight says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Rand Paul is an ideologue with a very high price tag.
      Not unlike his Dad, IMHO.

      • Kaiser Roll says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:10 am

        We could pay for a lot of socialist health care with the money we’ve wasted in the endless wars. Rand and Ron are right about that, but they are weak on immigration.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Rand Paul voted for the ‘skinny repeal’…the one that McCain turned thumbs down on.

      So it makes no sense for him to vote ‘No’ on this one.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:14 am

        He keeps saying the same “conservative nutjob catnip” phrase “It’s Obama-Care LITE”

        and then all the supposed conservatives go “OOOh, I like that! Yeah! It’s OBAMA-CARE LITE!” and think he’s a genius.

        He’s not a genius. He’s a democrat.

        • wheatietoo says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:21 am

          Oh Rand is not a Democrat…he’s for Right-to-Work and for reigning in regulations and bloated government.

          Rand is a Libertarian.
          And bless their hearts, Libertarians tend to get lost in the weeds sometimes…and would rather be ‘right’ and lose, than bend a little to get something done.

          I agree with Rand Paul on several things.
          But then sometimes I want to give him a thump on the head.

          • treehouseron says:
            September 23, 2017 at 2:02 am

            With all due respect, he is absolutely a democrat. He votes with Chuck Schumer. He hasn’t voted for one meaningful bill in 5 years in the senate, all the while the democrats have pushed their agenda through and made huge strides. He voted against Obamacare dozens of times when Obama would veto it, and even managed to vote against it once or twice this year when he knew it woulnd’t pass… now that is has a chance to pass, he makes sure to vote AGAINST this bill just in case they accidentally got enough votes somewhere.

            He’s worse than a democrat because he lies to good people like you about it. At least Kamala Harris isn’t lying about what she supports. Chuck Schumer is completely honest about what he supports.

            Rand Paul? Not so much.

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

      I can’t imagine any Democrat voting for repeal, even Heitkamp, Manchin or Donnelly. All three are likely to be turfed out next year, and are looking forward to seven-figure lobbyist salaries. They would almost certainly lose their party primary if they vote for a GOP healthcare bill.

      The GOP has control of the Senate in name only. Graham and McCain are traitorous, and then you only need one more R to block anything.

      The public largely has an idealized image of the Canadian system, even though there are drawbacks to it. The most unpopular part of the ACA was not the individual mandate, it was the cuts to Medicare.

      I think a better political strategy is to just let the ACA destroy itself like it was designed to do. The winning hand is cost control: tort reforms, charging home nations for care used by illegals, removing the antitrust exemption from the health insurance industry. Then we should devolve Medicare, so Kalifornia and New York can implement single payer in their own states.

  17. Kaiser Roll says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:50 am

    I’d like to see Steve Bannon returning as Chief of Staff, perhaps in the second term.

    If you are concerned about Sessions, focus your fire on Deputy AG Rosenstein. The latter is the one who brought in Mueller.

    • ALEX says:
      September 23, 2017 at 12:56 am

      The President was as happy as I’ve seen him in months..When he said he threw some people out I took it as Bannon..The administration is running as smooth as ever..Bannon and his ilk are done..

      • treehouseron says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

        Yeah, couple things I noticed…. he said he might have to fire a couple people… actually already did (tee hee)

        and then the other thing, Kelly looked happy too when he was on the stage.

        I thought Kelly was despondent everytime Trump spoke publicly? Looked pretty thrilled and supportive tonight to me.

        • andyocoregon says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:34 am

          And President Trump sure showered Kelly with a lot of praise tonight.

        • Kaco says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:42 am

          Yeah, he was referring to Bannon and Gorka in that one.

          On the contrary, I think Pres Trump was trying to give Gen Kelly the mike and Kelly gestured for people to cheer for Trump and walked away. Then PT had to make excuse Kelly’s very busy. It was awkward.

          Wonder what is up with Kelly? It did bother me.

          • treehouseron says:
            September 23, 2017 at 1:58 am

            Maybe he doesn’t like to talk?

            When you were overanalyzing his body language, did you notice whether or not he was smiling?

            • Kaco says:
              September 23, 2017 at 2:24 am

              Was I “overanalyzing”? Perhaps you are “overdefensive”? I saw it the one time my husband and I both noticed it. I will go find it.

              I’m just saying PT tried to get him to talk and moved away from the lectern, but Kelly went away. PT had to carry the exchange at trying to get the General to say some positive words. I suspect trying to dispute the media claims that Kelly doesn’t like him (that debunked picture at the UN speech and his face during the Trump Tower Charlottesville remarks). Seeing how PT cleared the air for other media attacks like Melania’s shoes and McConnell supporting Strange,.

      • Kaiser Roll says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:13 am

        You will regret trusting the neocons. If Gen Kelly gets his way, the wall will be a myth, and DACA will be legalized.

        The left was screaming for the scalps of Bannon, Miller and Gorka. That’s because they were effective. Ignore that at our peril.

    • maggiemoowho says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Um Bannon🤔, NO!!!

    • psadie says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Kaiser if you watched the rally tonight you would have heard PTrump say when the crowd started chanting “LOCK HER UP”…”ask Jeff Sessions!” Uh oh.

  18. maxmbj says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Let’s not be hating Bannon, folks. He’s just trying to be a breeze that keeps Trump tacking right. Trump still likes him and needs him. It isn’t either/or with Trump/Bannon, it’s both/and.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Not so much. Bannon’s website runs attack ads on Trump constantly… and now he’s endorsing the candidates Trump opposes.

      So, yeah, I’m calling a spade a spade. To hell with Bannon.

      • Kaiser Roll says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:18 am

        Steve Bannon has a list of accomplishments, rather than nepotistic connections. If Strange wins the nomination, the neocons will chalk it up as a victory.

        • georgiafl says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

          Victory for Trump.

          • Kaiser Roll says:
            September 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

            Do you honestly think the neocons are trustworthy? After they lied us into war after war? After they backed Egg McMuffin? After they claimed that Bannon and Gorka were neo-Nazis?

            What has Luther Strange ever done to fight the neocons?

            Jeff Sessions stood against the corrupt elite to be the first national politician to endorse Trump. His true heir is Roy Moore, not Luther EB-5.

        • treehouseron says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:38 am

          Was Steve Bannon around when Trump was taking 1 page ads in the papers in the 80’s talking about China trade policies?

          Was Steve Bannon around when Trump was railing against Nafta?

          Was he around when Trump came down the escalator and proclaimed every damn policy he proclaims today?

          Was Steve Bannon, even around, at the frieking RNC when President Trump won the nomination?

          Hell no. And he ain’t around now. His list of accomplishments pale in comparison to President Trump’s, and no, I’m not going to let you or anyone else give 1 inch of President Trump’s accomplishments to Steve Bannon.

          • Kaiser Roll says:
            September 23, 2017 at 1:52 am

            Chinese trade was not a major issue in the 1980s, Japan was the concern.
            Ross Perot and Pat Buchanan were the leaders against NAFTA.

            President Trump is very good at the big picture of things, but he is not interested in the minute details of policy. Much of that is actually the work of adviser Stephen Miller.

            Without Steve Bannon, we would not have won PA, MI and WI.

            I am saddened to see so many posters engaged in the cheerleading style of Bill Mitchell. You are being played by the neocons.

            • treehouseron says:
              September 23, 2017 at 1:57 am

              Yeah, nice try. In your world, Steve Bannon deserves the credit and Trump is just along for the ride.

              Was Cruz actually still on your ballot, or did you have to write his name in? Or did you vote for McMuffin?

              • Kaiser Roll says:
                September 23, 2017 at 2:16 am

                https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/02/04/ted-cruz-positions-on-anchor-babies-and-birthright-citizenship/#comment-2032909

                That is a link to a comment I made aeons past against Ted Cruz. To call me a Cruzbot is laughable. I’m not going to call you names in return, but I am going to ask you why you think that Strange is a bigger threat to the neocons than Roy Moore is.

                We won the election thanks to running against the warmonger known as H. Clinton. If we wanted endless war and amnesty, there were 15 other candidates to choose from. We chose Trump because he stood up against the ruinous neocon policies. But the neocons are striking back, and they have removed two of the President’s ablest advisors. If Roy Moore is the Senator, the neocons will be in retreat just like when Dave Brat threw out Eric Cantor from the House.

          • yohio says:
            September 23, 2017 at 2:16 am

            👌🏻

    • olderwiser21 says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Agreed. I love Bannon….

  19. Kaco says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:16 am

    I can’t believe Bannon, Gorka, et. al. are trying to primary a guy who has barely been in DC and is a self-professed MAGA legislation yes vote to the man himself. If that isn’t the most dumb_ss thing I don’t know what is.

    Breitbart is having the vapors over a guy that is giving Trump his 100% support.

    Either Trump is lying or Bannon and Gorka are against Pres Trump. Or they are that stupid. Either way, their credibility is ruined.

    • Nigella says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:19 am

      I don’t get it either…I guess they believe Moore is the most “Conservative.” and of course they despise anyone who they deem a “rino.” Of course I’m not from Alabama so I can’t say much about Moore other than he strikes me as a bit “odd.”

      • sunnydaze says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:29 am

        Haven’t listened to the whole debate from last nite, but someone said Moore mentioned “the sin of sodomy”.

        If he really went there……oh yeah, sounds like a WINNER right there. /////////SARC////////

        • Kaco says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:51 am

          That was me who mentioned it. The Dems are going to have a field day. Makes me all the more upset Bannon is trying to prop this guy just to get chewed up and spit out by the Dem. And against a lock in MAGA vote for Trump’s agenda!! What a freaking moron!

          Here, found it, hit play:

          We have more urgent matters than to condemn sodomy in a land that has legalized gay marriage. The pressing fight is the transgender business. This is where pragmatism comes in.

          • sunnydaze says:
            September 23, 2017 at 2:25 am

            Oh gawd, thankyou Kaco.

            YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

            No wonder the Democrats want this loser!!!!!

            Banon, Gorka, Palin = NUTS! Soooooo disappointed in Gov. Palin. She’s smart enough to know that it’s people like this who destroy the GOP.

            This country has bigger fish to fry than “sodomy”.

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:22 am

      Trump promised to end DACA on Day 1. Instead, DACA is merely postponed for now.

      Bannon and Gorka were forced out because the left wanted their scalps after the Virginia riots. Luther Strange is tied with EB-5, just like Terry McAuliffe and the Kushner family.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:51 am

        We get it, you don’t like Trump. Thank you for removing that coat so we can see where you stand.

        Unfortunately, we keep coats around here.

        • Kaiser Roll says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:56 am

          I am not a hugbox.
          I am not Bill Mitchell.

          I am here to support the ideals of the Trump movement, not a personality cult around a fallible man.

          The President has received the wrong counsel from Gen. Kelly and Javanka. DACA must end, the wall must be built under plenary power. We need 60 Senate seats in 2018.

          Neocons are not trustworthy. Luther Strange has never done anything in his career to suggest he will be anything but a yes man for more war and amnesty for illegals.

          Luther is not Jeff Sessions. Roy Moore is better than Jeff Sessions.

      • Kaco says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:03 am

        EB-5 – was that for the wealthy Japanese investors to bring Huyndai jobs for the people of Montgomery?

        • Kaiser Roll says:
          September 23, 2017 at 2:08 am

          Hyundai is a South Korean company.

          EB-5 is a vehicle of corruption. Search for what leftist VA Governor Terry McAuliffe was doing with EB-5.

    • The Great White Shank says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:27 am

      It’s not hard to understand, people. Luther is aligned with McConnell. McConnell is part of The Swamp. Like they say, “do the math”.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:28 am

      And it’s only for a ‘special election’ for the remainder of Sessions’ term.
      Which is only for one year!

      Bannon & Co are pulling out all the stops…and alienating Trump supporters…to get a one-year term for a guy, who will get shredded by the Dems.
      It doesn’t make sense.

      • Kaiser Roll says:
        September 23, 2017 at 1:46 am

        Alabama is not going to elect a Democrat to the Senate. Luther Strange is just like Eric Cantor. If AL sends Moore to the Senate, it will be a bigger shockwave than Dave Brat’s victory back in ’14 (which stopped Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill cold).

        Alabama primary voters: If you want and end to the Obama executive order amnesty, send Roy Moore to the Senate, and send Luther EB-5 to retirement.

        • treehouseron says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:52 am

          Do you plan on leaving after you lose Tuesday, or are you going to hang around and try again on the next election?

        • wheatietoo says:
          September 23, 2017 at 1:58 am

          Please explain why EB-5 is so bad.

          It brings in foreign investment and requires US workers to hired for the new jobs it creates.

          Out of all the Visa Programs, the EB-5 program doesn’t seem bad.

          I’m not being snarky here.
          I would like to know why you’re against this program.

          • Kaiser Roll says:
            September 23, 2017 at 2:06 am

            EB-5 is vehicle for corruption and a way for the Chinese elite to buy their way into this country. Terry McAuliffe was involved a major EB-5 scandal several years ago, I would look into that. The Kushner family appears to be selling access from this program, that is an ethical abomination.

            From a partisan political viewpoint, there is zero benefit for the right-wing from immigration. Phyllis Schlafly wrote this out shortly before her death. Japan, Israel and Hungary have strict immigration systems. All three countries also have no viable leftist party.

            • psadie says:
              September 23, 2017 at 2:22 am

              I think the Kushner sister was advertising about EB-5 through their family business and there was a dust-up with it and she was told to stop…don’t know if she actually did.

      • Justah says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:16 am

        Oh yeah! Somebody is dumping a lot of money into a primary to defeat the Candidate that President Trump has endorsed and it’s only for ONE year. That smells.

        President Trump will be called “weak” and a “loser” if Strange doesn’t win. He will lose leverage over the 2018 elections. I just don’t think President Trump is not aware of that and the risk he takes by getting involved. All that leads me back to “why”?

        Bannon/Gorka/Palin all may have “Kingmaker” syndrome – they believe they are the Kingmakers and want to slap the President down for firing them. Gorka even said on TV today that “Trump doesn’t know what’s good for him” (i.e. he is stupid, but we will help).
        We just don’t know why they are doing this – I think it’s necessary to look at the totality of what’s going on at Breitbart.

        It wouldn’t surprise me that the polls are way off on this race ….. we have certainly seen that before. Internal polls may be a lot closer or even show Luther Strange with the lead – there is no doubt that a former Alabama Supreme Court Judge who was kicked off twice for NOT following Federal Law is a flawed candidate. That doesn’t even get into some of his comments about Gays and Sodomy – the Democrats are praying morning/noon/night that Moore wins this primary – the ads are already cut for it. President Trump warned that if “the other candidate” won the primary it would be a tough race for him to win the seat.

        The entire thing is very strange – BUT, it’s not “just about Alabama” now that Trump did a rally for Luther Strange ….. the Media and the Establishment will certainly portray this as a Big Loss for Trump if Strange doesn’t win. That’s the Reality.

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:34 am

        Whea, I read that Bannon or along those lines, agitated for the special primary so that they could run Roy Moore against Luther instead of letting Luther finish off the year! The election wasn’t necessary but Bannon has a vendetta against the President. He was also not loyal while on the team. It’s costing Alabamans $$ and extra anguish.

        • wheatietoo says:
          September 23, 2017 at 2:40 am

          I was wondering why Ivey changed her mind…and decided all of a sudden to have this ‘special election’.

          It really doesn’t make sense for the State to go to all this trouble and expense.
          I mean…for just a one-year term.

  20. Harry Lime says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:23 am

    I mean no offense to anyone and I wish nothing but the best for all of the fine folks from Alabama, no matter the outcome of this contest…but I, for one, cannot wait until this primary is over!

  21. SarahForTrump says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Hello treepers! Long time lurker, sporadic poster.
    Can anyone here recommend a RELIABLE news source other than this site, regarding what is actually happening with POTUS? Because reading Fox News and Breitbart, the impression is pretty bleak. For instance, how do I know that he ISNT, in fact, reneging on DACA?

    Please, please, I don’t want to be a “black piller”. I really want to stay positive. Please tell me where I can read the actual news, untainted by MSM biases.

    Thank you all and MAGA!

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Census data reveals white privilege myth
    http://www.mikehuckabee.com/index.cfm?p=news&id=5674720D-0CF7-44BA-9A12-FE929986CD16

    Excerpt:

    Well, now there is another study that takes some more air out of the “white privilege” balloon. It’s based on 2010 Census data. It found that the highest-earning ethnic group in America is not white European-Americans. It’s Indian-Americans. Their median household income is over $107,000 annually.

    In second place is…again, not white European-Americans. They didn’t even make the top five. Americans of White European ancestry were seventh, behind Israeli-Americans, Taiwanese-Americans, Filipino-Americans and others.

    It proves that the things that make America a land of opportunity – freedom of speech, property rights, capitalism, etc. – might have been instituted by white male founders, but they aren’t biased in favor of any race.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      September 23, 2017 at 1:55 am

      It sounds like it approves again that Americans of White European ancestry are handicapped by lack of Affirmative Action and other biases against non-white European Americans.

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:52 am

  24. rashamon says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Judicial Watch presents “Exposing the Deep State” with former Presidential Assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Author DIana West, Journalist Todd Shepard and Senior Attorney James Peterson of Judicial Watch. It is moderated by Christopher J. Farrell, director of investigations at Judicial Watch.

    While almost an hour long, it suggests — just breaks the ground — on how far our government has drifted from its original format of the checks-and-balances so critical to our Constitution serving the individual and the rule of law, NOT the individual serving THE Government.

    We the People are supposed to keep our mouths shut and take it. Stunningly, those who support the original Trump Doctrine are at risk of losing it all for being part of his support system, but NO ONE (outside of Dr. Gorka) talks about this issue.! Thank you, Monopoly Media. Thank you, RINOs.

    The problem? It simply breaks the surface of the Deep Swamp and suggests many, many more hours analyzing steps to correct the grievances, persecute the offenders, cut the bureaucracy at least by half, and take steps to curtail it future growth and abuse. Most of all, we need transparency and do not have it in any respect of the word.

  26. joeknuckles says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Ok, I saw the new Kingsman movie tonight (very entertaining) and it featured Elton John playing himself. One of the critical points in the movie featured him appearing out of nowhere with “Rocket Man” playing on the soundtrack. Somehow, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trump started using that phrase a week before this movie came out. Maybe he saw an early screening of and thought it would be fitting to tag the little dictator with it.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 23, 2017 at 2:26 am

      Loved the first Kingsmen movie!

      It showed Obama’s head exploding…because he was a lackey for a secret criminal cabal and had an implant in his brain.
      One of the many things to like, about the first movie.

      Was there any Trump bashing in the new movie?

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        September 23, 2017 at 2:41 am

        I had no idea what to expect from Kingsmen, and you know Hollywood, I expected very very little.

        I was so shocked by them daring to portray BO as a lackey with a brain implant, not far from the truth!, mocking global warming, and the strong populist anti elitist theme almost gave me heart failure. Wow!

        I hope the sequel is good.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      September 23, 2017 at 2:28 am

      I just watched the first Kingsman movie last night. I was shocked and pleased by the themes of anti-globalism and anti-elitism, and the way it mocked Climate Change and creepy Big Tech billionaires.

  27. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:12 am

    All the pundits decrying “economic warfare” with China say how disastrous it will be for the US because we won’t have cheap crap that breaks in a year anymore, and completely ignore the fact that China will suddenly lose out on over $300 billion a year in net trade profits.

    The US will survive without cheap TVs and smartphones. China won’t survive their economic engine grinding to a halt.

  28. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:13 am

    New substitute for YouTube without censorship – very rapid startup. Not much there yet, but it looks competent. Somebody smells Google’s blood in the water.

  29. Kaiser Roll says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:28 am

    http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2013/10/30/with-little-choice-alabama-backs-down-on-immigration-law

    Strange cannot be trusted. Don’t take it from me, and if you don’t like Breitbart don’t take it from them. Read the link, is this the kind of leader who will stand up to Chuck Schumer? Or is it the record of a sellout like Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse and Thom Tillis?

    • Sedanka says:
      September 23, 2017 at 2:36 am

      “Muh principles.”

    • joenigma says:
      September 23, 2017 at 2:41 am

      Did you even bother to read the article?
      Luthor Strange defended the law until SCOTUS voted against the Arizona law thus weakening other states ability to secure their own border. So after multiple legal defeats he settled.

      Its not a sell out if you fought and lost. A sellout is saying repeal and replace for 7 years and the voted no.

  30. John Huxley says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:36 am

    I take it from the pearl clutchers, that the sacrifices Trump and his family has made are irrelevant? as were all his past actions such as dropping illegals coming in by 70%, ending TPP, renegotiating NAFTA, economically challenging China, Supreme Court picks,Helping Veterans, rolling back regulations that strangled businesse and the economy?

    To be honest, i have severe doubts that the pearl clutchers were ever supporters of Trump and are more then likely nevertrumpers in disguise.

    Also you might not realize this, but Trump has performed above expectation because the natural way our system of Governance works is to meet in the middle.

    It was never expected by any reasonable individual who understands Western governance, that Trump would ever be able to accomplish half the things he has already in the form he originally campaigned on, And it was always expected Trump would have to sacrifice some things of his agenda in order to compromise with the democrats.

    That Trump has been able to achieve pretty much his original agenda in so many area’s is quite remarkable, it amazes me some people would start to consider him a traitor if he had to meet in the middle for any particular item.

  31. Nchadwick says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:36 am

    McCain — Running for Office will say ANYTHING to get elected/reelected —

    A President Must Be Trustworthy

    We were screwed either way — Lies, Lies, Lies — lies about liars!

  32. Sylvia Avery says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:37 am

    I thought this was an interesting big picture view of some of the themes of PDJTs UN Speech, identity politics, globalism, and the retreat of the large nation states that came into being after WW1 and now seem to be breaking up and reforming. The link to the piece is below, and here are a few excerpts from the article:

    “In a classic case of the law of unintended consequences identity politics is undermining globalism instead of being its tool.”

    “It can no longer be denied that “global institutions” are in trouble. Trump’s UN speech about the resurgence of nations may not be as foolish as the media says.”

    “Shared values can’t exist in a world where each ever splintering group seeks its own “safe space” only a step ahead of the pursuing harpies of cultural appropriation. “Divide and conquer” couldn’t live in the same town as “we are the world” forever. Sooner or later the global project had to square off against identity politics and it looks like the hyphens are winning.”

    “The high tide of the European idea probably occurred during its expansion into the Ukraine and been in retreat ever since.”

    “Identity politics and other Left wing causes, once used to clear the way for globalism have, like Frankenstein’s Monster, escaped their chains and are besieging the Victor and Igor in the last room of the castle.”

    https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2017/09/22/igor-bar-door/

  33. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:38 am

