Wilburine…

Advertisements
Advertisements
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
Ivehadit on President Trump Campaigns in A… justfactsplz on First Lady Melania Trump Hosts… The Boss on President Trump Campaigns in A… Ivehadit on President Trump Campaigns in A… RedBallExpress on President Trump Calls Out Nati… Trumppin on President Trump Campaigns in A… POP on President Trump Campaigns in A… BigMamaTEA on Friday September 22nd –… SandraOpines on September 22nd – 2017 Pr… bsdetector4u on President Trump Calls Out Nati… jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦ… on President Trump Campaigns in A… NYGuy54 on President Trump Campaigns in A… deqwik2 on President Trump Campaigns in A… Covfefe-USA on Senator John McCain Opposes An… allthingsarediscipli… on President Trump Calls Out Nati…
-
Recent Posts
- President Trump Calls Out National Disrespect in NFL Player Behavior…
- President Trump Campaigns in Alabama – 8:00pm Livestream…
- First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Boys and Girls Club White House Kitchen Event…
- Pennsylvania Motor-Voter Registration “Glitch” Allows Non-Citizens To Vote in Elections…
- Senator John McCain Opposes Any Attempt at Obamacare Repeal…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- President Trump Calls Out National Disrespect in NFL Player Behavior… youtube.com/watch?feature=… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/22/pre… 31 minutes ago
- RT @fema: Here's a look at federal support to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico following #HurricaneMaria. https://t.co/UGgJJ3enp9 1 hour ago
- RT @GoodCemeterian1: Monument restoration of Illinois native & Union Army Veteran during the Civil War, Lieutenant Jacob Miller & his wife… 2 hours ago
- RT @AmericanThinker: Blog: Take a look at Valerie Plame's long history as an anti-Semitic bigot americanthinker.com/blog/2017/09/t… 2 hours ago
- President Trump Campaigns in Alabama – 8:00pm Livestream… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/22/pre… https://t.co/nEkDEbnZ5h 3 hours ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
Where’s Wilbur? Ah, found him! MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
We don’t call him Wilburine for nothing! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Melania can’t help but look 100%
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nikki’s laughing about something. I bet Wilburine gave her a peck on the cheek 😍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or Nikki got her Christmas Goose early!
LikeLike
I love it.
Wilburine seems to enjoy the hell out of being at things like this…it’s like he enjoys observing all these stiffs putting on their little acts.
I’ll bet he made a funny remark to Nikki Haley and that’s why she is cracking up.
Haaa.
But look at our President.
He’s standing there riding the elevator…and not holding onto the railing.
I could never do that.
I always have to hold onto the railing when riding those things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, he is holding onto Melania’s jacket, LOL! Love them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting these. I’m so proud of our President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
UN pro-tip. Nice time of year to visit the Big Apple. In addition to walking by Trump Tower/Wollman skating rink, and other famous Trump landmarks, stop in at the UN.
They have a most excellent full service dining room that overlooks the East River – it’s full up white linen dining with excellent food at a fair price (must be US taxpayer subsidized). Kinda fun to dine with all the foreign diplomats and bureaucrats…….the UN also has a very affordable employees cafeteria in an equally nice setting. Again an opportunity to get some good food at a decent price and in an incredibly exhilarating environment – that is if uber multiculturalism is your thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump and Melania always carry themselves so well. Just comfortable wherever they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the flag lapel pins! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump always has his head up looking around, observing his surroundings.
I have always told my kids to do this at all times…..to this day…. Be aware of your surroundings and be observant of what is happening.
I never had to do that when I was young but it is necessary today. …. unfortunately…..thanks to the traitors in government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha!!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
LikeLike
I thought Trump’s personal body guard, Keith, of 20+ years quit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leaving at the end of September or early October, supposedly.
LikeLike
Enjoy the photos. I am thinking about getting twitter to receive President Trump’s messages. I have never had facebook…no reason to have it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t have to join twitter to get those messages.
Just bookmark the link to his account(s).
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
LikeLiked by 1 person