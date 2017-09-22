September 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #246

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.
http://earthlymails.com/where-to-watch-roy-moore-and-luther-strange-debate-in-montgomery/
The gap on non-MAGA Moore is closing. Winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats can’t vote in the runoff if they voted in the democrat primary. There was really low turnout… that means there are a lot of Dems that could vote for Strange. I wonder if there are a lot of Trump Democrats that will vote for Strange that aren’t being polled. I know several Democrat voters who are all out MAGA now that didn’t vote in primaries. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have said high turnout favors Strange & lower turnout favors Moore. I had guessed that was one reason PDJT was coming & VP Pence to come day before election. To fire voters up.
From the earthly mails article:
“Pollster Jon Gray says the high profile visits are focused on mobilizing supporters to vote.
“It’s about generating excitement. It’s about getting your voters ready to go vote. That’s the reason the president is coming,” Gray said.”
LikeLike
Hello Alabama!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PICK ME, PICK ME.
Big Luther reminds the audience that “the President picked ME” some 28 times…that is what I said in the last thread. LOL. Moore wins, Luther is toast!!! WINNING.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/21/luther-strange-reminds-audience-president-picked-28-times/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is favored to win and can you trust the polling?
LikeLike
Seems Alabamans are in for Moore because they are disgusted with the Swamp and Big Luther’s shenanigans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only shenanigans are Moore’s and Bannon. They’ve ruined Palin by telling her to convince AL that MAGA began with Alabama and Sessions, and belongs to Roy Moore. Moore’s campaign steals and lies. Just like Ted Cruz. The Alabamans here for Big Luther out number those not. The ones always posting garbage from Breitbart are outside of AL like you stirring up mud the loudest and interfering with President Trump’s message to Alabamans to MAKE ALABAMA GREAT AGAIN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here I’ll give you a towel to wipe yourself with…haaaaa. Yeah the President notices me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said the Moore and loyal Breitbart “Christian” follower.
LikeLike
Alabama is notoriously hard to poll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Breitbart still promoting “impeach trump” and “go get him Muller” tweets?
LikeLike
I don’t tweet.
LikeLike
If Trump endorses the losing candidate, wouldn’t that be called “Losing”? I want Trump to win. So I want Strange to win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump wins either way for they are both “R” until Big Luther does what Mitch tells him to do for the Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a lot wrong with your post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks.
LikeLike
You’re so flippant, aren’t you, Psadie? Chill with wine and all the rest of your silly retorts. For Alabamans, this is serious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet Home Alabama…yeah!
LikeLike
Throwing out ill suited one liners as a non-Alabaman. I rest my case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
keebler, I’ll vouch for psadie and share my ‘Bama pride with her anyday.
Roll Tide! And Roy Moore!
(I bet you’re an Auburn fan, aren’t ya? )
LikeLike
I don’t understand that if Roy Moore is so great, and the voters of Alabama prefer him, then why did they not elect him Governor instead of the crook? Is it because they are not truly sincere and want to get rid of him by sending him to the Senate?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! You figured out our secret strategy, wiggyky!
We would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids and your dog.
LikeLike
How is it winning when our president is practically pleading for people to vote Strange?
LikeLike
In my mail today, I got a big ole political mailer from McConnell, er, I mean Luther.
Strange’s name is on the flyer a total of six times.
So is Trump’s.
LIterally, every section that has Luther’s name on it is either immediately preceded with, or followed by, Trump’s.
Strange has no rationale for me voting for him. Sad.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Propagandist Rob Reifenstahl, AKA “Meathead” has really outdone himself with the propaganda video he made about us being “at war” with Russia. It is the height of irresponsibility to put out garbage like that just to convince people that Hillary should have won. Disgusting. History will not treat him kindly. He had a body of work that could have been a decent legacy, but now he’s nothing more than a propagandist, much like Leni Riefenstahl.
No, I’m not going to link that garbage here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I went against my better judgement and watched his segment with Tucker Carlson tonight but I’m really glad that I did because Tucker made him look absolutely foolish. The bigger question is; what on Earth was Morgan Freeman thinking? I expect this nonsense from Meathead and others in Hollywood. Freeman perplexes me because half the time he comes across as wise and knowledgeable and the other half of the time he becomes a Meathead.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meathead actually admitted that he changes his movies to suit the demands of the Chinese government when Tucker confronted him with it. Come to think of it, that makes me wonder who told him to produce this propaganda film. Soros? Hillary? The Chinese government? Who knows? He just admitted that they tell him what to put in his movies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rob Reiner tried to weasel out of his “We’re at war with Russia” statements by claiming everyone knows he means “CyberWar”. It didn’t work because Tucker called him on it proving once again liberals are just insignificant weasels.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A friend of mine worked for Rob Reiner on a several-month assignment. She said he was disrespectful to office staff and absolutely offensive in every way. She added that he was the worst person she ever worked for. Interestingly enough she’s quite liberal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Had the same response from nutcase Lefties who had to “work for” other nutcase Lefties on Broadway, etc.
‘Course, now that Trump’s Prez, they’d probably keep their mouth shut about any complaints against these “Must have it all My Way and damn you Peons types”.
LikeLike
Roy Moore Speaks Out Against Graham-Cassidy
“If Graham-Cassidy is anything less than a full repeal, Judge Moore will not vote for it,” a Moore spokesman told MSNBC.
Moore’s criticisms of the bill indicate that the former Alabama Supreme Court justice is open to bucking leadership on their top legislative goals.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/21/roy-moore-speaks-out-against-graham-cassidy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to make Alabama proud! /sarc.
He and Rand Paul can vote in their own little world and give each other pats on the back..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are you another one that believes what MSNBC says about a quote from an “unknown” campaign spokesperson? Hmmm.
LikeLike
You’re a troll. I hope that Ad Rem will consider removing you from the site.
LikeLike
More misstatements and unnamed sources. Moore has been very clear, listen to the debate.
McConnell’s team has been stitching together parts of sentences to suggest Moore is against Graham Cassidy. This kind of behavior, $30 million dollars poured in, all tell me that Luther Strange is owned body and soul by the UniParty interests and will be used against POTUS once he is re-elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your post makes complete and logical sense
LikeLike
Let’s see how many folks on this thread cheer for MSNBC now that it is bashing Moore with unknown campaign spokespeople! Haaaaa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Psadie, the article I posted, if you had read it, is from the Daily Caller
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read it and The Daily Caller posted it from MSNBC..no?
LikeLike
This is the problem with people like him. They’re always throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
We need people who can AT LEAST entertain the idea of working towards incremental change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you saying that now you believe MSNBC and that it was someone from Moore’s campaign?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve got a point, Psadie. Maybe Moore didn’t say that?
From what I’ve read tho, it sounds like something he *could * say. A bit of a demagogue.
Very, VERY glad I do not live in AL. and can skip this election.
LikeLike
Moore’s campaign put it out there
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s use the rules here at CTH about “unnamed” sources like a campaign spokesperson…FAKE NEWS.
LikeLike
Welpppp, I’ll just say it outloud.
Please Alabama, don’t be stupid enough to vote Roy Moore into office.
1. He’s openly against bills President Trump is for
2. President Trump endorsed the other guy.
How in the hell anybody can vote for Moore is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Little Red Riding Hood: My, what big principles you have, Mr. Moore.
Moore: The better to accomplish absolutely nothing with, my dear.
LikeLike
RINOcare creates 50 little New Improved Obamacare’s, none of which will work because they are all run by politicians.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m hoping this latest gaff of the Left/Dems will result in fewer Dem votes in Tallahassee. On a drive across FL. last October, it was the ONLY area where we saw Hillary 4 Prez signs. If anything can wake up asleep- at- the- wheel Dem voters, this incident could.
A 5th grade teacher sent a note home requesting parents address her as “Mx.” , (pronounced “Mix”). Wants gender neutral pronouns in her classroom. LOL.
AND, the Principal agrees…..but in his statement keeps referring to Mx. so and so as “she”, “her”, etc.
LOL. These people are NUTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
http://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2017/09/20/parents-divided-opinion-after-gender-neutral-teacher-sends-home-note-5th-graders/685061001/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, the Left is dumbfounded as to why public school enrollments are declining while private school admissions are skyrocketing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s why they are fighting so hard against DeVos. They know her ideas are/would be very popular if they were circulated.
Been helping a friend of mine who’s an immigrant and English is good but not perfect. She’s needing to navigate the PS system for her two young children, Kindergarden and first grade.
Un.Be.Lievable. the crap she has to sign/read/understand and the state of PS education in general.
I KNEW it was bad. But seeing it up close and personal is another thing altogether.
What a bunch of garbage.
And now they want to complicate things further with THIS junk????!!!
Teach the kids how to read and write and do math and shut up about the rest already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need schools vouchers asap so parents can get their kids out of indoctrination centers and into educational institutions instead.
LikeLike
Yes. Period.
LikeLike
A great week for President Trump on the international scene. I am just offering prayers of thanks at this moment, for the divine grace that has been shown this nation. Thankful for the lesson of Jonah – that a nation can turn back to God and be healed, and also to help others to heal. Praise God!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, Wolfmoon. It was a very good week.
Hard work for all of them, but it truly was a blessing to see it all come together.
Thank you, Lord, for our President Trump!
And a Big Thank You to Sundance for being on target and keeping our minds sharp.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is another piece of the puzzle. This info seems to have come out Monday, but stayed below the radar.
Isn’t this special. UDMH = unsymmetrical dimethyl hydrazine = “Devils Venom” is the new rocket fuel that allow the norks to have suddenly increased their ICBM range. Nobody makes it anymore, because it is so unstable and toxic. Well, except for China and Russia.
This explains a lot about “missiles can’t be un-fuelled, and rapidly become unstable once fueled” thang. And rumor is, ork from nork gets his UDMH from China.
http://www.trunews.com/article/china-russia-helped-north-koreas-missile-program
http://world.kbs.co.kr/english/news/news_In_detail.htm?lang=e&id=In&No=130254
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted to thank Sundance for the incredible coverage of the President Trump Administration, the greatest in my lifetime and probably the greatest in over 100 years. The in depth analyses and making key events easy to follow such as the press conferences and other public events is greatly appreciated.
I also want to thank the comment moderators for the excellent job that they do. I’ve been following political sites since 2000 and I have never seen such a well managed comment section. I know it’s a great deal of work and I appreciate it. Your efforts make comments worth reading and responding.
Thanks again for giving us a place to share the historical President Trump Administration!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Concerning Alabama. I’m for who the President is for.
If you’re not then you aren’t for the President.
Simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorry, but I can never be for John McCain even if Trump endorses him.
LikeLike
I agree with this. Who are we to second guess him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Saw this and I never watch fox anymore.Torches and pitchforks “Fall festivals” (wink wink) around the country with deep state effigy “scarecrows” and target practice on “unipumpkin” heads may or may not get their attention. But i think we could have a good time with it, especially if we have some fermented cider!
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/09/21/hawaii-prepares-for-nuclear-attack-trying-not-to-scare-the-daylights-out-of-residents-and-tourists/
LikeLike
It would seem the loony liberals who have criticized President Trump for threatening to destroy N.K. if we are attacked, have forgotten or simply disregarded what Rocket Man threatened last week.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/14/north-korea-threat-sink-japan-us-ashes-darkness
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this is what she really said, then she’s being purposely obtuse. MAGA belongs to President Trump and this is public theft. She’s off her rockers now.
Palin reminded voters that the “MAGA” movement started in Alabama in 2015 at a raucous rally when then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who had been the intellectual leader of the economic nationalist movement in the Senate while Palin was the movement’s heart and soul since the 2008 election, put on a “Make America Great Again” hat and said, “this isn’t a campaign. It’s a movement.” ~ Breitbart
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
So how does Mr. Feminist justify embracing Islam which is a misogynistic, woman-enslaving, totalitarian fake religion?
LikeLike
An open letter from a Canadian patriot to my American brothers and sisters.
Please take a minute to read it. You dont hear it enough.
Like many other Canadian conservatives, I looked on and followed your 2016 elections with great interest. Our politics are pretty pathetic in comparison. Also like many other Canadian conservatives I was drawn to support Trump. To be completely honest, I didnt expect a lot from him. He was a bomb thrower and a disrupter, which is all I really needed to know to back him.
Against all odds Trump demolished everybody, with the help of great American patriots. What I and the world are now witnessing is the emergence of what could be the greatest leader in modern history. The sheer courage this guy has is something to behold, and if he ever had the support of congress, there is no limit to what could be accomplished. I hope this happens with your help.
There are many evil and powerful forces opposing this movement and this man, and believe it, patriots worldwide fear for his safety.
American and Canadian soldiers, sailors, airmen, first responders, bikers and patriots have sailed, flown, rode, fought and died shoulder to shoulder from WW1 to the beaches of France, from desert storm to Afgahnistan and 9/11 and from Newfoundland to Texas. We are brothers and sistrrs.
Canada seems to get the good end of the deal being under the umbrella of the most devastating military known to man.
Canadians are usually easy going, but never back down from a fight, and we hit well above our weight class when need be.
I want my American brothers and sisters to take some comfort in knowing this. Should the forces of evil ever again rise to try to deny free people of their chosrn leaders, and more specifically your great President Trump, you better swing open the gates because millions of Canadian patriots will be leading likeminded pariots the world over as we thunder across your northern border to stand shoulder to shoulder once again.
Never Again
Inclinata Resurgo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admiral Michael Rogers, Obama’s NSA, will be a viewed, in time as a national hero.
LikeLike
Searching for a good pistachio recipe, I ended up at the NY Times, David Lebovitz, food columnist. And then… I discovered a short video and found Herve Pierre, Melania’s fashion designer. Such a charming and gentle man. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I did.
LikeLike
s/b “Searching for a good pistachio ice cream recipe, …”
LikeLike
Roy Moore does not hold a monopoly on God and Christianity. Big Luther countered Moore’s assertion that God is on his side when he said God is on both sides not just one over the other.
“National Right to Life is pleased to endorse Senator Luther Strange, whose position on life reflects the true values of Alabama’s voters,” Karen Cross, the organization’s political director, said in a statement on Thursday. “Senator Strange has a 100 percent pro-life voting record in the 115th Congress, including votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
LikeLike
Wow/ This is some sobering stuff, and a deep look inside…
U.S.A.F. STRATCOM – Commander General John. E. Hyten:
https://www.hudson.org/research/13904-transcript-u-s-strategic-command-commander-s-perspective-on-21st-century-deterrence
“I give the mission to my commanders and I expect the commanders to generate orders for their forces to carry out.” .. “three priorities – strategic deterrence, decisive response, combat ready”
LikeLike