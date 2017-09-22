September 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #246

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

82 Responses to September 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #246

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

      An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

      http://earthlymails.com/where-to-watch-roy-moore-and-luther-strange-debate-in-montgomery/

      The gap on non-MAGA Moore is closing. Winning!

      • WrightorWrongAl says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:12 am

        Democrats can’t vote in the runoff if they voted in the democrat primary. There was really low turnout… that means there are a lot of Dems that could vote for Strange. I wonder if there are a lot of Trump Democrats that will vote for Strange that aren’t being polled. I know several Democrat voters who are all out MAGA now that didn’t vote in primaries. We’ll see.

      • deqwik2 says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:13 am

        They have said high turnout favors Strange & lower turnout favors Moore. I had guessed that was one reason PDJT was coming & VP Pence to come day before election. To fire voters up.

        From the earthly mails article:
        “Pollster Jon Gray says the high profile visits are focused on mobilizing supporters to vote.

        “It’s about generating excitement. It’s about getting your voters ready to go vote. That’s the reason the president is coming,” Gray said.”

    • Bree says:
      September 22, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Hello Alabama!

  6. psadie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:23 am

    PICK ME, PICK ME.
    Big Luther reminds the audience that “the President picked ME” some 28 times…that is what I said in the last thread. LOL. Moore wins, Luther is toast!!! WINNING.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/21/luther-strange-reminds-audience-president-picked-28-times/

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. joeknuckles says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Propagandist Rob Reifenstahl, AKA “Meathead” has really outdone himself with the propaganda video he made about us being “at war” with Russia. It is the height of irresponsibility to put out garbage like that just to convince people that Hillary should have won. Disgusting. History will not treat him kindly. He had a body of work that could have been a decent legacy, but now he’s nothing more than a propagandist, much like Leni Riefenstahl.
    No, I’m not going to link that garbage here.

    • Harry Lime says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:31 am

      I went against my better judgement and watched his segment with Tucker Carlson tonight but I’m really glad that I did because Tucker made him look absolutely foolish. The bigger question is; what on Earth was Morgan Freeman thinking? I expect this nonsense from Meathead and others in Hollywood. Freeman perplexes me because half the time he comes across as wise and knowledgeable and the other half of the time he becomes a Meathead.

      • joeknuckles says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

        Meathead actually admitted that he changes his movies to suit the demands of the Chinese government when Tucker confronted him with it. Come to think of it, that makes me wonder who told him to produce this propaganda film. Soros? Hillary? The Chinese government? Who knows? He just admitted that they tell him what to put in his movies.

      • andyocoregon says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Rob Reiner tried to weasel out of his “We’re at war with Russia” statements by claiming everyone knows he means “CyberWar”. It didn’t work because Tucker called him on it proving once again liberals are just insignificant weasels.

    • Lucille says:
      September 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

      A friend of mine worked for Rob Reiner on a several-month assignment. She said he was disrespectful to office staff and absolutely offensive in every way. She added that he was the worst person she ever worked for. Interestingly enough she’s quite liberal.

      • sunnydaze says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:16 am

        Had the same response from nutcase Lefties who had to “work for” other nutcase Lefties on Broadway, etc.

        ‘Course, now that Trump’s Prez, they’d probably keep their mouth shut about any complaints against these “Must have it all My Way and damn you Peons types”.

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Roy Moore Speaks Out Against Graham-Cassidy

    “If Graham-Cassidy is anything less than a full repeal, Judge Moore will not vote for it,” a Moore spokesman told MSNBC.

    Moore’s criticisms of the bill indicate that the former Alabama Supreme Court justice is open to bucking leadership on their top legislative goals.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/21/roy-moore-speaks-out-against-graham-cassidy/

  11. sunnydaze says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I’m hoping this latest gaff of the Left/Dems will result in fewer Dem votes in Tallahassee. On a drive across FL. last October, it was the ONLY area where we saw Hillary 4 Prez signs. If anything can wake up asleep- at- the- wheel Dem voters, this incident could.

    A 5th grade teacher sent a note home requesting parents address her as “Mx.” , (pronounced “Mix”). Wants gender neutral pronouns in her classroom. LOL.

    AND, the Principal agrees…..but in his statement keeps referring to Mx. so and so as “she”, “her”, etc.

    LOL. These people are NUTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    http://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2017/09/20/parents-divided-opinion-after-gender-neutral-teacher-sends-home-note-5th-graders/685061001/

    • Ghostrider says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:36 am

      And, the Left is dumbfounded as to why public school enrollments are declining while private school admissions are skyrocketing?

      • sunnydaze says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:47 am

        It’s why they are fighting so hard against DeVos. They know her ideas are/would be very popular if they were circulated.

        Been helping a friend of mine who’s an immigrant and English is good but not perfect. She’s needing to navigate the PS system for her two young children, Kindergarden and first grade.

        Un.Be.Lievable. the crap she has to sign/read/understand and the state of PS education in general.

        I KNEW it was bad. But seeing it up close and personal is another thing altogether.

        What a bunch of garbage.

        And now they want to complicate things further with THIS junk????!!!

        Teach the kids how to read and write and do math and shut up about the rest already.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:54 am

      We need schools vouchers asap so parents can get their kids out of indoctrination centers and into educational institutions instead.

  12. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:34 am

    A great week for President Trump on the international scene. I am just offering prayers of thanks at this moment, for the divine grace that has been shown this nation. Thankful for the lesson of Jonah – that a nation can turn back to God and be healed, and also to help others to heal. Praise God!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 22, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Yes, Wolfmoon. It was a very good week.
      Hard work for all of them, but it truly was a blessing to see it all come together.
      Thank you, Lord, for our President Trump!

      And a Big Thank You to Sundance for being on target and keeping our minds sharp.

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:36 am

  14. Just Scott says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Here is another piece of the puzzle. This info seems to have come out Monday, but stayed below the radar.

    Isn’t this special. UDMH = unsymmetrical dimethyl hydrazine = “Devils Venom” is the new rocket fuel that allow the norks to have suddenly increased their ICBM range. Nobody makes it anymore, because it is so unstable and toxic. Well, except for China and Russia.

    This explains a lot about “missiles can’t be un-fuelled, and rapidly become unstable once fueled” thang. And rumor is, ork from nork gets his UDMH from China.

    http://www.trunews.com/article/china-russia-helped-north-koreas-missile-program
    http://world.kbs.co.kr/english/news/news_In_detail.htm?lang=e&id=In&No=130254

  15. FL_GUY says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I wanted to thank Sundance for the incredible coverage of the President Trump Administration, the greatest in my lifetime and probably the greatest in over 100 years. The in depth analyses and making key events easy to follow such as the press conferences and other public events is greatly appreciated.

    I also want to thank the comment moderators for the excellent job that they do. I’ve been following political sites since 2000 and I have never seen such a well managed comment section. I know it’s a great deal of work and I appreciate it. Your efforts make comments worth reading and responding.

    Thanks again for giving us a place to share the historical President Trump Administration!

  16. sgtrok13 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Concerning Alabama. I’m for who the President is for.
    If you’re not then you aren’t for the President.
    Simple.

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:45 am

    • Gil says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:56 am

      Saw this and I never watch fox anymore.Torches and pitchforks “Fall festivals” (wink wink) around the country with deep state effigy “scarecrows” and target practice on “unipumpkin” heads may or may not get their attention. But i think we could have a good time with it, especially if we have some fermented cider!

  19. andyocoregon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:54 am

    It would seem the loony liberals who have criticized President Trump for threatening to destroy N.K. if we are attacked, have forgotten or simply disregarded what Rocket Man threatened last week.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/14/north-korea-threat-sink-japan-us-ashes-darkness

  20. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:57 am

  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

    If this is what she really said, then she’s being purposely obtuse. MAGA belongs to President Trump and this is public theft. She’s off her rockers now.

    Palin reminded voters that the “MAGA” movement started in Alabama in 2015 at a raucous rally when then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who had been the intellectual leader of the economic nationalist movement in the Senate while Palin was the movement’s heart and soul since the 2008 election, put on a “Make America Great Again” hat and said, “this isn’t a campaign. It’s a movement.” ~ Breitbart

  22. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

  23. wheatietoo says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

    So how does Mr. Feminist justify embracing Islam which is a misogynistic, woman-enslaving, totalitarian fake religion?

  24. Thecleaner says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:08 am

    An open letter from a Canadian patriot to my American brothers and sisters.
    Please take a minute to read it. You dont hear it enough.

    Like many other Canadian conservatives, I looked on and followed your 2016 elections with great interest. Our politics are pretty pathetic in comparison. Also like many other Canadian conservatives I was drawn to support Trump. To be completely honest, I didnt expect a lot from him. He was a bomb thrower and a disrupter, which is all I really needed to know to back him.

    Against all odds Trump demolished everybody, with the help of great American patriots. What I and the world are now witnessing is the emergence of what could be the greatest leader in modern history. The sheer courage this guy has is something to behold, and if he ever had the support of congress, there is no limit to what could be accomplished. I hope this happens with your help.

    There are many evil and powerful forces opposing this movement and this man, and believe it, patriots worldwide fear for his safety.

    American and Canadian soldiers, sailors, airmen, first responders, bikers and patriots have sailed, flown, rode, fought and died shoulder to shoulder from WW1 to the beaches of France, from desert storm to Afgahnistan and 9/11 and from Newfoundland to Texas. We are brothers and sistrrs.
    Canada seems to get the good end of the deal being under the umbrella of the most devastating military known to man.

    Canadians are usually easy going, but never back down from a fight, and we hit well above our weight class when need be.

    I want my American brothers and sisters to take some comfort in knowing this. Should the forces of evil ever again rise to try to deny free people of their chosrn leaders, and more specifically your great President Trump, you better swing open the gates because millions of Canadian patriots will be leading likeminded pariots the world over as we thunder across your northern border to stand shoulder to shoulder once again.

    Never Again
    Inclinata Resurgo

  25. TexasDude says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Admiral Michael Rogers, Obama’s NSA, will be a viewed, in time as a national hero.

  26. Janie M. says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Searching for a good pistachio recipe, I ended up at the NY Times, David Lebovitz, food columnist. And then… I discovered a short video and found Herve Pierre, Melania’s fashion designer. Such a charming and gentle man. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I did.

  27. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Roy Moore does not hold a monopoly on God and Christianity. Big Luther countered Moore’s assertion that God is on his side when he said God is on both sides not just one over the other.

    “National Right to Life is pleased to endorse Senator Luther Strange, whose position on life reflects the true values of Alabama’s voters,” Karen Cross, the organization’s political director, said in a statement on Thursday. “Senator Strange has a 100 percent pro-life voting record in the 115th Congress, including votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

  28. Just Scott says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Wow/ This is some sobering stuff, and a deep look inside…

    U.S.A.F. STRATCOM – Commander General John. E. Hyten:
    https://www.hudson.org/research/13904-transcript-u-s-strategic-command-commander-s-perspective-on-21st-century-deterrence

    “I give the mission to my commanders and I expect the commanders to generate orders for their forces to carry out.” .. “three priorities – strategic deterrence, decisive response, combat ready”

