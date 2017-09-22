President Trump Campaigns in Alabama – 8:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is visiting Huntsville, Alabama, tonight to participate in a campaign rally for interim Senator Luther Strange.  Strange is facing off against Judge Roy Moore in the runoff election to permanently fill the Senate seat of Jeff Sessions.

The campaign event is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. MK Wood says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Some folks wonder why Pres Trump has endorsed Strange. It’s very simple.

    “Strange was willing to back legislation important to Trump with no strings attached (repealing Obamacare).

    Strange and Trump developed a relationship in Washington where Strange was a loyal supporter of Trump’s agenda.”

    Strange supported him. In return Pres Trump has supported a known entity.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Ivehadit says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Sue, I have been here several years and helped get Trump elected. I don’t remember you doing the same. Did you? Because Donald Trump basically has the “copyrights” to “Drain the Swamp.” Not Cruz, not Bannon. Not Palin.

    Let us not forget that Bannon was for Cruz even AFTER the convention. He did not join Trump until August, 2016. Donald mentioned this when Bannon left. “He came late.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • POP says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      That’s true, but Bannon wouldn’t have lasted a day on staff with a President Cruz, both Cruz and wife are overt globalists involved in think tanks / committees supporting that sovereignty disaster.

      Like

      Reply
    • eagle1965 says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      The Sue from MT is a troll. Period.

      Like

      Reply
    • beachgrammie says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Well said, Ivehad it.

      Also, I was so irritated today by Bannon’s cohort Sebastian Gorka, who I previously liked, being on several shows acting like Trump was a dotard who was easily influenced by the wrong people so that is why Trump is for Strange, but no worries according to Gorka, he and Bannon et al have it covered, and (because of them and of course their candidate Moore) it will all work out in the end. The unmitigated gall of Gorka, which I can only assuume mirrors Bannon, has me really riled up. They want to beat Trump at this. Don’t let them! Vote Strange.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Deb says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    What does that have to do with a political debate? The man is a grandstander, and that’s not the best strategy at this point in time.

    Like

    Reply
  4. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Senator Strange has the ENDORSEMENT of President Trump, Vice-President Pence, The NRA, The National Right to Life, and the Alabama Farmers. His opponent has the endorsement of Doofy Mike Lee, ToxicTed Cruz, Poor Judgement Palin, and NeverTrump Mo “Loser” Brooks.

    Gee, I wonder who Alabamans should support?….Hmmm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    By the way, recall that the Roy Moore Support Team,ToxicTed Cruz and NeverTrump Mike LEE, worked hard to get TPP passed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. MAGAbear says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Well, I’ll never agree with anyone 100% of the time, so on this one DJT got it wrong. I respect the loyalty aspect of Trump supporting Strange, but go Judge Moore!!!

    Like

    Reply
