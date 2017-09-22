Friday September 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Friday September 22nd – Open Thread

  1. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:16 am

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Let’s go to Argentina . . .

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

  4. mj_inOC says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Blessings, fellow warriors…
    Enjoy…

    And please pray Verizon has new phones in am … [as a loyal 15+ year/multiple lines’ customer, missing iCloud connection as I counsel and work.. the wireless feature [for early 2018] was the benefit!

  5. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Brian Eno – “Weightless”

    Guitar: Daniel Lanois

    Brian Eno (born on 15 May 1948, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, England) is an electronic musician, music theorist and record producer. As a solo artist, he is best known as the father of modern ambient music.

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Rom 15:13

  7. boomerguy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Gonna try an embed from Imgur. If this works, you’ll see a photo of a Dairy Queen sign in a small town in the Seattle area.

    //s.imgur.com/min/embed.js
    (And if not, I’ll describe its contents below.)

