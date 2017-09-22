First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Boys and Girls Club White House Kitchen Event…

First Lady Melania Trump welcomes kids from the Girls and Boys Club of America to a White House kitchen garden event.
Advertisements
First Lady Melania Trump welcomes kids from the Girls and Boys Club of America to a White House kitchen garden event.
Best First Lady Ever!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Love our FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Melanie is a lovely, gracious woman!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Melania. I hate autocorrect because it is so seldom correct. 😡
LikeLike
Don’t you mean ‘auto-error,’ Risa? 😜
I agree with Harry Lime above, but the YSM will never report it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief! She even makes a red flannel, long sleeved shirt look SMOKIN HOT!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Not just any red flannel shirt – Balmain!
LikeLiked by 9 people
And here I thought I was going to find hope in a new career as a lumberjack 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lumberjack check is a wee bit different:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! So THAT’S why I got confused.
LikeLiked by 2 people
what FLOTUS is wearing is more like one of the Scottish Tartans
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a Stewart plaid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My wife is a Stewart.
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure it isn’t the shirt Mark,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I didn’t want to sound…you know…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the buttons, really cute shirt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree!
LikeLike
I watched this earlier this afternoon. This is a FLOTUS that truly cares about America’s children.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When she urges them to follow a healthy lifestyle she mentions why too! It’s not a mandate like the Obama Administration did to all public schools.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is just lovely and seems very sweet. The kids look cute in their gardening gloves. Nice touch!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love the First Lady and love gardens. It’s Biology 101… Nutrition… Phys Ed (sweat!) all sorts of things. Gardens are a joy (especially when the tomatoes come in… mine took forever this year)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Melania could make me eat my spinach. 😀
LikeLiked by 20 people
Yep. And I’d like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t like her sunglasses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody’s looking at her sunglasses! 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Cold and detached especially with kids. No eye contact.
LikeLike
My optometrist, many years ago, told me I should always wear sunglasses when outside. Second choice would be a wide-brimmed hat. He had two reasons for saying that. One reason, is that sunlight injures eyes, often causing cataracts. The other reason is that being in sunlight makes most people squint, which causes wrinkles (squint lines) next to your eyes.
LikeLike
Cold and detached especially with kids. No eye contact.
LikeLike
We heard you the first time.
LikeLike
My herb garden is my favorite summer treat. I love to cook and if I had more time would love to have a garden with vegetables. I hated that garden when the other lady had it, love it now that Melania has it 😂.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love Flotus, but how is it possible to look that great while gardening ? Maybe I should take more care in my threads. : )
LikeLike
Melania is natural, gracious and sweet – she doesn’t talk down to the children, but listens for their responses and affirms each one. Made them feel important – made vegetables fun and exciting!
I’ve heard she is always kind and gracious to everyone. She acts like a queen, but relates to people like her husband, down to earth, friendly and encouraging.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bet the Secret Service is EXTREMELY relieved that Hillary isn’t back in the White House.
LikeLiked by 10 people
No takers, georgiafl. That’s a sucker’s bet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
She has such a sweet and gentle manner. I saw this earlier, too.
Contrast to the screeching Helen Wheels we had when Bill was in office. Thank God that didn’t happen again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cool. Beautiful. Generous. Warm. Intelligent. Great American.
LikeLiked by 5 people
i had a problem. why is barron always missing at such event? inam sure barron can join right?
LikeLike
I would imagine he was in school.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barron is growing but still a child. Lots more opportunities for SNAFUs if you put your kids into photo opportunities — remember during the campaign, when one of the candidates tried to kiss his daughter for the camera, and she pushed him away? Leave the kids alone… everybody will be happier
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is a kid event. so barron can join. you know kids relate to each other.
if adult event, i would suggest leaving barron out.
LikeLike
Barron was at the Easter Egg roll. Maybe he didn’t want to be at the garden event.
LikeLike
How do you not love FLOTUS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melani Trump just canNOT help herself –
She is a stone cold fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She could wear a potato sack,
and there would be a run on potato sacks at the local Big R.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late. Already bought them….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love the question, are you Melania Trump? who were they expecting, Michelle Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
None better ! Thank you lord !
LikeLike
She is just so lovely. Her sweetness with children is so very endearing, as is her beautiful accent. I smiled as I watched; snuck right up on me. Ha. We are so blessed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Children on the South Side of Chicago, watching this, must dodge bullets, clean up blood and wonder why Michelle and Obama don’t help them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When she urges them to follow a healthy lifestyle she mentions why too! It’s not a mandate like the Obama Administration did to all public schools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would imagine that Melania loves the freedom of the White House, because she has the beautiful grounds she can get out and roam about in, without fear. Baron too. You can’t get much of that in NYC if you are a TRUMP, or in TRUMP Tower.
What a sweetie/
LikeLiked by 4 people