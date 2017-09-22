First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Boys and Girls Club White House Kitchen Event…

Posted on September 22, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump welcomes kids from the Girls and Boys Club of America to a White House kitchen garden event.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Boys and Girls Club White House Kitchen Event…

  1. Harry Lime says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Best First Lady Ever!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. NJF says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Love our FLOTUS.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Risa says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Melanie is a lovely, gracious woman!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Mark A. Thimesch (drawing artist) says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Good grief! She even makes a red flannel, long sleeved shirt look SMOKIN HOT!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    I watched this earlier this afternoon. This is a FLOTUS that truly cares about America’s children.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Abster says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    She is just lovely and seems very sweet. The kids look cute in their gardening gloves. Nice touch!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. wondering999 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Love the First Lady and love gardens. It’s Biology 101… Nutrition… Phys Ed (sweat!) all sorts of things. Gardens are a joy (especially when the tomatoes come in… mine took forever this year)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Ad rem says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Melania could make me eat my spinach. 😀

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I don’t like her sunglasses.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. magagirl says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    My herb garden is my favorite summer treat. I love to cook and if I had more time would love to have a garden with vegetables. I hated that garden when the other lady had it, love it now that Melania has it 😂.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. LBB says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Love Flotus, but how is it possible to look that great while gardening ? Maybe I should take more care in my threads. : )

    Like

    Reply
  12. georgiafl says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Melania is natural, gracious and sweet – she doesn’t talk down to the children, but listens for their responses and affirms each one. Made them feel important – made vegetables fun and exciting!

    I’ve heard she is always kind and gracious to everyone. She acts like a queen, but relates to people like her husband, down to earth, friendly and encouraging.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Kaco says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    She has such a sweet and gentle manner. I saw this earlier, too.

    Contrast to the screeching Helen Wheels we had when Bill was in office. Thank God that didn’t happen again.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. treehouseron says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Cool. Beautiful. Generous. Warm. Intelligent. Great American.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. trumpfan1 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    i had a problem. why is barron always missing at such event? inam sure barron can join right?

    Like

    Reply
  16. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    How do you not love FLOTUS?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. lastinillinois says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Melani Trump just canNOT help herself –
    She is a stone cold fox.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. linda4298 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    I love the question, are you Melania Trump? who were they expecting, Michelle Obama.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. beaujest says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    None better ! Thank you lord !

    Like

    Reply
  20. JC says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    She is just so lovely. Her sweetness with children is so very endearing, as is her beautiful accent. I smiled as I watched; snuck right up on me. Ha. We are so blessed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Children on the South Side of Chicago, watching this, must dodge bullets, clean up blood and wonder why Michelle and Obama don’t help them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. karmytrumpateer says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    When she urges them to follow a healthy lifestyle she mentions why too! It’s not a mandate like the Obama Administration did to all public schools.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. TwoLaine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I would imagine that Melania loves the freedom of the White House, because she has the beautiful grounds she can get out and roam about in, without fear. Baron too. You can’t get much of that in NYC if you are a TRUMP, or in TRUMP Tower.

    What a sweetie/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s