Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Press Conference on DPRK Sanctions – 2:45pm EDT Livestream…

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be holding a press conference shortly to outline the latest sanctions against North Korea, and discuss the impact of Beijing’s central bank barring economic transactions between Chinese banks and North Korea. Start time estimated between 2:45pm and 3:00pm EDT
It is always possible to see a stock market correction or big drop, but we are in a completely new world with Trump. The financial future will be hard for most of us to fathom. We mostly know about recessions, spiking interest rates, inflation, oil shocks from opec. We have not lived during a time such as this. The future may be quite different from anything we have known. In a good way.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS: The E.O. provides the authority to impose sanctions on any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates any significant transaction on behalf of certain designated individuals and entities, or any significant transaction in connection with trade with North Korea, on or after the date of the E.O.
Under this new authority, the sanctions measures can be either restrictions on correspondent or payable-through accounts or blocking sanctions.
The E.O. also provides the Secretary of the Treasury additional authority to block any funds originating from, destined for, or passing through accounts linked to North Korea that come within the United States or possession of a U.S. person.
Foreign financial institutions must choose between doing business with the United States or facilitating trade with North Korea or its designated supporters.
TRADE: The E.O. directly targets North Korea’s shipping and trade networks and issues a 180-day ban on vessels and aircraft that have visited North Korea from visiting the United States. This ban also targets vessels that have engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer with a vessel that has visited North Korea within 180 days. North Korea is dependent on its shipping networks to facilitate international trade.
The E.O. also authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to impose sanctions on persons involved in:
Industries: The construction, energy, financial services, fishing, information technology, manufacturing, medical, mining, textiles, or transportation industries in North Korea;
Ports: Ownership, control, or operation of any port in North Korea, including any seaport, airport, or land port of entry;
Imports/Exports: at least one significant importation from or exportation to North Korea of any goods, services, or technology.
