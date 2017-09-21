Shinzo Abe (Japan) and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) Address The United Nations General Assembly…

The DPRK “Six Party Talk” nations include: Japan, South Korea and the U.S. -vs- China, Russia and North Korea. It is important to understand the position of Japan and South Korea as it relates to the unified strategy of U.S. President Trump toward North Korea as a proxy province of China.
South Korea Moon Jae-in:
Japan Shinzo Abe:
I would not want to be the North Korean negotiator in these talks and go back home empty handed.
It has begun:
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/09/21/china-banks-reportedly-to-halt-business-with-north-korea-as-south-korea-sends-8-million.html
North Korea learned this week Chinese banks will no longer do business with the Hermit Kingdom, in the strongest sign yet pressure from the Trump administration to choke off funding to the rogue nation is working.
Chinese banks received a document Monday stating they should halt financial services and loans to new and existing North Korean customers as a result of strict U.N. sanctions passed earlier this month, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
“Our bank is fulfilling our international obligations and implementing United Nations sanctions against North Korea. As such, we refuse to handle any individual loans connected to North Korea,” the document reportedly said.
China’s surprising instructions to banks this week, however, were at least partially undermined when South Korea on Thursday approved $8 million in supposed humanitarian aid to North Korea.
Some South Korean officials fear the new aid will send a mixed signal to international leaders. Son Kim-ju, a lawmaker and spokesman of the opposition People’s Party, told The Associated Press the announcement is “badly timed.”
“The international community is strengthening sanctions and pressure against North Korea and even [President Moon Jae-in] is in the United States to strengthen international coordination against the North Korean problem,” Son said. “If our government contradicts itself and beats to a different beat, it won’t be able to gain the approval of its own people, let alone other countries.”
Or nukeless. PDJT just announced China told its largest bank to no longer do business with DPRK. Yuge win. Cavuto just used the word crazy to describe China’s perception of PDJT. Amy Tarkanian had to correct Cavuto and say she would not use the word crazy.
Reuters updated their story to reflect new EO for more sanctions on NK.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-to-add-north-korea-sanctions-allies-call-for-strict-enforcement/ar-AAsj9P8
According by VVP NORTH KOREA will not give up theirs rocket toys -” they will rather eat grass”- Doubt sanction will work. Why they will not give up those- toys-? they do not want end up as Lybia, Syria,Afghanistan,Iraq…..Lybia give up and … president Ronald Reagan once said:Peace is not absence of conflict ,it is ability avoid conflict by peaceful means…it is VVP who propose energy project which involve-NORTH/SOUTH KOREA and RUSSIA.
