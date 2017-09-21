Shinzo Abe (Japan) and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) Address The United Nations General Assembly…

Posted on September 21, 2017 by

The DPRK “Six Party Talk” nations include: Japan, South Korea and the U.S. -vs- China, Russia and North Korea.  It is important to understand the position of Japan and South Korea as it relates to the unified strategy of U.S. President Trump toward North Korea as a proxy province of China.

South Korea Moon Jae-in:

Japan Shinzo Abe:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Shinzo Abe (Japan) and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) Address The United Nations General Assembly…

  1. FofBW says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I would not want to be the North Korean negotiator in these talks and go back home empty handed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    It has begun:

    http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/09/21/china-banks-reportedly-to-halt-business-with-north-korea-as-south-korea-sends-8-million.html

    North Korea learned this week Chinese banks will no longer do business with the Hermit Kingdom, in the strongest sign yet pressure from the Trump administration to choke off funding to the rogue nation is working.

    Chinese banks received a document Monday stating they should halt financial services and loans to new and existing North Korean customers as a result of strict U.N. sanctions passed earlier this month, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

    “Our bank is fulfilling our international obligations and implementing United Nations sanctions against North Korea. As such, we refuse to handle any individual loans connected to North Korea,” the document reportedly said.

    China’s surprising instructions to banks this week, however, were at least partially undermined when South Korea on Thursday approved $8 million in supposed humanitarian aid to North Korea.

    Some South Korean officials fear the new aid will send a mixed signal to international leaders. Son Kim-ju, a lawmaker and spokesman of the opposition People’s Party, told The Associated Press the announcement is “badly timed.”

    “The international community is strengthening sanctions and pressure against North Korea and even [President Moon Jae-in] is in the United States to strengthen international coordination against the North Korean problem,” Son said. “If our government contradicts itself and beats to a different beat, it won’t be able to gain the approval of its own people, let alone other countries.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Or nukeless. PDJT just announced China told its largest bank to no longer do business with DPRK. Yuge win. Cavuto just used the word crazy to describe China’s perception of PDJT. Amy Tarkanian had to correct Cavuto and say she would not use the word crazy.

    Like

    Reply
    • sejmon says:
      September 21, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      According by VVP NORTH KOREA will not give up theirs rocket toys -” they will rather eat grass”- Doubt sanction will work. Why they will not give up those- toys-? they do not want end up as Lybia, Syria,Afghanistan,Iraq…..Lybia give up and … president Ronald Reagan once said:Peace is not absence of conflict ,it is ability avoid conflict by peaceful means…it is VVP who propose energy project which involve-NORTH/SOUTH KOREA and RUSSIA.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s