Wednesday September 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Wednesday September 20th – Open Thread

  1. psadie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:19 am

    The rally for Big Luther was moved to the Von Braun Center a much smaller venue than previous rallies in AL. Seems like the WH is expecting fewer people to show up for Strange. They expect folks to chant for Judge Moore…this will be something to see on Friday.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/19/wh-sources-concerns-about-crowd-size-for-trump-luther-strange-event-to-be-held-at-smaller-venue-than-2016-rally/#comment-3525768420

  2. Jenny Hatch says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:19 am

    What a day! I just keep thinking of various friends who tried to tell me that President Trump was a globalist puppet.

    Bwa ha ha ha haaaa

    • psadie says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

      I’ll go one better. My good friend and her husband both professionals and Democrats were all in for HRC. They voted for her. We had lunch yesterday and she stated that she now has an open mind on PTrump and she is beginning to see the light.

      Today she texted me that she saw his speech at the UN and she loved it and she hopes he succeeds for the country for no matter what he does he gets “bashed.” More people are waking up to what is happening.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:25 am

    A piece from a favorite CD. Barrueco recording this some years ago but it was still available the last time I checked. There are some recordings that stand above all others. This is one.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

    • solomonpal says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Garmin can make a screen for their GPS the is readable in direct sunlight for 125$ but lousy iPhone can’t do it. They have a lousy cheap screen that turns black in sunlight. Junk

  5. Lucille says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Have a great one!

  7. nwtex says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Need help? Last week, while she was still in the hospital, she shared a comical photo of her husband Eric looking confused while diaper shopping for Luke

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Wow…You’ll love this!

