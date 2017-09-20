September 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #244

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Hahahahahahahaaha…. too funny…. POTUS is fake sad ; )
Haha! I just love this tweet, it’s true and it drips with sarcasm. Trump is using Alinsky’s rules against the liberals and it’s obvious how well it is working by the complete and utter meltdowns we get to see every day in the MSM and Hollywood.
El-Sisi/ Hannity
Agree wholly with Jarrett!
“Sessions has proven to be incompetent”
Gregg Jarrett
Monica Crowley
I can’t say if he is or is not incompetent but I do know I don’t want to know what he is doing until he announces something along the lines of “Yesterday, _____ and _____ was arrested and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law in a Federal Court” . The blanks can be filled in with any number of the prior administration’s people. None of this is going to happen overnight IMHO.
I’m glad someone else here believes that.
It’s disappointing in the Treehouse to see so much of the “I want ________ in jail and I want it now!” crowd.
If PDJT weren’t slogging uphill against the UniParty, the media, the courts and the Deep State the things we want could happen faster.
Hannity asked Jarrett point blank if Sessions could be running investigations of any of these high profile crimes everyone knows occurred behind the scenes. Jarrett correctly surmised that some information of any such investigations would have absolutely leaked, and that there is no way Sessions is investigating any of this.
Also said that all Sessions has done is let people, like Lois Lerner, off the hook. Sessions has screwed Trump, either due to incompetence or intention.
Here’s one:
totally agree with Jarrett. Enough is enough – we have given Sessions plenty of time to step up and he has done nothing…..
There are so many open talks and agreements that wiretapping and unmasking happened. Is DOJ doing anything or not or waiting for Mueller to finish his investigation before he can get new assignments from tax payers DOJ? It seems Hillary, Rice, Ben, Comey, Clapper and others lying under oath, done illegal act and showing middle finger to DOJ and American people.?
Juan Williams is amazing in his ability to play dumb. He has mastered the art of pretending not to know things, which makes him the perfect liberal.
He’s not pretending.
He’s a dumber-than-dirt leftist.
Agreed – I used to not think this of Juan, but after years of watching him defend the Clintons and their cronies in spite of the reality of their indefensible actions, I believe he truly is one taco short of the whole enchilada. A nice, likable but dumb guy. Either that or totally amoral and corrupt….
What’s funny is…both his sons have turned into Conservatives.
They are both Republicans!
Haaaa.
I know you have been otherwise occupied over the last couple of weeks Sundance, but I’d really like to hear your take on the decision of the DOJ to not pursue charges against Lois Lerner. My blood boils over the IRS having their exceptional power and abusing citizens. I don’t like this at all.
Maybe she has turned states-evidence…and is singing like a canary.
And given immunity in exchange.
I am hoping that this is the case.
Because I’d like to see her perp-walked, wearing an orange jumpsuit!
It’d be great if ole Lois was rolling over on Obama and testifying that he told her to persecute Tea Party people.
The rally for Big Luther was moved to the Von Braun Center a much smaller venue than previous rallies in AL. Seems like the WH is expecting fewer people to show up for Strange. They expect folks to chant for Judge Moore…this will be something to see on Friday.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/19/wh-sources-concerns-about-crowd-size-for-trump-luther-strange-event-to-be-held-at-smaller-venue-than-2016-rally/#comment-3525768420
Yes, it will be something to see. A friend of mine on social media is recruiting like-minded friends to attend. They plan to cheer the President, but carry signs for Judge Moore.
As she put it, “We need to let Trump know we ain’t happy!”
The site (VBCC) is definitely MUCH smaller. It has a max capacity of 9,000.
Trump’s rally in Huntsville/Madison last fall was estimated at 30,000.
I drove 2 hours round trip to support him, waited for a couple of hours in the line for the buses (required…parking at the stadium was not an option), only to find out that the fire marshall had stated that the stadium was at max capacity. Didn’t get to get in, but I enjoyed meeting a lot of very nice fellow Trump supporters.
Folks, I really feel that Trump is doing this only as a way to throw a bone to the GOPe. He can say, “Hey, I tried” when Strange is defeated on Tuesday. Y’all have no idea the level of digust that the negative attack ads against Moore have engendered among ‘Bama voters.
So Moore is the preferred candidate not Big Luther?
Yes! Moore is the anti-establishment candidate. He has a broad appeal across the state.
Strange has two huge marks against him:
1. Was appointed by our corrupt ex-governor who had to resign in disgrace two months later. Strange was our state AG, and was SUPPOSEDLY investigating the governor. He told the legislature to stop THEIR investigation because he was taking care of it.
He “took care of it” by doing absolutely nothing, and was rewarded with the appointment.
Which also allowed the soon-to-resign governor to name Strange’s replacement as AG.
Trust me, it was dirty politics at its worst, and “Big Luther” was in the center of it.
2. Strange has been given upwards of 30 million dollars by McConnell and the Senate Leadership Fund. Also funds from the US CoC. He has used them to run some of the dirtiest ads I’ve seen in Alabama. First, to destroy another GOP contender, my congressman Mo Brooks. Mo is a great conservative and a fine man. He would’ve been in the runoff against Moore, had it not been for McConnell’s $$$.
Now, he’s running misleading ads non-stop on our TV and radio, but he’s still 8 points behind! Even with Trump’s inexplicable endorsement…in a state that absolutely loves Trump. That tells you all you need to know about how little we trust “Big Luther”.
Yes – he is way up over Strange. Sorry to see that Trump feels he needs to throw the GOPe a bone. I would like to throw them overboard…..
2018 Could Be The Year Incumbents Are Shown The Door In A ‘Trumpian Manner’
Video in this link
Ken “Never Trump” Cuccinelli?
I thought Cuccinelli was also part of the swamp.
I have no idea who the best candidate for AL is, I’ll trust the people to decide. However, speaking of Ken Cuccinelli…..he endorsed Roy Moore also on behalf of Senate Conservative Fund:
http://mailchi.mp/senateconservatives/support-roy-moore-for-us-senate?e=f50cf9b840
Out of respect for the late Andrew Breitbart, I will refrain from using derogatory terms that incorporate the name Breibart into them to describe what they have become, although a few do come to mind. Isn’t there somebody out there with standing to sue to get the good man’s name off that despicable site?
Well, I guess you missed this: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/09/19/trump-u-n-america-among-greatest-forces-good-history-world/
I’m not defending or supporting Breitbart. I just accept that other than Sundance’s articles, I’ve found no site to be getting everything right. I look at a number of sites and find things here and there that are acceptable, but none that I’ve found are great. If I’m missing a site that should be must read for Treepers, please everyone, give me a list.
FLOTUS Melania in pictures, 173 to be exact!
Hannity’s show from this evening.
Newt was on, and at 14:34…he talks about “what might happen” if Gen Mattis was given the order to ‘unleash hell’ on little Kim.
“Imagine you woke up, as Kim Jung Un, and your telephone didn’t work…and by the way your radio didn’t work…and you’re not in contact with your generals.”
“…and your rockets couldn’t launch.”
The whole exchange with Newt is quite good.
It starts at 11:25…and Newt talks about some of the ‘unconventional weapons’ that we just might have, to use on little Kim.
(Hope the second tweet posts)
Oh gee, look at that, McCain and Lady Lindsey wan to pass an Obamacare repeal that they support, and get all the glory.
Corrupt attention whores!!
If Julian is posting this, are we dangerously close to the edge?
