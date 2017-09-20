President Trump Press Remarks With Jordan’s King Abdullah II During U.N. Sideline Meeting…

King Abdullah II of Jordan meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. King Abdullah is a strategic and ideological ally in the ongoing mid-east campaign against extremism, and a central figure in Trump’s peace coalition.

Prior to the election of President Trump it was Egypt (Abdel Fattah al-Sisi) and Jordan (King Abdullah II) who assembled the regional partners (GCC) and pushed back against the political extremism of the Muslim Brotherhood.

