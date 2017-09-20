President Trump Press Remarks With Jordan’s King Abdullah II During U.N. Sideline Meeting…

King Abdullah II of Jordan meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. King Abdullah is a strategic and ideological ally in the ongoing mid-east campaign against extremism, and a central figure in Trump’s peace coalition.
Prior to the election of President Trump it was Egypt (Abdel Fattah al-Sisi) and Jordan (King Abdullah II) who assembled the regional partners (GCC) and pushed back against the political extremism of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Advertisements
Staying the Course
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
While Rocket Man, Crooked Hillary’s book and the antifa’s / obama’s OFA (Organizing for Anarchy) provide distractions for the propagandists and morons of the world, I sense something big is happening in the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of our Presidents’ mottos is: never give up. I am certain he will never give up on achieving peace in the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 1 person
King Abdullah is another stalwart! He, President al-Sisi of Egypt, King Salaman of Saudi Arabia have seen the worst of the US over the past 16 years. Especially during Barry from Kenya’s reign of terror in Northern Africa and the ME. President al-Sisi is living proof of it! They see our President the same way we see him. A gift from God!
What makes the GCC alliance so different this time around is the fact that they are embracing Israel and Israel is embracing them. There is only one person to thank for that. They know it and our President knows it.
It is absolutely amazing that on Monday, we broke ground with the Israelis on the first military base for the USA 🇺🇸 to be permanently located in Israel 🇮🇱. Yet you don’t hear a word spoken about it. There is no other President that would have been able to get this done. I want to reemphasize all the work our President has done with the GCC countries that has allowed this historic event to occur. Once again, the relationship between Israel 🇮🇱, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Egypt 🇪🇬 and Jordan 🇯🇴 is far better today than at any point in history. That could not have occurred if it wasn’t for our great Lion 🦁!
What binds all those nations together is Iran 🇮🇷! At some point in the very near future, North Korea 🇰🇵 will be moved into the win column. It will no longer be a threat or a priority for our President. At that point in time, his entire focus will be on Iran 🇮🇷. Not just because of the real threat of them achieving their goal of developing a nuclear weapons but because of the fact that the POS that called himself the President took their country out of the brink of economic destruction. Which would have lead to an uprising and over throw of their government.
That $150 Billion dollars 💵 was used to save the Iranian regime so that they could continue to fund terrorism and keep Israel 🇮🇱 living in fear of the day they had the means to wipe them off of the face of the earth 🌏.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-first-us-establishes-permanent-military-base-in-israel/
From the article linked above:
For the first time in history, the United States on Monday established an official, permanent military base in Israel: an air defense base in the heart of the Negev desert.
Dozens of US Air Force soldiers will call home the new base, located inside the Israeli Air Force’s Mashabim Air Base, west of the towns of Dimona and Yerucham.
Brig. Gen. Tzvika Haimovitch, head of the IAF’s Aerial Defense Command, announced the establishment of the installation on Monday evening.
“It’s nothing short of historic,” he said. It demonstrates the “years-old alliance between the United States and the State of Israel.”
However, he said, the permanent presence of a US base on Israeli soil sends a “message to the region and our surroundings that our partnership with our friend the United States is important.”
The “base within a base” will be run by the US military’s European Command (EUCOM). It includes barracks, offices and support services.
“We established an American base in the State of Israel, in the Israel Defense Forces, for the first time, with an American flag,” he said.
“It’s a few days before Rosh Hashanah” — the Jewish new year — “and we are undergoing a renewal and growing in our abilities that are important and necessary for the State of Israel.”
LikeLike
How many Leaders would step up and do this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Respect !
LikeLiked by 1 person