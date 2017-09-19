Tuesday September 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful!
Thank you. I have never heard it for two guitars before. Just yesterday I came across my score for original piano and thought to myself it is time to get it in my fingers again. Used to perform it lots years ago…
I love all the wonderful guitar videos you post. Thanks again.
I know how easy it is to get away from music. But that can make coming back to all the more enjoyable. 🙂
. . . back to *it* all the more enjoyable . . . Duuh.
Ah, yes, very true!
(And the parts one may have struggled with before are now so much easier.)
Thank you. These are always so wonderful!
Former Publisher Opens $30-million Home to 70 Foster Kids Displaced by Irma
When these 70 foster children did not have anywhere else to go, they found sanctuary in an unlikely place: a millionaire’s mansion.
The foster children from the SOS Children’s Village in Florida had been staying in a gymnasium for a week without showers—and needed to find other accommodations—so the foster care representatives called Marc Bell, the former executive of Penthouse magazine.
Hearing about the foster kids’ dilemma, Bell and his wife Jennifer immediately opened their doors to the children.
Kudos to those folks !
