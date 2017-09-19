Tuesday September 19th – Open Thread

Posted on September 19, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Tuesday September 19th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Former Publisher Opens $30-million Home to 70 Foster Kids Displaced by Irma

    When these 70 foster children did not have anywhere else to go, they found sanctuary in an unlikely place: a millionaire’s mansion.

    The foster children from the SOS Children’s Village in Florida had been staying in a gymnasium for a week without showers—and needed to find other accommodations—so the foster care representatives called Marc Bell, the former executive of Penthouse magazine.

    Hearing about the foster kids’ dilemma, Bell and his wife Jennifer immediately opened their doors to the children.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s