Bret Baier Interviews Secretary of State Rex Tillerson…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is a key and central figure in the successful execution of the MAGA Trump Doctrine. Secretary T-Rex appears on Fox News to review the content of President Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
[TRANSCRIPT] QUESTION: Live at the White House for a special report tonight. The focus of the Trump administration this week: international relations. The President addressing the United Nations General Assembly, as we’ve been talking about this morning, making a case for his “America first” policy and against what he called the evil regimes of North Korea and Iran, also mentioning Venezuela.
Let’s talk now with the country’s top diplomat. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joins us from New York. Mr. Secretary, thanks for being here.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: My pleasure, Bret.
QUESTION: I want to start with what you just wrapped up with, your meeting with the Russians. How is that going, that relationship? And what’s the fallout from your meeting?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, Bret, I think we’ve established many points of contacts with the Russians at various levels. Obviously, we’ve been dealing with a few differences over our embassies and I think we’ve got that stabilized now. But I think importantly we know what the really big issues are. We continue to find areas of mutual interest, cooperation in Syria. We’re both focused on defeating ISIS in Syria, stabilizing the country so the civil war does not re-erupt, and moving to the Geneva for – Geneva talks pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2254.
So we have many common objectives; sometimes we have different tactics of how to achieve those, and certainly we have different interests. But a lot of very serious work underway in Syria to see if we can’t find a solution to that. And then we discussed the situation in Ukraine, where we have an engagement underway to see if we can’t move that process forward. It’s been stuck, as you know, now for several years. We’re still committed to the delivery of the Minsk accord objectives, and we have active dialogue there. Then we have an active strategic issues dialogue, and we’ve begun starting some early talks around the New START Treaty and INF as well. So very, very fulsome discussions.
QUESTION: Well, I wanted to ask you about the speech, the President’s speech to the General Assembly today. A lot of reaction, pretty much along party lines – some saying that it was bold, direct, needed to be said to the world; the criticism from top Democrats like Dianne Feinstein: President Trump’s “bombastic threat to destroy North Korea and his refusal to present any positive pathways” toward any – “on the many global challenges we face are severe disappointments. He aims to unify the world through tactics of intimidation, but in reality he only further isolates the United States.”
Your reaction to that?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I thought the President’s speech was extraordinary. I think if you go back to the speech itself, he opened in the early part of the speech with making the case for the responsibility of sovereign nations, the accountability of sovereign nations, that it is through sovereignty and responsibility to their people, and keeping their people first, and that’s very much in line with his theme of “America first” is that he’s really saying America’s people come first. But he was making the case to other countries around the world to the extent they can adopt that same approach to governing, that that leads to peace and stability, and that’s in fact what many of our allies and friends do adopt. And I think he was really making a compelling case for that being the approach for successful governance.
And he closed the speech with a very strong challenge and call to everyone to join together, that he sees great potential in the United Nations, that does not feel it has ever lived up to its potential, and that this is where many of the world’s most challenging and vexing problems can be solved working collectively.
In the middle of that speech, though, I think he was very directly describing the threats to democracies, the threats to governments the world over, from North Korea’s threatening behavior to Iran’s destabilizing activity, to the decaying democracy in Venezuela that we’re all witnessing, and just the sad, sad human tragedy that’s unfolding before our eyes in what was once the most – one of the most thriving democracies in our own hemisphere.
So I think the President did a very good job, as I said, of laying out the themes at the beginning, coming back to them at the end, and in the middle really hitting head-on with what the real challenges are, not shying away from those in any way.
QUESTION: Despite the words that have been said, since the first – the provocations since the first UN sanctions against North Korea – you have three short-range missiles, one intermediate-range missile launched, another intermediate-range missile launch September 14th, and then you had a nuclear test. So clearly whatever is happening, it’s not getting through to Kim Jong-un.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, it is very disturbing, Bret. It’s very concerning not just to us, but I know to the entire world, that we are watching Kim Jong-un advance his technologies, advance his capabilities. I do think that the President’s done a very good job of uniting the international community in its voice to Kim Jong-un that we do not believe this is in – certainly not in the global interest, but it’s really not in his interest either, longer term. The path he’s on is just to a path of further isolationism.
We have the strictest sanctions ever put in place. We do believe there are early signs of those having an effect. Ultimately, though, we’re going to need the assistance of the neighbors in the region. We have strong support in our trilateral security arrangements with Japan and South Korea, but we also are in very, very constant dialogue with China and with Russia, because they have a very important role they can play here to also carry the message of the international community that this program really has to be halted, and we have to have an opportunity to talk about the future of North Korea and a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.
QUESTION: Secretary Tillerson, there was a tease in the speech about Iran and a possibility that this Iran deal might not be renewed, or somehow might be changed. October 15th is your deadline. Can you shed some light on that?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I think we all are well familiar with the flaws of the Iranian nuclear deal, Bret, and the most glaring flaw is the sunset provision that – we all know that this is merely a kick-the-can-down-the-road agreement. And we just spoke about North Korea, and unfortunately, this is what governments in the past did with North Korea. They just simply – they entered into agreements that were short-lived or were easily cheated on, and I think that’s the President’s assessment of the Iranian nuclear agreement, is that it’s not a stiff enough agreement. It doesn’t slow their program enough and holding them accountable is difficult under the agreement. But most importantly, the agreement comes to an end, and so we can almost start the countdown clock as to when they will resume their nuclear weapons capability.
The President really wants to redo that deal. He said renegotiate it. We do need the support, I think, of our allies – the European allies and others – to make the case as well to Iran that this deal really has to be revisited.
QUESTION: But you know that the messages from those countries are that they are not interested in renegotiating, and the message from Iran is that if there’s any effort to renegotiate or change it, they’re going to tear it up and there’s no deal.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, if the Iranians tear it up and walk away, then under the terms of the agreement, all of the sanctions, both American and European, snap back into place. So we’ll see what they choose to do. But I think the other thing that the President was highlighting today, and we’ve talked about it as well in the past, is that the Iranian threat to the region is much broader than defined simply by the nuclear talks. Our relationship with Iran from a security standpoint and a threat standpoint is much broader than that, as is the entire region. And we’ve really got to begin to deal with Iran’s destabilizing activities in Yemen, in Syria.
The President highlighted that today, that under the agreement – the spirit of the agreement, if you want to use that word – but even the words of the preamble of the agreement, there was clearly an expectation, I think on the part of all the parties to that agreement, that by signing this nuclear agreement Iran would begin to move to a place where it wanted to integrate – reintegrate itself with its neighbors. And that clearly did not happen. In fact, Iran has stepped up its destabilizing activities in the region, and we have to deal with that, and so whether we deal with it through a renegotiation on nuclear or we deal with it in other ways.
QUESTION: Two quick things. Just to make sure I’m clear – you said it there at the end – is the goal tonight, is it a renegotiation of the Iran deal?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, if we – if we’re going to stick with the Iran deal, there has to be changes made to it. The sunset provision simply is not a sensible way forward. It’s just simply kicking that – as I said, kicking the can down the road again for someone in the future to have to deal with. The President takes responsibility seriously, he takes his responsibilities seriously, and that’s why he’s giving very, very careful consideration as to what’s the best way to address that issue.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, we appreciate your time tonight on a busy day up there in New York. You’re welcome back anytime.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Thank you, Bret.
The four pillars of the Trump Doctrine: Treasury, Trade, Diplomacy, Military.
- Treasury and Trade = Economic Leverage and Economic Rewards.
- Diplomacy and Military = Assigned, Unambiguous: Ownership, Responsibility and Accountability.
Did you ever notice how many “conservatives” dislike Secretary Rex Tillerson?
Their dislike of him just doesn’t make sense to me at all.
Yep. Listening to too much Breitbart and not enough actual events.
Sec. Tillerson does have a habit of saying things that contradict the President’s policy, like on the Paris Climate accords. Hard line conservative nationalist have no desire to re enter those accords. There is fear that Tillerson is undermining Pres. Trump. I hope it is a good cop/bad cop approach. I think Tillerson is a good guy but I fear he is hanging around those Obama left overs to much at State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their Problem with Trex is he did not go to the right schools, did not hang out in the right Groups, and did not have the right Job.
When it comes to who serves in cabinet government especially a department like the Department of State it is very clickish and the “conservatives” have their click and the librels have theirs and Trex is part of nether.
Hint go look at past appointee postilions to the State department and take a look at what Universities they graduated from I suspect you will find The University of Texas is not on the list. Just to offer one example of the click nature of the D.C insiders.
I see their dislike in simple terms. He has Pres Trump’s ear and confidence, and they don’t.
As for this conservative, I sleep a lot better at night knowing he’s there and not Hillary or any Hillary appointee.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow!
Can you imagine Hillary Clinton addressing the UN today? The UN has grown more and more hostile to the USA for many years. I attended a presentation a few years back and a lawyer who was present at a UN meeting where “taking down the USA” was a hot topic opened my eyes. The UN is not doing the work it was created to do and has become a problem for the USA. I think Trump was on point today and the message was clear.
That’s what you say, but your use of quotation marks suggest you understand pretty well who doesn’t like Tillerson.
I don’t know where T Rex stands on all issues personally, but I think sometimes people don’t separate Rex the man from Exxon the global giant. Does Exxon’s support of all the liberal issues mean Rex must too? A patriot would put that aside , no?
Also, some feel Rex was influential in allowing gays into the Boy Scouts. I don’t know all the facts of his role.
I think the issue here is the President Trump has extremely qualified, accomplished leaders in his cabinet. T-Rex is used to thinking for himself, making judgments, and taking actions. Because he is not simply parroting back some published list of talking points of the day, there will be differences in wording, emphasis etc particularly when answering questions or making remarks. However, I have not seen any actions he has taken that in any way undermine the President’s agenda. Trump knows how to set a broad agenda, with clearly stated values and expectations, and then lets his people achieve those goals in their way. I think it is a great model and it works because of the high caliber of people he has on his team.
Well, SD, I am an independent having left the so-called conservative approach causing us to vote wrongly, so I also left the original Tea Party (and never participated in the several other Tea Parties). Republicans are RINOS and establishment creeps and no way are conservatives, and the so-called conservatives are denigrating Trump which we worked so hard together to get him in WH. Are they accepting fake news or think Trump is not a conservative considering what all Trump’s successes have been in just a few months. Where are they in supporting MAGA with this thinking and action?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto here
I don’t care what the reactionaries say or about their hand wringing over T-Rex. He is in lock step with the PDJT and he delivers the administration’s message in the US and abroad clearly, concisely and consistently. You can not find a more solid executive than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’d have been much happier with SOC Romney who could speak politiceze & would keep the wine, dinners & under-the-table State funds flowing to the “conservatives”.
Tillerson won’t play their games.
I think different ones dislike T-Rex for different reasons.
He cannot be bought.
So the ones who have sold their souls, hate him because he is incorruptible.
They spew other ‘reasons’ to cover for their real reason.
Some of them just hate the ‘idea’ of having a business leader in that position.
So they make up little petty purist reasons for not liking him.
I couldn’t care less about what all those butthurt snobby “conservatives” think.
We need guys like Tillerson who are results-oriented.
Not purists who use their purity as an excuse for failure.
They aren’t “conservatives” they are idealogues… big difference. We are surrounded by “me thinkers” who only look out for their interests.
President Trump is living his legacy and he recognizes that his smart actions will forever cement the name Trump in World History. We are blessed to witness and support it.
I thought it was just me. Sounds like I’m in good company. Of course I have to remember 18 months ago Ted Cruz was the only “Constitutional Conservative” running. Got so tired of those two words being tossed around by the “Conservative” purists. Think we may be seeing some of that purity still showing through. Same with the immigration litmus test set.
Interesting interview with Erdogan
Would be interested in Sundance’s take.
T-Rex is well respected
Why is it that the Foreign Minister of Russia can recognize that Trump and his administration are “serious people.. responsible people” and that the current problems with Russia were caused by Obama, and yet not one person in the democrat party or the press (but I repeat myself) can recognize it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yeah, hmmmm? 🤔
Lavrov is a smart cookie.
Top Democrats have done things that the Russians know about.
Dirty secrets…that they don’t want exposed.
So top Democrats are terrified that Pres Trump will learn of these secrets from Putin.
This is why they came up with the whole ‘Russia Russia Russia’ witch hunt hysteria.
It’s all lies.
The Dems and their media operatives have done this to poison the well…so that anything that is revealed about them, can be dismissed as “false” and “in retaliation” for all their hysteria.
They’ve also done it to try to delegitimize our President.
So it’s a two-fer.
It’s diabolical.
I am so sick of the Fox babes who try to act conservative and yet, find fault with Trump on every corner…They are sitting on a fence just waiting to jump to the liberal side if it helps their little careers in journalism. Otherwise, they act like a loyal Trump supporter just in case it helps their career alos. They are sad to watch and hard to listen to….you know who I am talking about and they all have that Foxxy look…Need I say more.
Better start digging your fallout shelters now that Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman have declared we are at War with Russia.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/rob-reiner-and-morgan-freeman-declare-war-on-russia
Leftist war mongers are the worst.
Hey, Morgan Freeman can’t even run a successful restaurant in the blackest part of Mississippi – it is out of business. Don’t travel to Clarksdale to eat or enjoy the music. He has packed up.
It is interesting how people who star in movies can do little else.
Has there ever been a Secretary of State like this? No more plastic “reset” buttons…
Precious baby!
As I look out my window tonight, it makes me happy to know that, somewhere out there in the darkness, there’s a little guy named Barry whimpering, “muh legacy…..muh legacy….”
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂 😂 😂 😂
It is absolutely amazing that just the other day we broke ground with the Israelis on the first military base for the USA 🇺🇸 to be permanently located in Israel 🇮🇱. Yet you don’t hear a word spoken about it. There is no other President that would have been able to get this done. All the work our President has done with the GCC countries has allowed this historic event to occur. The relationship between Israel 🇮🇱, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Egypt 🇪🇬 and Jordan 🇯🇴 is far better today than at any point in history. That could not have occurred if it wasn’t for our great Lion 🦁!
What binds all those nations together is Iran 🇮🇷! At some point in the very near future, North Korea 🇰🇵 will be moved into the win column. It will no longer be a threat or a priority for our President. At that point in time, his entire focus will be on Iran 🇮🇷. Not just because of the real threat of them achieving their goal of developing a nuclear weapon but because of the fact that the POS that called himself the President took their country off the brink of economic destruction. Which would have lead to an uprising and over throw of the government.
That $150 Billion dollars 💵 was used to save the Iranian regime so that they could continue to fund terrorism and keep Israel 🇮🇱 living in fear of the day they had the means to wipe them off of the face of the earth 🌏.
Thankfully with everything our President has accomplished in the ME in a little over eight months, that day will never happen!
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-first-us-establishes-permanent-military-base-in-israel/
From the article linked above:
For the first time in history, the United States on Monday established an official, permanent military base in Israel: an air defense base in the heart of the Negev desert.
Dozens of US Air Force soldiers will call home the new base, located inside the Israeli Air Force’s Mashabim Air Base, west of the towns of Dimona and Yerucham.
Brig. Gen. Tzvika Haimovitch, head of the IAF’s Aerial Defense Command, announced the establishment of the installation on Monday evening.
“It’s nothing short of historic,” he said. It demonstrates the “years-old alliance between the United States and the State of Israel.”
However, he said, the permanent presence of a US base on Israeli soil sends a “message to the region and our surroundings that our partnership with our friend the United States is important.”
The “base within a base” will be run by the US military’s European Command (EUCOM). It includes barracks, offices and support services.
“We established an American base in the State of Israel, in the Israel Defense Forces, for the first time, with an American flag,” he said.
“It’s a few days before Rosh Hashanah” — the Jewish new year — “and we are undergoing a renewal and growing in our abilities that are important and necessary for the State of Israel.”
NO ONE is talking about this! It’s a really big deal and the timing of the announcement, one day before our POTUS gives his first UN speech, you’d think it would be big news. But all they are talking about is that Trump called the little NK dictator Rocket man.
Secretary Tillerson continues to be one of my favorites – no matter what Baier tried to do to undermine him or the President – the savvy Secretary had a comprehensive answer –
Anytime one of our guys agrees to these LSM journalist interviews – they frequently try to discredit or derail whoever is in the interviewee seat – in addition – they use that individual’s relationship with President Trump – to demean him and/or his policies – it’s childish!
Secretary Tillerson explains what is happening, what we are doing about it, and what the pros and cons of the situation are – quite accurately, clearly, and succinctly – in terms to which the average man/woman can relate – if a person did not quite understand what is going on in Syria – what our position was – and/or what we hope to accomplish – Secretary Tillerson explains it in simple terms.
Right off the bat, I wanted to smack Baier upside the head – when he asked “And what’s the fallout from your meeting?” (speaking about the Russian discourse) – my question to him is – What makes you think there was any fallout? Talk about snarky – go to your room Brat – and take a time out!
Brett Baier like the majority of FOX and the rest of tabloid news, is uniquely unqualified to interview anyone. I haven’t watched his show in two years, but do watch these only because I want to see Tillerson..It’s pathetic…
…and change your diaper while your in your room.
LOL
Secretary Tillerson is well versed in the plan and he brings decades of high stakes real world deal making ability to the table every meeting. Just like every one of the Presidents cabinet picks these are not affirmative action or career apple polishers…
One thing I have always liked about this site is the fact Sundance calls out “conservatives” and all the rest of these phonies who have been exposed like no other time in my life and let’s not forget the GOPe frauds..
Funny how the “Globalist” McMaster definetly read,had input and approved of this speech, but not a peep yet on his pro-Muslim anti-Israel views..Bibi loved this speech. Just another outright smear by the other Fake “conservatives” on McMaster the entire time, but they will be back for the clicks..
All the Fake News fabulists disparage what SOS T-Rex is doing to the State Dept, which is downsizing the Dept of State.
Sunday Dana Bash believed SOS Tillerson would not be around long – recall Bash’s Nikki Haley interview?
Ah CN&N, how we feel for ya.
“As UN meets, some ask, ‘Where’s Rex?’
“”The perennial question will have to be asked again — where’s Rex?” said Aaron David Miller, a vice president at the Wilson Center…(who is) struck by “the strangeness of what’s occurring.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/17/politics/un-tillerson-trump-haley/index.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+rss%2Fcnn_allpolitics+%28RSS%3A+CNN+-+Politics%29
SOS Tillerson apparently has decided to stick around for a teensy bit longer.
On President Trump’s Address to the UN General Assembly
Rex W. Tillerson
Secretary of State
September 19, 2017
Today, President Donald J. Trump presented to assembled world leaders his vision of security, prosperity and peace led by sovereign nations. That vision requires a recommitment to the founding principles of the United Nations — to promote peace in troubled times. The President has clearly illuminated the challenges facing the community of nations, including those posed by DPRK, Iran, and Venezuela. As stated by the President, the world needs a renewed and reformed United Nations to tackle these great challenges.
https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2017/09/274272.htm
Coincidentally, yesterday SOS Tillerson met with a couple more somewhat influential people.
Secretary of State Tillerson’s Participation in the Second U.S.-India-Japan Ministerial-level Trilateral Dialogue
September 18, 2017
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono convened the second U.S.-India-Japan ministerial-level trilateral dialogue on September 18 on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The ministers discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region underpinned by a resilient, rules-based architecture that enables every nation to prosper. The ministers also affirmed the importance of the freedoms of navigation and overflight and the free flow of lawful commerce in the region and around the globe, including in the South China Sea. The ministers affirmed and applauded the international community’s firm resolve to oppose the DPRK’s unlawful acts, as reflected in UN Security Council Resolution 2375, and called for continuing international action to curtail the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The ministers expressed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue among their three governments on topics of shared concern and to expand cooperation on regional connectivity, maritime security and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/09/274224.htm
And the day before?
Secretary Tillerson’s Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
September 17, 2017
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met this evening in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
The two recommitted to deconflicting military operations in Syria, reducing the violence, and creating the conditions for the Geneva process to move forward, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/09/274206.htm
Today – Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized – Tillerson
http://tass.com/world/966488
Fox News Radio – Lavrov says Obama responsible for deterioration of Russia/U.S. ties. 12:00 a.m. broadcast 20 Sep 2017
