September 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #242

I’ve been watching the weather channel regularly since before Harvey came ashore in Texas. Lately, they keep saying, “Houston, we haven’t forgotten you”, but they never bother to give an update on how the storm recovery is progressing there.
They have moved on to Jose and Maria now.
Although they are still doing updates on Irma and the Florida Keys, they never mention the interior Florida recovery either but thanks to Sundance and Florida treepers, we know more about that than they do.
You would think they would follow up with an update on Houston. I’d really like to know how the people there are faring…….?
Or those small towns on the Gulf Coast that were completely flattened. I’ve been wondering about them, too.
local news/stations and papers…
The Weather Channel is an American basic cable and satellite television channel, owned by a consortium made up of The Blackstone Group, Bain Capital, and NBCUniversal. Its headquarters are located in Atlanta, Georgia
Some Donald J Trump Retweets
From the article:
The assembled multitude at the UN this week will get to hear first-hand what Trump means where he talks about making America Great Again and America First. The only things threatened by those twin dogmas are the status quo that has long ignored or scorned U.S. leadership and values.
Tell them all they have 24 hours to get out of our country. And take their coats.
Oh Lordy ^^^^THIS!!!! X 10000000000000
Yes, yes, yes….out out outta here, and freeze their assets in USA.
Interesting turn of events in the fight to Repeal and Replace Obamacare! The left is completely up in arms. They are realizing that the anti movement has fallen asleep on all things related to the GOP efforts to Repeal and Replace Obamacare with the Graham/Cassidy Bill. You have Democrat Senators tweeting on Sunday that the threat is real and they have to mobilize in order to save Obamacare!
Below is a tweet from Democrat Senator, Chris Murphy from CT. Pocahontas, Kamala Harris, Tom Carter, Maggie Hassan, Al Franken and Crying 😭 Chuck have been tweeting the resistance to mobilize! Congress is only in session Monday through Wednesday this week because of the Jewish Holidays on Thursday and Friday.
This article from the Politico about seven hours ago shows that the Republicans are about to take the dive into the deep end of the water 💦 during the week of the 25th. Also the President has said that he will make calls to Governors and Senate members if needed. The remaining WH personnel from our VP on down will be all in on this effort.
In the end, our President was brilliant for clearing out the September calendar by cutting the deal on the Debt Ceiling and Budget with the Democrats. Bernie Sanders killed the Democrats by introducing Medicaid for All during September rather than waiting for October 1st since any Repeal and Replace effort would have been officially dead 💀. The Senate only has until September 30th to get it passed. The House would not be restricted to the September 30th date for Reconciliation. Meaning they can vote on it in October BUT it must pass as is and can’t be sent back to the Senate with adjustments.
Mitch may be seeing the writing on the wall! Tuesday, September 26th will be a MAJOR EMBARRASSMENT when Roy Moore beats Luther Strange in the Republican Runoff in Alabama. What better way to save face than having the Senate Repeal and Replace Obamacare after promising to do so for seven years.
The stars are aligning! Andy Slavitt is so worried that he is also beginning to focus on House Republicans because he realizes that the bill may pass out of the Senate!
From the article linked above:
Obamacare repeal is on the brink of coming back from the dead.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his leadership team are seriously considering voting on a bill that would scale back the federal government’s role in the health care system and instead provide block grants to states, congressional and Trump administration sources said.
Right now, support for the bill — which would replace Obamacare’s tax subsidies with block grants, end the law’s individual insurance mandate and scale back its Medicaid expansion — among Republican senators is short of 50 votes. But McConnell and his lieutenants will gauge support this week in private party meetings with help from President Donald Trump, administration and Capitol Hill sources said.
“McConnell and his team are engaged and serious about the vote and working with the conference to build support for Graham-Cassidy,” a source familiar with the bill’s prospects said Sunday. The “White House is also operating with all hands on deck.”
White House officials began making calls last week to Republican Senate offices and plan to whip Senate votes this week, an administration official said. Supporters of the Graham-Cassidy bill have tried to keep their efforts to round up votes quiet so far, this official said, but the push is ramping up.
The president asked about the Graham-Cassidy proposal in conversations this weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, and is likely to call senators this week while he is in New York at the United Nations, the administration official said, though much of the work will be done on the senior staff level.
Some Republicans believe that if the bill were put on the floor Monday, it would have the support of 49 senators.
McConnell is expected to discuss the matter with his leadership team on Monday, then weigh support for the bill with his full caucus on Tuesday. At lunch last Thursday, most of the caucus pushed for another try on health care, and McConnell was favorably inclined, as long as it won’t fail again.
RAND PAUL IS OUT & MOST LIKELY SUSAN COLLINS! LUCIFER IS LIKELY TO VOTE YES! IT WILL ALL COME DOWN TO LISA MURKOWSKI!
It’s an incredibly steep task. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he is a “no,” panning the bill as “Obamacare lite.” And Republicans believe Collins also won’t vote for it, though she has not made a final decision. Graham-Cassidy backers can’t afford to lose another vote.
McCain has been cautiously open to the approach, but some more conservative senators could scuttle it since the bill keeps many of Obamacare’s taxes. Some senators are expected to wait until the CBO score arrives until making a final decision.
Despite the long odds, Senate Republicans are hesitant to give up given the beating they have taken from the president, his staff and the GOP base. If the Senate GOP could revive Obamacare repeal, it would help lift a cloud of conservative angst hanging over the Senate majority after July’s failure.
The collapse of that effort is hurting incumbent senators up for reelection and could fuel primary challenges next year, senators said.
And passage of a repeal bill could get the Senate GOP back in the good graces of Trump, who has repeatedly courted Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer this month.
Sorry 😐 about linking the wrong tweet! Muh Shu actually is ALL IN on the Graham/Cassidy Bill 😎
Here is Chris Murphy’s tweet:
Not liking the tweet but love the Muh Shu reference.
😍😍😍I adore Muh Shu. She’s some pig! Her artwork is lovely and I hope she got a treat 😁👍
I am always happy to see Muh Shu!
Did he hit Hillary in the back?
‘Which could very well be the reason she lost the election….
Oh my! Gonna have to check POTUS twitter in the morning!😊
Someone in yesterday’s open thread brought up an article from Byron York regarding the mass hysteria over Trump and DACA. Want to revisit my comments on that piece now.
Here’s the piece from York. York is a very straight-shooter, in general. Never particularly emotional about anything and someone who always does his homework. You would expect that he understands the totality of what Trump was saying during the campaign, as compared with selectively choosing this or that individual interview and pretending that is a “comprehensive” examination of Trump’s position on the matter during that time.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-over-daca-an-acute-case-of-trump-panic-syndrome/article/2634720?platform=hootsuite
Here’s the key part of the article:
“Anyone who followed Trump during the campaign knows he is headed toward some sort of accommodation for DACA recipients”
That is correct.
And that is why the faux outrage now rings hollow.
Of course, we need the best deal we can get and we need to seal the border to prevent having to deal with future similar-to-DACA situations, but Trump always seemed to be headed towards this, even if one can find a few examples during the campaign where Trump was not as clear on the subject, either intentionally or unintentionally.
And as York says, we Trump supporters need to lay off the hair-trigger reactions against non-existent ‘betrayals’ that the media is driving us into for their own purposes.
This is a fake issue, the concept of Trump’s supposed “betrayal.” I have been trying to point that out to people in the last several days, and hopefully York’s words will carry the weight needed to put this to bed. We have other issues to deal with now and can’t waste time being upset about something that never existed (Trump’s supposed ‘hard line’ on DACA/Dreamers).
Did Trump intentionally “fudge” his position at times, in a politically pandering way? Absolutely he did. Trump is not a politician, but that does not mean he has made, or will not make, certain political decisions. Such as his decision to support Luther Strange (Strange has apparently stood with Trump on the issues) in the Alabama Senate contest.
That’s politics.
We cannot hold Trump to a 100% Purity Standard that is impossible to achieve. The media is pushing this issue — the “fake betrayal” one — in order to try to hurt Trump with his base.
But we’re too smart to allow their machinations to succeed.
DACA is so overloaded with fraud it ain’t even funny. Can’t believe how the media has exposed how so many of the DACAers did not deserve to be approved. So far everyone of the DACAers that ICE is deporting & the media is defending showed how that DACAer lied on the applications. Since Obama’s vetting all through out his presidency has been very very flawed, I would bet my last dollar that most like around 50% of the DACAers lied on their applications..
LikeLiked by 4 people
No surprises. I’m not saying DACA/Dreamers are perfect, or that I’m a huge personal fan, but the point is that Trump has been signaling for some time that he’s open to keeping the Dreamers around. Even if he’s been a bit ‘cute’ in how he framed the issue, and even if he did (deliberately) send out mixed messages to his supporters so as to seem to be playing all sides.
We can be mad about DACA/Dreamers, for sure, but we really don’t have the right to be mad at Trump for a “betrayal” that doesn’t exist.
From the media perspective, the issue is basic: Trump does something (keep Dreamers) that makes him look less “Hitler-like” and which could appease moderates. Hence, if he’s going to gain moderate support, the media wants to counter that by removing the support of some of his base.
This is a political game centered around what the public perception, and approval numbers, of Trump is/are. That’s all it is. People need to know that. I’m talking about how the media is framing the Trump DACA stuff.
The NYT, for example, just ran an editorial basically saying that even if Trump does end up keeping the Dreamers, he’s doing it for cynical purposes and not because he has true morality. They know what’s coming, and they are trying to cut off the probable good effects for Trump.
People have to be cautious and understand that the media and the GOP Establishment is playing them.
Propaganda is pernicious and omnipresent. I am extremely circumspect in how I intake media yet I absolutely fell for the anti-McMaster smear game that was raging hard in the recent past. We’ll all prone to fall into the trap, and this Trump DACA Fake Outrage is just such a trap.
Biggest problem is that the 800,000 will most likely be in the millions if an inch is given.
DACA is a trap for invaders. Trump needs to do some intense research at the fraud that was perpetrated on America in the form of DACA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, the Dreamers are likely to stay. BUT…anyone who slips up will be gone. I’m talking about people who turn criminal and so forth. Gang members. Etc.
The most important thing — and an issue that Trump has always been consistent about, as far as I know — is to shut the border completely as Hungary recent did. Then, no future Dreamers.
Is it fair to let the 800K stay? Yes and no. Yes, because it was not their choice to come here. No, because people who did it right are not getting the same break.
Trump was handed a dirt sandwich from his predecessors on this issue. You make the best of it as you can, and then you make sure that it never happens again. Which seems to be Trump’s intention, as it should be.
He might have been consistent, but he needs to do a ton of research in the overwhelming fraud by the DACA applicants.
Agreed, and I’m sure he will do that.
People who don’t meet the standards will go. And I’m sure Trump will be happy to send them packing.
I agree but tell it to Ann Coulter. I doubt it will get through but at this point, what difference does it make?
Ann Coulter is someone who makes money off of being a fake Purity Conservative. She is not relevant, we The Deplorables are.
People like Coulter don’t care about the Average Joe. They strike fraudulent poses of “true conservatism” so as to earn money, fame, speaking engagements and public appearances.
Coulter is a nobody whom the media is pushing to try to hurt Trump with his base.
She complains about everything. I unfollowed her on twitter months ago. Used to be I really liked her but she jumped the shark long time ago, freaking out over something Trump did she didn’t approve of. Shut up Ann. You’re giving us all a headache.
Nice one, Fe
I agree but sadly they consider he as apart of the base. Anyone that quick to leave off of Fake News from the enemy(that includes the AP) sounds more along the lines of an observer.
> even if one can find a few examples during the campaign where Trump was not as clear on the subject, either intentionally or unintentionally.
He was very clear during the campaign.
In Phoenix on August 31, 2016 Trump gave a speech in which he defined his immigration policy.
Nowhere during that speech does he mention any “accommodation” of DACA. He repeatedly makes statements like “all immigration laws will be enforced”, “anyone who illegally crosses the border will be detained until they are removed out of our country and back to the country from which they came”, and “We will enforce all of our immigration laws.”
Trump said he would prioritize the removal of criminal illegal aliens but they all had to go. “As with any law enforcement activity, we will set priorities. But unlike this administration, no one will be immune or exempt from enforcement. [] Our enforcement priorities will include removing criminals, gang members, security threats, visa overstays, public charges.”
Trump could not have been more clear: no one will be immune or exempt from enforcement.
He goes on to say that he will “cancel unconstitutional executive orders and enforce all immigration laws” and “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties in which he defied federal law and the Constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants, 5 million.”
Trump could not have been more clear: Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties will be immediately terminated.
Watch the speech: https://youtu.be/8froy8bbzlY
Trump also said that on “Day 1” Obama’s executive orders will be terminated, that he will “very very strongly get rid of the attack on the border” “that order will be the single first thing I do”
Watch: https://youtu.be/PDUsznqnhQ0
Trump’s campaign website makes no mention of any “accommodation” of DACA.
“Laws passed in accordance with our Constitutional system of government must be enforced.” “America will only be great as long as America remains a nation of laws that lives according to the Constitution. No one is above the law.”
The website also states: “Mexico must pay for the wall and, until they do, the United States will, among other things: impound all remittance payments derived from illegal wages; increase fees on all temporary visas issued to Mexican CEOs and diplomats (and if necessary cancel them); increase fees on all border crossing cards – of which we issue about 1 million to Mexican nationals each year (a major source of visa overstays); increase fees on all NAFTA worker visas from Mexico (another major source of overstays); and increase fees at ports of entry to the United States from Mexico [Tariffs and foreign aid cuts are also options].”
He stated the same in his Phoenix speech: “Mexico will pay for the wall. One hundred percent.”
Read: http://web.archive.org/web/20160223080541/https://www.donaldjtrump.com/positions/immigration-reform
(pick other dates, the position does not change)
Now in September, eight months nearly to the day since Inauguration Day, Obama’s illegal executive amnesty – DACA – has been rescinded, effective six months from now.
An “accommodation” of DACA is now being traded for US funding of the wall.
“We’re working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen. [] The wall will come later. [] so we met last night with as you know Schumer, Pelosi, and a whole group and I think we’re fairly close but we have to get massive border security [] Oh I think he’s on board. Yeah Mitch is on board Paul Ryan’s on board. We all feel – look 92% of the people agree on DACA but what we want is we want very very powerful border security. [] Ryan and McConnell agree with us on DACA.”
Watch Trump statement: https://youtu.be/xjWeUWwAnl0
What happened to Mexico paying for the wall? What happened to all illegal aliens have to go? Why is he calling for Congress to legitimate Obama’s lawlessness? Why wasn’t it ended on Day 1? Why is he meeting with Pelosi and Schumer?
Why, why, why? Are you complaining that things aren’t moving fast enough.
Thank you!!!!
They need a special counsel to investigate and prosecute the Mueller investigation leaks.
So well deserved…Looks like some arrests in St Louis
St. Louis Riots See 23 Arrested, Dozens More Injured After Not-Guilty Verdict of a White Police Officer
http://www.newsweek.com/riots-st-louis-stockley-verdict-anthony-lamar-smith-666358
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a bunch of loving, caring and tolerant liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Statement might sound a bit racists. I’m thinking that its going to be interesting when some of the Caucasians participating end up on the other end of the BLM violence.
Abedin’s mom made sure Clinton’s Saudi speech omitted “freedom” and “driving for women”
September 17, 2017 by Robert Spencer
It is well established that there is a hierarchy of Leftist values, and Islam trumps feminism. Hillary Clinton, not surprisingly, is on board with this.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/09/abedins-mom-made-sure-clintons-saudi-speech-omitted-freedom-and-driving-for-women
Huma and Hillary are sellouts to women. They con women and then sell them out. We shouldn’t expect too much from women married to sexual perverts and miscreants.
In further news of “Trump makes his critics look like fools,” the White House will be hosting an HBCU Summit tomorrow. This is the summit which April Ryan and her lackeys tried to get cancelled in the wake of Charlottesville.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-to-host-hbcu-summit-monday/
How many “white supremacists” or “racists” do you know who hold summits at the White House for Historically Black Colleges?
Unfortunately, Trump will not be able to attend the proceedings himself, as he is in NYC preparing for his Tuesday speech at the UN.
Wall Street’s Trillion-Dollar Monopoly Has Repo Traders on Edge
Come mid-2018, just one entity — the Bank of New York Mellon Corp.– will be responsible for ensuring almost two trillion dollars of securities financed by so-called repurchase agreements are cleared and settled each and every day.
Excerpt:
traders are worried that relying on a single bank for all clearing and settlement — which involves checking every transaction is valid, transferring money from one account to another and safeguarding collateral backing each contract — could mean big trouble if something goes wrong.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-09-17/wall-street-s-trillion-dollar-monopoly-has-repo-traders-on-edge
Alyssa really needs to get a life… Who did she “report” Trump too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To, not too… And I see it was to Twitter…
Lmao – I don’t know. The Twitter Police maybe?
It’s so absurd. Did these people get half their brains scooped out at birth?
LOL! This will make her vewwy, vewwy angry! p.s. Alyssa has always been desperate for a smidgen of attention. Hollyork is the WORST when it comes to promoting violence against women. Alyssa can be added to Huma and Hillary as just another woman using other woman to sell out womenkind.
Woman? Was there a woman involved? So sorry, I feel foolish. I thought it was Hillary.
Big Ugly just got bigger and uglier after Gab sued Google. #WAR is on.
I think things are going to get even uglier than I thought.
Former Facebook executive, Chamath Palihapitiya, says Google and Facebook are ‘surveillance states’.
These big 2 should face antitrust lawsuits.
