President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Meet at U.N. Conference – Thoughts on Bigger Picture…

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly today in New York.
In a brief joint press availability President Trump stated an optimistic outlook, “an absolute go”, toward the potential for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.
CTH readers will note the ongoing quiet diplomacy that has been a foundational block of the Trump administration from day-one. In an under-reported recent development Hamas has agreed to hand Gaza to a unity government of the Palestinian Authority.
Those who follow the mid-east closely will note the need for Hamas and the P.A. to align in singular voice was a precondition to the stabilization efforts of Egypt when President Fattah al-Sisi negotiated cease-fire terms in 2014. President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry were cut-out from the conversation that eventually led to that cease-fire.
After the 2014 terms were negotiated, Egypt quickly created a miles-long buffer and removed all of the Hamas terror tunnels which stopped weapons and rockets from being able to flow into Gaza. Again, this strategic approach was severely under-reported in western media; however, that proactive action has led to where things stand today; Hamas was cut off from it terror funding network with Iran.
Is there a possibility for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority? Yes. Even Abbas has admitted that President Trump -and the coalition he has formed- has presented the greatest possibility for peace in the region in decades.
Western media are severely negligent in looking at the long-term strategy for stability and peace that President Trump has created as part of his foreign policy doctrine. It’s stunning in consequence and remarkable in its outcome.
The Trump Doctrine is unique in that our president assigns correct ownership of the issues to the regional allies and adversaries that surround the individual problem. Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S. from the issue, but rather engages appropriate ownership of the nation(s) whose interests are most directly related to the matter at hand.
Examples:
♦President Trump forces NATO allies to own their own stake in their own collective defense. Specifically as it pertains to Europe and their unity concern about Russia. Trump doesn’t withdraw from NATO but rather forces EU nations to own their own regional security.
♦President Trump forces Pakistan to own their stake in stability with Afghanistan. Trump demands that Pakistan influence the extremists within the Taliban to the table of negotiation. Such placement of responsibility is critical. Again, Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather assigns responsibility to the key players. Simultaneously Trump embraces and draws in India as closer ally. This puts China in a position of influence over the behavior of Pakistan (china heavily invested there), or China runs the risk of Trump replacing the U.S./China economic relationship with India.
♦President Trump forces the Gulf Cooperation Council (Gulf States, GCC) to own their stake in bringing the extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood under control. Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather outlines the expectation that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman take lead and pressure the Brotherhood’s enabler, Qatar. The U.S. supports the GCC and their efforts, but the ownership is directly assigned to the GCC to create the necessary peace.
♦President Trump forces China to own their stake in North Korea. Trump understands that the DPRK is essentially a proxy province of China and accurately demands that China own the problem. This is new for China, they have never been held accountable for their enabling of the DPRK and the economic leverage President Trump wields is forcing them to: 1) drop the panda mask, or 2) show the world their duplicity. Again, the embraced Trump relationship with India (PM Modi) shows China (Xi Jinping) they can easily be replaced; if they choose the wrong path.
In each of these examples President Trump is using economic leverage, there are actually many more ongoing. This is the 30,000/ft understanding of the Trump Doctrine of assigning ownership to the group with the highest vested interest, and then applying the economic leverage of the U.S. toward achieving the objective.
President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.
I’ve never seen any geopolitical strategy so effective in my lifetime; and specifically because of this effectiveness I personally hold great optimism that a mid-east peace deal will actually be reached between Israel and the P.A.
This is how the honey badger works. He has a mission, delegates tactical assignments, says what he’ll do, never bluffs, and pushes relentlessly.
The end of Diplo-speak will bring about profound changes in the world, let by our POTUS.
“President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.”
BINGO!!!
I hate to rain on this parade, but sadly, there will be no lasting peace in the Middle East until the Prince of Peace is in charge. A central tenet of Islam is that land once under Islamic control must never be ruled by nonbelievers. Israel was part of the Ottoman Empire in centuries past, thus every muslim is required by his faith to drive Israel into the sea. There are many other directives in muslim “holy” texts (the quran, the hadiths) that require muslims to exterminate all Jews. This is part of why the Nazis and muslims were close allies, in fact the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who met with Adolf Hitler was a cousin of Yasir Arafat, the Egyptian “palestinian.”
There may be secular, non-fundamentalist Jordanian/Syrians (I won’t use the term Palestinians because there are no Palestinians), who will be willing to sign on to an accord based on the requirement for “taquiyya,” or lying to the infidels as a strategy of conquest, but any “agreement” the Trump team may negotiate will be unsustainable.
Jesus Christ left us a detailed description of what is to come in that department.
Evelyn, Muslims are also taught to live in harmony with non muslims when they are not strong enough to defeat them. President Trump has cut off their supplies from Iran as well as putting other things in place to severely weakened their offensive capabilities.
The muslims will now turn to peace until such time as they regain their strength. They will hope for a democrat party win in 2020 and a nice weak as Hell idiot party president to replace Donald Trump. The end game of course will be exactly what you have said.
That does make complete sense. I’m so grateful to God for raising up President Trump for this season and pray that multitudes are saved as a result.
I hate to break it to you but Jesus Christ is no friend of Israel.
Also you have no clue about why the Arabs sided with the Axis powers.
Maybe it has something to do with what happened after the war when the permanent aircraft carrier that is Israel that was established because of those oh so important energy reserves in the Mid East.
1 Corinthians 2:14
wow one of my favorites…
You may find it interesting reading up on the Bolshevik revolution. How did Lenin get to Russia from exile and who funded him. What religious group was decimated by Lenin? What was the view on religion by the Bolsheviks? Why did the same people funding Lenin fund the push for/relocation of Eastern European and Russian Jews to go to Palestine?
What did Jesus say of the Pharisees?
WOW ! What a totally absurd comment.
but…..will Netanyahu and Likud agree to make lasting peace…..with Syria,Lebanon,Iraq,Iran….
Replying to myself to add Jesus Christ’s comment “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
President Trump and his team are to be blessed and praised in their effort, however quixotic.
NO MORE GIVING UP ISRAEL LAND FOR PEACE.
Gaza and West Bank (all land West of the Jordan River) are legally Israel’s rightful land since 1922, decided by League of Nations to be Jewish Palestine – which also established Jordan as Arab Palestine.
Arabs invaded and have been allowed to stay only because of an Armistice (cease fire) agreement which the various Arab factions (PLO, Hamas, Fatah, etc.) have broken non-stop since.
Israel occupies the Golan Heights as a defense against Syrian attacks.
Jerusalem and all land west of the Jordan river belong to the Jewish people.
Which restroom does Trans-Jordan use?
hahaha look someone from Hhaaretz editorial board brainwashing Americans.
You may want to go review your history. There was a few reasons America DID NOT join the sham that was the league of nations, thus the league had NO authority. First and foremost one should go review the views many prominent Americans from Henry Ford to Charles Lindburgh held of the idea itself and why they were opposed.
Putting on my thinking cap here. What did Henry Ford and Charles Lindburgh have in common? Oh, I know!
President Trump is doing far more in the Middle East, and being much more successful at it, than almost all of his predecessors combined. The reasons are his pragmatism and negotiation skills. Politicians (which Trump is NOT) are really only skilled at obfuscation, pandering, and general hanky-panky. Just goes to show you that success in the Middle East requires something other than politics. THAT being said, I have to agree with Evelyn that in the long run there isn’t going to be a lasting peace in the Middle East. Trump may give us a little bit of ebb in the flow, but the simple truth is that Islam is laser-focused on the destruction of Israel and it’s non-negotiable because it’s part and parcel of their belief system. The stage is being set for the final battle and the return of Christ.
Don’t forget that politicians are also highly skilled at taking bribes and payoffs.
The PLO will never allow peace to break out. It’s a religious war as much as it is about territory. The radical Muslims will agitate against any peace agreement even if it’s in the best interests of the Palestinians. Egypt and Jordan have to put their thumb on the PLO to quit attacking the Golan Heights. It will be a miracle if the parties end the bloodshed, but wonders never cease.
If anyone can negotiate a temporary peace, it’s our wonderful POTUS. If there is a period of relative calm though, as Devilbat mentioned above, I expect that it may be for a limited period of time until the muslims think they have regained their strength. The fulfillment of Psalm 83, Isaiah 17, and many other scriptures are probably just around the corner.
It is nice to have a genius who loves the USA as President. President Trump is the BOSS and the world already knows it. It is only the DIMwit-Rats, Rinos and Media who are behind the curve. Of course, what can you expect from the social promotion crowd?
“Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S. from the issue, but rather engages appropriate ownership of the nation(s) whose interests are most directly related to the matter at hand.”
“President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.”
Now take the paradigm you have identified and apply it domestically. Pres Trump is already doing it here as well.
The Republicans in Congress failed to pass Obamacare repeal and replace, so Trump made a deal with the Dems for hurricane relief and debt extension. That got their attention. Now the Republicans are close to passing legislation de-federalizing healthcare and block granting it all back to the states where it belonged in the first place. There have to be plenty of state and city level democrats AND republicans with dollar signs lighting up in their eyes on this one. Wouldn’t you like to hear what they are telling their respective congress critters?
Trump also discontinued the illegal DACA By Decree and assigned responsibility to Congress where it belongs. Since he has already shown he is willing to deal with Democrats, the pressure is really now on the Democrats in Congress who claim to care so much. You won’t see it reported this way, but I bet they are secretly getting an earful from their special interest pressure groups.
