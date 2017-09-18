Hurricane Irma Recovery Day #7 and Day #8 – Approximately 500,000 Remain Without Power…

Sunday (Day #7) was mostly a day of church, fellowship, thankfulness and recharging. There’s still so much to be done. We were also able to get 5 new generators delivered to a few homes in inland Lee and Collier counties along with five window AC units. (Yea, Home Depot.) We also found a great auto-shop allowing us to use a bay, lift and tools to put some much needed maintenance time into our two primary high access trucks which have taken a serious pounding for a week.
Today (Day #8), we’re working on oil changes and repairs to some transmission and undercarriage (linkage) work before heading back in to eastern Lee and Collier counties.
♦ Flooded roads remain an issue. ♦ The hurricane curfew has been lifted. ♦ Schools remain closed.
♦ The primary power issues are in Monroe county (FL Keys), Collier county (Naples, Marco Island), and Lee county (Lehigh, Fort Myers) areas. –SEE HERE– Obviously the recovery efforts in Monroe county are going to be months long, if not years. In Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee) hopefully the power can be returned to the most seriously affected within two weeks.
Lehigh Acres (eastern Lee County) and Golden Gate (eastern Collier county, Naples) are where most of the blue-collar working class live. Unfortunately those areas also got the worst part of the storm. The inland power infrastructure was seriously damaged by the eye-wall winds of Hurricane Irma. That’s where we’ve been focusing on trying to do what we can. These folks have to keep working regardless of how much damage and chaos personally surrounds them.
When you see stats on power accounts, remember each account is roughly 3+ people (household). 70k accounts in Collier county = 200+ thousand people. 66k accounts in Lee county equals about the same. Utility crews from all over are working diligently to get the grid back in functioning condition, unfortunately the stress of a week without power is leading to frustration, frayed nerves and some reports of poor personal conduct.
“The work in the hard-hit areas of Lehigh Acres to fix the main circuit feeders so that trucks can begin to work in the neighborhoods has been ongoing and in many parts requires rebuilding and not just repairing. Damage to the system serving individual neighborhoods is extensive and will take time also. Most customers can expect to have power restored by September 22. There will be some locations that will need even more extensive repairs and could take longer.
“Crews also continued to work in the vast area of Immokalee with a goal of bringing more and more of the businesses back online so they can assist customers there, many of who lost everything. Most customers can expect to have power restored by September 22.
“Most customers in other areas less-impacted, such as Everglades City, Cape Coral, Marco Island, Pine Island, Sanibel/Captiva, North Fort Myers, and surrounding areas will have power restored by the evening of September 19.” (local link)
♦ Fuel is essentially back to normal in most areas outside the immediate eye-wall impact zone where electrical power is still unavailable. Thousands of people running on generators simply increases the demand for fuel. Port Everglades, Port Canaveral, Port of Jacksonville, and Port of Tampa are actively accepting fuel. The Florida Highway Patrol has troopers dedicated to escorting fuel resupply trucks as needed. Many of those inbound shipments head south into the impact zone.
From Governor Rick Scott:
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging individuals and families to be alert for false rumors, scams, identity theft, and fraud. For resources on how to protect yourself and your loves ones from disaster fraud, visit https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-irma-rumor-control or call the @FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
- Residents who sustained losses in the declared counties can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Residents who suffered damages from the storm may register now, and if their county is later included in the declaration, the application will be processed automatically.
- Residents are also encouraged to download the FEMA App to begin the registration process. Simply click on Disaster Resources.
- If you do not have access to the internet, you may register by calling 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY); if you use 711 Relay or Video Relay Service call 1-800-621-3362.
- The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
- The first FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has opened in St. Augustine, and more will open in affected communities where survivors can apply for assistance and meet face-to-face with recovery specialists.
- To find the nearest Disaster Recovery Center visit www.fema.gov/DRC, use the FEMA App or text DRC and your Zip Code to 43362 (4FEMA).
- FEMA’s Operation Blue Roof Program is now available to eligible homeowners impacted by Hurricane Irma. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. For more information, click HERE.
- Outreach teams from FEMA are canvassing Florida communities affected by Hurricane Irma. The teams are working in federally designated counties to help residents register for disaster assistance and to quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. The teams can also provide application updates and referrals to additional community resources for remaining needs. For more information, click HERE.
- In response to Hurricane Irma, Lyft is donating $100,000 to a “Relief Rides” program helping those in need get to/from hospitals and shelters after the hurricane, as well as partnering with Team Rubicon to help their volunteers. Call (754) 900-5949 to request a ride. If you are associated with a hospital, shelter, or local government, please email florida@lyft.com so that Lyft can get you access to a pre-funded account to help those in need. Click here for information on how partners can use Lyft’s Concierge Service to request rides for those in need and who may not have access to a smartphone.
- Uber is donating $400,000 of rides, food and relief to families and communities affected as well as first responders. Uber is helping provide free rides across the state to Floridians in need. Call the toll-free number 844-800-9425 to request a ride. Local governments, nonprofits, and organizations with an immediate need can email IrmaRelief@uber.com.
- 15 AmeriCorps members with Volunteer Florida grantee City of Orlando deployed to the Orange County EOC to assist 350 students in need
- 14 AmeriCorps member with Volunteer Florida grantee Polk Reads deployed to the Polk County Volunteer Reception Center to serve Floridians in Central Florida
- In Central Florida, AmeriCorps members from the Heart of Florida United Way volunteered at the 211 Crisis Hotline, answering over 300 calls
- Volunteer Florida Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the Villages have served over 300 people in two shelters. In conjunction with the Villages Public Safety Department, 26 CERT members checked on more than 356 homes on 15 streets.
- In Collier County, CERT teams walked door to door and passed out water and tarps and did wellness checks. They are also assisting with POD (Point of Distribution) in an effort to get essentials items into the community.
- In what is the largest response in the history of the Florida Division, the Salvation Army currently has field kitchens located in Ft. Myers, Naples, Miami, northeast Florida, Sebring and Marathon with the capacity to produce 10,000-20,000 meals each. Additionally, 61 Mobile Canteens with the capacity to prepare 1,500 meals a day are currently serving hot meals across the state.
- To date, The Salvation Army Florida Division has prepared and distributed 482,000 meals, drinks, and snacks, and have made 5,000 emotional and spiritual comfort contacts with the support of more than 8,000 volunteer hours.
- To date, more than 34,392 meals have been delivered through the Red Cross.
- 160 Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles are surveying impacted areas in the Keys distributing food to community members. (read more)
How are you doing, Sundance? How’s your family?
LikeLiked by 10 people
This experience has changed me. Perhaps it’s just me getting older, but this experience has made my outlook much wider, and my faith much deeper.
LikeLiked by 20 people
It did bring out the best of America.
Thank you for everythng you have done, including keeping us in the loop, Sundance. t
Take care and don’t skip your rest–you deserve it.
May God Bless you today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank You, Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD,
I’m curious if you have run across people who had solar electric systems and if they survived the hurricane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too!!!
Winners; Not so Much; Also ran…
Lessons learned?!…
Know you’re busy!!
LikeLike
Haven’t found a single one. Not to say there isn’t any, I just have not found one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably they all blew away
LikeLike
In honor of Sundance, AJ & SD’s CERT Team as well as all first responders & citizen responders.
God love ya, God Bless ya, God keep y’all💖🇺🇸💖
(Hat tip smiley who is gloriously back with us & who has me now addicted to this artist since she posted “Home” in Open Thread…welcome home smiley, to God be the Glory!💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLiked by 8 people
SWEET!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Duchess SEDANKA just checked it below
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw – doing another HAPPY DANCE – come join me – Mkay?
LikeLiked by 3 people
M’KAY x infinity!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
* Giggles *
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wha????? Sedanka?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome back smiley, wherever you are…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
thank you, Dixie chick 🐱
just got power yesterday (Naples/Collier) and phone service on Friday…been on a generator just for the A/C in a window unit in one of the rooms since I was sharing generator w/ another neighbor so she could use her fridge (has a family)…neighbors helping neighbors in time of need is a blessed thing ❤ she shared her ice cream and watermelons w/ me, happy happy…humble pleasures while the heat/humidity soar.
so many trees obliterated…town unrecognizable but nothing like The Keys and Marco, altho some areas of Naples really got it bad, still no power…did not get the dreaded storm surge that was predicted, THANK GOD…I'm down by Naples Bay area.
really feeling tired today, as a bit of normalcy returns…lost a lot of sleep, before during and after.
FPL (power/light) have been tremendous in their efforts to restore…herculean task.
take care 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great reply, smiley, factual and upbeat just like you always are. Hebejg – you know, the hummingbird guy – was asking about you. He’s a member of the Cajun navy and he was gonna go after you but he thought you evacuated. Just thought you’d like to know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the SWEETEST thing ever!! Bigly Hugs to Cajun Navy member! Tear inducing!!! God love them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
hey yeah ! Hebejg ! miss seeing him around here, great guy 🙂
and Cajun Navy, too !
plse let him know that I did evac (Tampa area) but would have gladly evac’d w/him, and THANKS to him for thinking of me, y’hear ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
God love ya!!! Sitting at my desk literally LOL!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Picture, not report, but I know you know that…..
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 1 person
AGG..
Ummm..
Happened to noticed…
Didn’t take… a whole lotta “Arm Twistin!!’ 😁
I’m so Happy…
That ur THAT kinda Happy!!!
In High spirits… 😁
And SAFE 🕯
God, IS Good!!
MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sedanka has checked in over in SD’s update thread!!!!!
LikeLike
Sundance, you’re an angel disguised as a human. God bless you and keep you safe. Can’t say thank you enough for what you’re doing. You are Jesus’ feet for those afflicted by the hurricane.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amazing work! The big city networks have moved on. I heard none of this on the AM News. Continuing the prayers for all of you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m back on the part of the Trump Train that has electricity. Some of my neighbors are still in the dark, literally or figuratively.
This won’t be adequate thanks, but I want you to know how grateful I am for the prayers, the encouragement, the love and care from this site and especially the Treeper who literally showed up at my door to help (and won’t let me thank him by name publicly!).
Still too punchy to get into the meaty Trump discussions, but I’ll try to soon. Honestly I’m having trouble believing I’m still alive, I was so sure it was the end. (And now we’re watching Maria…….ugh.)
LikeLiked by 27 people
Sedanka, so glad to see you!! God bless be well! oh, so many will be so HAPPY as we hadn’t yet heard from you! God bless you and keep you!! Stay in faith!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sedanka, welcome back. To nameless Treepers doing good deeds everywhere, thank you. You might never know whose strength you bolstered to make it through one more day.
God works through our deeds.
LikeLiked by 15 people
So very glad to see you, Sedanka! You’ve been in my thoughts and prayers. Thank you for checking in. And, thanks to the Treeper for the personal assist. What a wonderful thing to do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What terrific news… wonderful…. Onward and upward. 🙂 x a google.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You have been on my mind all week.
Happy to see you are back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sedanka, so glad you made the effort to check in with us. We have been praying and hoping to hear from each of the Treepers affected by Irma and with each one it is such a huge relief. Praise God you are safe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
GREAT to see you, Sedanka! See – I told ya you’d make it!! 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea!!! Back from the brink 🌷
LikeLiked by 3 people
So happy to see you back with us here. Your last post really gave us all an ominous, sick feeling, that we all started praying for you and all the others affected by Bad Irma.
May God Bless you as you repair/rebuild your life. Stay in touch when you can.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that post, my friend, put a smile on my face……Welcome home!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great news — Welcome back, Sedanka!
LikeLike
Thanks for the posting — glad to see that some progress is being made!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now it looks like Florida and the US east coast, unlike the islands, will be spared a direct hit by Hurricanes José and Maria.
https://my.sfwmd.gov/sfwmd/common/images/weather/plots/storm_15
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praise the Lord!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
4:51 pm map has Maria turning even sooner and traveling even further from the US:
https://my.sfwmd.gov/sfwmd/common/images/weather/plots/storm_15
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great News!
Now we need to command them to……
— Stay The Course—and fizzle out in the ocean.
out out out
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is very heartening to learn there are so many people and organizations helping.
Perhaps before long, Sundance will be able to recover from his efforts to help. Although I know he is driven by the goodness in his own heart, he still deserves a rest. Makes me feel guilty about not doing more myself even though I’d just be in the way.
So I’ll have to be satisfied with doing what I can which is to donate to the efforts of others. Thanks for the update, Sundance. Hope you’ll be able to return to normal someday soon.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Place wouldn’t be the same..
Or as Chirpy…
Without ALL of US…
Chimin’ In!!!
‘Preciate Ya, Dixie!! 😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Laughing Waters! Your very name is a source of comfort (If one can forget momentarily about what Harvey and Irma did). Don’t want to tempt fate and unintentionally call for more, but this hurricane season will be one for the history books if the libs don’t try to erase the wonders of the human and patriotic responses by the good and faithful people in this country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you are what you preach. Bless you.
A question for you- why aren’t they setting up Mobile fuel depots locally. Seems the national guard and military all have mobile fuel requirements and mobile infrastructure. Why not leverage that in areas that have no power and won’t for a while to be able to support those with generation capacity. Seems that would also help a lot with accelerating the recovery. Park a tanker on side of road with a mobile pump truck or two and boom your in business. Despite power outage. Could always use old fashion imprintera for credit card transactions
LikeLiked by 1 person
CleanHouseinDC,
Been thinking about that, too.
Hadn’t thought of most of what you have… 😊
Do have some experience with.. Gravity!!
What do you think???…
Assuming Safety concerns can be adhered to and Security issues mitigated..
Stage the Tanker(s) at a somewhat “Elevated” position; “Safely” uphill of an approved Holding Tank(s).
Let Gravity do the work!
(Dispite power outage.)
Good ole, Gravity. Rain or Shine. 😉
The smaller, more agile, “Support Assets” could draw from a “Known + -” Supply.
A reliable supply.
A defensible supply!
Meanwhile, (Escorted… Thank You!!) Tankers can come and go. Delivering “More or Less” …
LikeLike
SUNDANCE is there anyway we can donate to your group of CERT responders?
LikeLiked by 3 people
MM, you can do what I did which is to give it to Sundance via this website. I trust him to use it where it is needed most.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dixie for some reason I assumed the money donated to the website had to be used for the website. I will send an email to TCTH to see?
These responders need all the help they can get.
Read earlier FEMA would run out of money this week for Hurricane IRMA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might be right and I wouldn’t want to burden Sundance with more than he already has to deal with. I did this earlier in the Irma travesty and as far as I’m concerned, it’s okay either way. Since I donated to Salvation Army and Samaritan’s Purse, what I sent will still be used in the proper places so if Sundance had to keep it for this website, that’s okay too. After all, what would some of us do (especially me) without him and this website?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the only website I trust when it comes to the truth.
Samaritan’s Purse is my number 1 place for donating, the money goes to help people not Administrative cost. (bloated salaries)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reading through your LONG List of Contacts – makes my head spin – Monstrous Motivation – did they leave anyone or any agency out – I seriously doubt it! Nearly a half million meals served by the Salvation Army alone – God Bless them abundantly for their selfless efforts!
God has answered our prayers in ‘Quadruplicate’! While I understand there is still much to do to get to some semblance of normalcy – there is an effort beyond belief to accomplish just that!
God Bles You, Sundance – for all you do and all you are to those around you and the Treepers here!
God Bless all who are working long hours to serve and assist their fellow men/women!
What a HUGE Blessing you all are to those in need!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought it was interesting that while Salvation Army delivered almost a half million meals, Red Cross only did just over 34,000 meals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, you noticed that, too, did you, Grandma – did not want to say anything – cause it would be mean – but, i am not a fan of the RC in the least – too much administrative waste and too little help to those in need – imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
To all you treeps in the affected areas – show some love to your “pole dancers” – the electrical crews trying to put y’all back together. In the hardest hit areas they’re in need of food/beverage/laundry services, and above all, compassion. They’re running into frayed nerves, naturally, but remember that they’re people, too – and need to eat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
At first read I was “like, sayyyyy whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat…..ohhhhh, I get it! 😉 LOL!! Good one WeeWeed, and excellent advice!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
you got that right, WeeWeed…
FPL (Florida Power & Light) have been on this, big time…and really up to the mammoth task, too (imo).
people might not realize…don’t blame them, terribly hot/humid= major stress and hurricane food is getting really old by now…but I think they have to restore power in smaller increments so as not to overwhelm the grid when/if too many people turn electric back on, all at once, since the power outage is so extensive & widespread…so it might seem odd if, say, a street less than a mile from you has power but you don’t…that could be the reason.
need the patience of JOB to endure the aftermath.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SO good to see you, Smiles! We missed you! Yeah, the electrical guys are running into some real hell, according to the Cajun Navy and other sources – no power means everything’s closed – and the “publick” they’re running into is none too friendly nor helpful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
just keep them eyes open mate!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Ziiggii! I am sure you have this in your arsenal, but just in case windy.com
Be well
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zig, I can’t even fathom that right now. Seriously….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know… watching for ya!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
it will NOT hit Florida.
nope
NO
WAY
LikeLiked by 2 people
never say never! But, there is a high chance it will not. Just hope there isn’t a lazy cold front or something else that makes her take a hard left anywhere…
LikeLike
Ziiggii please keep us updated. I value your thoughts on these matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From your info Ziiggii do you think she will make the turn away from the US…or is it too soon to tell?
LikeLike
too early… but it is encouraging to see the models keep it well to the NE of the Bahamas. That’s not comforting for PR and the rest of the Leewards right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are some amazingly beautiful wave pictures, if they were not bringing such destruction….conditions look bad on that live report too
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/09/18/hurricane-maria-grows-stronger-marches-toward-irma-battered-islands/676350001/
LikeLiked by 1 person
AGG…here’s NOAA’s latest cone thing…
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at5+shtml/205325.shtml?cone#contents
sounds like its direction will depend on what JOSE does/ doesn’t do, in terms of looping back into east coast or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
thx smiley
LikeLike
DOJ Task Forces established in affected areas to combat fraud.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/four-us-attorney-offices-districts-affected-hurricane-irma-establish-task-forces-combating
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that things are beginning to get back to some semblance of ” normal ” I”m wondering how much frustration and ” anxiety violence ” can be contributed to the government GAS CAN !!
https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/ez-pour-universal-replacement-spout-kit
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great hack – BUT – BE SURE TO get any loose plastic drill filings out of the can before filling with gas or filter the first can of gas with a sieve or put a filter screen washer on the inside of the nozzle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you need a tarp that will last years, not months, go to billboardtarps.com. I have one covering my horse’s sawdust pile for 10 years and still good. Low priced also, because they came off billboards after being used for a few months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please be careful, and warn others to the unseen hazards created by this disaster.
Personal hygiene, personal protective equipment (PPE), and first aid for even minor injuries are paramount.
http://dennismichaellynch.com/irma-leaves-one-florida-area-deadly-health-crisis/
LikeLike
Wow–this is what is so crazy. Our country needs the resources so many politicians are spending on DACAers versus helping out our citizens.
Comes a time when you have to say I can’t give anymore, I need to get my house in order first.
Oregon, Washington & California have fires everywhere, yet the governors of these states are spending the states resources on suing Trump on DACA. At the same time all 3 of these states are trying to raise even more taxes on their citizens.
I do believe that at least the states hit by the hurricanes are not wasting resources on defending DACAers.
The American politicians need to start working for America & Americans instead of other countries and Non-Americans/Criminals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The governors of the three western states are all loony liberals. The Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, is a self admitted liberal bi-sexual and she’s ruining this state. She recently signed a gun grabber bill into law that will allow police to confiscate all guns from those who someone claims to be a threat to others, with no hearing or trial required. It was passed under the guise of being a remedy for gun suicides, but it’s much more broad than that and will be abused, no doubt.
LikeLike
Watching the after effects of this hurricane has inspired me to reconsider my opinion regarding solar power. I am and remain a hertic who refuses to bow down at the alter of Global Warming Theology. The fact that the Pope himself has issued an edict on the issue does not persuade me, but I was raised Baptist.
Because of my atheism on the new State religion, I do not support “renewable” energy sources just because they are politically correct. For the most part, wind and solar are a boondoggle. The windfarms that have destroyed the asthetics of the Columbia River Gorge are not only an expensive boondoggle, their wildly erratic power producting is actually damaging the hydroelectric turbines and generators that are the backbone of the Pacific Northwest power system. Solar is generally a joke West of the cascades.
This being said, i now see a huge benefit to having solar power panels on or at homes. When equipped with proper shutters, they should be able to ride out a hurricane. Once the storm has passed, the home solar panels can provide power for essentials such as refrigeration, cooking and perhaps minimal air conditioning when it is needed most.
The advantage of solar over a home generator is that the solar can power your house without needing gasoline or diesel which can be difficult or impossible to find when it is needed most. If you do not need gas to fuel your generator, you may not need gas to fuel your car to go search for gas.
One final thought. The electric cars and plug in hybrids can function as home generators. If you have enough solar capacity to recharge your car, you have a certain amout of independance for transportation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, for one, LIKE the solar idea better than generator….b/c SOLAR is QUIET 🙂
relentless generator noise adds to the stress, after awhile…altho I’m thankful for the generator…but they are risky & LOUD.
LikeLike
This interests me.
LikeLike
Like the idea of solar power too, but didn’t a lot of the homes have their shingles re-aligned? In those cases, that would mean solar panel would be re-aligned too.
LikeLike
Sundance, What happened in Florida Keys that cause you to say: “Obviously the recovery efforts in Monroe county are going to be months long, if not years.” ?
Is it the power lines?, bridges? Highway 1?
LikeLike
This song explains SD to a tee, helping others, always there for everyone…
…however brother, never forget WE Treepers have got your six too! Call out and it is done!
We love you, and as duchess01 says, God Bless you Real Good!
LikeLike