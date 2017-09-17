Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

Good interview with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and CBS John Dickerson. Worth noting the nuance in Tillerson’s statements about messaging toward China, specifically Beijing. Those who have followed CTH analysis of the administrations China/DPRK strategy will note how Tillerson discusses the enmeshed relationship and the strategy of using economics as leverage toward China.

Tillerson also discusses the upcoming President Trump U.N. speech and the geopolitical alliances the administration has assembled to confront freedom’s adversaries.