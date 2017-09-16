Registering for FEMA Recovery Assistance – How To, and What To Expect…

It’s really challenging to get solid information into the hands of the people who need it most. Several, heck a lot, of people we’ve met are ‘renters’, have absentee landlords and don’t have any insurance coverage themselves.
There are door-to-door FEMA response crews out in the various neighborhoods in Florida (Irma), and Texas (Harvey). Here’s a decent article with phone numbers (how to) and explanations of what to expect:
FLORIDA – If you live in one of the disaster-designated Florida counties and experienced property damage or loss directly caused by Hurricane Irma, register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance – even if you have insurance.
You may register for assistance the following ways:
Online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov
If you don’t have Internet access, you can call 800-621-3362.
People who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY should call 800-462-7585.
For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362.
These toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
FEMA assistance for individuals may include grants for rent, temporary housing and home repairs to their primary residences, as well as funding for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical, dental or funeral costs.
If you have insurance, FEMA may still be able to assist with disaster-related expenses that were underinsured or not covered by your policy.
After you apply, a FEMA inspector will contact you to schedule an inspection.
The inspection generally takes 30-40 minutes or less and consists of a general verification of your disaster-related losses and a review of ownership or residence records. There is no fee for the inspection.
When a FEMA housing inspector comes to visit your home, be sure they show you proper identification. All FEMA inspectors have prominent photo identification badges.
If you suspect someone is posing as a FEMA housing inspector, call our toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, or call local law enforcement officials.
Once the inspection process is complete, your situation will be reviewed by FEMA. You will receive a letter by email or physical mail, depending on your preference, which outlines the decision about your claim. For more information about the inspection process, and documentation you will need to provide the inspector, visit the FEMA Individual Assistance Inspection Process page.
Know that you may receive a visit from more than one inspector throughout the recovery process. In addition to FEMA housing inspectors, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, state and local officials and inspectors for private insurance coverage also visit neighborhoods in affected areas.
For more recovery information visit FEMA’s Hurricane Irma web page at http://www.fema.gov/hurricane-irma. (link)
Thanks, Sundance – for this important information – passing along to friends and family – 🙂
Yes, great information. TY
Thanks for the Numbers Sundance.
I live in fear of my insurance company because my home was built in 1926 and my insurance company looks for a reason to cancel my policy so I pay for damages to my place out of my pocket to save my insurance in case I ever have 100% loss of my home. This storm has wiped out my Citrus crop so I will have no income in 2017-2018 citrus season, but I still have my health so all is good!
MM sorry to hear about your Citrus crop! You have a wonderful outlook because there is no price tag for your health. Hopefully your insurance company and FEMA are able to provide you everything your entitled too! I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Please keep us posted on your recovery.
I applied for disaster assistance in 2014 after we had a “storm of the century”, and the sewers backed up into thousands of basements in my area. I know our problem wasn’t on the scale of the hurricane, but I will say that I was amazed how fast and efficient FEMA was. The inspector who came to my home was from Florida, coincidentally!
FEMA covered the cost to replace my furnace and hot water heater. They sent a payment quite quickly, actually. They don’t cover loss of personal belongings or cleanup (at least they didn’t in my case).
I would also like to add that the Small Business Administration offers low interest loans for disaster damage after you have exhausted FEMA assistance. I used this program when we had basement rec room damage due to a monster storm which caused flooding in a non-flood area (12 inches of rain in 10 hours) in Indianapolis. (We had fish swimming down our street.)
They made the payments reasonable and spaced them out. So don’t forget this resource, too!
SD,
I reminded Admin that I have a big, FAT chain saw (48″ bar), and LOADS of tools. I simply cannot miss work on Monday (Wheel of Fortune remote @ Disney), but it would be my honor to loan you my gear for as long as you need it. I just can’t afford to not go back to work. Otherwise I would continue bailing folks out here in Wedgefield.
Thank you for all your updates and info, they are appreciated beyond words.
