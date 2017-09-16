Hurricane Irma Recovery Day #6 – Inland Florida Relief Efforts…

Many Treepers have been providing support to Samaritans Purse; and we can confirm the faith-based recovery workers are all over southwest Florida. We’ve shook hands with many of the Baptist Men from all over the Southern U.S. that have traveled into the state to assist in the region. They are great people who are especially important as they go into some of the areas often forgotten as the media focus is on the immediate coast.
♦ A Poke in The Ribs – yesterday, as we were exiting a convenience store, AJ poked me in the ribs and nodded toward a guy at the gas pump leaning on the edge of his truck bed in a praying position. The truck was towing a trailer with the traditional gear of a pool service, yellow chlorine containers, skimmer poles and vacuum hoses etc.
No words needed between us, we’ve seen that stance a hundred times. “Hey, brother, you ok?” “How ya making out?” In the seconds between the next word, you know… you just know… it’s something about the eyes.
Pool-man Mike lives in an inland area, south Lehigh Acres, and services customers in Bonita Springs. We never thought about pool-man stress til that moment. Family ok, but house is wrecked, no power, and can’t quit working because he can’t lose his accounts. Many of his customers are without power, and he’s trying to keep their pools from turning into fancy concrete ponds. Many are a mess with debris. Strong work ethic.
“No power?” … “You got a generator?”… “etc.”?
Nope, and pool-man Mike has no time to focus on his own needs because he’s got to keep the business afloat. Kids at home, school is cancelled next week too; momma stressed and also working. They need to work, everyone does.
OK, Here’s The Plan: Take our generator and 20 gals of fuel; give us a list of your next days account work (six stops); we’ll take your trailer and do the pool work for a day; that’ll buy you 36 hours to set up generator, get house in order etc. and we’ll drop off trailer at end of day.
Phone number exchange, handshakes turn to hugs on exit. All Good.
OK, so that was the plan.
Early morning we’re pool-men; I mean, how hard could that be? AJ with visions of an actual easy day, no chainsawing today. Scrub pools, vacuum, skim, wash filters… easy peasy, he says. … no worries, he says … we got this, we convince ourselves.
♦Account #1 6:30am. Four car garage. Fancy house. Two+ stories. Walk around back looking like pool-men with pool-men type attitude…. wha, the..
.… There’s a half a damned tree in the pool !
Well, not an actual “half tree”, but a big ol branch looking like half a tree. It might as well have been half a tree.
We stopped, look at each other, looked at our new nemesis, looked at each other again, and then burst out laughing. Oh, God has some humor for us with this one… Easy peasy says we, yesterday. We got this, we thought yesterday. At 6:35am, staring down a pile of floating Paul Bunyan flotsam, that I swear was smiling back at us,… not-so-much.
What a mess. Leaves. Good Lord the leaves. Dirt. Bird nests – probably. Sketchy gook and black death moldy stuff all over. Oh well, dig in.
Truthfully, it wasn’t too bad once we got the big stuff out, and scooped out the black death moldy leaves from the bowels of Hades abyss…. At any non particular point in the process various quotes from Quint, the character in jaws, seemed appropriate:
“Oh, I got me an arborist back home who gonna have a heart attack when he see’s what I bring ’em”, etc.
We thought no-one was home at Casa del Hades pool.
We thought this was a fancy evacuee house.
We were wrong.
About an hour into our two hour exploratory pool man from hell routine; we noted a silver haired chap watching curiously from the well finished marble balcony (while sipping something fancy we later assured ourselves). Oops. AJ yells up: “don’t mind us, we’re Ward Cleaver’s boys”! Yikes, not even a head nod from Hades pool gatekeeper. Pfffftt…
Thankfully, in answer to our profound apologies and transit prayers to the guiding hand that can humble a person righteously, aka God, jobs 2-6 were the easier-peasier ones.
By lunchtime we arrived at Mikes neighborhood, he’d spent last night and this morning in earnest effort getting his family situated with the refinements of the generator, to include a window unit AC (from an in-law), and a working fridge and stove.
Words to describe tear-jerking hugs of appreciation from a grown man cannot appropriately explain how much it means, or explain how we were received. Then, wait for it,… here it comes…. as the pool-gear trailer was being reassigned to it’s rightful owner Mike asks: “Any problems?”
“Nope. Not a one.” …
… “Um, however, if by natural outcome or happenstance, Mr. four car, 10,000 sq ft marble living gatekeeper and custodian of Hades swimming pool cancels your account.. well, um, just let us know, and we’ll cover the losses”.
Note to self, don’t underestimate how hard the pool-man-mike’s of the world are working.
You are an inspiration to us all. God bless you!
And some say there is no God in heaven!
Reminds me of the story about the minister who tells the farmer he should be thankful for the beautiful place God gave him. The farmer answers, “Yes Reverend, you’re right. God has blessed me with a beautiful farm, but I just wish you could have seen it when he had it all to himself!”
These stories help to restore my faith in humanity. We should always pay it forward 🙂 Thanks for this funny story! Hope recovery is going well.
True angels of mercy, God is smiling on you. All heart, bless you.
Sundance – if we “Support the Treehouse” will you use the money for what you are doing down there? Gas $$$, etc?
IOW – how can we get you some cash for your relief efforts.
Donate button is upper right corner of your screen. Many of us have done so in last coupla weeks so Sundance can help out those in need. Thank you for helping!
I donated earlier in the week. I figure it will go to good use, whatever that use is.
Anyone seen Jesus and Sundance in the same place at the same time?
Like!
You are exceptional men. Literally crying. Your generosity of spirit is what makes this country rise up & thrive…..over and over and over again.
God bless all of you, including Mike!
Now, if only Mike’s perseverance and work ethic could be bottled and given to the masses on the dole. Those who’ve forgotten the taste (and reward) of what an honest day’s work was, how it feels and the example you can set for your peeps and your homies.
Thank you!
I think the lesson here is that when the Lord gives you lemons, blessed be the name of the Lord.
Life changing experience.
I keep telling you Treepers, Sundance is an ANGEL! That’s my story and I’m sticking to it! I cannot come up with the words to express my admiration for these wonderful MEN!
MMGA
Making Men Great Again.
Sundance, Prognosticater extraordinary and part time pool boy.
Anyone else think that was Mark Levin up on that balcony?
Hahahahaaaa… good one, MM.
God bless you Sundance. Left something at the Treehouse for yourself and those you serve.
Sundance you are what i will term “a man after God’s own heart”.
How much would your cherished wife charge single female treepers for a chance to clone you? 😉 just asking for, you know, for a friend.
Stay safe and strong, i hope FLA realizes that you are being Christ’s hands and feet in their midst.
AJ Sundance Pool Service, at your service, ma’am!
Oh the words and the chuckles as you describe how the business hijacking!
I have enjoyed each days post immensely, because things are slowly but surely improving.
However, the people still really struggling and the pool man Mike’s of the world and the photos jerk you right back to reality and the mess that still needs to be dealt with. As always, sending love and prayers to you and your crew(s), Sundance.
Sundance, is your name Matthew by any chance? We named our son Matthew, meaning a gift of God. You, sir, are Matthew.
Amazing work you all are doing. Prayers continually sent your way.
Hi everyone. I’m in Palm Beach County, Florida. I have clothes and some kitchen items (glasses mostly) that I would like to donate to some folks in either the Keys or SW Florida who need it. Does anyone know who I could give this stuff to to make that happen?
Thanks
Appreciate your checking in. Also glad to know Samaritan’s Purse and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief guys were on the job. Those are charities we have been talking about here as being effective.
I can only imagine what a difference you made to Mike the Pool guy and his family. May God continue to bless you and your efforts.
You need a Made in the USA t-shirt. You are what America is all about, too bad a lot of people have never learned that or have lost their way. God Bless and Keep You.
Sundance, your heart of gold humbles me (my eyes are moist). You were sent into our lives (and countless others we will never know) for a reason. God bless you.
God bless you for helping your neighbors, Sundance!
I so much appreciate these posts, Sundance! Prayers for your continued safety and strength!
God bless pool man Mike, AJ and Sundance
God bless you and your friends and family!
Sundance, what would your community do without you? It’s very obvious you been a blessing to your neighbors and many strangers as well. May God bless you and your loved ones along with the Samaritan’s Purse volunteers.
I’ve been in dire circumstances like pool man Mike and I can’t even express the depths of my gratitude to those that came to my rescue and knowing that they were an answer to prayer my deep gratitude was mixed with much joy. Somebody was praying for pool man Mike. You are heroes Sundance and your friend AJ. GOD bless you both.
God with skin on. That is what you & AJ are being to each person you help. May you receive back (many times over) the blessings you are giving out. That rainbow you posted yesterday wasn’t in your view for no reason. ❤️🌈 ❤️
Amen, Landslide.
Great narrative, SD. My muscles almost started to ache as I joined you in spirit to lift that Log Ness out of the pool. Really, really hard work. Bless you a thousand times over.
One of these days,Sundance, I’d like to shake your hand.
Sundance – you are one amazing guy – not only can you think through complex political situations/ideas/concepts – and explain them with ease – but, you are also a regular guy who honestly cares for his fellow man – in your mind, heart, and body.
People have no idea with what those in Texas and Florida are dealing – the news covers the devastation, but one rarely sees the people – face-to-face – nor do they put down their cameras long enough to assist – they have to keep the misery alive – they thrive on it – you know –
And yet – this guy and his crew travel around searching for those in need – fill that need – working from dawn till dark to help – and move on to tackle the next challenge.
Your stories just warm my heart – and strengthen my faith – what a blessing you are to all of us here! God Bless You for all you do and for all you are to everyone you encounter!
Sundance, you have a real gift of telling it! You’re able to simultaneously evoke laughter and tears! Very emotive. Very inspiring.
Thank you for sharing!
Blessings!
Multiply “pool man” by several thousand and that’s Florida this week. And Texas.
Thank the Lord for angels like Sundance.
That’s America at its best.
Sundance, you wouldn’t consider running in 2024 when President Trump is done would you?
Only other one I trust.
God’s speed, blogger / pool guy / CERT worker!
You are an amazing man, Sundance! I truly wish I lived in your neck of the woods…
What is the address of the Silver Gatekeeper of Hades?
Will UPS ship live chlorine proof alligators from SoCal to Florida? If so, time to ship Mr SIlver Fancy Cups some hungry reptiles.
Great reading, great job. Freedom always stars from the bottom, by people doing the right thing without having to be told.
You’re doing good… very good. Thank You.
Pay day is next Wednesday and I was gonna donate some to Samaritans Purse and some to the treehouse but I think now whatever I can manage is going to the treehouse and Sundance can do with it as he sees fit.
Thank you for what you do! I have supported Samaritan’s Purse for years! Large enough to mobilize quickly but small enough to be one on one with people in need! And you can direct your contribution to specific causes. It does not go into the big corporate coffer.
Also left something at the tree house for you!
Cathy Perkins Typed on the tiny, virtual keys of this gadget just for you!
>
It’d be interesting to know how many teams of people are out and about doing what Sundance is doing right now.
I really like the randomness of these meetings that provide well-needed help for people.
We sent our third check to Samaritan’s Purse this morning as a matter of fact for hurricane relief. This time, we designated it for Irma. Franklin Graham is a stand-up guy who loves the Lord and he walks his talk. They also do Operation Christmas Child.
God bless.
God bless you, Sundance. DH and I care a lot about Samaritan’s Purse and we appreciate the nod. We also appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.
You left me speechless again. Now that’s a feat in itself. Wow.
Funny & sweet story, and well-told to boot!
I couldn’t help but think of Glenn Hubbard hugging President Trump when you & #RealPoolGuy were doing same.
