September 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #239

I hope our President will veto the bipartisan legislation that Lamar Alexander is pushing!
Folks I have terrible news! The Medicaid Whore from Alaska will not vote in favor of the Graham/Cassidy/Heller/Johnson Bill. She hasn’t come out and said it yer but I found this article she wrote on September 5th. The POS is all in on the Bipartisan Bailout Bill! With the other Whore saying NO (Susan Collins from Maine) and Rand Paul saying NO, we will only reach 49 YES votes. The sad truth is that this POS from Alaska will never state her opinion because the bill will never reach the floor!
https://www.adn.com/opinions/2017/09/04/we-can-reform-health-care-with-open-process-all-hands/?outputType=amp-type
From the article linked above:
When Republicans assumed the majority in the Senate in January 2015, we pledged to return to “regular order,” governing openly, processing bills through committee and opening the floor debate to members of both parties. Committee work takes time and floor debates can appear confusing, but they give the public a chance to contribute and allow input from all members in developing policy
In addressing health care, an intensely personal issue to all Americans and one with significant impact on our nation’s economy, it’s imperative that everyone is heard. This is why I consistently advocated for regular order while the Senate health care proposals were being drafted so ideas from both parties could be considered and thoroughly examined.
That open process is beginning. The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold hearings this week and as a member of that committee, I will be deeply engaged through the process. I appreciate that Chairman Lamar Alexander is taking the extra step of opening the process to senators outside of the committee for complete inclusivity. And Alaska’s voice will be heard as our state’s director of insurance, Lori Wing-Heier, will testify on Sept. 6 about Alaska’s experience, our 1332 waiver, and the need for market stability, which is expected to help reduce premiums by over 20 percent in 2018.
However, we must not forget that many Alaskans now have coverage they did not prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As Republicans, we need to acknowledge the beneficial provisions of the ACA while working to build on them. Likewise, Democrats need to acknowledge the ACA’s drawbacks while helping to repair things that are truly faulty and harmful.
I decided to tweet this POS my opinion! No one replies to any of her tweets. I think she loves that. Treepers feel free to destroy her if you have a chance! The Medicaid Whore may actually have to read them since no one writes her.
That Hillary/Maddow interview really got under my skin. Since when do we have people, esp. the former opposition candidate who ran against the sitting POTUS, say things like this about him? Completely trying to delegitimize his win, his administration and his leadership. Really awful and continuing to tear the country apart!
If she is charged she will attempt to claw the country apart on her way down! She is already setting up talking points about it being a “ginned” up charge for political reasons only. Talking about the election fraud commission by saying its purpose is about voter suppression of African Americans and young people and that it is phony? Just terrible!
I am riled up and will regret every starting that video when I am trying to keep up with my child tomorrow! Will have to sign off from politics tonight and put on a comedy video and wind down!
Hillary, I thought we had sent you off into the sunset or at least into the woods! why are you back?! Ugh! (wonder what POTUS tweets I will wake up to in the am? any about this disgusting interview?)
She is so consumed with herself that she cannot see what a fool she is making of herself. I really think we should launch a petition for her to run again in 2020…that would guarantee the reelection of POTUS.
Only if she wears a bag on her head and doesn’t speak…
The Democrat Party will OFFICIALLY DIE once the investigation into NH is investigated and the findings released! No wonder Crying 😭 Chuckand the Devil’s wife (HRC) are venting their anger about the commission. The MOAB of all MOABs was dropped a few days ago. The statistical probability that our President (margin of defeat was 2,736) and Republican Senator, Kelly Ayotte (margin of defeat was 1,017 votes) lost the state of NH due to cheating is nearly irrefutable!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/7/voter-fraud-alert-over-5000-new-hampshire-presiden/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above;
Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 election day using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license or registered a motor vehicle.
Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.
Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.
The numbers read this way:
6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses
As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.
Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.
Over 80 percent, 5,313, who used non-N.H. driver’s licenses, had neither a state licenses nor had registered a motor vehicle.
There are 196 people today who are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.
Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in News Hampshire by 2,736 votes.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by 1,017 votes.
thank you for that reminder and encouraging perspective! Maybe this interview tonight was so over the top because the Dems are that desperate?
They are! Tammy Bruce wrote a great piece about why this will turn into their greatest nightmare.
Love Tammy Bruce. Very smart woman.
Ayotte lost because she actively ran against President Trump
She won! That is the point. However her margin could have been greater.
I’ll bet the media will not give it enough coverage for very many people to know and it really won’t impact the Dems that much.
Not when Kelly Ayote screams from the mountain top and our President informs the country via twitter he was CHEATED out of four electoral votes!
FYI: I posted detailed notes on the interview on yesterday’s open Presidential thread.
I think there are 1) some significant narrative talking points in the interview (esp. concerning foreign relations, setting her up as some kind of experienced, successful former SOS who is now an elder stateswoman and concerning possible criminal charges against her); 2) some interesting tidbits (like that she has continued “communications” coming her way from the State Department, telling her what is going on under Tillerson) and 3) some outrageous things said about our POTUS, his mental state, his abilities, etc. — terrible for our country and our continuity of power despite having multiple parties vying for power. Disgraceful for the looser to talk this way about the POTUS to whom they lost. Terrible for our country!
If you are curious about what she said but don’t want to sit through 30 min of her voice or don’t have the time, my notes are not verbatim but close (plus my 2 cents).
Looking forward to real analysis form wiser commenters as I found it alarming.
like i posted a couple days ago: this makes it more obvious she is signaling to foreign “investors” that she and her cronies still wield incredible power in the U.S. Fed govt, and they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS!! selling access to the government.
Katherine, I read all of your detailed notes and comments in yesterday’s thread, and I highly recommend that others take the time to go back and do that. (On the last page, not far from the end)
First of all, a huge thank you for taking on that task! Secondly, I agree with your analysis and concerns about the future narrative and action “setups”:that are taking place in this interview.
However, I would also add that virtually all of them have already been thrown as us. If they think that having Hillary throw them at us will now make them stick, they are sadly, wildly mistaken. Possible exception might be trying to setup the discrediting of her possible prosecution. But just the fact that she is making a preemptive attempt at that might mean she knows something is on the horizon.
Why would you waste your time watching it, or anything on MSNBC? Not only is it a waste of time and raises your blood pressure for no good reason, but it gives them ratings. And, who really cares since ALL cable news outlets have so few viewers they don’t impact much of anything. On their best ratings the cable news networks (yes, even Fox) reach about 1% of the population. You’re better off reading here.
Could I respectfully suggest that Katherine “endured” watching that crap-feast so the rest of us didn’t have to?
Many thanks, Katherine. I probably would have watched it (and ended up puking) if you had not done such a detail review for us.
The Heart of the Beast of the Swamp
The CIA is the “heart” of the shadow govt. Why do we NEVER hear anything about Mike Pompeo and the CIA…what are they doing over there?
The reason everything is deep secret is that all they do is criminal, evil, and against the sense of what Americans think the nation should be doing overseas.
Plus, they are involved in drug distribution, arms trafficking, assassinations, rendering (yes, it still goes on) and destabilizing legitimate governments.
They shift from region to region and operate intensively in all nations around the perimeter of Russia and China.
You will never hear about their operations until they create a public chaos or are exposed by Russia or China Intel or Wikileaks.
Read Alfred McCoy’s new book, “In the Shadows of the American Century”. It is an amazing, up to date history of what is going on and has gone on behind our backs.
He’s professor of history and prolific.
McCoy wrote the definitive book on heroin trafficking from SE Asia.
He’s a scholar and has thousands of facts, personally researched around the world.
“Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia” was a classic.
He has a number of other deep historical works all focused on aspects of American Dominion of the world (Hegemony).
I hope that all the people who are attacking the President are only doing so because they are already determined to sweep out all the RINOs in Congress.
LikeLike
Agree totally with Bill!
No negation on DACA–
There is no human that should ever be followed blindly. It’s just asking for trouble. No one is perfect and everyone needs accountability. Bill Mitchell is showing a lack of understanding of how our system works. Our government was designed for accountability of all elected officials, not to put someone in to fix a mess and then blindly follow them. This unfortunately shows poor judgment on Bill’s part.
Shillary is out of her frigging mind.
But we knew that already.
This from a couple of days ago so may have been posted before…Lou is feeling pretty optimistic about potential and current investigations into Comey and the Clintons;
PTrump supposedly called Jeff Sessions and “idiot” after Mueller was appointed Special Counsel.
http://nypost.com/2017/09/14/trump-reportedly-called-sessions-an-idiot-after-he-appointed-mueller/
I’m surprised it was so tame…I think it was idiotic to hire Rosenstein knowing he was going to recuse. He didn’t protect his back. He went with a career hack…
PTrump would like to show fake sincerity to DACA, rats and RINO and making it’s so important if it’s failed then congress is responsible . RINO and rats will be so desperate for daca that they will be ready for raise act, everify and low immigration number but no wall. The wall be coming from another way from republicans as they feeling 2018 pressure.
They are going to have to change that ” Fellow” thing. Sounds waaaay too genderist to me.
Too late to turn back now Morrell quit. Heck yeah though. If every ivy league starts casting aside the pc snowflake bullpucky and starts focusing on education, not including these sjw degrees, then the state schools might hop on the education train.
Of course … it shoulda been … “Visiting Gal”!
Wow.
They must have gotten a lot of pushback for that bad decision.
K Mc,
Sadly. Neither Rotten nor P44 will ever go away.
Your media depends on them for their paycheques, so will continue to promote and adulate them.
Add to that. Rotten and P44 are IMO narcacistic sociopaths. They would shrivel and die without attention.
We knew back in 2008 that P44 was a huge mistake, and a fraud. As Canadians we actually benefited from P44, so we just shrugged and got on with things. Frankly many made good money buying sunbelt properties around 2009 – 2010.
What we did not comprehend was the Uniparty and their utter disregard for the U.S.A. Sundance educated us. For that we are grateful.
Hopefully you fine folks can continue to support your wonderful PDJT. As you crush the RINOs.
God bless PDJT.
Dekester I consider both of them as gifts 🎁 from the heavens! Barry from Hawaii cost their party over 1,000+ seats during his reign of terror on our country. HRC is literally destroying the little bit that they have left. I hope they keep on talking and scaring more and more Americans into joining the America First Party that our Lion 🦁 will create over the next seven plus years!
Flep.
You are absolutely correct, and thank you for all your updates.
The sad part is how, at least for now. P44 has succeeded in dividing your country. I am in California this week, and am seeing and hearing evidence of the divide first hand.
It is just too bad that your a Republican Senators are such reprehensible characters. What a sham that institution is.
PDJT will have two terms to sort this out, and I am very confident he will. But It is very likely to get very ugly first.
After the rain ☔️ comes the sunshine ☀️
America First Action PAC has just been started by Corey Lewandowsky. He’s asking for Founding Members, with donations of course, to fight the forces trying to eliminate the Trump Presidency. I can’t see how money will change what’s happening. I’m curious what Treepers think about the worth of such a venture.
How many Amnesties does this country have to endure? Give me operation wetback
It work in the 50s.
Worked
