Sarah Sanders, HR McMaster and Ambassador Nikki Haley Press Briefing…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, National Security Advisor HR McMaster and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley provide an extensive press briefing on a variety of domestic and international (N-Korea, U.K) issues.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, National Security Advisor HR McMaster and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley provide an extensive press briefing on a variety of domestic and international (N-Korea, U.K) issues.
See snowflakes, powerful women in powerful positions! Do not fear the “Republicans”
LikeLike
1 conservative, the other not really…
LikeLike