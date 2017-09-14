September 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #238

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Hahahahahah, you rock, Bluto!
That is by far, my favorite photo of Mittens.
It’s such a beautiful picture. Only a few of the Americans who lived through this event even appreciate it for what it’s worth, we here on this board certainly do. On one hand, you have Mittens with his fresh dinner of Crow being forced fed to him by the God Emperor himself, Mittens reduced to getting on his knees and begging just like President Trump told us he would have. On the other side you have President Trump looking his most devilish. The grin on the face of “The Donald” tells the entire story, and the lighting just takes it completely over the top.
The fact that President Trump tipped the paparazzi news off to where they would be eating, just so they could take that picture and memorialize it for us makes me love him even more.
After we’re gone, future generations will see that picture and not get what the big deal is.
Agreed! Brilliant!
I knew this reminded of a particular scenario. Priceless pic
I lufs me some fluffydog tweets 😂
Me, Thoo.
Why are treepers believing anything that wackabird pelosi or slimy schumer says blows my mind. Some people need to take an online break and breathe.
I actually blocked somebody on Twitter tonight because they were freaking the hell out. What? They’re even angry at those of us that refuse to join the hysterics. Good grief.
The Breitbarters were having an absolute conniption fit earlier. I guess it’s to be expected. I honestly think this DACA thing is a trap being laid by the President. Get both parties to roll up their sleeves and get to work trying to solve this gravely concerning problem.
Cmon Paul and Mitch, Cmon Nancy and Chuck. Work around the clock to save the children of people who broke the law. All the while the American people watch and observe….why is my health care not being fixed? Why is tax reform not important?
Guess we’ll see.
Long live the King of the Deals, President Donald J. Trump.
Second Trump Official Refutes Democrats’ “Misleading” Statement On DACA, Border Wall
Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus tweeted after the dinner that Short told her the Democrats’ announcement on a deal with the President is “misleading.”
“WH leg affairs director Marc Short calls Dems’ DACA statement “misleading,” says no deal on DACA or border wall $$ was reached tonight,” tweeted Ballhaus.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/no-deal-second-trump-official-refutes-democrats-misleading-statement-daca-border-wall/
Good. Got a bit perturbed seeing that statement
Marc Short is a globalist who wants complete amnesty and increased immigration.
Good News! In case anybody didn’t hear.
The House decided to fully fund President Trump’s border wall request for this year. That’s great news!
President Trump is going to Florida tommorow (today). That’s also great news!
Also, just to remind everybody, last week, President Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to END DACA! No more Dreamers are getting in the country!
Isn’t that reason to celebrate? CAN’T STOP WINNING, folks! So happy to have voted for this man, GO PRESIDENT TRUMP, WE FULLY SUPPORT YOU!
🇺🇸🦁 COVFEFE 🦁🇺🇸
Faith and trust and loyalty!!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Covfefe rules!!
What? Dreamers, by definition, are already in the country. The fight is over if they can stay. Trump’s administration is still honoring current DACA permits while renewing permits soon set to expire. I don’t call that winning.
LikeLike
Went to another board and everyone is wetting their pants over this claim the Democrats have made a deal with the president over DACA. Anyone got news on this because I sure as hell don’t trust anything I see in the MSM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You answered your own question!
“I sure as hell don’t trust anything I see in the MSM”.
🙂
Congress decides if there will be a DACA and Trump will decide whether to sign or not.
That’s why Trump terminated Obama’s unlawful action.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Try this Link: https://www.weaselzippers.us/357015-breaking-trump-allegedly-makes-deal-with-schumer-and-pelosi-includes-amnesty-for-dreamers-but-nothing-on-wall/
also look near the end of Trump admin day 237.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mo and Curly put out a statement:
“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the president,” read a joint statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “The discussions focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
The media spun it.
Two voices from the WH refuted the spin.
The Futures Market was unfazed.
Sept 1…Phoenix Rally
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait, Wait… isn’t that a video from less than two weeks ago, from his own mouth?
I think I’ll go believe NANCY FRIEKIN’ PELOSI before this, and call myself a Trump supporter!
*Snort* !!!!!
Oh, that’s perfect.! You could include Hellary in that picture as well…..
A year and two weeks.
Whoops I misread the date, good catch. He’s most certainly for Amnesty now, 69 year old men change their minds constantly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2016.
Citizen, do you remember last year when I reported on the Phoenix Rally then?
OMG – everybody was claiming Trump was going to cave on the Wall & Amnesty. They all said “Because he said something on Hannity…blah blah blah”. The media was claiming he was going to go soft. The GOP pundits claimed it. Everybody was telling me….Trump’s gonna go soft.
I REMEMBER. I was prepping for the big day. Getting ready to write & do interviews. It was insane. All anybody could talk about was “Trump going soft”
So? Did he?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sure as heck remember, and kept thinking no way he’s going soft.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardon my language, i’m probably going to get banned but really the only words to describe that was he was a complete Bad-Ass at that rally. That was one of the most epic, mind blowing things I saw in the entire campaign. He literally flew to Mexico and told the president to his face he was going to build a wall… then went to Phoenix and just gave a barn burner of a speech about how we either have a country or we don’t, they’ve all got to go back and get in line, etc.
I think I even cried watching part of it (Don’t tell President Trump i’m a crier)
LikeLiked by 5 people
EXACTLY! My mom & I listened to the Mexico/Trump meeting presser on the radio on the way to the rally. It was EPIC.
Yet the day before I was being pestered constantly about “Trump going soft”. It was insanity.
Today, at least on Twitter, it’s Mass Hysteria. It’s not just for the Left any more.
That’s not from 2 weeks ago. Ever since Trump was elected President his podium has the President seal not the Trump/Pence. It’s from the campaign a year ago.
LikeLike
Wait… Wait… is this Laura Ingraham giving tacit support to Amnesty?
TAR AND FEATHERS, GET THE WHIPS AND CHAINS, PEOPLE!!!!
What she is suggesting would most likely be a good deal. What we will get from Ryan and McConnell most likely will not be.
LikeLike
Exactly.
Did you just say you would support Amnesty for dreamers ,and it will be a good deal? Holy Moly.
LikeLike
Most of congress will vote to keep DACA, we’ve already known that. Just need our Wall, Raise Act and E-Verify with it.
LikeLike
People realize that Schumer and Pelosi have no power to bring bills to the floor for vote, or better yet pass committees right? This “deal” would need Ryan and McConnell’s approval, meaning this is the BIG UGLY Sundance talked about.
He’s draining both parties of Swamp creatures and we’re arguing over semantics.
Folks our President is getting these Morons on the left and our Uniparty Republicans in the Senate all worked up. You have Crying 😭 Chuck and Nancy (I met with Bush this evening) running around D.C. telling anyone with a microphone 🎤 that the President wants DACA resolved quickly and won’t use the Wall in the negotiations. What the two Morons aren’t telling you is that our President is pushing for the RAISE Act and all its goodies to be part of the deal.
One Democrat Congressman let that little birdie out when speaking with The Hill about their meeting with the President earlier in the day. Democrats are running right into the trap! When House Republicans demand the RAISE Act for their vote, the public will say it is only fair that the Democrats meet the Republicans halfway. Plus 65% of AMERICANS want the RAISE Act passed! That is a lot of angry 😡 voters that will kill the Democrats for not being willing to compromise.
No blame on the President who took his biggest campaign promise off the table in order to negotiate in good faith! Steven Miller and our beloved Lion 🦁 are laughing 😂 their asses off this evening.
Even the writer for The Hill missed the Art of the Deal in his article.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/350585-trump-tells-lawmakers-to-move-quickly-on-daca-without-linking-it-to
From the article linked above:
President Trump told lawmakers Wednesday that Republicans will move quickly to shelter hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” facing an uncertain future after the president gutted a program granting legal rights to those same immigrants.
He also promised he would not seek to link funding for his proposed border wall to legislative action on the program.
Democratic leaders have warned that they’ll opposed any new funding for Trump’s border wall. In response, the president told the lawmakers Wednesday that he’ll divorce the issue from a DACA bill.
“He said, ‘We don’t have to tie a wall to this. We can put a wall [in another bill],’” Cuellar said, emphasizing that other border enforcement measures would likely be included.
HERE IS THE TRAP:
Trump also floated another idea that would certainly complicate passage of a DACA fix: the president, Cuellar said, wants to include parts of a GOP bill that demands more merit-based screenings for immigrants while reducing the number of legal immigrants by roughly a half over a decade. That proposal, sponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), is a non-starter for most Democrats.
Treepers sleep well tonight and don’t worry for a single minute about the garbage you are going to hear from the MSM on TV 📺 and in the press. Sarah Sanders is chomping at the bit to slap the Whores back to reality during her next press conference when she reveals what our President wants in return.
The RAISE Act in my opinion is the DEATH 💀 of the CoC and especially the Democrat Party because all future legal immigrants will not be voting for Democrats in any election for generations to come.
Thanks Fle for your ongoing positive reinforcement. Seems we get ahead of ourselves sometimes when we fall victim to the mudslime media.
Your posts always set us straight.
Rest well 🙂
President Trump isn’t going to get 100% of what he wants, anybody who thinks he is is fooling themselves. He wheels and deals, the DACA thing is dead (no more in) and what to do with the ones who got in is messy. The Democrats are stupid enough to make that a big deal for them, so President Trump is attempting to trade something that effects ALL Americans in for something that will ultimately effect half a million people. This is what he does.
If he gets the RAISE act in there I’d be thrilled. He’s playing hardball with the democrats over their little pet Dreamers (who are already here) bill and getting something much greater in return. He’s the best deal maker on the planet, I trust he will do great.
Not everybody will agree, but I trust President Trump a heck of a lot more than I trust those people who may disagree 🙂
Any other Repugnantcan such as Cruz or Rubio would have fully capitulated on everything already. I understand why some on our side might be bitter. We’ve capitulated to Democrats for so long, but I’m willing to get 75% of what we expected because it’s better than nothing at all. In the long run we benefit from getting a half to three quarters of that political loaf than if we got zero part of it.
I agree wholeheartedly. I’m not one to throw the baby out with the bathwater. I’m also not one to hold grudges, so I’ll forget all the crazy people on this site slandering our good President tonight when he gets 80% of what he told us he would.
LikeLike
I am completely with you! He purposely waited five months to publicly back the RAISE Act. Remember that the bill was completed in February. Yet our President waited till early August (just before the break for Congress) to introduce and support it. I also believe he asked AG Paxton from TX to push his administration into a decision on DACA on the first day that Congress got back from their August break. The RAISE Act needed DACA and the hysteria of the left, Uniparty Republicans, MSM, CoC, Silicon Valley etc. to have any chance of being passed.
Our President has played this beautifully!
Real change happens when things are chaotic, President Trump is just creating the chaos to get things accomplished. I’m positive we’ll see some very positive news soon (other than what we’ve ALREADY seen).
I love merit based immigration and the Raise Act. Just most of congress doesn’t
LikeLike
Ralph Norman told me today they passed 1.8 billion for the wall in the CR a few days ago. It’s up to the Senate now.
LikeLike
PTrump is looking for tax reform, Obamacare repeal, infrastructure bill and raise act. Wall and daca may be currency to make a deal and move wall for next year? PTrump knows well all the players and their donors.
I know the president has to deal with the two headed Uniparty snake with Dems and Repugnantcans. The fact he has to have Pelosi and Schumer over for dinner indicates to me that those two are the real leaders of congress. Ryan and McConnell are nothing but puppets. Nancy and Chuck wield the real power and no doubt have damaging stuff on our so called Speaker of the House and our so called Senate Majority Leader. That’s why we see no support for the president nor any opposition to Democrats by the GOP!
You’re absolutely right, and remember too that the Democrats always vote in lock step. So if Pelosi tells the dems to vote for a wall or whatever he ends up getting, they’ll do it. The republicans are completely spineless and don’t support the President even if it’s in their best interest to do so.
It’s a shame we have to hurt the GOOD republicans at the same time, but until there’s more of them that’s just how it’s going to play out.
LikeLike
Yes I agree PTrump. And then I read this story and I just get so po’d. Brown would rather spend money on illegals….Why isn’t what Brown doing illegal…..what is wrong with California poeple? WHY ARE WE Allowing THIS?
https://www.infowars.com/california-lawmakers-announce-30-million-aid-for-illegal-immigrants/
PTrump is looking for tax reform, Obamacare repeal, infrastructure bill and raise act. Wall and daca may be currency to make a deal and move wall for next year? PTrump knows well all the players and their donors. Sometime making very confusing communication and testing water is a good idea so RINO will be in trap to deliver something.
I’m sure he likely floated it. He’s testing the waters. They’re all in on what they want, they want the Dreamers to be able to stay. I can see a scenario where President Trump says “We could probably do that. What do I want? Oh no, no, I don’t need the wall. I know that’s touchy for you. We’ll do the wall seperately. BTW, we really, really need to get these Tax Cuts, you guys like tax cuts don’t you? ”
He’s fishing to see what he can get. Tonight he didn’t put the screws to them, and nobody agreed to anything… but they left the meeting thinking they got a big win. Now they’ve set up that expectation with their base.
When they go back to cement it, is when President Trump gets what HE wants. Who knows what he’s attempting to get here.
BTW the same thing will eventually happen with Mexico. Eventually he’ll get some money out of Mexico, and Mexico will act like it’s for A. and President Trump will act like it’s for the Wall.
These are how multi billion dollar negotiations work, none of us know anything about that.
My AM news feed referred to the dinner as discussions on DACA…Nothing about a deal…
I think this is a plausible scenario below….This is what I thought the President was doing from beginning …It could also be what fleporeblog is thinking with RAISE ACT involved..Either way no bill or vote yet..
I have to admit, my battered-conservative self started to panic. Then, I thought about the lessons this community and this man have taught me over the last year. For one, any other GOP president would have caved a thousand times before now and begged to be liked by the drive-by media and Hollywood. This man has stood strong and weathered abuse in a way that I literally thought was impossible. He is with us, through and through.
Next, I thought back to all the lies we’ve been told over the last few months. How many times was Jeff Sessions supposed to have quit/been fired by now? How about when “buzz” was that Trump wouldn’t pull us out of TPP, or then Paris? Take your pick of a thousand examples, they’re all lies meant to discourage us and drive a wedge between PDJT and us
Sure, I’ll feel a lot better when we’re putting the final coat of paint on the “Friendship Wall” running the length of the Mexican border, but this guy has taken more punishment and abuse for us than all the “conservative leaders” of the last 29 years, combined. He does what he says and he says what he does. MAGA.
I agree 100%, glad to have like minded Americans like you on the Trump Train! Here’s to more of the Impossible!
I am absolutely jubilant that we have President Trump and with the job he is doing. I trust him, and he knows exactly what is going on (lots of things we don’t know.)
People, stop going up and down like a bunch of yo-yos! Just trust Trump and watch. Watch the man Make America Great Again and stop whining at each step like a bunch of spoiled little kids!
Talk about millions of people all trying to micromanage, all at the same time! Every week it is something else for some to get all upset about. Take a break!
All created by the same media too. So sad. I honestly think people can have heart attacks from this crap, one of these days they’re going to start holding the news organizations accountable for how they get everybody all riled up.
Sleep well little Eric “Luke” Trump. Grandpaws got this!
Just remember all our nightmare fantasies depend on the imaginary world where Trump has no Veto power & congress can walk all over him.
I hate everything about DACA.
It is one of the festering open wounds that Obama inflicted on our constitution and our country.
DACA is also a diabolical Trap.
Obama set those DACA darlings up like ‘human shields’ to ensnare anyone who tries to enforce the laws they are breaking by being here.
Our President managed to avoid falling into that Trap by simultaneously ending DACA and kicking it over to Congress to deal with what to do with all the DACA ‘kids’.
Remember this…
The Elian Gonzales thing was a big hairy deal at the time.
The media made sure of it.
Imagine what the Trump-hating media will do with the deportations of the DACA ‘kids’.
They will turn the Drama up to eleventy.
Imagine the DACA DRAMA playing out hundreds of times on the tv…day after day.
Don’t get me wrong.
I want them all deported!
And I want them all deported yesterday.
But how do we do that…without wounding our President and harming his ability to get his America First agenda done?
In case you missed it, here is more of what we saw on our screens during the ‘Elian Gonzales Saga’…
This happened before iPhones and Social Media and Twitter.
Imagine this happening…today.
