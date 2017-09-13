Mr and Mrs Eric Trump Introduce Eric “Luke” Trump…

Posted on September 13, 2017 by

Excellent news…

(LINK)

6 Responses to Mr and Mrs Eric Trump Introduce Eric “Luke” Trump…

  1. Pam says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:20 am

    I couldn’t be happier for them. What an adorable little boy.

  2. missmarple2 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:25 am

    The President now has nine grandchildren! Maybe larger families will come into fashion again.

  3. Susan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:37 am

    How cute! Congratulations.

  4. TeaforAll says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:44 am

    Beautiful, wishing this new Trump Family a lifetime of love and happiness

  5. fedback says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:51 am

    Hearty congratulations to Eric and Lara Trump and the proud grandparents. Great news for the President of the United States

