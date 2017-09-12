White House Press Briefing with Sarah Sanders, 9/12/17

Posted on September 12, 2017 by

Scheduled for 2:00 pm

This entry was posted in Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to White House Press Briefing with Sarah Sanders, 9/12/17

  1. InvestingforOne says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Bet this will be a brief briefing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      The Whores will be petrified about the three Democrats that are coming to dinner tonight and the fact our President will be rallying in 13 states over 7 weeks shortly. All 13 states have a Democrat up for reelection in 2018. 10 of those states our President won during the Presidential Election. I just posted the following on the Presidential Thread:

      Democrats up for reelection in 2018 are petrified by the announcement that our President will be coming to their state to pitch his Tax Reform Bill ( will visit 13 states in 7 weeks). This also petrifies the Uniparty Republicans. Our President is telling them that you are all full of crap and I won’t be tricked in having just a Republican Majority of 52 to try and pass Tax Reform.

      Tonight our President is strategically having dinner with 3 Democrats (also 3 Republicans) that told Crying Chuck a few months ago that they wouldn’t sign his pledge to fight any Tax Reform Bill that had cuts for the top 1%. Those Democrat and Republicans Senators are as follows:

      Sens. Joe Donnolly, D-IN
      Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND
      Joe Manchin, D-WV
      Orrin Hatch, R-UT
      Pat Toomey, R-PA
      John Thune, R-SD

      This also sends a MASSIVE MOAB on the fact that next year, Our Lion will campaign in those same 13 states to discuss why Kate’s Law, Sanctuary City Bill and possibly the RAISE Act have not been voted on and passed.

      https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2017/09/12/president-trump-tax-reform-2018-senate-battleground-states/

      From the article linked above:

      President Donald Trump will visit 13 states in 7 weeks in a major push for tax reform, all of which are senate battlegrounds during the 2018 midterm elections. The White House strategy sends a clear message to both Republicans and Democrats: either get on board with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda or get defeated.

      The states from East to West include Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana. President Trump won all but New Jersey and Virginia in November, taking the Second Congressional District in Maine for the first time for a Republican since the 1980s.

      President Trump will host a dinner at the White House Tuesday night for Sens. Joe Donnolly, D-Ind., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., Joe Manchin, W.Va., Orrin Hatch, R-Ut., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and John Thune, R-S.D. In North Dakota, Sen. Heitkamp attended the event with the president, though it was not clear whether she would support tax reform.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  2. ledygrey says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    whitehouse.gov has it listed for 2:30 PM EDT.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. stella says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    This press conference hasn’t started yet, and we already have 13 comments, most of which are off topic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      September 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      Yeah, but until it starts, there’s no “on-topic” topic to discuss. I think people just like to “check in” with each other until the briefing gets going. And sometimes they provide some interesting or useful tidbits of news to rest of us waiting around.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Also you can tell what the Whores will ask about in advance. My post referring to the dinner was a major topic of conversation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        September 12, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        Yes, good point, but it’s hard to bear listening in on the “reporter” chatter before it starts. But as you say, they’re rather predictable beasts. I’ll try to think of it as “social science research” next time the briefing is running behind.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Ha! RSBN showing Apple sellathon (trying to justify $1000 phone), as we wait for the press circus. Yesterday Bossart and Sanders were great!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. jrapdx says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Here we go!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Every economic measure is coming up roses for our President and his administration. There is absolutely nothing that the Dems, Rhinos, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. can do to stop it! Not even two massive Hurricanes can slow it down.

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/12/small-business-optimism-matches-12-year-high-set-january/

    From the article linked above:

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Index of Small Business Optimism rose 0.1 points to 105.3, matching the 12-year high set in January. The percentage of small business owners planning to make capital expenditures in the next three to six months reached its highest level since 2006.

    “This is a sign of economic health that we’ve been expecting based on the soaring optimism that began last year,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan. “Higher optimism resulted first in higher employment activity, and now we’re seeing more small business owners making capital investments.”

    “Consumer demand is very strong, and the regulatory relief has been dramatic,” said Duggan. “Small business owners still expect progress on tax reform and healthcare, and they will be watching closely.”

    “Small firms are now making long-term investments in new machines, equipment, facilities, and technology,” he said. “That’s a real sign of strength, and it will be interesting to see if the August result becomes a trend.”

    The reading beat the consensus forecast for a small drop to 104.3 from the equally surprisingly strong reading in July. It has been soaring since the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. Though it wavered when Republicans failed to repeal and replace Obama, renewed optimism over the likelihood Congress passes President Trump’s tax reform package is undoubtedly fueling gains.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. duchess01 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Eric and Lara Trump welcome first baby, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, president’s ninth grandchild
    by Naomi Lim | Sep 12, 2017, 12:34 PM

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/eric-and-lara-trump-welcome-first-baby-eric-luke-trump-presidents-ninth-grandchild/article/2634137

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Nailing those presstitutes! YES!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Sarah loves those Comey questions. Gives the administration a chance to remind the public of all of his misdeeds.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Joe says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Comey now gets a taste of his own medicine.

    Sarah is always ready with facts and never over answers.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. duchess01 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Smackdown from Sarah – ‘is the president comfortable’ – ‘is the president confident’ – ‘is the president unhappy’ – ‘how were these people chosen to have dinner with the president’ –

    What idiotic questions! Can we have an IQ test before they are credentialed for the p-pool?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Joe says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Imagine if Hussein’s press briefing included a reference to the FBI director breaking the law AND that director was a Republican.

    It would Nixon level press insanity.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. WSB says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Did I miss something? Has there been no question about hurricane recovery efforts, lives lost, mid Florida disaster, anything?!!!!!!

    I will post again, all of you Twitter Warriors, please come and get your arrow and fling this around the internet!!!!! I know the White House does not necessarily determine which pressitute is in the pool, but it is high time we get these vermin out! Time to send a message!!!!

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool

    Thanks in advance!!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      September 12, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Not one – newp! They don’t care – all they care about is their air time – stupid questions – no matter how many times Sarah says ‘no’ – they keep trying to ask the same question a different way – she catches them every time – lol

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Rapid-fire presser. Sara is always in control and well prepared as all PDJT’s staff and Cabinet members are. Sara also makes sure to correct any misstatements by the press as Jimmy boy tried to do.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Commie April if fishing for tech vulnerabilities! EVIL! She’s fishing for security breachables! The WICKED WITCH! She wants Trump’s device info! NASTY! This is EXACTLY what the ChiComs do!

    The GOOD part of Kelly controlling info-tech around Trump is that he is trying to keep ChiCom and Russian data collection as far away as possible. The administration is clearly reacting to adversarial probes on Trump’s interests. And COMMIE APRIL is trying to stir up some info for her radical buddies!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. WSB says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    BOOM! Gavel down!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Journ0list ~ Sarah, Sarah, what is the president’s strategy for the 2018 mid-term elections?

    SHS ~ You’ll find out next year.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s