White House Press Briefing with Sarah Sanders, 9/12/17

Scheduled for 2:00 pm
Bet this will be a brief briefing!
The Whores will be petrified about the three Democrats that are coming to dinner tonight and the fact our President will be rallying in 13 states over 7 weeks shortly. All 13 states have a Democrat up for reelection in 2018. 10 of those states our President won during the Presidential Election. I just posted the following on the Presidential Thread:
Democrats up for reelection in 2018 are petrified by the announcement that our President will be coming to their state to pitch his Tax Reform Bill ( will visit 13 states in 7 weeks). This also petrifies the Uniparty Republicans. Our President is telling them that you are all full of crap and I won’t be tricked in having just a Republican Majority of 52 to try and pass Tax Reform.
Tonight our President is strategically having dinner with 3 Democrats (also 3 Republicans) that told Crying Chuck a few months ago that they wouldn’t sign his pledge to fight any Tax Reform Bill that had cuts for the top 1%. Those Democrat and Republicans Senators are as follows:
Sens. Joe Donnolly, D-IN
Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND
Joe Manchin, D-WV
Orrin Hatch, R-UT
Pat Toomey, R-PA
John Thune, R-SD
This also sends a MASSIVE MOAB on the fact that next year, Our Lion will campaign in those same 13 states to discuss why Kate’s Law, Sanctuary City Bill and possibly the RAISE Act have not been voted on and passed.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2017/09/12/president-trump-tax-reform-2018-senate-battleground-states/
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump will visit 13 states in 7 weeks in a major push for tax reform, all of which are senate battlegrounds during the 2018 midterm elections. The White House strategy sends a clear message to both Republicans and Democrats: either get on board with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda or get defeated.
The states from East to West include Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana. President Trump won all but New Jersey and Virginia in November, taking the Second Congressional District in Maine for the first time for a Republican since the 1980s.
President Trump will host a dinner at the White House Tuesday night for Sens. Joe Donnolly, D-Ind., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., Joe Manchin, W.Va., Orrin Hatch, R-Ut., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and John Thune, R-S.D. In North Dakota, Sen. Heitkamp attended the event with the president, though it was not clear whether she would support tax reform.
Even if dims vote for tax cuts, only Manchin has a chance of getting reelected. Those dims can dream can’t they? Thanks for keeping us updated Fle!
Red let them believe that it is in their best interest! Wouldn’t shock me if our President promises them he won’t campaign against them and will allow the folks in their state to decide their next Senator.
Red this poll must of scared Manchin as well!
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/09/04/west-virginia-senate-poll-joe-manchin-fragile-lead-generic-gop-trump-approval-high/
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin still tops a generic Republican challenger in the latest West Virginia Senate Poll, though his lead is turning out to be very fragile. In June, the two-term governor and incumbent senator held a 9-point lead, 50% to 41%, over his inevitable Republican candidate.
Now, his lead has shrunk to just 5 points, 49% to 44%.
President Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in the Mountain State 67.9% to 26.2%, making it a must-win race in any Republican plan to win a supermajority in the U.S. Senate. He remains overwhelmingly popular among West Virginia voters, with his approval rating climbing even higher from June to August-September. A whopping 67% of likely voters approve of the job he is doing as president, up from 62% in June.
Only 31% of voters in the state disapprove of the job he’s doing as president.
See?
That’s why I stop here everyday.
One can’t possibly hit every website.
But I find the best hits here…and a few other choice sites.
13 states over 7 weeks.
There’s going to be a lot of hand wringing and nashing of teeth before this is over.
“Here we come, walking down the street, getting funniest looks from everyone we meet…
Hey hey it’s the TRUMP TRAIN”
Apologies to the Monkiees.
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Not necessarily…if a Trumplican runs, he/she will win in a landslide, but a RINO or Nevertrumper will have a very hard time. The “Conservative” American First! Dem can win.
Thanks for the info, flep! Hey, how is the family doing? If you reported back – I am sorry I missed it, but some were missing you with me – 🙂
Good duchess01! Thanks for asking. Other than no gas and no electricity, they are fine. They are staying with my wife’s sister who has a generator.
Oh, Thank God! Little by little – we are getting reports – still praying for smiley – from Naples – it’s a mess there – but, hopefully, they will have things up and running when she returns – and maybe – her home weathered the storm well – I pray – in the name of Jesus – Amen
Duchess01 I have been praying for everyone in FL including our beloved SD! The power of prayer is incredible!
Amen, flep!
Amen, glad you all are safe feliz!! We have all been witness to the power of prayer
Amen Amen and Amen
Fle, thought you were in NY, but I do wish all is well down in FL. My daughter is in Tampa and survived “The Tampa Scare”.
👍
I am Red! happy to hear that about your daughter. Just spoke with my wife a few minutes ago. Two power lines on our block are down but gratefully no damage to the house or yard. She isn’t sure whether the kids and her return to school tomorrow. I really doubt they would.
whitehouse.gov has it listed for 2:30 PM EDT.
Thanks, ledy!
Then they changed it on the White House YouTube channel, which had it at 2:00 pm.
Yes, very likely.
C-Span also had it listed as 2:30 PM, but then I only checked it less than 30 minutes ago.
They rarely start on time anyway.
This press conference hasn’t started yet, and we already have 13 comments, most of which are off topic.
Yeah, but until it starts, there’s no “on-topic” topic to discuss. I think people just like to “check in” with each other until the briefing gets going. And sometimes they provide some interesting or useful tidbits of news to rest of us waiting around.
Also you can tell what the Whores will ask about in advance. My post referring to the dinner was a major topic of conversation.
Yes, good point, but it’s hard to bear listening in on the “reporter” chatter before it starts. But as you say, they’re rather predictable beasts. I’ll try to think of it as “social science research” next time the briefing is running behind.
Ha! RSBN showing Apple sellathon (trying to justify $1000 phone), as we wait for the press circus. Yesterday Bossart and Sanders were great!
Here we go!
Every economic measure is coming up roses for our President and his administration. There is absolutely nothing that the Dems, Rhinos, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. can do to stop it! Not even two massive Hurricanes can slow it down.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/12/small-business-optimism-matches-12-year-high-set-january/
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Index of Small Business Optimism rose 0.1 points to 105.3, matching the 12-year high set in January. The percentage of small business owners planning to make capital expenditures in the next three to six months reached its highest level since 2006.
“This is a sign of economic health that we’ve been expecting based on the soaring optimism that began last year,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan. “Higher optimism resulted first in higher employment activity, and now we’re seeing more small business owners making capital investments.”
“Consumer demand is very strong, and the regulatory relief has been dramatic,” said Duggan. “Small business owners still expect progress on tax reform and healthcare, and they will be watching closely.”
“Small firms are now making long-term investments in new machines, equipment, facilities, and technology,” he said. “That’s a real sign of strength, and it will be interesting to see if the August result becomes a trend.”
The reading beat the consensus forecast for a small drop to 104.3 from the equally surprisingly strong reading in July. It has been soaring since the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. Though it wavered when Republicans failed to repeal and replace Obama, renewed optimism over the likelihood Congress passes President Trump’s tax reform package is undoubtedly fueling gains.
Eric and Lara Trump welcome first baby, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, president’s ninth grandchild
by Naomi Lim | Sep 12, 2017, 12:34 PM
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/eric-and-lara-trump-welcome-first-baby-eric-luke-trump-presidents-ninth-grandchild/article/2634137
Nailing those presstitutes! YES!!!
Those tricky pressties! Trying to get her REPEATEDLY to violate the law!
Sarah loves those Comey questions. Gives the administration a chance to remind the public of all of his misdeeds.
Yes, she was ‘right on point’ and incredibly accurate in her knowledge on this subject!
Sarah’s ‘fooled the toddlers’ smirk throws me to the floor everytime!
She is good – handles the kiddies well – bet her children don’t get away with much!, either!
duchess, should I change my name for the WH press conference from “press circus” to “press childcare center”? Oh wait, today’s childcare centers are too PS.
*PC
LOL!
Comey now gets a taste of his own medicine.
Sarah is always ready with facts and never over answers.
I was thinking the same thing. She didn’t point out that the quote was taken out of context, for example.
Sarah delivers it with her poker face as well. Impossible to read more or – importantly for Comey – less into her answer.
Smackdown from Sarah – ‘is the president comfortable’ – ‘is the president confident’ – ‘is the president unhappy’ – ‘how were these people chosen to have dinner with the president’ –
What idiotic questions! Can we have an IQ test before they are credentialed for the p-pool?
No. Not a one of them would pass.
Maybe, we could do the IQ test and grade it on the bell curve…ya, that’s it…lol
Hahahaha, Johnny – bell curve- lol
may I offer bull curve 😉
That would be discrimination against low information press. So they say.
Imagine if Hussein’s press briefing included a reference to the FBI director breaking the law AND that director was a Republican.
It would Nixon level press insanity.
Did I miss something? Has there been no question about hurricane recovery efforts, lives lost, mid Florida disaster, anything?!!!!!!
I will post again, all of you Twitter Warriors, please come and get your arrow and fling this around the internet!!!!! I know the White House does not necessarily determine which pressitute is in the pool, but it is high time we get these vermin out! Time to send a message!!!!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool
Thanks in advance!!!!!!
Not one – newp! They don’t care – all they care about is their air time – stupid questions – no matter how many times Sarah says ‘no’ – they keep trying to ask the same question a different way – she catches them every time – lol
I wish people would catch onto this charade. So much more could be communicated if the truth were covered!
If we had some professionals in the press – this could be a great information source for the American people – but, no – we have a bunch of kindergarteners pretending to be journalists – * Sigh *
She did discuss that the President will be visiting Florida on Thursday, and that they continue to follow developments in Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Florida and Texas.
The fact that they don’t want to talk about it means they interpret storm Irma as a win for President Trump. They’re marking time, afraid of news from or about Florida. Funny. Strange funny
Rapid-fire presser. Sara is always in control and well prepared as all PDJT’s staff and Cabinet members are. Sara also makes sure to correct any misstatements by the press as Jimmy boy tried to do.
Commie April if fishing for tech vulnerabilities! EVIL! She’s fishing for security breachables! The WICKED WITCH! She wants Trump’s device info! NASTY! This is EXACTLY what the ChiComs do!
The GOOD part of Kelly controlling info-tech around Trump is that he is trying to keep ChiCom and Russian data collection as far away as possible. The administration is clearly reacting to adversarial probes on Trump’s interests. And COMMIE APRIL is trying to stir up some info for her radical buddies!
*is*
AURRGH! That SNAKE! Notice how NIIIICE she was, in contrast to her usual angry self? But then after she starts the question and it starts to sound sketchy and JUST A WEE BIT OFF, she adds the stuff about Kelly restricting Trump’s access, to make it sound a bit more critical. GAAAH! I HATE that woman! SNAKE!!!
She is a reptile that needs to be made into boots and a bag :)!
Swamp Critter!
Chinese counterfeit bag and boots from the REVCOM kiosk in the Shady Swamp Mall!
BOOM! Gavel down!
Journ0list ~ Sarah, Sarah, what is the president’s strategy for the 2018 mid-term elections?
SHS ~ You’ll find out next year.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Even if dims vote for tax cuts, only Manchin has a chance of getting reelected. Those dims can dream can’t they? Thanks for keeping us updated Fle!
Red let them believe that it is in their best interest! Wouldn’t shock me if our President promises them he won’t campaign against them and will allow the folks in their state to decide their next Senator.
Red this poll must of scared Manchin as well!
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/09/04/west-virginia-senate-poll-joe-manchin-fragile-lead-generic-gop-trump-approval-high/
See?
That’s why I stop here everyday.
One can’t possibly hit every website.
But I find the best hits here…and a few other choice sites.
13 states over 7 weeks.
There’s going to be a lot of hand wringing and nashing of teeth before this is over.
“Here we come, walking down the street, getting funniest looks from everyone we meet…
Hey hey it’s the TRUMP TRAIN”
Apologies to the Monkiees.
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Not necessarily…if a Trumplican runs, he/she will win in a landslide, but a RINO or Nevertrumper will have a very hard time. The “Conservative” American First! Dem can win.
Thanks for the info, flep! Hey, how is the family doing? If you reported back – I am sorry I missed it, but some were missing you with me – 🙂
Good duchess01! Thanks for asking. Other than no gas and no electricity, they are fine. They are staying with my wife’s sister who has a generator.
Oh, Thank God! Little by little – we are getting reports – still praying for smiley – from Naples – it’s a mess there – but, hopefully, they will have things up and running when she returns – and maybe – her home weathered the storm well – I pray – in the name of Jesus – Amen
Duchess01 I have been praying for everyone in FL including our beloved SD! The power of prayer is incredible!
Amen, flep!
Amen, glad you all are safe feliz!! We have all been witness to the power of prayer
Amen Amen and Amen
Fle, thought you were in NY, but I do wish all is well down in FL. My daughter is in Tampa and survived “The Tampa Scare”.
👍
I am Red! happy to hear that about your daughter. Just spoke with my wife a few minutes ago. Two power lines on our block are down but gratefully no damage to the house or yard. She isn’t sure whether the kids and her return to school tomorrow. I really doubt they would.
whitehouse.gov has it listed for 2:30 PM EDT.
Thanks, ledy!
Then they changed it on the White House YouTube channel, which had it at 2:00 pm.
Yes, very likely.
C-Span also had it listed as 2:30 PM, but then I only checked it less than 30 minutes ago.
They rarely start on time anyway.
This press conference hasn’t started yet, and we already have 13 comments, most of which are off topic.
Yeah, but until it starts, there’s no “on-topic” topic to discuss. I think people just like to “check in” with each other until the briefing gets going. And sometimes they provide some interesting or useful tidbits of news to rest of us waiting around.
Also you can tell what the Whores will ask about in advance. My post referring to the dinner was a major topic of conversation.
Yes, good point, but it’s hard to bear listening in on the “reporter” chatter before it starts. But as you say, they’re rather predictable beasts. I’ll try to think of it as “social science research” next time the briefing is running behind.
Ha! RSBN showing Apple sellathon (trying to justify $1000 phone), as we wait for the press circus. Yesterday Bossart and Sanders were great!
Here we go!
Every economic measure is coming up roses for our President and his administration. There is absolutely nothing that the Dems, Rhinos, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. can do to stop it! Not even two massive Hurricanes can slow it down.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/12/small-business-optimism-matches-12-year-high-set-january/
From the article linked above:
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Index of Small Business Optimism rose 0.1 points to 105.3, matching the 12-year high set in January. The percentage of small business owners planning to make capital expenditures in the next three to six months reached its highest level since 2006.
“This is a sign of economic health that we’ve been expecting based on the soaring optimism that began last year,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan. “Higher optimism resulted first in higher employment activity, and now we’re seeing more small business owners making capital investments.”
“Consumer demand is very strong, and the regulatory relief has been dramatic,” said Duggan. “Small business owners still expect progress on tax reform and healthcare, and they will be watching closely.”
“Small firms are now making long-term investments in new machines, equipment, facilities, and technology,” he said. “That’s a real sign of strength, and it will be interesting to see if the August result becomes a trend.”
The reading beat the consensus forecast for a small drop to 104.3 from the equally surprisingly strong reading in July. It has been soaring since the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. Though it wavered when Republicans failed to repeal and replace Obama, renewed optimism over the likelihood Congress passes President Trump’s tax reform package is undoubtedly fueling gains.
Eric and Lara Trump welcome first baby, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, president’s ninth grandchild
by Naomi Lim | Sep 12, 2017, 12:34 PM
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/eric-and-lara-trump-welcome-first-baby-eric-luke-trump-presidents-ninth-grandchild/article/2634137
Nailing those presstitutes! YES!!!
Those tricky pressties! Trying to get her REPEATEDLY to violate the law!
Sarah loves those Comey questions. Gives the administration a chance to remind the public of all of his misdeeds.
Yes, she was ‘right on point’ and incredibly accurate in her knowledge on this subject!
Sarah’s ‘fooled the toddlers’ smirk throws me to the floor everytime!
She is good – handles the kiddies well – bet her children don’t get away with much!, either!
duchess, should I change my name for the WH press conference from “press circus” to “press childcare center”? Oh wait, today’s childcare centers are too PS.
*PC
LOL!
Comey now gets a taste of his own medicine.
Sarah is always ready with facts and never over answers.
I was thinking the same thing. She didn’t point out that the quote was taken out of context, for example.
Sarah delivers it with her poker face as well. Impossible to read more or – importantly for Comey – less into her answer.
Smackdown from Sarah – ‘is the president comfortable’ – ‘is the president confident’ – ‘is the president unhappy’ – ‘how were these people chosen to have dinner with the president’ –
What idiotic questions! Can we have an IQ test before they are credentialed for the p-pool?
No. Not a one of them would pass.
Maybe, we could do the IQ test and grade it on the bell curve…ya, that’s it…lol
Hahahaha, Johnny – bell curve- lol
may I offer bull curve 😉
That would be discrimination against low information press. So they say.
Imagine if Hussein’s press briefing included a reference to the FBI director breaking the law AND that director was a Republican.
It would Nixon level press insanity.
Did I miss something? Has there been no question about hurricane recovery efforts, lives lost, mid Florida disaster, anything?!!!!!!
I will post again, all of you Twitter Warriors, please come and get your arrow and fling this around the internet!!!!! I know the White House does not necessarily determine which pressitute is in the pool, but it is high time we get these vermin out! Time to send a message!!!!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool
Thanks in advance!!!!!!
Not one – newp! They don’t care – all they care about is their air time – stupid questions – no matter how many times Sarah says ‘no’ – they keep trying to ask the same question a different way – she catches them every time – lol
I wish people would catch onto this charade. So much more could be communicated if the truth were covered!
If we had some professionals in the press – this could be a great information source for the American people – but, no – we have a bunch of kindergarteners pretending to be journalists – * Sigh *
She did discuss that the President will be visiting Florida on Thursday, and that they continue to follow developments in Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Florida and Texas.
The fact that they don’t want to talk about it means they interpret storm Irma as a win for President Trump. They’re marking time, afraid of news from or about Florida. Funny. Strange funny
Rapid-fire presser. Sara is always in control and well prepared as all PDJT’s staff and Cabinet members are. Sara also makes sure to correct any misstatements by the press as Jimmy boy tried to do.
Commie April if fishing for tech vulnerabilities! EVIL! She’s fishing for security breachables! The WICKED WITCH! She wants Trump’s device info! NASTY! This is EXACTLY what the ChiComs do!
The GOOD part of Kelly controlling info-tech around Trump is that he is trying to keep ChiCom and Russian data collection as far away as possible. The administration is clearly reacting to adversarial probes on Trump’s interests. And COMMIE APRIL is trying to stir up some info for her radical buddies!
*is*
AURRGH! That SNAKE! Notice how NIIIICE she was, in contrast to her usual angry self? But then after she starts the question and it starts to sound sketchy and JUST A WEE BIT OFF, she adds the stuff about Kelly restricting Trump’s access, to make it sound a bit more critical. GAAAH! I HATE that woman! SNAKE!!!
She is a reptile that needs to be made into boots and a bag :)!
Swamp Critter!
Chinese counterfeit bag and boots from the REVCOM kiosk in the Shady Swamp Mall!
BOOM! Gavel down!
Journ0list ~ Sarah, Sarah, what is the president’s strategy for the 2018 mid-term elections?
SHS ~ You’ll find out next year.
