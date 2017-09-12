Tuesday September 12th – Open Thread

Posted on September 12, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Tuesday September 12th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

      American ingenuity at work 👍

      Like

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      September 12, 2017 at 12:48 am

      I suspect it will be long time before the American aerospace industry sees the caliber genius that was Mr. Clarence,” Kelly ” Johnson ! From his early days at Lockheed when he revealed – and corrected – a critical design flaw in their new Electra Johnson went on to design the P-38 ( so fast it “hit the wall ” of compressibility ) the famous ( and exquisitely beautiful ) Constellation, the USAF’s P-80 fighter jet, the F-104 ( the missile with a man in it ) , the U-2 and his ultimate creation; the SR-71 pioneering new and novel methods of manufacturing with materials covertly purchased from our enemy, Russia . But what I’ve always admired was his motto : ” Be quick, be quiet, be on time ” .

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:45 am

      Outstanding, citizen817

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Zoom Zoom ~~~. Boeing video released last Thursday, the 7th.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Lots of “interesting” claims from Alex Jones and Roger Stone today. Quite scary and believable is their report that Donald Trump’s long time friend and personal bodyguard, Keith Schiller, will be leaving the president’s side. Supposedly, after a White House policy dispute with gatekeeper General Darth Kelly he has decided to move back to NYC. Waiting to hear that verified.

    Like

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:15 am

      When you have someone working for you who threatens to resign if they don’t get their way, the appropriate response is to simply say, “how soon can you be out of your office”?

      Like

      Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:57 am

      Well that’s a lot of dismaying insider info about what is happening to the President. Roger Stone is somewhat believable. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. POTUS needs loyalists and nationalists not CFR/globalists advisers. Scary talk about POTUS being drugged or poisoned.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:06 am

    For those of you who have seen the posts on TGP about making Bannon look bad with color adjustments:
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/watch-photographer-explains-cbs-used-color-adjustments-make-steve-bannon-look-bad-60-minutes/

    Here I am, surfing around a couple channels, and right now on local PBS, here’s the Charlie Rose show, featuring lots of stuff from the Bannon interview that wasn’t used on 60 Mins.

    Bannon looks completely normal, not all red. Same source & TV, from the same interview, but different producers. (and budget, I suspect) What I’m seeing completely validates the assertions of the guy featured in the TGP article.

    Like

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 12, 2017 at 2:18 am

      I saw that too, and remembered thinking, “I didn’t realized Bannon looks really good.” I didn’t connect the dots until you said it right here. that makes more sense. The news stations did the same thing to our president, since he announced running for POTUS.

      MSM are dishonest, devious, nefarious, evil, manipulative, conniving, hateful…..feel free to add your descriptions, too.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Paco Loco says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:22 am

    http://reason.com/reasontv/2017/09/11/dont-renew-702-end-warrantless-surveilla.
    How much more liberty and privacy can we afford to give up to the Deep State ?

    Like

    Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:04 am

    I lost the tweet that this belongs to 😦 I went looking all over……came up with nuttin.

    Like

    Reply
  11. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:50 am

    ❤ ❤ ❤

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s