Tuesday September 12th – Open Thread

American ingenuity at work 👍
I suspect it will be long time before the American aerospace industry sees the caliber genius that was Mr. Clarence,” Kelly ” Johnson ! From his early days at Lockheed when he revealed – and corrected – a critical design flaw in their new Electra Johnson went on to design the P-38 ( so fast it “hit the wall ” of compressibility ) the famous ( and exquisitely beautiful ) Constellation, the USAF’s P-80 fighter jet, the F-104 ( the missile with a man in it ) , the U-2 and his ultimate creation; the SR-71 pioneering new and novel methods of manufacturing with materials covertly purchased from our enemy, Russia . But what I’ve always admired was his motto : ” Be quick, be quiet, be on time ” .
And hide the secret plans from the Clintons this time.
Outstanding, citizen817
Zoom Zoom ~~~. Boeing video released last Thursday, the 7th.
Lots of “interesting” claims from Alex Jones and Roger Stone today. Quite scary and believable is their report that Donald Trump’s long time friend and personal bodyguard, Keith Schiller, will be leaving the president’s side. Supposedly, after a White House policy dispute with gatekeeper General Darth Kelly he has decided to move back to NYC. Waiting to hear that verified.
When you have someone working for you who threatens to resign if they don’t get their way, the appropriate response is to simply say, “how soon can you be out of your office”?
And too many of us have worked at companies where one person is just absolute poison to the entire team causing everyone to move on to other positions.
Kelly should back to his deepstate swamp at Homeland Security?
Well that’s a lot of dismaying insider info about what is happening to the President. Roger Stone is somewhat believable. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. POTUS needs loyalists and nationalists not CFR/globalists advisers. Scary talk about POTUS being drugged or poisoned.
For those of you who have seen the posts on TGP about making Bannon look bad with color adjustments:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/watch-photographer-explains-cbs-used-color-adjustments-make-steve-bannon-look-bad-60-minutes/
Here I am, surfing around a couple channels, and right now on local PBS, here’s the Charlie Rose show, featuring lots of stuff from the Bannon interview that wasn’t used on 60 Mins.
Bannon looks completely normal, not all red. Same source & TV, from the same interview, but different producers. (and budget, I suspect) What I’m seeing completely validates the assertions of the guy featured in the TGP article.
I saw that too, and remembered thinking, “I didn’t realized Bannon looks really good.” I didn’t connect the dots until you said it right here. that makes more sense. The news stations did the same thing to our president, since he announced running for POTUS.
MSM are dishonest, devious, nefarious, evil, manipulative, conniving, hateful…..feel free to add your descriptions, too.
http://reason.com/reasontv/2017/09/11/dont-renew-702-end-warrantless-surveilla.
How much more liberty and privacy can we afford to give up to the Deep State ?
That is always the Dems solution…to everything. You know, never let a crisis go by without making it a taxing opportunity.
Oh, that’ll be workable…your property is either destroyed or the repairs will cost thousands but you get the additional joy of knowing the government is doubling down on stupid.
Oh, lovely. Such a novel idea. /sar
I lost the tweet that this belongs to 😦 I went looking all over……came up with nuttin.
Aha! I found the tweet that goes with the above.
NASAHurricaneVerified account @NASAHurricane 12h
#HurricaneIrma Turns Caribbean Islands Brown
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/NaturalHazards/view.php?id=90952 …
Use this link (below) the one above ^ won’t work as a c/p
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/NaturalHazards/view.php?id=90952
Do you supposed that all the strange debris found on Florida’s properties was dumped from those islands and Cuba by Bad Irma?
Sundance quote: “Overall the structural damage is less than prior storms (Hurricane Charley roofs etc), but the overall debris is much worse. It’s Weird.”
❤ ❤ ❤
