September 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #236

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Thank you, Mr. President!
My retirement fund thanks you, as well 😁
Hillary has reached the point where I fully expect her to be found wandering the streets, matted hair askew, digging through rubbish bins while muttering about Russians.
You mean looking and acting normally? (For her!)
Does this woman ever shut her mouth…
The Democrats and Uniparty Republicans had a heart attack earlier today reading the following about how Seniors feel about our President. Remember who tends to vote in non Presidential Years……… as well as primary elections. No wonder Bob Corker is seriously considering not running for reelection in TN. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan called an emergency meeting with the CoC. They told Tom Donohue that he can go screw himself when it comes to Tax Reform and Infrastructure.
You will not hear a single word about this INCREDIBLE Poll on any of the MSM channels including Fox. I can’t quantify what this means because the results are so MASSIVE. We are talking about 65,000 Seniors that were polled.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/seniors-992-say-media-wants-trump-to-fail-71-strongly-back-reelection/article/2633951
From the article linked above:
A survey of over 65,000 seniors has found that virtually all — 99.2 percent — believe the media wants President Trump to fail, the latest condemnation of the president’s coverage.
A Survey Monkey poll also found that most, 71 percent, back Trump’s reelection and many believe that he is making good on his campaign promises.
It also found that the seniors feel that congressional Republicans want Trump to fail.
– 95.9 percent strongly or mostly approve of Trump’s job performance.
– 71 percent will strongly back his reelection, 23.2 percent will “likely” back reelection.
– 93.6 percent support Trump’s newly aggressive anti-terror plan in Afghanistan.
– 94.9 “strongly agree” that the media is out to get Trump, 4.3 percent “mostly agree.”
– 92 percent feel congressional Republicans want Trump to fail.
– 56 percent “strongly believe” Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, 38.9 “mostly” agree.
– 84.4 percent do not believe Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
– 86.3 percent back Trump’s threat to shut down the government over border wall funding.
Well, yes we do. We have a little life experience after all, and we know a good man when we see him. Amen and thank God for DJT. A blessing upon this land.
Please accept my profound apologies for the dounle post. How deplorable!
🙂
but………………the media say trump is a racist, sexist, homophobic, islamphobic and all the bic…..LOL
92 percent feel congressional Republicans want Trump to fail.
That’s an important one.
We here at Treehouse know that narrative but I wasn’t at all sure it’s well-recognized among the general population who may be fed a diet of MSM and Fox at best.
It’s really important that the hypocrisy and treachery of the GOPe / RINOs are understood by the GOP-voting public.
Great point/news.
That is why the DEATH of the Uniparty will start on Tuesday, September 26th! Two different polls released yesterday show Roy Moore with a double digit lead over Luther Strange in AL. We are 14 days away from the fireworks that will be set off throughout D.C. that night.
What is amazing is that every additional dollar that McConnell and his Super PAC give to Strange, Moore’s lead widens. Our President has realized that he needs to back away because the embarrassment needs to fall squarely on the shoulders of the Establishment.
These poll results lead to Corker stating he doesn’t think he will run for reelection in TN and in about a month to Jeff Flake stating that he is not going to run for reelection in AZ.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/11/alabama-poll-roy-moore-maintains-solid-majority-support-double-digit-lead-over-luther-strange/
From the article linked above:
Yet another poll has come out of Alabama showing conservative Roy Moore leading establishment-backed Luther Strange in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff, this time showing Moore’s lead back up to 15 percent.
Moore, per a new poll from the firm Strategic National, is up at 51 percent while Strange still lags under 40 at just 36 percent. The poll shows 14 percent are undecided.
The survey of 800 likely voters, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, has a margin of error of 3.5 percent. It’s the latest in a long line of polls showing Strange, who was appointed into the U.S. Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year, significantly underwater.
The other one, an Emerson College Polling Society survey, showed Moore with a 14-point lead. That poll also showed Moore outperforming Strange against Democrat Doug Jones in the general election. Other recent polls have shown similar commanding leads for Moore over Strange.
Strange’s most significant endorser, President Donald Trump, has backed off his support for Strange since the primary.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is strongly backing Strange, with a PAC affiliated with him called Senate Leadership Fund spending more than $10 million to try to buy Strange a full-time slot in the U.S. Senate. The group has run scores of attack ads, but none of them seem to be working, as Moore maintains his lead.
Strange has been trying to get Trump to come campaign for him, but Trump has largely stayed out of Alabama due to Strange’s lackluster chances of winning and a packed September legislative agenda complicated even more by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Inside the Emerson poll is the crossover vote I’ve been hearing about:
Regardless of who wins the divisive GOP nomination it appears Democrat Doug Jones will start in a competitive position for the General election as he trails Strange 40% to 43%, and Moore 40% to 44%, well within the polls 4.8% margin of error.
The GOP primary may have left supporters of both candidates unwilling at this time to support their party rival. Of those voting for Moore in the primary, 25% said they will vote for Jones and 49% said they would vote for Strange in the General.
Similarly, Strange supporters found 31%voting for Jones and 34% voting for Moore.
The GOP will need to find a way to unite during the11 weeks until the General Election, or face the prospect of Jones pulling off an upset.
If Joneswere to win, Alabama could send their first Democrat to the US Senate in over 20 years.
It’s the MOST important one. It means President Trump gets to decide who’s in the House in 2018.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So why did Nikki Haley except watered down sanctions on North Korea? Any ideas
Thank you ESPN! keep up the good work…someone at ESPN loves Trump and allowing this hateful idiot to be their face is proof.
Channel 7 – which as you know is owned by Disney and thus affiliated with MSESPN – has a woman co-announcer for the later MNF game. Hmm, I wonder…anyway, as you said, keep up the good work. She is getting shredded on the comments BTW.
Went to the Cal vs Weber St. Football game over the weekend. Easily 20 to 1 men in attendance. Reality and patterns are meaningless to SJW’s. I turned her off after maybe 1 minute. I rarely even watch anymore anyway, but have to support my old coach Mike Zimmer so sat through the Minnesota game.
Agreed, Joe. I hate women announcing sports and I’m a woman. I watch sports for testosterone, thank you. The Vikes beat up the Saints pretty good. Did they have Hank Jr. singing as promised?
My Trojans will be playing Cal at Cal soon. That will be a tough game.
Greenfield nails it again, as always:
The holes in the ground are not symbols of grief, or empty places in our hearts, they are open wounds inflicted on us by our enemies. Filling them with water will not change that, only anesthetize the pain of a fatal injury. To forget that is to sink into a mirage and die in delirium that we are recovering.
The attacks of September 11 are not a time for reflection, or personal remembrance, but a sharp reminder that we are bleeding. And we can only bleed for so long before we die.
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/09/memorials-of-grief.html
NBC Says Breitbart More Powerful Media Institution Than FOX News…right on baby!!! Go for the kill Bannon!!!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/09/11/nbcs-john-heilemann-breitbart-powerful-media-institution-fox-news/
I’ll jump aboard the Bannon train as soon as I see some action. All I have seen so far is words. And Breitbart has become a snake pit. Used to spend many hours over there and had many discussions. That was before I found the CTH and discovered cordial discourse.
I had a feeling Rand Paul was going to vote NO on the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Repeal and Replace Bill. What infuriated me from the article was his response to a Republican Bill versus ACA (2nd paragraph below).
Collins will also vote NO! It all comes down to McCain and Murkowski from AK. The sad truth is that AK would benefit massively by the new funding formula. She may vote no because it stops funding abortions.
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/350161-paul-new-obamacare-repeal-bill-probably-worse-than-nothing
From the article linked above:
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Monday that he opposes a new Republican ObamaCare replacement effort, saying it does not go far enough to repeal the law.
Paul told reporters that the bill from GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) would “probably” be worse than doing nothing at all on the health law.
Paul said he objects that the bill would leave many of ObamaCare’s taxes and regulations in place.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” he said. “I haven’t heard anybody talking about it.”
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) responded simply “no” on Monday when asked if he thought the bill would get a vote on the Senate floor. He said he did not think there is enough support for it.
Cassidy and Graham, though, are still pushing, and plan to unveil the bill on Wednesday. Cassidy said Monday that his office has already been talking with the Congressional Budget Office on the measure, even as the final language comes together.
“Some people are pessimistic that there will be a bill, that there won’t be an agreement,” Paul said. “I actually think there’s probably a pretty good chance they are but it’s going to be funding ObamaCare, which I’m not for.”
The republicans will not, under any circumstances, pass a repeal and replace bill. They are just playing this whack-a-mole game to give each other cover. It will always come up a vote or two short.
Focus on their lack of results, not on their BS excuses and justifications. Hold them all accountable. They can vote McConnell out for allowing this. Yes, he could get it to pass if he wanted to.
In the old days when we were a Republic (before 1913) Gov Bleven could give him a call and say “Rand, straighten up and vote right or find a real job. You are replaceable.” Don’t you love living in a Democracy where both houses of Congress is determined by popular vote? Tyranny of the Majority!
NBC Says Breitbart More Powerful Than FOX News…go for it Bannon!!!
With the hurricanes forcing the “Muh Russia” scandal off the front page and the recent budget and DACA agreement with Congress (if you can pass a DACA bill I promise I won’t automatically veto it), does anyone else feel the dropping of the DOJ investigation against the Obama IRS was done in exchange that after the Mueller investigation is over (seeing that nothing against the President will come of it) that congress will not proceed with impeachment.
Right now it looks like Mueller is looking at whether rich Russians bought condos in Trump property implying that this is money laundering. We all know this is a stretch and shows the extent that Mueller has stayed from the collusion that Trump and the Russians worked together to corrupt the election.
Looks to me like the Democrats in Congress don’t want to run for re-election on “vote for us and we will impeach the President”, like the Republicans did in 1998.
Mitch the Bitch thinks he’s stymied MAGA once again. I think he’ll be sadly mistaken…
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/09/11/mcconnell-gets-last-laugh-on-democrats-on-the-debt-ceiling/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
The Blaze? Glen Beck? Bwwaahahaha!
Change the name to “Up in Smoke”. That nut job (Glenda) must be on some really strong drugs to come up with the bizarre nonsense that he puts out.
Okay, I clicked and read the article. It is a report on The Blaze about a podcast where Mitch McConnell says he believes he has prevented the Dims from causing a huge kerfuffle in December when the three month debt limit just passed comes to an end.
Many analysts have predicted that the Dims would cause all sorts of problems at that point holding the Republicans hostage and larding up the next debt ceiling with all sorts of spending.
FTA: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in some “extraordinary” provisions to the debt ceiling bill that could mean there won’t be another debt ceiling fight in 2017 after all, he revealed on “The New Washington” podcast Monday.
McConnell insisted, in the face of Democrats’ objections, that the bill be written to preserve the Treasury’s ability to extend federal borrowing power by moving money around within government accounts. In layman’s terms, that means the Republicans can work around the December debt limit deadline and push that issue into 2018…”
********
So, this would seem like a win to me for the President, the country, even the Republicans.
A crass woman of no class or dignity…totally devoid of any appeal. Well, Hill, we proudly wear our title of Deplorable.
Hillary Clinton: I Don’t Regret Calling Trump Supporters “Deplorable”
By Steven Ertelt – September 11, 2017 | 5:49PM WASHINGTON, DC
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/09/11/hillary-clinton-i-dont-regret-calling-trump-supporters-deplorable/
I read I think on Bill Mitchell’s Twitter that even the big Dem honchos want her to STFU and go away.
No way! I want her writing give away books, book tours and interviews right up to election time! 2018 for sure and 2020 even better.
Ted Cruz is trending on twitter right now… because his official account ‘liked’ a pornography video.
This is about the fourth time something like this has happened regarding Ted… his number was on some spouse cheating site that got hacked… supposedly his phone number was in a famous madame’s little black book… lots of rumours about Katrina Pearson (and many others)….
at least he isnt involved with kids like most of the other senators
The poor guy!……snorkel….snicker….Bwaha
The tweets about Ted Cruz liking and posting porn on his Twitter feed are hysterical. The memes are 😂. The U.K. Daily Mail already has a story on it. Going to be an entertaining day of coverage tomorrow. Hillary’s awful book won’t get the coverage that Ted Cruz’s porn tweets will.
Bombard just posted two new Body Language youtubes. The killary one is short and interesting. The Gannon one is quite long and detailed. I really found that one really interesting, especially the part at the end about him being the leaker. She also makes good points about his belief systems.
. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBgTDOAOgXc
Grrr. Bannon.
Peeped at FB again, checking on Floridian friends and a hospitalized relative.
OH MY GOSH. The people I know rabidly, fervently, passionately, constantly post articles, the main theme of which appears to be how incredibly benign Hillary’s email situation was and how overwhelmingly corrupt everything about President Trump is. It is so completely upside down to reality that it comes as a shock to me, every time. I know better than to look, but every few weeks I do, thinking surely more people have to be seeing the light with all that has been exposed.
So, in summary, thank you again for this space to not only learn the truth, but to vent a little. I would doubt my own sanity and assessments if I didn’t feel support from this community.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad. I bailed on FB last year. BF makes it work for him he found two great military-related groups. The first rule of both is NO religion or politics.
Bannon.
