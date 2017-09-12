Open Post For Supplements And Nutrition Tips

Back in July, at the request of some of our regular Treepers, we did a post on healthy recipe favorites. You can find that post here, if you are interested. Many people were happy to contribute, and I think a lot of us found some new favorite recipes to try, and perhaps a little assistance and motivation to improve our health.

Today I am starting a thread for information on supplements, and favorite nutrition tips. What vitamins and supplements do you take, if any, and for what medical conditions? It would be especially helpful to share sources, especially if you have found quality products at a good price.

There is a lot of confusion as to what to take and where to buy it. I remain skeptical of cheap drugstore brands.

I recently had this site recommended to me as a research tool. Perhaps you guys have other sources for good information out there.

Later, if there is interest in it, we may do a post on exercise, and favorite products or types of physical activity. Any tips or ideas for future posts will be welcome in the comments.

Thanks for pitching in, and we look forward to educating ourselves.