Open Post For Supplements And Nutrition Tips

Back in July, at the request of some of our regular Treepers, we did a post on healthy recipe favorites. You can find that post here, if you are interested. Many people were happy to contribute, and I think a lot of us found some new favorite recipes to try, and perhaps a little assistance and motivation to improve our health.
Today I am starting a thread for information on supplements, and favorite nutrition tips. What vitamins and supplements do you take, if any, and for what medical conditions? It would be especially helpful to share sources, especially if you have found quality products at a good price.
There is a lot of confusion as to what to take and where to buy it. I remain skeptical of cheap drugstore brands.
I recently had this site recommended to me as a research tool. Perhaps you guys have other sources for good information out there.
Later, if there is interest in it, we may do a post on exercise, and favorite products or types of physical activity. Any tips or ideas for future posts will be welcome in the comments.
Thanks for pitching in, and we look forward to educating ourselves.
Some people may object, but I think the following site is relevant when looking for advice for supplementation: http://www.doctoryourself.com
When it comes to supplements and homeopathic remedies, disinformation is the norm. Here is a website that takes an unbiased view of this issue. The graphical design allows you to quickly look up your herb or treatment and references to actual research that has been documented to justify or discount the use of same. As with anything you take, the benefit needs to outweigh the risk.
http://www.informationisbeautiful.net/2010/snakeoil-scientific-evidence-for-health-supplements/
There is no unbiased site. A lot of “scientific reviews” are highly postured and totally inadequate to address very real phenomena not well investigated and properly documented in a very biased medical system. The is a huge Medical Industrial Complex where the patient is the last concern, disinformation is the norm, and a smart, informed, independent thinking doctor is a threat.
Unfortunately, many of the most important papers in natural medicine are old papers, based on one or two doctors’ research and clinical series. Nevertheless, carefully read, studied and utilized cumulatively, amazing results are possible when the regular medical system already wrote you off.
Well, my read on the sight is the author pushes nothing. His forte is graphical interpretation of information that is available: good or bad. References for the site are posted on google spreadsheet. The reader makes up his or her own mind. Now the research that is available may be shoddy, excellent or may misrepresent. Unfortunately crappy or fraudulent research abounds. It has to be read very critically with a view towards bias.
Swanson’s (online; mail order) and Kirkland brand at Costco have had some good choices at good prices for us, but not everything we need. Sometimes Life Extension, through phone order for high quality and sophisticated formulas at a price. We’ve done metastatic cancer, other serious chronic illnesses, and debilitating bone and joint problems with good results. We’ve had clear deficiencies in vitamin C, D3 and magnesium but benefits with a lot more supplements.
If you cut the fillers out, and take enough affordable good, potent supplements, the dose and completeness are more important than microscopic quality improvements or exaggerated marketing claims on quality, which deliver less goodies on a fixed budget.
I have a sister who has “frozen shoulder”; common but debilitating problem that is temporary….
Her doctor recommended Curcurmin (Tumeric) and Omega 3 ……..along with physical therapy………..
I take an immunity booster one-a-day by Doterra (On Guard)……..really helps fend off the common colds, flue, etc.
Verrry unusual for a Dr. to recommend supplements! Your sister may have found a rare one. Curcumin is a good anti inflammatory. More info about it coming out all the time.
Agree. Her doctor is a top tier Sports Medicine guy in the NY metro area. Can’t recall what his specialty is.
I have had frozen shoulder for 18 months. Nothing worked. Physical therapy left me in tears with no visible benefits. I do take a regimen of supplements but cannot attribute any benefits to the frozen shoulder as I took the same before and after. One morning I woke up and was feeling differently. Within a couple of day my frozen shoulder was back to normal. I did at some point during the 18 months ordeal accept one cortisone shot as the pain was absolutely debilitating. I understand what your sister is going through. Hang in there with her. Tell her it will get better.
I take many supplements that are helpful, but if I had to name one for joint health and arthritis relief it is this: cetyl myristoleate. Essentially, it is a type of fat that gets into your joints and lubricates (analogous to oiling a rusty bike chain), thus relieving arthritis and aching joints.
I have taken it for about 15 years. The brand I have bought is Natrol and they call it “cetylpure”. I have purchased it on iherb and Amazon. They are capsules.
It is most effective when taken away from caffeine and citrus by about 1/2 hour.
I often take larger amounts than recommended. After all, it is a type of fat, so even though in capsule form, it is still a food.
I’m a 44 year old male. I Crossfit 4-5 times a week, and try to get a lifting session in a couple times a week. I’ve found Krill oil helps my knee pain.
Read Dr Colin Campbell’s “The China Study”.
His belief on Plant Based Eating benefits is very credible.
Another great site, forgive me if it’s already been mention, is EARTHCLINIC.COM
I cannot tell you how many useful ideas I’ve gotten from this site. Very well researched and great information.
HPN Nutraceuticals Niagen Nicotinamide Riboside
https://chromadex.com/niagen/niagen/
HPN Nutraceuticals SIRTUIN, 98% Ultra Pure Trans-Resveratrol Extract
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sirtuin
Relentless Improvement PteroStilbene
https://examine.com/supplements/pterostilbene/
Natural Nutra Turmeric Curcumin Supplement with Rosemary,
https://examine.com/supplements/curcumin/
https://examine.com/supplements/s-adenosyl-methionine/
http://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/same/background/hrb-20059935
Do your own research, check with your doctor.
I’ve been using myself as, well, my own personal Lab Eat for a while.
Currently I’m testing some neurotrophic supplements, with positive results.
If interested, check out Purblack, a black tar-like substance that is mineral pitch.
Also, one of the newest higher-end “stacks” available is Qualia. I’m testing low-dose/high-dose right now for personal best results.
Also, I have found Amazon.com to be a great resource for vast quantities of personal reviews.
Great topic, BTW!
Lab Rat.
Typed it 2x, and spell check still insists that simply just. can’t. be.
LOL
I think it starts with diet. We have been led to a diet of prefabricated foods loaded with chemicals, salt, sugar and fat. They taste great but are not health giving. The body transforms most of what we eat into fat as witnessed by the prevalence of obesity.
Anyway, here is a study that suggests that Atkins was right, Fat does not make you fat it is what you need to stay healthy. After that supplements.
My motto is if it is made in an industrial plant do not eat it…if it grows on a plant, eat it!
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/09/joseph-mercola/huge-study-proves-high-fat-diet-good/
Good comment, and I totally agree. For ‘way too long we’ve been bamboozled by the “fat-free” industry that fills us and our children full of sugar and preservatives. Back to plant-based solutions is best.
Years of inflammation sometimes mild and annoying sometimes debilitating for hours. Gave up sugar and corn syrup, in a week the inflammation gone. I have now given up 90+% of processed food. When I saw Mama Rosas frozen pasta on sale I read the ingredient list and saw cellulose. Humans are not termites, we have zero ability to dent let alone digest wood flour. Change your diet first for the biggest result/payback. Eat to live well and find pleasure elsewhere. Zinc daily, Sambucol whenever I feel not right
My dad had terminal gall bladder cancer with a week to three weeks to live when it metastasized to his liver and he turned yellow. The doctors said he was untreatable and sent him home. I found an immune system builder and within a week he started turning pink again. Within a month he looked normal. A year and a half later the hospice doctor wanted to know why he wasn’t dead yet and scoped him. His gall bladder was like a flattened football and the grapefruit sized tumor was gone. It’s called MGN3 and can be bought online. It’s mushroom and fungus based. He took one 250mg capsule a day, but 500mg is also available.
We have been buying various supplements from Life Extensions which I believe may be headquartered in Florida and from Dr. Julian Whitaker in California. Life Extensions offers lab work which often is not ordered by a doctor as well as produce a monthly magazine of very interesting articles on up to date research.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree JF, LEF has been my go to source for over 25 years-they contribute millions to research and are on the cutting edge of anti-aging supplements. Their accessible free library and list of renowned scientists is amazing.
Like you, I have used their blood tests for years. Can’t say enough good about them. I know I owe some measure of my excellent health at 65 to them.
Researching and finding natural remedies to maintain good health and combat the poor quality of food sources in America today is one of my favorite hobbies. I worked in the medical field in the eighties and watched the pharmaceutical industry flood the market with drugs for every problem, and quickly rejected standard care realizing that making a profit hindered even the best medical professionals from exploring other options.
Two of my favorite stories to tell is how the Lord led me on my journey to find natural progesterone cream made from wild Mexican yams as an alternative to prescription hormones when I experienced severe peri-menopause symptoms. It worked wonders to alleviate the symptoms and I use it to this day and will continue to use it for the rest of my life. If you are interested in learning more, Dr. John Lee, a medical doctor, pioneered natural progesterone use and wrote books to help women transition off of prescription hormones.
The second miraculous natural remedy was passed onto me at an after church get together. I was having problems with hemorrhoids (an embarrassing topic, I know) and a woman there told me what to do. I was desperate enough to try it. The remedy:
Peel a russet potato and store it in cold water in the fridge so you can use it for the week. Carve a piece to make a suppository — approximately the size of the end of your pinkie. Insert one in the morning and one in the evening before bed for one week. I did this over twenty-five years ago and I have never had another hemorrhoid.
I get my vitamins from a family owned local store that makes the best quality for a great price. I try to keep it simple and only use a few supplements.
As a nurse of over 35 years, I recommend people go to the National Institute of Health section on dietary supplements and nutrition. This is time tested and based in the latest information of the science of medical and nutrition.
https://ods.od.nih.gov
I have worked in pain management for years with people who have chronic pain. Recommended an anti-inflammatory diet, and especially adding a mega dose (6500 mg) Omega 3) into diet daily, along with mega dose of Curcumin. It is not like taking pain meds in lowering pain, as it is more gradual. Most noticable after taking for several months and having to stop taking for 10 days for needinggg to undergo surgery. Pain returns noticeably. Add to that maintaining enough physical exercise (simple movement) to keep from being stiff, and it makes all the difference in living with chronic pain.
You can save big money buying in bulk: http://www.bulksupplements.com/all-products
With a little time and effort you can fill your own capsules: https://www.herbaffair.com/capsule-filling-supplies/?_vsrefdom=adwords&gclid=COXjssnbn9YCFYQ1aQodpGUBaQ
Between ammo and capsule loading I won’t have any free time to hunt or play golf.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just don’t fill the wrong one with the lethal load! (Although gunpowder has historical medicinal/first aid use.)
Filling capsules is faster than reloading though. Those capsule machines are pretty slick.
Fido gets a one-a-day Omega 3 capsule in his food……first dog in decades that hasn’t had skin issues thru the Texas summers. No heat rashes, hot spots, excessive scratching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guy does too. Omega 3, vitamin E and melatonin for dog skin problems will do wonders.
We just started Dream Coat, an oil blend, for our little Texas yorkie with horrible skin allergies. Her vet has tried everything with no result. Hope this works.
Our family deals with a lot of sinus infection issues. Our doctor recommended D Hist. I used to be able to buy this online, but the company who manufactures this recently changed it, so you have to buy through a doctor. I doubt you’d find this at a main stream medical clinic. My husband used to nag me to take Dayquil/Nyquil when I had colds/sinus issues, but they never helped me. D hist has given me the most relief in this area.
I use a nettie pot when the sinus’s are stuck. It provides instant relief and helps reduce symptoms over time.
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1442/3514/products/neti-pot-blue-banyan-australia-pty-ltd_a69fdfce-6ce5-47bd-b022-90241a0fe0bc_1024x1024.jpg?v=1483339280
LikeLiked by 1 person
I use a Vicks personal steam inhaler with a home-made cloth filter in it on which I have placed a few drops of eucalyptus oil. Eucalyptus is an antiseptic.Breathe the antiseptic steam in through your nose a few times, and you’re on your way to health.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many of the reviews for supplements on Amazon are complete fakes, regardless of their star rating. I now run them all past the fakespot site to weed out the counterfeits. http://fakespot.com/ It doesn’t tell you about how well a specific product performs, but it does let you know of you can give the reviews any credence. It also gives you a rating for the company.
As for supplements, I suggest looking into 95% turmeric extract (curcumin) with black pepper (bioperene) for aches and pains. It doesn’t entirely remove arthritis pain, but it does ameliorate it, as you’ll notice if you stop taking it. One in the AM and one in the PM. High potency.
I also like digestive enzyme/probiotic mixes for those who, like my elderly mother, have digestive issues. They’re like taking beano and kefir at the same time. She now digests all her food and has no more bowel discomfort. It’s the most effective thing I’ve tried. The probiotics used vary between formulas, so try again if the first formula doesn’t work for you.
If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also try a brain enhancer for mental focus. I’m using Doctor’s Best ‘Natural Brain Enhancers right now, and my doctor told me that if it didn’t help me, it certainly wouldn’t hurt me. Frankly, I can’t tell if I’m less foggy; it may be one of those things where you notice that it was working if you stop taking it.I haven’t done that yet, so I don’t know.
I like this site with The Health Ranger: http://naturalnews.com/
Finding laboratories whether university or corporate that are willing to do double blind studies on results of taking different supplements is very difficult. The studies must consider a wealth of complex information and they must be funded over time. Again very difficult. Then add in financial motivation towards the outcome — this whole process is very expensive — and the integrity of the studies is not easy to vouch for.
If Treepers have information of this kind of real science applied to supplements, I would be more than interested.
The older members of my family take supplements; the younger say what the h…due to lack of science. The older members have a wealth of internet research over time for backup, but even most of these studies are tricky to rely on. Here is an example of reviews on studies of health benefits of “fasting.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3680567/
Testimonials like that generously provided by cycle1, and they are many, and I can provide a few myself, might be nothing but good health, good genes, and a positive attitude with great life-loving energy behind it. Who knows that this advice works or that it works for everyone (so many different “chemistries”) or that it might work positively for one part of the body — arthritis, aching joints — but might assist in plugging arteries. (I use glucosamine [non-shellfish source], but take a look at this: http://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/glucosamine/interactions/hrb-20059572. After a while one almost doesn’t want to read.)
Anyway, Menagerie, with all my skepticism, I appreciate this attempt at helping us to be better informed for purposes of best health, which means our well-being. I will contribute as I go back and find the studies on which I have depended.
I have just started scratching the surface with essential oils also. Tea Tree Oil helps for cold sores, pimples, mosquito bites. Peppermint oil helps for fevers for my kids. I do a mix of lemon/peppermint for my daughter who gets upset tummy frequently.
There are a lot of places to buy essential oils. I’m not fond of buying through a pyramid type company, and I usually buy from Rocky Mountain Oils now. A friend told me they provide a certification/test of purity(?) for each bottle they make, and you can request to see the test using your bottle ##. I have not tried this.
VITA-LEA BY SHAKLEE
CAN’T GO WRONG WITH THIS LINE OF VITAMINS
A local pharmacist made a liquid probiotic. Instead of probiotics that are freeze-dried in pill form, this is live bacteria. Many local people have all given me the same positive feedback after giving it to their children and themselves.
https://entegrohealth.com/
In Nov of 2013, my doctor told me that if I didn’t change what I was doing, I would be the main attraction at the next funeral I attended. That woke me up. I had been in denial that I was fat. At 5’3″ and 205 lbs,, yes, I was fat. A friend introduced me to AdvoCare supplements and a healthier way to eat. This was not a weight loss program….it is a get healthier program. Over the next 6 months, I got down to about 145 pounds. Till this day, I am maintaining around 150. I feel great and am the healthiest I have been since my 20’s. I am 57. My avid outdoors son recently said, “I am so glad I don’t have a sideline dad anymore”.
My wife and I are AdvoCare independent distributors because we believe in the products so much. We are both evidence that they work. They are independently tested to be banned substance free and what is on the label is in the product and what is in the product is on the label.
My wife and I use the same products that Drew Brees (NFL Saint’s qb), Jason Whitten (NFL Cowboys tight end), and Rich Froning (4x world cross fit champion).
Supplements are necessary as our food supply is not nearly as nutritionally complete as it used to be. Supplements, exercise, sleep, and proper eating are the key.
http://www.leanandwell.com
Oh, yeah. The science and medical board of AdvoCare starts with Dr Stanley Dudrick, the inventor of TPN, the intravenous feeding system. A couple of years ago, he was recognized as TPN having saved 10 million babies…….of which my best friend’s son was one of them. If these products are good enough for a medical/scientific giant like him, they are safe and good enough for me and my wife.
Buy supplements made in USA as opposed to places like China. Made, not distributed.
I suffered from constant aches in my neck, shoulders, arms and hands for several years. The aches only got worse year after year.
Then I stumbled upon minerals and how our bodies need them. Due to depletion of minerals in the soil and food growing methods our foods today have been depleted of minerals we need.
About 4 years ago I ordered and started taking “Trace Minerals Research ConcenTrace Trace Mineral Drops” (Concentrated 72 Iconic Trace Minerals) and “Trace Mineral Research Mega-Mag” (Concentrated Liquid Magnesium Drops).
Taking these mineral supplements daily as directed on the bottles my aches disappeared within 6 weeks. Now, for the past 4 years I have not suffered or been bothered by any aches since then.
These minerals are widely available online and from health food stores.
I ordered them online from Swanson Health Products https://www.swansonvitamins.com/
Note, I now use Swanson’s “Ionic Trace Mineral Drops” which their brand of “Trace Minerals Research ConcenTrace Trace Mineral Drops” and supplied to Swanson by Trace Minerals Research. The Swanson brand is much cheaper and is the same product.
I do not take any other Vitamin or Mineral supplements.
I have no interest in promoting these products or Swanson other than to relate my experience with them.
