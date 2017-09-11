September 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #235

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Not likely. A multicultural society ceases to vote for economics and instead votes ethnicity.
BJ; Pragmatically, I agree with you. Philosophically, the nature of our “Great Experiment” is for citizens to consciously subdue their innate nationalistic impulses in favor of national unity. Our past history has demonstrated this is a practical exercise that’s been ( in world terms ) accomplished to varying degrees depending upon regional differences . And, until the last regime’s overt promotion of racist/ethnic divisiveness , largely accomplished among the functional members of our nation’s polyglot populace !
It’s not about voting for economics. Trump is already in office. It’s about showing people that a good (job-creating nationalist) economy improves their lives.
Replying to BJ.
If I recall correctly, the Axis powers expected us to fold and not be able to organize a proper defense (much less offense) due to lack of homogenity – that we could be broken down easily due to our differences in background, where we came from in “the old country” – but in those days, in spite of all the different backgrounds, Americans pulled together and were totally furious – together – at the sneak attack of Pearl Harbor –
the Nazis, Tojo – thought they could successfully whip up ancient hatreds to turn us all against each other – we have to still stand firm against those who would pit us against each other and tell them to shove off –
a dear person who came to water the plants in our office told me about when he was 7 years old, growing up in Oakland, California – it was a wonderful time and place to grow up, he said – his family came from Croatia in the previous generation –
that afternoon when everyone was gathered at their house for the usual Sunday dinner – his uncles, big brothers, dad and mom, grandparents – the news of Pearl Harbor made them all so angry as they discussed it around the table – one of the brothers idly turned over his coffee cup saucer and was reminded that the dishes were made in Japan –
all of the men proceeded to break up all of those dishes while little Tony – not quite understanding but knowing his mother was upset at seeing all of her beautiful dishes being broken – she was so proud of her dishes, how beautiful they looked when she served Sunday dinners –
they all went down to enlist as soon as they possibly could –
“Mama, we’ll get you a new set of dishes”
The Deep Swamp
Why does she not just come out and tell us exactly who by name are these ppl and exactly which agencies?
FUNNY
With TONS going on…lets take a moment.
16 years ago today:
#NeverForget
mazzi: Just had to run the Budwiser Hitch table in remembrance !
Never never forget what happened and how they made us change our lives.
America should rebuild the twin towers..
Back in the day of fast times.. Mason Ruffner on top of the world..
DESPITE IT ALL AD FINITUM COVFEFE!!!!!
It was said then and will be said in every crisis because we can do this,
“Let’s roll!”
That cross still gives me shivers.
It all seems to…..
Bannon was fired, he did not quit. And it is best that he’s gone. The red meat stuff is great, but I would just go back to what Sundance wrote in previewing Bannon’s interview and answer those questions for yourself. The ones Sundance asked there.
Sundance said this while reviewing preview clips of the Bannon interview: “Regardless of agreement or disagreement with the positions espoused therein; after watching these segments I’m left asking myself: what exactly is the value here? Who or what is the beneficiary of these interviews? What exactly is the purpose?”
As far as Bannon being fired, I believed FOX reported he was on thin ice before the firing and David Martosko of The Daily Mail also reported the firing at the time it took place. I believe Martosko was twice considered for the White House Press Secretary role. Here’s his piece on Bannon’s ouster:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4803350/Steve-Bannon-White-House.html
“Bannon left at the end of Friday amid competing claims over whether he was fired or quit on his own.”
“But a senior administration official told DailyMail.com on Friday afternoon as the news rocketed around the world that Chief of Staff John Kelly made the decision and secured Trump’s approval.”
“The White House’s official line is that it was a mutual decision that involved Bannon himself.”
TRANSLATION —-> We fired Bannon, but we let him save face by saying he resigned. Much as was the case with Gorka.
I do hope Bannon can help us keep the House in 2018, but, as always, I’m skeptical of his decision-making and strategic abilities. I’m worried he’s still too focused on himself and not the larger goals.
Meanwhile, Trump pushes to pass the very law that got Eric Cantor fired.
What a world.
Trump’s position on Dreamers has been, at worst, vague for a bit. This is Giulianni in September 2016:
http://fortune.com/2016/09/05/giuliani-trump-immigration/
“Trump really doesn’t want mass deportations, Giuliani explained to host Jake Tapper. Trump, he said, “would find it very, very difficult to throw out a family that has been here for 15 years and they have three children, two of whom are citizens. That is not the kind of America he wants.””
I’ve never had a tough time following Trump’s apparent logic on illegal immigration:
———> Shut the borders as tight as you can to prevent future illegals
———> Kick out all criminal illegals
———> May decide to keep lawful illegals who were brought here as kids and who are now adolescents or adults. People who didn’t make a conscious choice to come here themselves.
Basically, turn off the spigot but possibly retain the water already in the drain.
The unlimited illegal immigration must end. Seal the borders. But then you still have to decide what to do with the remaining populace.
I am not for blanket amnesty. But I understand how people like Trump might want to retain the Dreamers, even though it’s not fair to people who want to migrate to the country legally.
OK, keep the kids who have no criminal record, but deport their parents!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly
Only, make sure they have an actual background check. Not just checking a box with a wink and a nod. Or like the new “Dreamers Act” making the criminal history more lenient than what is required for other green card holders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If any are to stay who came illegally, I’d like to see them have no more than resident alien status. No citizenship. No voting.
And I’d like secure ID and voter ID systems that enforce that and prevent illegal voting.
But I haven’t gotten what I’d like in this world, maybe the next one …
I really don’t want them to stay. I am not convinced they add materially to our society, but that we get a net loss if we keep them.
I know there are a lot of big generous people out there who feel these kids did nothing wrong. I get that. But we have kept them and supported them the entire time they have been here, so they have received quite a bit from us already. Time to go home.
It has to stop, it really must. Draw the line here and now.
But I don’t expect I’ll get what I want, either.
Giuliani has it wrong, doesn’t he? Terribly. “Three kids, and two of them are citizens”? Then, the parents are as well, or have been naturalized? Or is it that “everybody knows” that geography determines citizenship?
Fairness doesn’t enter into it. When the Statute of Limitations precludes your being prosecuted, it doesn’t mean you’re innocent. Immigration laws have no such qualifiers, as far as I can tell.
Trump’s position hasn’t really been vague, unless you take his willingness for the role of Congress to be applied as becoming soft on the issue. Clearly, he doubts that Congress will, or that the political will to produce a Gang of Fate bill exists. Fate, because the panoply of reasons to turn the bastages out are clanking like Jacob Marley. Trump will be Scrooge no matter what he does.
If the Rule of Law is to prevail, all of the offenders must leave. Or the penalty if otherwise be made significant.
The Left set a precedent. Trump can EO this to death until the guts to enforce arises elsewhere. I don’t think it will.
Trump’s position has been clear to me, perhaps not so clear to others. I agree with you on that.
That Rudy quote is not perfect. I could have chosen a better one. But the concept I think is clear in it. Trump doesn’t want to be cruel, but he wants to shut off the illegal immigration faucet and get rid of all criminal illegals.
That the Dreamers might fit into the ‘compassionate Trump’ box of deportation exclusion has always seemed possible to me. The key is to make sure that there is not a new wave of Dreamers about to come in now.
That’s what I have always felt his view is, anyways.
Yeah, you know, it’s just yet another thing that Sessions could get himself in front of a mic and explain the law of the matter, and dash a multitude of arguments. And perhaps thereby imply a Congressional framework, or clarify American expectations.
But he doesn’t.
Big Jake,
Our President went through hell and high water to deliver funds to Harvey victims, because up close and personal, he promised he would do so. At no time has he ever demonstrated his neglect of his promise to protect the forgotten man and woman. He’s not selling us short on DACA, he’s setting a trap. And he never reveals his strategy.
Not so sure about that. Seems like a standup guy and not a liar. I believe what he said. You’re thinking of the Clintons and their lying cheating ways.
Bannon is not a liar as Fredo is not a liar. He’s not necessarily a bad guy, he just might not be the guy you want as an aide in the White House.
The Clintons are dirt. No real redeeming value. Bannon has redeeming value, I feel, but just not necessarily in a position where teamwork and subtlety could be virtues.
We want him in the WH. Bannon is us, the rest not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might. I don’t.
Bannon is not a team player. He is intemperate, and almost certainly he was a leaker.
He’s Fredo. Good intentions, bad execution.
No matter how good a person’s ideology is (and Bannon’s position on the issues seems great), if the person is a liability then he or she needs to go. Because they bring down the whole operation, much as Fredo did with the Corleone family.
What evidence do you have that shows Bannon was leaking information….
I have been writing since January that it would be six to eight months before the media hype that the majority of people really don’t pay attention to dies off…That would be end of September for eight months…
These last two Hurricanes and the President putting the republicans on the spot with debt deal has busted up the narrative I think…..Bannon, Russia, the President being a neo-NAZI white supremacist with three Jewish grandchildren etc is losing steam….
I’m not sure the purpose of any of this or these people. I find it beyond trivial…I have written numerous times I gave up on Drudge,Breitbart etc in February…It’s all the same old bubble gum chewing click bait to me…Let em go to WAR…IDK…
I’m really enjoying the administration and sites like this though…Sundance is correct…What is the purpose of so much of this..We all like different people etc and that’s fine…I really like the look of the Administration now…Very professional governing stage coming on…Sort of like the three phases of campaign…
Alex, you were way ahead of the curve and good job on that.
This is the only site I comment on. I have started to go to more sites to collect information, but this is by far the best site. With the best insight (Sundance), best heart (Menagerie, Sundance, others) and the best commenters.
I am very happy with where the administration is now. Maybe a few more tweaks needed (see my comment below), but we’ve come a long way since January.
ALEX said: “…six to eight months before the media hype … dies off… These last two Hurricanes … busted up the narrative … the President being a neo-NAZI white supremacist … is losing steam….”
Good observations, although some people are not so willing to let some of these narratives “lose steam”:
http://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-richmond-community-makes-powerful-point/
He can’t help “us” keep the House, because the majority in the House is not on our side. If he wants to be a fighter for the President, he needs to run a scorched earth campaign against all the RINOs and Dems in the House. Get enough of them out and put enough Trump allies in and the House will finally answer to us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon is already planning primary challenges to the RINOs and the Dems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GREAT INTERVIEW with Bannon but Charlie is a ZERO…typical Liberal fool. Bannon is gonna go to bat for the President even though I was upset that he left I feel better now. Trump and Bannon have always been on the same page from day one and Bannon will push for Trump to accomplish his agenda for America First.
Bannon will use Robert Mercer’s money and BB media to “crush” the Republican traitors and McConnell is shaking in his shoes. Bannon definitely has a plan for Paul Ryan and I can hardly wait for it to be implemented! MAGA.
http://therightscoop.com/steven-bannon-is-planning-a-slew-of-primary-challenges/
I really, really want to believe that Bannon is going to be able to help the cause and not hurt it.
Stay tune for Bannon is a smart guy and he “hates” McConnell and Ryan and more.
I agree! Get ’em all outta here-out out out.
Sharia Law is NOT compatible with our Constitution.
They probably just wanted an under the table nanny.
Wait Yazidis are CHRISTIAN not Muslim. They don’t trust having a Muslim refugee around their newborn twins…violence, George? You hypocrite.
Did you hear? The Clooney’s are anti-Muslim bigots.
There have been numerous reports that Trump’s friend and security aide Keith Schiller is going to step aside. That is too bad if it’s true. Supposedly Schiller is not high on how Kelly is running things, in particular Kelly’s desire to limit access to Trump.
As much as I like Schiller, if he is at odds with Kelly over this policy, I would side with Kelly over Schiller on the matter.
On the same note, there are various reports regarding Omarosa. If the reports are true (she supposedly is dropping in on meetings unannounced and providing Trump with “triggering” material), I hope Kelly can resolve the issue.
I do not want to see Omarosa fired, but I think Kelly’s approach with disciplining Trump is a very positive step. And I feel that anyone who goes against that grain needs to be overruled.
Finally as regards White House personal, it will be interesting to see what happens with Gary Cohn. I have little use for Cohn. He blew it with his Virginia remarks, and I’m very much ok with seeing him go. But he seems to want to stay on to try to see tax reform through. Ok. I’m sure he won’t be too difficult to replace, as there are plenty of Wall Street opportunists who likely could fill his same role.
We remember 9/11. Hope everyone in Florida is safe now.
President Trump is very close to both Keith and Omarosa, so before people run to bash Kelly IF (very big IF) either one leaves, they probably wouldn’t leave without President Trump first making some effort to keep them, and deciding there’s just no way to make it work if they go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a Reality Show, not real life.
Democrats already rigging the 2020 Primary in favor of Kamala Harris…
http://americanlookout.com/california-democrats-already-trying-to-rig-2020-primary-in-favor-of-kamala-harris/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
It’s Commifornia, what did anybody expect?
Communist Kamala – has a ring to it.
Please do.and have Tom Perez cuss about how good she is….
Perez accepted a “part time” teaching job with Brown University…I believe he is on his way out because the Dems are not pulling in $$$. I hope they give it to Keith Ellison, oh joy!!!
That would be simply trading one POS for another POS.
That is a good thing for he will kill off the Dems and make more stupid decisions.
Bannon looks much better, more relaxed, he’s in his element now. It takes time to find your footing, and being in the midst of a DC cesspool must be disconcerting.
Bannon said the suggestion that the president should criticize Russia “stuns” him.
“What his point is, why pick another fight? We’ve got enough problems around the world,” he said.
Bannon is one smart coolie and he makes a lot of sense.
I didn’t watch last year and I’m not going to watch this year. I have hundreds of better things to do.
I couldn’t stand it. I had to watch my Seahawks game today, but now I wish I hadn’t since they lost.
The incompetent referees gave that game to Green Bay.
No kidding. Even the professional commentators agreed on that. The referees cost the Seahawks two touchdowns. Argggh!
Even the NFL is rigged now?
I don’t like Joe and Troy. They always lavish praise on whoever the Seahawks are playing and can seldom find anything good to say about the Hawks. But yes, even they seemed stunned by the calls today.
And we didn’t play well, either.
Why do the refs always rule against us??????
Sigh. Me, too.
No way in hell would I watch these thugs and slugs in.the NFL. Haven’t for two years now. Saturday had some amazing games on. I watched four of them. Sunday time committed to the Treehouse, the gym, and took the wife to dinner. Did I miss the NFL?……NO.
.
No worries Colin. Your legacy lives on!
On September 10 2001 Fr. Mychal Judge gave his final homily in the quarters of Engine 73, Ladder 42, Bronx, NY. This is a excerpt from it.
“You have no idea when you get on that rig. No matter how big the call. No matter how small. You have no idea what God is calling you to. But he needs you. He needs me. He needs all of us.”
For Father Mychal and all those we lost that day. We Will Never forget!
For all those that continue to do what you do. We Salute You!!!
Our Harry Lime of Charlottesville rigging and logic fame posted this video of a stunts woman showing how to jump and body roll an oncoming car. Even little kids can do it. Worth watching for your own safety too. You basically throw yourself up like in martial arts or pole jumping using your leg.
I added another one which shows how they use both a live actor and a mannequin.
I have to say the leftists who planned the CV car accident and white supremacist thingie are sickos. We will not be fooled! NO TO DACA!
Here it is with a little more speed…
The guy here carried a glass of water to make it look like the windshield cracked. I noticed many of the rollers in Cville too had heavy back packs or wore black to maybe hide knee and wrist pads. There tons of debris but … no blood!
The first video reminds me of the time I hit a black cow late one drizzly night on a Mt. Hood National Forest highway. I was driving my 2000 Ford Mustang home from a long day at work out of town. As I crested a hill and came around a sharp curve on the two lane highway, there stood several black cows right in the middle of the road. I slammed on my brake pedal as hard as I could, but even with ABS brakes, I still slid into one cow. It slid up the hood of my car and slammed against the windshield. It didn’t break the windshield, but it caused about $2,200 damage to my car. Luckily it was still driveable and I made it home that night. And my insurance company paid to fix the car with no deductible.
As I drove off, the cow, which had slid off to the right side of my car, wobbled over to the ditch and plopped down, regurgitating all of its stomachs, it appeared. I didn’t stick around. It was pitch black, no highway lighting and I had no cell phone service.
I still remember seeing the little silver colored ear tag right in front of my face.
In Oregon, as in several western states, if you hit a cow on the roadway that is signed “Open Range”, you pay the rancher for the cow. I was so pissed that cows were allowed to graze in the National Forest with no fencing for the roads, I didn’t report the accident to the police.
That cow obviously didn’t do the stunt right.
Poor cow, it’s the farmer’s responsibility letting them out to graze late at night.
Full video interview Bannon.
It’s sideways. Probably only way to get on YouTube because of copyright.
I would love to see the uncut version.
So Clooney’s only complaint with Bannon is that he’s a ‘failed screenwriter’. I”m a failed all kinds of things, and a successful many other things. Calling someone a failure at something as trivial as writing a screenplay isn’t much of a burn. George Clooney’s a dumbass. That’s much more of a burn.
Crooked Hillary admitted she had not drafted a concession speech. So easy, can I be of help your highness? How about , ” I SUCK “.
“He broke me.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
What the @#$% Just Happened???
In her first interview Sun (blechhh), Missy Cankles Sept 11 Cargo Weight said she was “gobsmacked” by the loss and drowned her wailing tears in chardonnay like a typical emotional Democrat woman. She can call herself a woman, but only a Democrat shrew. She’s not wholesome and healthy. None of the Democrat women should be allowed to say they represent all women. They are Demagogues first.
“She had not drafted” = her minions and donated money had not drafted…
I’ll bet she had plenty of drafts. You’ve gotta chase all those shots with something.
It looked like she had a little work or spackle done or maybe Jane is using Barbara Walters blur the wrinkles and air brush camera lens….
I’m surprised she couldn’t do it, it’s so obvious:
“I’d like to announce my intention to run for President in 2020”
I know many Treepers will be sad to hear this news.
This happened just the other day, on the same day Fox fired Eric Bolling. I think we need to include Eric and his wife in our prayers tonight.
Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/09/former-fox-news-host-eric-bollings-19-year-old-son-dead/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
Oh, that’s terrible! So sad for the Bolling family. Real bad timing.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/09/eric_bolling_jr_son_of_fired_fox_news_host_found_dead_in_colorado.html
Oh man, that’s tough.
I posted this last night. It has a little more information about the death and some questions that should be asked.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/09/eric_bolling_jr_son_of_fired_fox_news_host_found_dead_in_colorado.html
PTrump ORDERS the Feds to raid the “Islamberg NY Jihadi Training Camp…
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2017/09/10/ding-ding-ding-finally-after-20-years-the-islamic-jihadi-training-camp-in-islamberg-ny-has-been-raided-by-the-fbi/
psadie: No by line on your link; just a banner ! I’ve been following this “muslim camp ” storyline for at least two years . That “fortress/camp” wasn’t secret and certainly not among the nearby residents of Broome County, NY ! Was this “raid” conducted by Broome County/ NYSP and the Feds – FBI, BATF – just trailed along ? So far, from other reports I’ve seen vis a vis firearms, only NYS SAFE Act laws were violated, not federal firearms law. ( I’m not saying there wasn’t a lot of valuable intel of national import harvested during this raid ! And perhaps that explains the presence of the FBI ! ) Hopefully this success will establish an evidence trail leading to raids upon other covert – or not so – muslim terrorist training facilities across our nation .
Glad for that. I hope Trump shuts down every last one of them. They are everywhere. A few in Va.
That was beautiful and fitting as a remembrance.
All more reasons not to believe the LSM “video evidence’ of Charlottesville ! Not to say there’s not a lot of video footage out there taken from ‘outside the sphere’ that may present documentary evidence of a fraud !
Never forget. I won’t.
Democrats Silent on whether Sen. Bob Menendez should Resign if Convicted…
http://americanlookout.com/democrats-wont-say-whether-bob-menendez-should-resign-if-convicted/#.WbXLDDqf-U4.twitter
Crooks tend to stick together.
spade; NJ is “grand central ” for political corruption ! Witness the “Torch” Toricelli episode ! Given space, I[‘m sure some in Congress would want to hold sessions in his prison – or demand he have ” personal leave” to attend sessions !
mw; spade ( see here it goes again ) WP cum Safari is apparently racist repeatedly changing your handle despite my best efforts !
How is that an option?
Who else in America gets convicted and keeps their job?
Didn’t Jesse Jackson’s son keep his job after he got convicted?
I think he did…for a while.
Mark Steyn reaction to Bannon breaking silence after WH exit.
Sounds like he backs Bannon.
Charlie Rose is creeepy. He doesn’t often look in Bannon’s eyes, he’s looking down, or off to the side. What a condescending elitist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Steyn is 100% correct all the way through this segment. I love ❤️ me some Mark Steyn!
John McCain is now advocating genocide, or at least the threat of it. He’s unstable and needs to be removed from any position of influence. McConell could remove him from the committees he’s on, including anything to do with the military or foreign relations. That should at least stop him from traveling the world at our expense while he undermines our foreign policy. If McConnell does not take action, he is complicit.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/852469/war-trump-us-north-korea-nuclear-missle-kim-jong-un-mccain-world-war-3-korea-icbm
I always liked Donald Jr’s no PC nonsense, would love for him to be working in the west wing with his dad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 11, 2001 – New York City
September 11, 2012 – Benghazi
Since 9/11/01 – there have been 31,714 documented deadly Islamic jihad terrorist attacks all over the world – average of 5-6 per day.
Here is the list of 2017 attacks: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
That doesn’t count the drug trade, p0rn trade, r4pes, human trafficking/slavery and other human rights abuses.
Islam is an obscene bloody plague upon the earth and should be banned from all civilized nations.
President Trump can endeavor to drain the DC swamp but it is on us to drain the People’s House!
GOP leadership must go…
http://theresurgent.com/gop-leadership-must-go/
