Monday September 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Uptown Funk.. Nicely done!
What if they decided to hit us today?
DAILY DEVOTIONAL
September 11, 2017
What Do We Know?
“And we know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
Upon some points a believer is absolutely sure. He knows, for instance, that God sits in the center of the vessel when it rocks most. He believes that an invisible Hand is always on the world’s tiller, and that wherever providence may drift, God is steering it. That reassuring knowledge prepares him for everything. He looks over the raging waters and by faith sees Jesus walking on the water, and he hears a voice saying, “It is I, do not be afraid.” He knows too that God is always wise, and knowing this, he is confident that there can be no accidents, no mistakes and that nothing can occur that ought not to happen. He can say, “If I should lose everything, it is better that I should lose it than keep it if it is God’s will: The worst disaster is the wisest and the kindest thing that I could face if God ordains it.”
“We know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good.” The Christian does not merely hold this as a theory, but he knows it as a matter of fact. So far He has worked for good; the poisonous drugs mixed in proper proportions have effected the cure; the sharp cuts of the scalpel have cleaned out the disease and facilitated the healing. Every event as yet has worked out the most divinely blessed results; and so, believing that God sovereignly rules all, that He governs wisely, that He brings good out of evil, the believer’s heart is assured, and he is learning to meet each trial calmly when it comes. In the spirit of true faith the believer can pray, “Send me what You will, my God, as long as it comes from You; there never was a poor portion that came from Your table to any of Your children.”
Do not say, my soul, “Where will God find one to relieve my care?”
Remember that Omnipotence has servants everywhere.
His method is sublime and His heart profoundly kind,
God is never too early and never behind.
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834 – 1892
DESPITE IT ALL AD FINITUM COVFEFE!!!!!!!!
We never forget….
Thank you Sundance for keeping the CTH running as if no hurricane hit Florida. Your foresight in preparing for this tragic event is in line with your skill in interpreting the political landscape.
Thank you again, it is really appreciated. 🙂
Amen to that, and keep safe.
Good time . . .
Unlike seeing thugs stealing high end tennis shoes and worried about looking good while many lives are being destroyed by Irma, animals only care survival needs.
Although this video was captured in the UK, not Florida, it still shows how much more intelligent animals are versus those sneaker stealing thugs in Florida.
VERY TRUE, HOPE THE POLICE GOT THE REST OF THOSE THUGS
When a seagull has more brains about survival requirements, not only should jail time be mandatory for those thugs, but also their names added to a nationwide idiot list.
Tonya, in a PERFECT world, I would absolutely LOVE for the houses of those looters to be looted by their homies of everything they stole from all those stores.
SD; Hope you’re safe and helping those around you ! Great anticipation for this site ! Prayers for all those in FL and some good news ! Seems Irma is losing her clout, breaking up more rapidly than anticipated ! Which is not to say she isn’t a serious storm, but hopefully far less damaging than predicted !
