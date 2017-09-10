Overnight Livestream Hurricane Irma Coverage – Open Discussion…

For those outside the SWFL area, NBC-2 is a local network with exceptional coverage of Hurricane Irma for Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Also, now that Irma is close to the keys the NBC 250 mile radar sweep allows them to follow Irma via their own radar which is far more precise and up to the hour accurate. NBC-2.Com Website HERE

They also have a livestream Youtube channel NBC2 News HERE (embedded below), and they are broadcasting 24/7 on the storm as she arrives. This information is far more useful than Weather or National Channel’s.