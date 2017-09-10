Overnight Livestream Hurricane Irma Coverage – Open Discussion…

For those outside the SWFL area, NBC-2 is a local network with exceptional coverage of Hurricane Irma for Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Also, now that Irma is close to the keys the NBC 250 mile radar sweep allows them to follow Irma via their own radar which is far more precise and up to the hour accurate. NBC-2.Com Website HERE
They also have a livestream Youtube channel NBC2 News HERE (embedded below), and they are broadcasting 24/7 on the storm as she arrives. This information is far more useful than Weather or National Channel’s.
Key West Radar
Excellent coverage…
Praying for everyone affected by this storm.🙏
No Signal now from any of the Key West or Marathon Key live cameras.
Four planes like this were sent to Orlando…Hopefully some gas etc is coming too…
You can click on to read rest
Over the past hour, Irma has now disconnected from Cuba, and is finally making a push north. I was hoping it would get dragged along the Cuban coast. Away from the dampening effect of land, it has now scaled back up to a cat 4. Winds should be OK and survivable at 130 mph if it stays there, but the ocean is, I think, going to bring the wind back up to 140mph. The buildings can with stand that, even though they will be sorely tested. But the flooding is a different prospect altogether. High tide and water push in the optimum area and maximum spread make this a very dangerous outcome.
I was hoping it would get glued to the northern Cuban coast for a few hours longer, but this disconnect now has put Florida in the worst possible position. Like Harvey, it’s going to sail the coast. Unlike Harvey, the most violent side, the right side, is going to be overland and pushing the water inward. It is much better for hurricanes to crash head on into land, which minimizes the damaged area, and dampens it quickly. This however, is the worst case scenario.
1. A large wide cat 4 possibly cat 5.
2. Sailing along the coastline, rather than going inland.
3. Sailing on the right, more aggressive side overland.
4. High tide
5. Night time.
6. Evacuation from east to west, when the outcome should have been west to east, and sucking up all the fuel supplies.
7. Sailing along the shallow and, therefore, warm gulf waters, picking up speed.
I can’t see any positives in this. It needed to drift another 50 miles along Cuba before disconnecting. That hasn’t happened. If winds stay below 140mph, that is the only positive. If they get back up to over 145mph, which I think they may do, then this is just an awful scenario.
Good luck.
ACTUAL SCIENTIST: “2017 Hurricanes Aren’t Because of Climate Change”
Published on Sep 9, 2017 – StevenCrowder
We sat down with Dr. Roy Spencer, an actual climatologist and former NASA scientist (who’s rebuttal to Al Gore’s latest film overshadowed the actual film) to discuss the possible correlations between 2017’s “unprecedented” hurricane season and climate change.
Definetly getting stronger…Just keep going into Gulf on this diagnol path please
Really blowing in Miami:
