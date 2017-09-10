Ongoing Hurricane Irma News from Tampa (West) and Orlando (Central) Livestreams….

There are millions of people without power throughout central and south Florida. As a consequence people are turning to broadcast livestreams available from local media on video platforms. Here’s two livestream media sources for Tampa and Orlando:
♦West Coast – Tampa, Bradenton, St. Pete (Manatee and Hillsborough Counties) via ABC Action News:
♦Central Florida – Orlando, Lakeland, Orange, Polk, Osceola, Citrus Counties via WFTV News 9:
i just PRAY NO ONE LOSES THEIR LIVES WITH THIS HURRICANE.
Praying for Florida. Sundance I pray you and your family are safe.
Does anyone know anything about Marco Island? I have family there and have not heard from them.
They are about a block away from that big Marriott Hotel.
Fox had a phone interview with a Marco resident about an hour ago who rode it out. He said it was flooded but not nearly as bad as he thought it would be.
Anyone hear about Key Largo??
Just heard on Fox that Hialea (sp?) Hospital had only enough diesel for their generator for 2 more hours . Said that Rubio sent out a tweet. Have no idea how a hospital would not have more at any given time, let alone prepping for a hurricane.
