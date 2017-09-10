Ongoing Hurricane Irma News from Tampa (West) and Orlando (Central) Livestreams….

There are millions of people without power throughout central and south Florida. As a consequence people are turning to broadcast livestreams available from local media on video platforms.  Here’s two livestream media sources for Tampa and Orlando:

♦West Coast –  Tampa, Bradenton, St. Pete (Manatee and Hillsborough Counties) via ABC Action News:

♦Central Florida – Orlando, Lakeland, Orange, Polk, Osceola, Citrus Counties via WFTV News 9:

  1. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    i just PRAY NO ONE LOSES THEIR LIVES WITH THIS HURRICANE.

  2. arkansasmimi says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Praying for Florida. Sundance I pray you and your family are safe.

  3. Strike1 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Does anyone know anything about Marco Island? I have family there and have not heard from them.
    They are about a block away from that big Marriott Hotel.

  4. amwick says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Anyone hear about Key Largo??

  5. andi lee says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:36 pm

  6. Oldschool says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Just heard on Fox that Hialea (sp?) Hospital had only enough diesel for their generator for 2 more hours . Said that Rubio sent out a tweet. Have no idea how a hospital would not have more at any given time, let alone prepping for a hurricane.

