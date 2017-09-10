Ongoing Hurricane Irma News from Tampa (West) and Orlando (Central) Livestreams….

There are millions of people without power throughout central and south Florida. As a consequence people are turning to broadcast livestreams available from local media on video platforms. Here’s two livestream media sources for Tampa and Orlando:

♦West Coast – Tampa, Bradenton, St. Pete (Manatee and Hillsborough Counties) via ABC Action News:

♦Central Florida – Orlando, Lakeland, Orange, Polk, Osceola, Citrus Counties via WFTV News 9:

.