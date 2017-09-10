Collier County Florida – Get Into Interior Rooms…

The northern eye wall of Hurricane Irma is going to impact Marco Island (the Southern point of Collier County), within the hour. Now is the time to move into your interior safe room for those in Collier County. Collier residents will have about 2 to 3 hours of peak damaging winds beginning about 45 minutes from now.
At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 81.8 West. Irma is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a north-northwestward motion with a further increase in forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday.
On the forecast track, the center of Irma should move near or over the southwest and west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves near or along the west coast of Florida. (link)
My mom just lost power – she’s in Palm Beach Gardens FYI.
We will keep praying for your Mom NHV!
Reportedly looters were all arrested.
Shameful!
Sundance was right. That News Channel 2 is the most accurate thing going….Incredible coverage of this Hurricane.
Giving my whole heart & mind to praying for human safety, I cannot help but admire the incredible beauty & wild dance of the palm trees as they bend & sway to accomodate the force of nature coming from their Creator.
Hurricane Irma Update Statement
Hurricane Irma Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017
335 PM EDT Sun Sep 10 2017
…CENTER OF HURRICANE IRMA MAKES LANDFALL AT MARCO ISLAND…
The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall in Marco Island in
southwest Florida at 3:35 pm EDT as a Category 3 hurricane.
A 130 mph wind gust was recently reported by the Marco Island Police
Department.
SUMMARY OF 335 PM EDT…1935 UTC…INFORMATION
LOCATION…25.9N 81.7W
OVER MARCO ISLAND
ABOUT 15 MI…25 KM SSE OF NAPLES
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…940 MB…27.76 INCHES
Forecaster Landsea/Onderlinde
