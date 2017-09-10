Collier County Florida – Get Into Interior Rooms…

The northern eye wall of Hurricane Irma is going to impact Marco Island (the Southern point of Collier County), within the hour. Now is the time to move into your interior safe room for those in Collier County. Collier residents will have about 2 to 3 hours of peak damaging winds beginning about 45 minutes from now.

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 81.8 West. Irma is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a north-northwestward motion with a further increase in forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma should move near or over the southwest and west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves near or along the west coast of Florida. (link)