5:00pm Hurricane Irma Advisory – Drops to Cat2 Strength…

My apologies to those who have written complaining that CTH is not providing the comprehensive coverage of political news. Unfortunately, home base for all current research consists of three duffel bags, a laptop, generator and a well suited 4×4; loaded with power tools, emergency kits and assorted roughneck supplies.
I will make every effort to return to political research and analysis – as soon as current logistics, community safety and overall concerns with safety/instability are abated.
Fortunately Hurricane Irma is weakening rapidly as the storm made contact with the Florida peninsular at Marco Island.
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 81.8 West. Irma is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a north-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected by tonight, with that motion continuing through Monday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.
Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Although weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a hurricane at least through Monday morning.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km). A mesonet site at Naples Municipal Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 88 mph (142 km/h) with a gust to 135 mph (217 km/h) while in the northern eye-wall of Irma.
The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 938 mb (27.70 inches). A pressure of 937 mb (27.67 inches) was measured by a storm spotter on Marco Island while in Irma’s eye. (more)
STORM SURGE BEGINS AT 6:30pm in Naples
Wow… talk about good window installation
What goes up must come down. Good way to get hurt seriously by shooting in the air at nothing. Besides a serious waste of ammo.
No complaints here. That stuff can wait . More concerned about people’s lives and safety. Re-upped my prayers this morning for all to safely pull through. Take care of #1 we’re here for support. Hang tough you all
I read some were arrested…Not sure if those particular animals though…
Just listening to the Channel 2 news linked above and he said at this moment the storm surge is only one foot in Naples as the water comes back in……They had said it could go nine feet, but he’s saying so far that if this holds its excellent news….
That’s an excellent broadcast BTW…
Hang tough out there Sundance. Boy oh boy do we wish and pray you and loved ones well. Sounds like you are helping lots of folks at peril to yourself. We worry, but we admire as well.
Let’s remember to thank God for steering this hurricane away and allowing it to weaken. It could have been a lot worse. Hallelujah.
here in Trinity Fl, north of Clearwater, the rain has picked up and the wind might be gusts of 25mph. i drained about 8″ of water from my pool yesterday and it almost filled back up now. sucks its going to be dark when the eye gets here. i hope that i have power then. on a side note, the local chinese food joint was open today and we got lunch and dinner. they had to make 10k today.
Wow, I have a friend who just moved to Cape Coral, about 40 miles north of Naples. He and his wife were going to Hunter down and stay, but were told they had to evacuate yesterday. I’m glad they got out. Out looks like CC took a direct hit.
Just stay safe.
Until further notice; all complaints will be referred to the 400 lb gorilla in the kissing booth.
