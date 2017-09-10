5:00pm Hurricane Irma Advisory – Drops to Cat2 Strength…

My apologies to those who have written complaining that CTH is not providing the comprehensive coverage of political news. Unfortunately, home base for all current research consists of three duffel bags, a laptop, generator and a well suited 4×4; loaded with power tools, emergency kits and assorted roughneck supplies.

I will make every effort to return to political research and analysis – as soon as current logistics, community safety and overall concerns with safety/instability are abated.

Fortunately Hurricane Irma is weakening rapidly as the storm made contact with the Florida peninsular at Marco Island.

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 81.8 West. Irma is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a north-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected by tonight, with that motion continuing through Monday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Although weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a hurricane at least through Monday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km). A mesonet site at Naples Municipal Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 88 mph (142 km/h) with a gust to 135 mph (217 km/h) while in the northern eye-wall of Irma.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 938 mb (27.70 inches). A pressure of 937 mb (27.67 inches) was measured by a storm spotter on Marco Island while in Irma’s eye. (more)

STORM SURGE BEGINS AT 6:30pm in Naples

Everglades City