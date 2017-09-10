11pm Irma Advisory and Ground Report…

Ground report follows NHC update. Thankfully the slower forward progress has moderated the most severe and extreme Irma timing with SWFL tidal impacts. Unfortunately, Tampa and St. Pete are now in the direct impact path. Tampa Bay storm surge is a very serious concern.
At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 81.0 West. Irma is moving slowly northwestward away from the north coast of Cuba near 6 mph (9 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in
forward speed is expected through late Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to cross the Lower Florida Keys Sunday morning and then move near or along the west coast of Florida Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Irma should then
move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Irma is forecast to restrengthen a little while it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful
hurricane as it approaches the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km). (more)
The storm is now close enough to gain insight from local weather radar. The best SWFL local weather coverage and radar is from NBC-2.com (LINK)
Every hurricane shelter in Collier (Naples), Lee (Ft. Myers), and Charlotte counties are full. Tens of thousands could not get into shelters, many of those people headed to the East coast of Florida to look for hotel rooms, or just ride the storm out a greater distance from the highest wind-field and surge.
However, there’s still almost zero gasoline available anywhere South of I-4. Today I was traveling to our staging area with ten 5 gallon cans of gas; and ended up pouring them all into the gas tanks of a few desperate families who were prepared for the storm, but not the massive storm surge announcement.
Here’s what’s visible from the area. The late mandatory evacuation area notice meant that many couldn’t get into shelters.
The worst issue still remains, there is little to no fuel South and/or West of Lake-O. PERIOD. Don’t believe the BS if anyone says different.
Myself (heading east) and another CERT member (who was coming south) took physical counts today and noted 133 stations without gas in: Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades, Highland, Desoto, Sarasota, Manatee and Polk Counties. Only 4 were found with with limited supply able to provide fuel to customers.
This is a terrible and seemingly avoidable failure in logistics and planning that needs to be worked out quickly. How are evacuations supposed to work when people can’t find fuel in their neighborhood to drive inland to shelter? How can recovery efforts take place when there’s no fuel within 100 miles of the impact zone?
This has been an issue since September 4th; that’s almost six days without fuel in most gas stations. This issue needs to be solved quickly or recovery and rescue efforts will be impacted.
Our CERT team is planning to head back to the specific coastal areas, and specific neighborhoods, where we know people stayed hunkered down – just as soon as the backside storm winds drop and the storm surge recedes. Tentatively mid-day Monday.
All thoughts and prayers for these coastal communities is deeply appreciated.
Those families you saved with your extra filledngas cans will never forget your kindness. You’re truly a guardian angel in more ways than one. Stay safe!
It’s as if you’re part of State was forgotten about…All I heard was Miami for a week..Governor Scott best get on this. The coverage has sounded like a scramble on the South West coast all day..
And yes…Thoughts and Prayers
Praying for you all, you are surrounded with prayers.
Wish there was something we could do to get fuel into the state.
Pray that they know about it and will do something about it ASAP.
Covering you in loving prayers for the Lord to keep you all safe and protected.
I’m lucky enough I had family come in from Miami yesterday. With the change in track and strength they’re a little relieved that they won’t suffer as much property damage, but at least they’ll be spending a few days here instead of in Mad Max!
Thinking of you tonight Sundance and all of Florida. Praying for you and with you. Sending you strength and healing energy. 🙏🏻
Were the gas stations you counted predominately one company? SD, considering Chevron was called out for price gouging, would running out possibly be intentional? Where are your refineries or does gas come from out of state?
And lastly, if you will be out of fuel for chainsaws, cars, generators, how the bleep can roads get cleared to get gas into the stations and do rescues as needed?
So fubar its exponential.
And you are a beacon, to be true.
All kinds of gas stations. Big corporate gas stations, mom-n-pop ops, convenience stores, sketchy places with bathroom keys on bloody monkey wrenchs, etc. all kinds of gas pump places, all of them; all totally out of fuel and most of them said they’d only had one delivery in a week that didn’t last half a day….
Yes, ALL the issues you outline are part of the trouble we are going to have.
A gas station near where I live got gas last night. The thing is they haven’t been open since then.I only know this because I’m friends with a few people that work there. So we are looking at a mom and pop gas station full of gas that isn’t supplying.
I hadn’t thought about these stations “having” gas, but looking like “they’re out” (leaving signs on pumps etc) because they are closed…. Interesting.
Praying about this right now. I sure hope your governor is all over this issue as well as the federal govt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couldn’t a former head of Exxon be helpful in this situation? He has the knowledge to be sure.
Can any milutary ships off load gasoline when its safe and bypass roads? How about helicopter delivery?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget, the gulf coast oil refineries have been shut down for at least a week. So no production, no pipeline flow means fuel needs to be shipped further than usual…
the rampage will go on
mankind will endure
there are no good answers tonight only prayers
My mother-in-law lives in Port Richey and is total unwilling to evacuate. My wife is beside herself but there’s no way to get to her in time from here in Phoenix, and you can’t force someone to leave who is dead-set against doing so. I’m afraid there are a lot of relatives with distant families that are in the same boat.
Thank you for your service and compassion.
I’m genuinely sorry if my tone sounds intemperate or curt on the gasoline issue; however, my frustration is wearing down my understanding and patience gene.
Does anyone have specific institutional or industry knowledge that can help me understand this logistical void of such an essential need?
Yes. Especially with neighboring states that could have chipped in to provide fuel.
I don’t blame you a bit for your frustration, Sundance. It’s unreal that they keep telling ever more people to evacuate without checking to see if they have what is required to do that.
If your vehicle is operational, you should evacuate or go to a public shelter.
If you insist on riding this storm out at home, PLEASE have a plan to access the roof of your dwelling.
Your life may depend on it!
I just came back on CTH; sorry this is maybe too late for you. gasbuddy.com has a tracker in place; there are several gas stations in Fort Lauderdale that have both gas and power. Many others have limited supplies. I’m not sure where exactly you are, but you can check their site. Good luck and God Bless!
Preliminary thoughts:
Many Gulf refineries were down.
Price-Gouging antennas high … highly risky to raise prices in Florida to fund refinery shut-down costs, lost revenue during the shut-downs, and start-up costs. Florida AG Pam Biondi’s grandstanding promises of crackdowns and prosecutions have eliminated any possibility for market-based or cost-based pricing. (We all know how price controls pervert markets and inevitably lead to shortages.)
With demand outstripping supply, the industry CAN charge premiums to customers in states located between the refineries and Florida.
Those customers will both suck up available supply (before it gets to Florida).
Those customers – along with speculators and hedgers – can suck up the remainder before it gets to Florida. Everyone knows prices will spike during the recovery. (We all know how today’s massively-funded hedgers undermine free markets and whipsaw supply, demand and prices.)
Lastly, why incur the logistics (and security) costs, not to mention tying up your transportation assets in gridlocked Florida (forfeiting the capacity to make more frequent deliveries), if you can sell it in locations (or to customers) that will pay more and do not incur those costs?
What I cannot fathom is why Florida didn’t use BOTH sides of their freeways for (northbound) evacuation flows during the day, with periods at night for a couple of lanes of southbound freeways to be used for prepositioning fuel, supplies and responders.
… using BOTH sides would have saved massive amounts of wasted fuel, not to mention multiplying the number of people who could safely evacuate.
I recall that in past year(s), Texas very successfully did this.
Your frustration is totally understandable.
I think it was Treeper Dogsmaw from the Houston area who reported in an earlier thread seeing fuel tankers being escorted by police all driving above speed limit down the interstate heading towards Florida.
It doesn’t answer your question, but I guess it illustrates some sort of effort is being made.
Praying for you and everyone else. I’ll pray specifically about fuel as well. Thanks for taking the time to report in.
The people at the top are always the last to know. Bush figured out there was a real estate bubble implosion about 2 years after the big bang.
I can guarantee underlings brought it up….but were disregarded.
Being a devotee of Biblical wisdom, frankly, is the only path I see. A person who is humble, and is monitoring and second-guessing every word coming out of his or her mouth, would most likely detect a good signal, if elicited
As someone in Tampa that managed to get to high ground, I know so many that are in bad places but refuse to move. At this point I can only ask for prayers. I’ve never seen such fear or confusion in people before.
Glad you made high ground. I am praying constantly for you and all the others. Check in with us when you can.
Family spots #parrots seeking shelter from #HurricaneIrma on 22nd floor of #Miami hotel. Photo: Laura Aguiar @ABC #smem #Irma
Poor things. I don’t know a thing about parrots. Are these wild/native to Florida?
Good news, bad news…
The longer this giant storm stays over open water, the more sea water it will pick up and push ahead of it (think Katrina).
Be safe, Sundance, and thank you for ALL of your efforts.
Vaca Key WxStation https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/met.html?id=8723970
This from CBS (September 8th)…partially blaming shortages on Hurricane Harvey and refineries being down in Texas. Not sure I’m buying that but it’s the only excuse I’ve heard so far other than the high demand.
I don’t understand, I know Trump is sending National Guard/FEMA to FA ahead of storm, why didn’t they take fuel with them??
Sundance, is there anything private citizens can do to help? We’re in SE SC, but while some of our local stations are out not all of them are.
They DID take fuel with them! On our way out we saw convoys of military tankers headed south on 95. In places it looked like the March on Baghdad…..
I stand corrected, hadn’t heard anything about those. Seemed like common sense to me, couldn’t think why POTUS hadn’t ordered it.
Folks, I know for a fact there is some fuel available. Check vehicles left behind! We fueled all our trucks and BOATS. We also stockpiled 50 gal fuel bladders and gas cans for our stay-behinds (Cape Coral).
It’s like picking wild mushrooms…with a siphon.
Irma will die in the Gulf. Strong winds and rain through the week. Nothing more. My prediction.
Looking forward to reading political posts instead of reposts and links of hyped up storm porn from breathless weather pimps.
Oh, and there’s no gas in those areas because the weather pimps scared the hell out of people and government, forcing evacuations and they drained the stations dry quicker than they could be filled.
Fuel distributors followed suit by avoiding sending precious loads to the “life threatening” areas supposed to be under six feet of water.
I am very frustrated tonight. Everyone I know on the East Coast performed brilliantly in this thing. Everything zipped up tight, loads of supplies and fuel, those who need to evacuate left wednesday, and are out of state. But I have loads of friends and family on the west coast as well. I can’t be in two places at one time. They are not nearly as tuned in to the reality of hurricanes. I hope this thing stays way offshore and spares the west coast. They’re not ready. It is fubar. And I’m not particularly optimistic at 1 in the morning on Sunday. Tomorrow is going to be brutal for a lot of people.
Hang in there; we are all praying hard!
Interactive Space view wind map. Tremendous.
Praying from today’s Liturgy of the Hours
for Sunday 10 September 2017
Morning Prayer (Lauds)
from Psalm 93
The seas have lifted up, Lord,
the seas have lifted up their voice;
the seas have lifted up their pounding waves.
Mightier than the thunder of the great waters,
mightier than the breakers of the sea—
the Lord on high is mighty.
from Canticle Daniel 3
Bless the Lord, rain and dew;
all you winds, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, fire and heat;
cold and warmth, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, dew and frost;
ice and cold, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, ice and snow;
day and night, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, light and darkness;
lightning and storm-clouds, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, all the earth,
praise and exalt him for ever.
Bless the Lord, mountains and hills;
all growing things, bless the Lord.
Bless the Lord, seas and rivers;
springs and fountains, bless the Lord.
Well, hell. That didn’t work out right.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-79.36,26.57,3000/loc=-83.776,25.757
This is an interactive globe, showing realtime wind speeds. Focus on Irma and zoom in.
It’s heading North West at moment more then North Northwest . I’m staying positive and doing all I can to push it off coast just enough….
You got it all the way west to St. Petersburg…just a little more!
Re: FUEL – Harvey cut Texas fuel refinery output drastically.
Have they been able to recover normal production?
