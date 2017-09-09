September 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #233

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The simple fact is that the GOP never wanted to really repeal/replace anything. They always had Obama’s skirt to hide behind. If the masses were really awake or aware, they would vote these clowns out every election. But they don’t. Just keep electing the same schmucks in, year after year. And the wheels keep on turning. They are all about keeping their place at the dinner table…ie money feeding trough.
Even now, fully exposed…the pushback still goes on against MAGA.
I hate them all!
Fox News Will Part Ways With Eric Bolling After Sexual Harassment Investigation
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/fox-news-eric-bolling-investigation-1202552350/
Island native used to climb the best tree they could find and tie themselves to the trunk for the duration of the hurricane. It the tree broke they died. We pray Sundance has a really strong Treehouse.
