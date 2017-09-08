September 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #232

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I just saw that commercial on TV. Unbelieveably, Slick Willy is the first one on, swindling for dollars! Then the rest of them chime in.
It was like a short horror film.
Thank you President Trump! After sharing your tweet with my wife and daughter in Jacksonville, FL this evening, my wife sent me a picture. We know that our country and the State of Florida are in great hands with you at the helm!
So cute….
Sooooooo sweeeeet!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 ‘Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
O…MG….the cuteness!!!🐷🐖🤗
So adorable!!!
So, with preparations For Irma, I wonder what storms will be brewing in DC at the White House today?
I looked and looked, but can’t find it now. I am certain this afternoon I read a story linked from drudge by wapo or nyt saying that although the senate passed the bill, the house would not address it until next week, because the members had to travel early to be safe from hurricane. I wanted to title it “DC Evacuates b/c Irma”
Maybe someone else can dig it out of drudge “previous headlines.” Wife is demanding I sleep now.
Also, suspicious nyt story that Gingrich et all “Plotting Coup to replace speaker.”
For those who want to see Acosta out of a job, please sign the petition to have him and the other presstitutes removed from the White House Beating Room!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool
Why do you want Acosta removed?
Sorry, thought you meant Secretary of Labor Acosta. The press dick should be removed.
Here’s the Little twerp…
YUK!
Received the following email this evening from Republican Senator, Bill Cassidy from Louisiana:
Felice,
Seven years. That’s how long Republicans have promised to repeal and replace Obamacare. I know it’s what I promised when I decided to run for office.
While some in Washington are willing to throw up the white flag at the first sign of resistance — don’t listen to them. You have my word that I won’t stop fighting until I fulfill my promise to repeal and replace Obamacare with something that gives doctors and patients the power!
Premiums are going up, options are going down — and Obamacare is simply unsustainable.
As you’ve already seen, the fight to repeal and replace won’t be easy. The Washington establishment likes sticking with the status quo. But I’m willing to give it everything I have to fulfill the promise I made to the American people.
Over the coming days, weeks, and months, I’m going to be calling on everyday Americans — like you — to help make sure the job gets done.
I hope you’ll join me in this effort. This is only the beginning…
Sincerely,
Dr. Bill Cassidy
Here was my response:
Hi Senator Cassidy:
I really appreciate everything you are doing to get the Graham/Cassidy Bill over the finish line. Our President has completely cleared the September calendar for the Senate to get Obamacare Repealed and Replaced once and for all.
At this point, my disgust with the Establishment in the Senate has left a sour taste in my mouth! There are no more excuses! Get this done and I will have no issue providing donations to your campaign. There are many fellow Patriots on http://www.theconservativetreehouse.com that are just as invested as I am to make sure our President is able to MAGA. They are aware of your effort. You want 50K+ Patriots on your side, get this done! If not, the Big Ugly will swallow the Establishment over the next few election cycles.
Hate to see you swallowed up!
Thanks
Felice
The last two sentences have me giggling silly. The bourbon in my glass might be helping, but those sentences ARE funny. Thanks for sharing.
Oooooo, this is so delish! Well done flep!!
9 September is NK’s “Day of the Foundation of the Republic”
Historically, they launch just after dawn. Their time is East Coast +12h30m.
“North Korea is expected to launch an ICBM at full range on Saturday”
http://www.businessinsider.com/north-korea-expected-icbm-launch-full-range-september-9-2017-9
Irma Miami LF about 6pm Sat.
Ditch Mitch!
Mitch is sitting near the swamp plug, guarding it.
Bannon is right on for they will not assist the President in anything and it has showed for the last eight months.
Kid Rock…rocks!
P.s. very salty!
I don’t remember this at all about air travel and no more Driver’s License ID’s…the Govt. is instituting the REAL ID Act of 2005 so they only want passports when boarding a plane.
http://www.foodandwine.com/syndication/september-passport-awareness-month?xid=NL_TopTen090917&utm_source=foodandwine.com&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=top-10&utm_content=2017090719PM
This takes effect on January 22, 2018.
Perusing the dysfunctional “Hate Trump ” alt-left media I was amused at the criticisms of his list of charities he the First Lady are donating to ! ( I was pleasantly surprised to see both the Salvation Army and Samaritan’s Purse among them ! ) Significantly, their harshest critics were those citing the “… excessive proportion …” [ their words ] of christian-linked organizations. The alt-left media is sending a very clear “position statement ” to America’s Christians, and our essentially Judeo-Christian based governing philosophy !
The sad little world of the #NeverTrumpers. LOL!!
Evan McMullin: Pathetic, pathetic, pathetic!
what about the Clinton administration interfering in the Israeli election to get Benjamin Netanyahu out and Ehud Barak in?
There’s a concert for Charlottesville which we need to be aware of, is a way to further gel in public the impression the false flag was reality. It is the typical post stage-ops reinforcement to milk the event and focus mass attention among lefties using celebrities. The concert then gives more credibility and keeps the narrative alive using emotion.
I was ready to let it go, but not any more because if we don’t make it clear we are on to their false flags, they will continue to stage and milk these kind of events and then concerts.
I have two more links to attach which are credible as well as being incredible.
Fun with DACA–guilty pleasure
Some liberal acquaintances ( you know the type, BLM tshirt but don’t know any African Americans; outraged at every injustice except those falling on normal, hardworking Americans, etc), well they are harping on DACA and how unfair it is to those “best and bright” Mexican flag waivers. Then I spring it: “You know, Hitler was an illegal alien. And if the Weimar Republic had been a little more strict and deported him we would not have had WW2.”
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s a ‘View’ vs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clash Over Trump’s ‘Horrifying’ Treatment of Women, DACA
September 6, 2017
On Thursday’s show, the women of “The View” went off on Mike Huckabee after he criticized their behavior towards him on Wednesday. CLICK HERE to see how they reacted.
Original story below:
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced off against the women of “The View” on Wednesday in a move that shocked even the show’s panelists.
Sarah and her father Mike Huckabee, who also joined the discussion, went head-to-head against the women of the morning talk show as they tackled topics including Donald Trump’s treatment of women and the media, his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his latest decision about DACA.
“Who approved you coming here?! I’m shocked that you’re here,” a bewildered Joy Behar said near the top of the conversation, echoing the thoughts of everyone watching.
[…]
http://toofab.com/2017/09/06/its-a-view-vs-sarah-huckabee-sanders-clash-over-trumps-horrifying-treatment-of-women-daca/
