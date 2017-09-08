President Trump Weekly Address – September 8th, 2017, Pre-Hurricane Irma Arrival…

Posted on September 8, 2017 by

President Donald Trump provides a weekly address against the backdrop of one of the most potentially devastating Hurricanes ever to arrive in Florida.

8 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – September 8th, 2017, Pre-Hurricane Irma Arrival…

  1. Bob says:
    September 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    He has done more to help the American People than any President in my life time…and I’m OLD too

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. linda4298 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Nice new haircut.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. trialbytruth says:
    September 8, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Nicely done a message of hope for a better future .An assurance of support and a setting of the bar for how the displaced will conduct themselves with sacrifice and Compassion.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. yy4u says:
    September 8, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    We finally have a POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. PreppiePlease says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I absolutely shudder at the thought of Hillary in the Oval these last few weeks. Thank you Lord!

    Taking this opportunity to send my good wishes and prayers to everyone in FL…prayied a Rosary this morning for Our Lady’s protection over everyone, especially all Treepers, their families and friends.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. freddy says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Anyone have this problem here or a fix… scrolling keeps going back up to the top of the page and won’t stay in place and icon is flashing. A few days now here like this….

    Like

    Reply
    • sixbladeknifeblog says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I downloaded Ad-Blocker on my PC a couple months ago after I couldn’t take it any more . Solved it instantly. Only takes a couple minutes. Type ‘ad blocker’ into your search engine and you’ll get options.

      Like

      Reply

