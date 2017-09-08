Friday September 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate these amazing animal scenes. Thank you for posting – I watched multiple times.
LikeLike
Am I the only one who wasn’t aware/remember no more State Driver’s License ID for air travel starting Jan. 22, 2018. You will need a passport for DHS is implementing the Real ID Act of 2005.
http://www.foodandwine.com/syndication/september-passport-awareness-month?xid=NL_TopTen090917&utm_source=foodandwine.com&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=top-10&utm_content=2017090719PM
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends upon your state’s DL criterium, I’d say ! SFAIK mine (NJ) meets all the federal regs. If it didn’t I’d be surprised as I merely downgraded my CDL .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Life is a state of mind.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, George Clooney has taken in a refugee who is living in his Augusta, GA home. He is attending the University of Chicago. (That’s some commute or is it online, or is there an off site location in GA?) Anyway, he is donating some of his tequila profits from the sale of his company to help refugees. On a side note, I wonder if the $1 million grant to the Southern Poverty Law Center is being held in the US or with the cash held out of country?
http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/george-clooney-yazidi-refugee-talk-kids-marriage/story?id=49660405
LikeLike
People are Awesome
vs
The Fail Army
LikeLike
Brazilian cool: Joao Bosco
LikeLike
W.C. Fields – The Ping Pong Match
LikeLike