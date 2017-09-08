Friday September 8th – Open Thread

Posted on September 8, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Friday September 8th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. psadie says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Am I the only one who wasn’t aware/remember no more State Driver’s License ID for air travel starting Jan. 22, 2018. You will need a passport for DHS is implementing the Real ID Act of 2005.

    http://www.foodandwine.com/syndication/september-passport-awareness-month?xid=NL_TopTen090917&utm_source=foodandwine.com&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=top-10&utm_content=2017090719PM

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      September 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Depends upon your state’s DL criterium, I’d say ! SFAIK mine (NJ) meets all the federal regs. If it didn’t I’d be surprised as I merely downgraded my CDL .

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. nwtex says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:24 am

    People are Awesome
    vs
    The Fail Army

    Like

    Reply
  6. Garrison Hall says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Brazilian cool: Joao Bosco

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:40 am

    W.C. Fields – The Ping Pong Match

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s