September 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #231

Posted on September 7, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to September 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #231

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. nimrodman says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    For those who make the mistake of thinking PresTrump is a bumbling fool, the tale of Nickel Johnny:

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Folks I think our President pulled off the biggest coup imaginable today! He absolutely played the Uniparty. Yesterday, the WH was telling Republican Leadership that our President would back their idea of tying the 18 Month Debt Ceiling Hike to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Bill. Crying 😭 Chuck and Nancy Pelosi decided they would score some points with their base by publicly stating in the Oval Office what they wanted to do. Never ever in a million years did they expect our President in front of the Turtle and Lying Ryan to accept their proposal.

    He has completely gutted the “Jam Packed September Calendar” by taking the Democrat Leadership’s offer. Now with nothing left to impede them, the Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare takes center stage! The Parliamentarian stated a week or so ago that Reconciliation using the 2017 Budget ends at 11:59:59 on September 30th.

    Our President met this evening at the WH with both Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. The WAPO, Politico and others have sprung into action. They realize that with Lucifer’s announcement from earlier today that he would vote YES on the Graham/Cassidy Bill, the Republicans may actually have 50+ votes in the Senate. Barry’s minions have also sprung into action.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/06/hill-trump-relations-242411

    From the article linked above:

    Not 24 hours later, the president cut a deal with Democrats on a short-term debt ceiling increase opposed by McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Just Wednesday morning, in fact, Ryan had scoffed at the Democratic offer that Trump accepted minutes later.

    “A three-month debt ceiling? Why not do a daily debt ceiling?” cracked Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho). “He’s the best deal-maker ever. Don’t you know? I mean, he’s got a book out!”

    And though he made clear to reporters that this was Trump’s deal — not his and Ryan’s — he said he would nevertheless support it.

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) declared the “Pelosi-Schumer-Trump” deal simply “bad” — but others fretted about a new, more liberal-leaning dynamic.

    Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, the Republican Study Committee Chairman, said he was “taken aback” by the deal and seemed blindsided by the president’s decision.

    “It’s unsettling,” Walker said. “It’s hard for the conference; I can only imagine what it is for leadership.”

    On Wednesday morning, Ryan called the deal floated by Democrats to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling through mid-December as part of a relief package for Hurricane Harvey victims “disgraceful.” Expecting cover from Trump on their insistence to extend the debt ceiling much longer, Ryan and McConnell instead were abandoned.

    Just the night before, Ryan and his leadership team were told by White House officials that Trump would publicly endorse their plan to pair Harvey emergency funding bill with an 18-month debt ceiling hike. They were optimistic his support would help secure more Republican votes.

    Only, Trump went rogue. White House officials apologized to congressional leaders after the meeting, according to a GOP source on Capitol Hill. But the damage was done.

    “It doesn’t help our leadership to try to hold us Republicans together on anything when they know the president will chop them off at the knees,” said a House Republican lawmaker allied with Ryan. “Trump has got to start caring more about his colleagues over here.”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/09/06/mccain-considers-a-new-obamacare-repeal-bill-and-activists-scramble-to-stop-it/?utm_term=.072a91dce39e

    From the article linked above:

    Six weeks after he stopped his party from repealing much of the Affordable Care Act, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he could support a compromise that had been shelved months earlier — one that the president has hinted he would sign.

    McCain, Graham’s closest friend in the Senate, said that he would obviously support Graham’s bill. After killing the GOP’s last repeal attempt, saying that the Senate needed to return to regular order, McCain hinted that he could make an exception.

    But in a Wednesday interview on Fox News, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the president was “ready with pen in hand to sign health-care reform if, say, Graham-Cassidy moves forward.” That, plus McCain’s comments, kicked off a fresh panic from activists who had twice stopped the repeal push.

    Meanwhile, Graham and Cassidy would continue pitching their plan, and would head to the White House later Wednesday to discuss it — with the text arriving sometime later.

    “Stay tuned,” Graham said. “It’s coming out and it’s coming out this week.”

    http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/349457-conway-trump-would-sign-graham-cassidy-obamacare-repeal-bill

    From the article linked above:

    White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that President Trump would sign an ObamaCare repeal plan from GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy(La.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) if Congress passed it.

    “The president’s ready, he’s ready with pen in hand to sign health-care reform if, say, Graham-Cassidy moves forward. A lot of the governors seem to be supportive of that, people have been working on that very strongly over the recess,” Conway said on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News.

    However, Congress has a lot to do in September (NOT ANYMORE), and the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that reconciliation, the fast-track budget vehicle Republicans were using to repeal ObamaCare, expires at the end of the month.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Lou hates Lyan Ryan. He has never said a positive word about him.EVER!

      Love Lou. Keep the pressure on the swamp!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:26 am

        I love Lou’s polls. They’re always completely ridiculous, like

        “Is Lyin’ Paul Ryan a reprobate; or just a no good low life? 95 Percent said No Good Low Life!”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:35 am

      You just really have to admire how, frankly, RUTHLESS President Trump is! The day after President Trump said Congress has to decide the DACA question, after Paul Ryan reportedly begged President Trump not to immediately end DACA, after Paul Ryan went on the shows to virtue signal for “dreamers”, and mere hours after Paul Ryan said it was impossible for him to do his job, President Trump makes Paul Ryan look like a useless fool.

      Paul Ryan just has to step down as Speaker. The next Speaker will have President Trump to thank for the promotion, and better get the House going on implementing President Trump’s agenda as thanks.

      Like

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:45 am

        Steve Bannon met with Rep.Mark Meadows this week and they spoke about getting rid of Ryan. Meadows and Bannon have been friends and allies for years so that was interesting. More people in the House are seeing the light with Ryan and I wouldn’t be surprised if Meadows does the same thing to Ryan that he did to Boehner!

        Like

        Reply
  5. psadie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:24 am

    What does this mean to our Navy Fleet? Is this important?
    GAO found 37% of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet destroyers/cruisers warfare training certifications expired in June. The most common reason for expired certifications was the “operational schedule” of the ships!

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/politics/concerns-safety-us-navy-pacific-fleet/index.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:12 am

      YES – this is YUGE.

      This will be the official reason for the shipwrecks. And it’s thoroughly believable. Obama nearly scuttled the Navy by mismanagement, de-emphasis of training, degradation of warfare capabilities, etc. I will not argue with that assessment at all. It’s why nobody was watching to spot these collisions, or ready to manually avoid the wrecks. Makes TONS of sense. It must have been a Rocky Horror Picture Show on board these ships.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:29 am

      I’ve never been in the military, but as I understand it it’s hard to keep the naval fleet up to date and fully serviced, I believe we always have for instance 1 aircraft carrier in dry dock for repairs that take months, and then it’s rotated out and another rotated in.

      I believe all the big ships probably require a ton of maintenance both while on duty but also dry dock maintenance frequently… and we’ve probably been slack on that for years leaving many of the ships in disrepair.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. nwtex says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Sounds good. To God be the glory!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. SR says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Obamacare and 6 months daca are only legacy left from previous administration. Yes Iran deal and osama is dead. Why are they Obama presidential library when nothing left so soon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:30 am

      That’s a good point… what the hell is he going to put in the library? I’ll bet it ends up being all pop culture stuff like the time he was on Kimmel, instead of policy achievements because they’ve all been destroyed by Dr. President Donald Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  8. parteagirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. nwtex says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Former Clinton Staffer Outraged Over Confederate Flag … on Rescue Boat
    August 29, 2017

    There’s just a special kind of stupid at work in some people. They’re so blinded by hatred for others that they refuse to see some people as far more complex than they give them credit for.

    I’m not talking about the Klan or neo-Nazis, though that certainly applies to them too. No, I’m talking about a former digital strategist for Hillary Clinton named Logan Anderson.

    The nerve of someone with a Confederate flag on their boat helping black people!

    The absolute nerve of thinking human life matters more than some stupid debate over a flag! Maybe — I’m just guessing here — the person flying that flag thinks of it as a symbol of heritage, not hatred. And is filled with love for his fellow man, as is visible in his actions.

    Anderson then showed the world what kind of a person she is by proclaiming:

    Logan Anderson @LoganD_Anderson
    Y’ALL, THE CONFEDERATE FLAG CROWD IS HELPING BLACK PEOPLE EVACUATE IN HOUSTON AND I CANT 💀💀💀#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/fYqENmaR0S

    Logan Anderson‏ @LoganD_Anderson
    (I would absolutely get on that boat, by the way. And then, when they dropped me off, I’d tear off the flag and drop it into the flood.)
    9:57 AM – 27 Aug 2017

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/08/29/former-clinton-staffer-outraged-confederate-flag-rescue-boat/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Honest Abbey says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Yesterday morning on CBS News they aired a segment about some Hispanic family who had just returned to their (once) flooded home in Houston and the homeowner, with a very heavy Spanish accent, explained how the volunteers arrived by boat to rescue them.

      The woman gave a tour of her damaged home and when she opened up the garage door, there was a massive Confederate flag hanging on the wall. The reporter quickly repositioned himself so the camera would veer away from that side of the garage.

      Talk about ignoring the elephant in the room! 😂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:33 am

      I’ve got a really eccentric friend who actually built a replica “General Lee” Dukes of Hazzard car, complete with the rebel flag on the roof. He told me he had black folks come up to him all the time wanting pictures in the car, wanting to talk about it, etc. never had 1 person complain about the flag.

      I honestly think most people (in the south) do not care, it’s seen as a symbol of the old south, period.

      Like

      Reply
    • nwtex says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:46 am

      Black MMA Fighter Derrick Lewis Shares Details On Helping A Man Carrying A Confederate Flag During Harvey
      Published 6 days ago

      Well, one of the people who Lewis helped was a man carrying a Confederate flag.

      “I picked up one guy and his family, his wife ― he just kept apologizing to me, because all he really had was his clothes, and he wanted to take his Confederate flag,” Lewis told the website. “He wanted to take that with him and he just apologized and said, ‘Man, I’ll sit in the back of your truck, man. I don’t want to have my flag inside of your truck like this.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m not worried about that.'”

      Lewis added: “His wife kept hitting him and saying, ‘You should have just left it.”

      He further explained why the Confederate flag wasn’t going to stop him from making a potentially life-saving rescue.

      “I don’t care about that,” Lewis continued telling MMAjunkie. “I live in Texas. It ain’t nothing new. I’ve been living in the South all my life, and it ain’t nothing I hadn’t seen before or discussed about. I don’t care about that type of stuff. I just wanted to help him.”

      The MMA fighter used his Chevy pickup truck to help relocate stranded people, exposing himself to a rash of bites from fire ants, which have been floating along flooded streets.

      http://www.bet.com/news/sports/2017/08/31/mma-fighter-derrick-lewis-shares-details-on-harvey.html

      Like

      Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Obamacare death spiral is picking up speed. Congress better act fast with that Obamacare repeal and block grant bill.
    ———-

    Optima’s exit may leave many Virginia counties with no ObamaCare insurer
    http://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/349544-optimas-exit-may-leave-virginia-counties-with-no-obamacare-insurer

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:49 am

    You wouldn’t know it from watching the MSM, but….

    U.S. On Pace To Have One Of Its Lowest Crime Rates In 3 Decades
    http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/09/06/u-s-on-pace-to-have-one-of-its-lowest-crime-rates-in-3-decades/

    and…

    Study: Most Minorities Have Experienced Little To No Discrimination In America
    http://www.dailywire.com/news/20645/study-most-minorities-havent-experienced-aaron-bandler?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=090517-news&utm_campaign=benshapiro

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Regina says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:02 am

    maybe they’re getting the message – vote was 225-195, but if they pass a CR it won’t be brought up until Dec

    “The House late Wednesday voted to block federal transportation and housing funding from cities and states that choose not to cooperate with federal officials on immigration.

    Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., brought up his language as an amendment to a minibus spending bill and proposed attaching it to part of the bill that deals with transportation and housing funding. It was the latest Republican attack on so-called sanctuary cities, which reject federal demands to cooperate when it comes to detaining and tracking illegal immigrants.

    “It just requires that funds in Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funds only go to cities and states that uphold federal law,” Smith said in late Wednesday debate.

    According to a summary of his proposal, it would prevent any funds from being directed to any local government that blocks “any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/funding-for-sanctuary-cities-stripped-in-late-house-vote/article/2633644

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. daughnworks247 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Do you get the impression the Congress came back to town and thought they were going to spend 2 weeks on debt limit and Harvey relief???? But now, don’t know what to do?

    Like

    Reply
  15. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. treehouseron says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Imagine how the ineffective Republicans in Congress feel right now… the next time they tell President Trump they can’t get A. B. or C. done, you know they’re going to be scared to death he goes in a room with Pelosi and Schumer and screws them again.

    On the other hand, Pelosi and Schumer are going to be looking for opportunities to do this….

    So we now find ourselves in a situation where the God Emperor has somehow convinced Congress to free-market compete with each other to see who gets to work with the President….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. treehouseron says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:44 am

    The liberals haven’t figured out yet, that to us, Kid Rock is more qualified than your average politician to be a Senator, because he’s ran a successful business, and done a lot of charity work. He also seems to be honest, even if you don’t like what he does or says all the time.

    That’s already far ahead of your average sniveling politician, and people will absolutely vote him into whatever office he wants to run for.

    Like

    Reply
    • MM says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:47 am

      Signed up for his emails 2 months ago when he was floating the idea to run for senate.
      Waiting for him to announce so I can send him money for his run for the senate.
      He loves MI and has done a lot for his state.

      Like

      Reply
  19. deqwik2 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:47 am

    I have to tell you about a phone poll I received today. It was polling the Alabama Senate race & after asking all the serious questions, the very last question was:
    If the Rep primary was held today who would you vote for
    1. Moore 2. Strange 3.. Nick Sabans (head coach for Alabama)

    LOL .. I bet Sabans wins ! (Just shows Ala doesn’t have good choices)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s