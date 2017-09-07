September 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #231

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 7 people
Meanwhile, the Muslims have already invaded Bismarck and are busy performing sacrificial sheep slaughterings right in front of their apartment building.
http://www.kfyrtv.com/content/news/Bismarck-police-respond-to-report-of-live-sheep-being-slaughtered-outside-apartment-building-442786743.html
OUTRAGEOUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A sane, self-respecting society would not allow these people anywhere near it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are going to change that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB, I’ve been wondering what the timeline is on returning these refugees to their countries of origin. Weren’t the Saudis supposed to finance a safe zone over there for them? Haven’t heard anything about that in ages… I want them gone, they will never assimilate.
LikeLike
For those who make the mistake of thinking PresTrump is a bumbling fool, the tale of Nickel Johnny:
LikeLiked by 17 people
Sun Tzu right there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks I think our President pulled off the biggest coup imaginable today! He absolutely played the Uniparty. Yesterday, the WH was telling Republican Leadership that our President would back their idea of tying the 18 Month Debt Ceiling Hike to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Bill. Crying 😭 Chuck and Nancy Pelosi decided they would score some points with their base by publicly stating in the Oval Office what they wanted to do. Never ever in a million years did they expect our President in front of the Turtle and Lying Ryan to accept their proposal.
He has completely gutted the “Jam Packed September Calendar” by taking the Democrat Leadership’s offer. Now with nothing left to impede them, the Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare takes center stage! The Parliamentarian stated a week or so ago that Reconciliation using the 2017 Budget ends at 11:59:59 on September 30th.
Our President met this evening at the WH with both Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. The WAPO, Politico and others have sprung into action. They realize that with Lucifer’s announcement from earlier today that he would vote YES on the Graham/Cassidy Bill, the Republicans may actually have 50+ votes in the Senate. Barry’s minions have also sprung into action.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/06/hill-trump-relations-242411
From the article linked above:
Not 24 hours later, the president cut a deal with Democrats on a short-term debt ceiling increase opposed by McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Just Wednesday morning, in fact, Ryan had scoffed at the Democratic offer that Trump accepted minutes later.
“A three-month debt ceiling? Why not do a daily debt ceiling?” cracked Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho). “He’s the best deal-maker ever. Don’t you know? I mean, he’s got a book out!”
And though he made clear to reporters that this was Trump’s deal — not his and Ryan’s — he said he would nevertheless support it.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) declared the “Pelosi-Schumer-Trump” deal simply “bad” — but others fretted about a new, more liberal-leaning dynamic.
Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, the Republican Study Committee Chairman, said he was “taken aback” by the deal and seemed blindsided by the president’s decision.
“It’s unsettling,” Walker said. “It’s hard for the conference; I can only imagine what it is for leadership.”
On Wednesday morning, Ryan called the deal floated by Democrats to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling through mid-December as part of a relief package for Hurricane Harvey victims “disgraceful.” Expecting cover from Trump on their insistence to extend the debt ceiling much longer, Ryan and McConnell instead were abandoned.
Just the night before, Ryan and his leadership team were told by White House officials that Trump would publicly endorse their plan to pair Harvey emergency funding bill with an 18-month debt ceiling hike. They were optimistic his support would help secure more Republican votes.
Only, Trump went rogue. White House officials apologized to congressional leaders after the meeting, according to a GOP source on Capitol Hill. But the damage was done.
“It doesn’t help our leadership to try to hold us Republicans together on anything when they know the president will chop them off at the knees,” said a House Republican lawmaker allied with Ryan. “Trump has got to start caring more about his colleagues over here.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/09/06/mccain-considers-a-new-obamacare-repeal-bill-and-activists-scramble-to-stop-it/?utm_term=.072a91dce39e
From the article linked above:
Six weeks after he stopped his party from repealing much of the Affordable Care Act, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he could support a compromise that had been shelved months earlier — one that the president has hinted he would sign.
McCain, Graham’s closest friend in the Senate, said that he would obviously support Graham’s bill. After killing the GOP’s last repeal attempt, saying that the Senate needed to return to regular order, McCain hinted that he could make an exception.
But in a Wednesday interview on Fox News, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the president was “ready with pen in hand to sign health-care reform if, say, Graham-Cassidy moves forward.” That, plus McCain’s comments, kicked off a fresh panic from activists who had twice stopped the repeal push.
Meanwhile, Graham and Cassidy would continue pitching their plan, and would head to the White House later Wednesday to discuss it — with the text arriving sometime later.
“Stay tuned,” Graham said. “It’s coming out and it’s coming out this week.”
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/349457-conway-trump-would-sign-graham-cassidy-obamacare-repeal-bill
From the article linked above:
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that President Trump would sign an ObamaCare repeal plan from GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy(La.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) if Congress passed it.
“The president’s ready, he’s ready with pen in hand to sign health-care reform if, say, Graham-Cassidy moves forward. A lot of the governors seem to be supportive of that, people have been working on that very strongly over the recess,” Conway said on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News.
However, Congress has a lot to do in September (NOT ANYMORE), and the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that reconciliation, the fast-track budget vehicle Republicans were using to repeal ObamaCare, expires at the end of the month.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Are we having fun yet????
LikeLiked by 10 people
It is an incredible ride! Lucky to be alive to witness it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beyond belief…they never know what’s coming with PT. Just when they think they have him figured out, he gives them the high fast one. Makes one excited for tomorrow. Watch the master at work.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want a headdressy thingy like that…
LikeLiked by 4 people
fle, I very much appreciate these detailed synopses that you do. thanks for taking your time in digesting these issues into concise summaries.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Fle is the best. Agreed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, if Graham’s bill gets passed and signed, he will be a Sen. in the uniparty until he dies on the Sen. floor like Strom Thurmond, whom he replaced. He will not even have to campaign in SC. Just remind folks he killed Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he realizes it! Read an article recently that had him admit it would be his biggest accomplishment ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found the article!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/29/exclusive-senator-lindsey-graham-block-grants-truly-and-fundamentally-a-different-approach-than-obamacare/
It was actually a really good read. Here is the last paragraph from it:
Graham concluded, “This is may be the most important thing that I’ll ever do. If we can take money and power out Washington when it comes to health care, then we can achieve a great feat. Health care that is closest to the patient is the best health care.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
If this whole switchout gets written, does Price still have so much power, he can strip whatever crap is in the Graham Cassidy piece of nonsense?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has tremendous power
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ain’t it grand, fle? We have a bona fide physician who understands the mechanics/nuances of the medical field and health insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, fle. You tha man!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doesn’t C of C dislike an obamacare repeal? Isn’t Graham beholden to C of C? What am I missing?
Not having 18 month funding screws up GOPe election chances. Democrats don’t like the obamacare repeal. Who’s looking after C of C wishes because democrats don’t have enough no votes and looks like republicans now want to repeal.
Help !
LikeLiked by 1 person
These senators do the bidding of the c of c as long as they can get away with it, Graham is on really, really shaky ground (as is McCain) and they’re to the point where if they don’t support the President in some way that they can point at, they’ll lose their job. Graham is single with no children, he has NOTHING to do if he loses his job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump has got to start caring more about his colleagues over here.”
SERIOUSLY?!?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe they should start caring more about their constituents!
Then we’ll see if PDJT supports them!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We should send them compact mirrors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No kidding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People like Sasse/Ryan/McCain remind of those who worry about a hangnail in the midst of a hurricane. And ALL THEY DO is talk about their hangnail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And blame other people for causing their hangnail.
This crap’s been going on since day one of the Primaries.
You’d think these idiots would learn At.Some.Point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two words for them = David Brat!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is this Ben’s Ass I keep hearing about?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s Jefff Lake’s clone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It just goes to show the kind of moraless scum people they happen to be. Trump only has to care about one thing and that is the American people. Trump owes absolutely nothing to corrupt, crooked politicians who just think of themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump always has the American People to care about, Congress works for us. They can shove it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought the same thing. Maybe they can start caring more about the MAGA agenda that was passed by the PEOPLE on Nov. 8, 2016!
LikeLike
“White House officials apologized to congressional leaders after the meeting, according to a GOP source on Capitol Hill” LOL
yeah, right
LikeLiked by 3 people
So what are the House members saying about it? I know Meadows was signalling support but I haven’t heard anything from the Tuesday Group nor have I heard Paul Ryan talk about it. Obviously this starts in the House.
LikeLike
Well, remember the progressive republican caucus in the Senate still has a lot to say, namely Obamacare stabilization. Yeah, I know…the advert definitely said Repeal and Replace, then it went to Fix and Tweak…and now Stabilize (i.e. throw money at insurers and maybe pharma)
The prog Rs are not done yet…they want Hearings, so everyone can have their say and their amendments, and lobbyists happy. Even McCain wants hearings.
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/349345-macarthur-says-agreement-reached-with-house-freedom-caucus-chair-on-health
I don’t think they’ll make that deadline, no siree-bob, just not enough time. These are complex systems we are designing.
If I were a cynic I might just say that the whole McCain theater was just there so they could kick the can down the road until…oops, we ran outa time. Sorry Mr. President, we’re in charge of the country, and we answer to no one but the highest bidder.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Lou hates Lyan Ryan. He has never said a positive word about him.EVER!
Love Lou. Keep the pressure on the swamp!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love Lou’s polls. They’re always completely ridiculous, like
“Is Lyin’ Paul Ryan a reprobate; or just a no good low life? 95 Percent said No Good Low Life!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just really have to admire how, frankly, RUTHLESS President Trump is! The day after President Trump said Congress has to decide the DACA question, after Paul Ryan reportedly begged President Trump not to immediately end DACA, after Paul Ryan went on the shows to virtue signal for “dreamers”, and mere hours after Paul Ryan said it was impossible for him to do his job, President Trump makes Paul Ryan look like a useless fool.
Paul Ryan just has to step down as Speaker. The next Speaker will have President Trump to thank for the promotion, and better get the House going on implementing President Trump’s agenda as thanks.
LikeLike
Steve Bannon met with Rep.Mark Meadows this week and they spoke about getting rid of Ryan. Meadows and Bannon have been friends and allies for years so that was interesting. More people in the House are seeing the light with Ryan and I wouldn’t be surprised if Meadows does the same thing to Ryan that he did to Boehner!
LikeLike
What does this mean to our Navy Fleet? Is this important?
GAO found 37% of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet destroyers/cruisers warfare training certifications expired in June. The most common reason for expired certifications was the “operational schedule” of the ships!
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/politics/concerns-safety-us-navy-pacific-fleet/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES – this is YUGE.
This will be the official reason for the shipwrecks. And it’s thoroughly believable. Obama nearly scuttled the Navy by mismanagement, de-emphasis of training, degradation of warfare capabilities, etc. I will not argue with that assessment at all. It’s why nobody was watching to spot these collisions, or ready to manually avoid the wrecks. Makes TONS of sense. It must have been a Rocky Horror Picture Show on board these ships.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does it make you as mad as it makes me?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely!
HOWEVER – it’s a dang good thing we got a heads-up – even though it COST US THE LIVES OF OUR MEN!!!
Going into battle, it is imperative to know how strong your forces really are, and now our admirals know the true weakness of the fleets. Terrible. They will have to factor that into everything we do. But at least we know it.
OBAMA DID THIS!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I despise OBAMA for what he did to our Military!
LikeLike
I have no experience with the military so what encompasses a “warfare training” certification and why weren’t the Admirals doing something about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll let our navy people answer this one – we have several here who can give us THE BEST answers.
LikeLike
I’ve never been in the military, but as I understand it it’s hard to keep the naval fleet up to date and fully serviced, I believe we always have for instance 1 aircraft carrier in dry dock for repairs that take months, and then it’s rotated out and another rotated in.
I believe all the big ships probably require a ton of maintenance both while on duty but also dry dock maintenance frequently… and we’ve probably been slack on that for years leaving many of the ships in disrepair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds good. To God be the glory!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Obamacare and 6 months daca are only legacy left from previous administration. Yes Iran deal and osama is dead. Why are they Obama presidential library when nothing left so soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good point… what the hell is he going to put in the library? I’ll bet it ends up being all pop culture stuff like the time he was on Kimmel, instead of policy achievements because they’ve all been destroyed by Dr. President Donald Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
He’s CHANGING how Washington works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former Clinton Staffer Outraged Over Confederate Flag … on Rescue Boat
August 29, 2017
There’s just a special kind of stupid at work in some people. They’re so blinded by hatred for others that they refuse to see some people as far more complex than they give them credit for.
I’m not talking about the Klan or neo-Nazis, though that certainly applies to them too. No, I’m talking about a former digital strategist for Hillary Clinton named Logan Anderson.
The nerve of someone with a Confederate flag on their boat helping black people!
The absolute nerve of thinking human life matters more than some stupid debate over a flag! Maybe — I’m just guessing here — the person flying that flag thinks of it as a symbol of heritage, not hatred. And is filled with love for his fellow man, as is visible in his actions.
Anderson then showed the world what kind of a person she is by proclaiming:
Logan Anderson @LoganD_Anderson
Y’ALL, THE CONFEDERATE FLAG CROWD IS HELPING BLACK PEOPLE EVACUATE IN HOUSTON AND I CANT 💀💀💀#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/fYqENmaR0S
Logan Anderson @LoganD_Anderson
(I would absolutely get on that boat, by the way. And then, when they dropped me off, I’d tear off the flag and drop it into the flood.)
9:57 AM – 27 Aug 2017
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/08/29/former-clinton-staffer-outraged-confederate-flag-rescue-boat/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yesterday morning on CBS News they aired a segment about some Hispanic family who had just returned to their (once) flooded home in Houston and the homeowner, with a very heavy Spanish accent, explained how the volunteers arrived by boat to rescue them.
The woman gave a tour of her damaged home and when she opened up the garage door, there was a massive Confederate flag hanging on the wall. The reporter quickly repositioned himself so the camera would veer away from that side of the garage.
Talk about ignoring the elephant in the room! 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s funny, sorry I missed that.
LikeLike
haha. love it. Like the 2 black college kids riding around my town w/a humongous Confed. flag flying off their truck.
It’s a Liberal-stumper to be sure. Gobsmacked liberal neighbors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve got a really eccentric friend who actually built a replica “General Lee” Dukes of Hazzard car, complete with the rebel flag on the roof. He told me he had black folks come up to him all the time wanting pictures in the car, wanting to talk about it, etc. never had 1 person complain about the flag.
I honestly think most people (in the south) do not care, it’s seen as a symbol of the old south, period.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Black MMA Fighter Derrick Lewis Shares Details On Helping A Man Carrying A Confederate Flag During Harvey
Published 6 days ago
Well, one of the people who Lewis helped was a man carrying a Confederate flag.
“I picked up one guy and his family, his wife ― he just kept apologizing to me, because all he really had was his clothes, and he wanted to take his Confederate flag,” Lewis told the website. “He wanted to take that with him and he just apologized and said, ‘Man, I’ll sit in the back of your truck, man. I don’t want to have my flag inside of your truck like this.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m not worried about that.'”
Lewis added: “His wife kept hitting him and saying, ‘You should have just left it.”
He further explained why the Confederate flag wasn’t going to stop him from making a potentially life-saving rescue.
“I don’t care about that,” Lewis continued telling MMAjunkie. “I live in Texas. It ain’t nothing new. I’ve been living in the South all my life, and it ain’t nothing I hadn’t seen before or discussed about. I don’t care about that type of stuff. I just wanted to help him.”
The MMA fighter used his Chevy pickup truck to help relocate stranded people, exposing himself to a rash of bites from fire ants, which have been floating along flooded streets.
http://www.bet.com/news/sports/2017/08/31/mma-fighter-derrick-lewis-shares-details-on-harvey.html
LikeLike
Obamacare death spiral is picking up speed. Congress better act fast with that Obamacare repeal and block grant bill.
———-
Optima’s exit may leave many Virginia counties with no ObamaCare insurer
http://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/349544-optimas-exit-may-leave-virginia-counties-with-no-obamacare-insurer
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Turtle’s state took a big hit today!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-kentucky/anthem-cuts-back-obamacare-coverage-in-kentucky-idUSKCN1BH2UP
From the article linked above:
U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it will offer Obamacare plans in only about half of the counties in Kentucky next year, after covering the whole state in 2017.
Still, 1,487 counties could have only one insurer in 2018.
John Kaisch can stick a banana in his…….
http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170906/ohioans-face-sharp-premium-hikes-fewer-insurers-on-obamacare-exchanges
From the article linked above:
‒ (Even if Trump approves the subsidies, the increase still would average 23 percent.)
‒ Forty-two counties will have just one insurer, and 20 counties will have just two. As recently as 2016, each of Ohio’s 88 counties had at least four.
‒ Only eight companies will sell health-insurance products on the exchange; that’s fewer than half the total of last year.
Also Georgia is seeing rates continuing to rise!
http://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/news/state/premium-increases-for-georgia-s-exchange-may-not-be-over/article_c3a116ec-4394-5177-8eaf-a3c86a1be9c2.html
From the article linked above:
Glenn Allen, a spokesman for Georgia’s department of insurance, said Tuesday that the four insurers had upped their proposed increases, and still have until Sept. 27 to make more changes. He did not provide specific information on the new requests. “While outside actuaries are still reviewing the rates, it appears that in Obamacare’s fifth year, Georgians will experience another double-digit premium increase,” Allen said.
LikeLike
You wouldn’t know it from watching the MSM, but….
U.S. On Pace To Have One Of Its Lowest Crime Rates In 3 Decades
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/09/06/u-s-on-pace-to-have-one-of-its-lowest-crime-rates-in-3-decades/
and…
Study: Most Minorities Have Experienced Little To No Discrimination In America
http://www.dailywire.com/news/20645/study-most-minorities-havent-experienced-aaron-bandler?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=090517-news&utm_campaign=benshapiro
LikeLiked by 4 people
That study will never see the light of day in the fake news or academia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe they’re getting the message – vote was 225-195, but if they pass a CR it won’t be brought up until Dec
“The House late Wednesday voted to block federal transportation and housing funding from cities and states that choose not to cooperate with federal officials on immigration.
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., brought up his language as an amendment to a minibus spending bill and proposed attaching it to part of the bill that deals with transportation and housing funding. It was the latest Republican attack on so-called sanctuary cities, which reject federal demands to cooperate when it comes to detaining and tracking illegal immigrants.
“It just requires that funds in Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funds only go to cities and states that uphold federal law,” Smith said in late Wednesday debate.
According to a summary of his proposal, it would prevent any funds from being directed to any local government that blocks “any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/funding-for-sanctuary-cities-stripped-in-late-house-vote/article/2633644
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not cut all fed. money to them, esp. food stamps. Let ’em get a big dose of riots in their liberal cities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you get the impression the Congress came back to town and thought they were going to spend 2 weeks on debt limit and Harvey relief???? But now, don’t know what to do?
LikeLike
LOL
Yes they have been thrown for a loop. (as I sit in my chair LOL)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they could fund a study I want to conduct.
Since there’s so much concern about slave owners, I want a fed. grant of 12 million dollars to find out exactly how many slaves are still alive in America and how many slave owners are still alive, I will also do a study to see how many blacks now living in America were slaves in America, and how many whites now living in America own black slaves.
Since there is so much angst over slavery, the numbers of black slaves and white slave owners in America have to be staggering.
LikeLike
Bingo! Our President nuked them today! He has SOMETHING for them to do! Repeal and Replace Obamacare.
LikeLike
Especially Ryan! I saw a clip of him stammering & blubbering like a fool. Was hilarious!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was my favorite clip of the day!
LikeLike
I’d love to see it where do I go?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Truth hurts!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine how the ineffective Republicans in Congress feel right now… the next time they tell President Trump they can’t get A. B. or C. done, you know they’re going to be scared to death he goes in a room with Pelosi and Schumer and screws them again.
On the other hand, Pelosi and Schumer are going to be looking for opportunities to do this….
So we now find ourselves in a situation where the God Emperor has somehow convinced Congress to free-market compete with each other to see who gets to work with the President….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Break out your popcorn!
LikeLike
“I do deals. That’s what I do. Good deals”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you guys think we will see fist fights between congressmen and senators anytime soon?
LikeLike
Maybe we will when Michigan sends Kid Rock to Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait for KID ROCK to tell Mitch and CO. to F Off on the senate floor. I get excited just thinking about Kid Rock on the senate floor with the likes of Warren and CO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aaaaamennnnn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re now calling him Dr. Cowboy Ab Ivanka God Emperor President Donald John Trump… the builder of the wall, the vanquisher of the Islamic State, the master of the Deal, he who will Make Memes Real
LikeLike
Perhaps it’s no coincidence the Democrats’ Papa John’s plan copies liberally from President Trump’s ideas. Maybe Schumer wants to get on the Trump Train before McConnell.
LikeLike
Ron, I love this comment so much. Had to share it with my Twitter audience.
Applause buddy!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job Bluto/Treehouse Ron!
LikeLike
The liberals haven’t figured out yet, that to us, Kid Rock is more qualified than your average politician to be a Senator, because he’s ran a successful business, and done a lot of charity work. He also seems to be honest, even if you don’t like what he does or says all the time.
That’s already far ahead of your average sniveling politician, and people will absolutely vote him into whatever office he wants to run for.
LikeLike
Signed up for his emails 2 months ago when he was floating the idea to run for senate.
Waiting for him to announce so I can send him money for his run for the senate.
He loves MI and has done a lot for his state.
LikeLike
I have to tell you about a phone poll I received today. It was polling the Alabama Senate race & after asking all the serious questions, the very last question was:
If the Rep primary was held today who would you vote for
1. Moore 2. Strange 3.. Nick Sabans (head coach for Alabama)
LOL .. I bet Sabans wins ! (Just shows Ala doesn’t have good choices)
LikeLike