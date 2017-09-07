President Trump Joint Press Conference With Amir of Kuwait – 1:45pm Livestream

Posted on September 7, 2017 by

President Trump is holding a joint press conference with Amir al-Sabah of Kuwait. Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah arrived in Washington on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with President Trump to discuss wide-ranging issues including economic and security aspects of Kuwait and the U.S.

RSBN Livestream Link WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Islam, Israel, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Saudi Arabia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference With Amir of Kuwait – 1:45pm Livestream

  2. fleporeblog says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    The Democrat Party has OFFICIALLY DIED today! No wonder Crying Chuck was going nuts a few weeks ago about the Voter Fraud Commission. The MOAB of all MOABs was dropped today. The statistical probability that our President (margin of defeat was 2,736) and Republican Senator, Kelly Ayotte (margin of defeat was 1,017 votes) lost the state of NH due to cheating is nearly irrefutable!

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/7/voter-fraud-alert-over-5000-new-hampshire-presiden/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push

    From the article linked above;

    Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 election day using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license or registered a motor vehicle.

    Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.

    Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.

    The numbers read this way:

    6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses

    As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.

    Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.

    Over 80 percent, 5,313, who used non-N.H. driver’s licenses, had neither a state licenses nor had registered a motor vehicle.

    There are 196 people today who are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.

    Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in News Hampshire by 2,736 votes.

    Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by 1,017 votes.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Wow that is unbelievable!! Does Ayotte have any recourse at this late date?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        I think she and any legal voter in the state of NH could file at the federal court level to have the victory thrown out. They know the names of those individuals and could subpoena them if needed. Maybe having her chaperone SC Justice Gorsuch was an incredible idea after the fact!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • das411 says:
          September 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

          “Just one vote, imagine that”…

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • carrierh says:
          September 7, 2017 at 2:59 pm

          fle, I completely agree that the supposed “victory” was a stolen act and needs to be removed and allow Ayotte the seat (even though she is certainly not my favorite) so a wrong is righted and showing that stealing votes is no longer going to be acceptable and will be treated as the crime it is. Sorry DNC your votes are almost always illegal and you must wake up to the fact this is causing the DNC death because it not considered honest and has become irrelevant.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • colmdebhailis says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Ayotte, the Never Trumper and third stooge of the McNasty, Grahamnesty axis would have won handily by refraining from her rabid Trump attacks. Instead she left herself open to the machinations of the Democrat Massholes who voted illegally. The Democrat party will continue to thrive in the Northeast with or without illegal voters.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The Emir is the guy who is supposed to mediate the Gulf crisis.
    The media will no doubt only focus on domestic issues

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      With a foreign dignitary at the White House and at the podium for the press conference, there is no reason in the world not to limit the scope of the questions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • carrierh says:
        September 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

        It also appears that the emir is not in the best of health and wants the issues resolved in his remaining lifetime. We are seeing this in Saudi Arabia as well. They have matured and now are seeing the results of their past actions and want peace to take over for t heir people and not just for themselves. Just as Trump wants our America first for us. I appreciate the connections Trump has made with so many world leaders and restored their respect again for America and its President. Long over due and now things are looking up for so many in the world.

        Like

        Reply
  4. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    His Excellency President Trump and the Emir of Kuwait in the Oval Office

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    The Emir prays for Florida to be spared from the upcoming hurricane. Very nice

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    It should be mandatory for the Fake News to refer to the President as His Excellency. They could learn from the Emir

    Like

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    The Mediator

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Covfefe-USA says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Hahahaha!! Reporter insists answer to his question whether a “contained” nuclear NK is acceptable [btw, how’s that even possible???] P45: “I don’t negotiate with you. I don’t announce my negotiations. Next question, for the Emir.” BOOM!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. duchess01 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    With the exception of the first question from you know who – the questions have been intelligent and comprehensive – listening to the Amir speak with such conviction is encouraging – apparently, the Amir has great respect for our President – and the relationship between Kuwait and America is strong and supportive – the foreign journalists are professional and impressive – our journalists could learn much from them – not only with respect to the formation of questions but also, with respect to their deportment and courtesy to these two world leaders – imho

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    The Emir criticizes Gulf States Fake News media.
    President Trump says he is honored and happy to hear that the Emir has problems with the media also

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. napoleon32 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Chuck Todd: “Durrrr, that was heavy on Middle East affairs.”

    Yeah, it’s almost like the President is hosting a head of state from the Middle East who’s attempting to mediate the Qatari dispute at the White House or something. I hate our press.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. tonyE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Just sayin’, and I’m sure the Emir is a nice guy with a good upbringing…. but men are supposed to take off their hats indoor.

    Ever been in a military installation? The poor military guys going in and out are always putting their hats off and taking them off. Civilian contractors sort of follow out of respect and pity.

    Like

    Reply
  15. carrierh says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Our Persident knows how to be respectful and treat others with dignity for whoever and wherever they come from, including Schumer and Pelosi. May not like them basically, but knows how to show then respect which helps to make all things possible. God has blessed America once more with Trump, and through him peace and blessing to other countries. To bad the EU doesn’t catch the drift and get with the plan.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s