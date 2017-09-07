President Trump Joint Press Conference With Amir of Kuwait – 1:45pm Livestream

President Trump is holding a joint press conference with Amir al-Sabah of Kuwait. Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah arrived in Washington on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with President Trump to discuss wide-ranging issues including economic and security aspects of Kuwait and the U.S.
The Democrat Party has OFFICIALLY DIED today! No wonder Crying Chuck was going nuts a few weeks ago about the Voter Fraud Commission. The MOAB of all MOABs was dropped today. The statistical probability that our President (margin of defeat was 2,736) and Republican Senator, Kelly Ayotte (margin of defeat was 1,017 votes) lost the state of NH due to cheating is nearly irrefutable!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/7/voter-fraud-alert-over-5000-new-hampshire-presiden/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above;
Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 election day using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license or registered a motor vehicle.
Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.
Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.
The numbers read this way:
6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses
As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.
Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.
Over 80 percent, 5,313, who used non-N.H. driver’s licenses, had neither a state licenses nor had registered a motor vehicle.
There are 196 people today who are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.
Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in News Hampshire by 2,736 votes.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by 1,017 votes.
Wow that is unbelievable!! Does Ayotte have any recourse at this late date?
I think she and any legal voter in the state of NH could file at the federal court level to have the victory thrown out. They know the names of those individuals and could subpoena them if needed. Maybe having her chaperone SC Justice Gorsuch was an incredible idea after the fact!
“Just one vote, imagine that”…
Could be the ultimate basis for a lawsuit from a resident you is registered in NH 🙂
fle, I completely agree that the supposed “victory” was a stolen act and needs to be removed and allow Ayotte the seat (even though she is certainly not my favorite) so a wrong is righted and showing that stealing votes is no longer going to be acceptable and will be treated as the crime it is. Sorry DNC your votes are almost always illegal and you must wake up to the fact this is causing the DNC death because it not considered honest and has become irrelevant.
Ayotte, the Never Trumper and third stooge of the McNasty, Grahamnesty axis would have won handily by refraining from her rabid Trump attacks. Instead she left herself open to the machinations of the Democrat Massholes who voted illegally. The Democrat party will continue to thrive in the Northeast with or without illegal voters.
With all do respect, you are right about her nastiness but she would have WON if they didn’t cheat and that is the reality we are seeing today.
The Emir is the guy who is supposed to mediate the Gulf crisis.
The media will no doubt only focus on domestic issues
With a foreign dignitary at the White House and at the podium for the press conference, there is no reason in the world not to limit the scope of the questions.
It also appears that the emir is not in the best of health and wants the issues resolved in his remaining lifetime. We are seeing this in Saudi Arabia as well. They have matured and now are seeing the results of their past actions and want peace to take over for t heir people and not just for themselves. Just as Trump wants our America first for us. I appreciate the connections Trump has made with so many world leaders and restored their respect again for America and its President. Long over due and now things are looking up for so many in the world.
His Excellency President Trump and the Emir of Kuwait in the Oval Office
The Emir prays for Florida to be spared from the upcoming hurricane. Very nice
It should be mandatory for the Fake News to refer to the President as His Excellency. They could learn from the Emir
The Mediator
Hahahaha!! Reporter insists answer to his question whether a “contained” nuclear NK is acceptable [btw, how’s that even possible???] P45: “I don’t negotiate with you. I don’t announce my negotiations. Next question, for the Emir.” BOOM!!!!
contained nuclear power. That’s a beauty
There’s a reason why they are called Fake News
Major, no…Lieutenant Garret.
Yes! Perfect answer by the President to a trifling peon in an incredible economy of words.
With the exception of the first question from you know who – the questions have been intelligent and comprehensive – listening to the Amir speak with such conviction is encouraging – apparently, the Amir has great respect for our President – and the relationship between Kuwait and America is strong and supportive – the foreign journalists are professional and impressive – our journalists could learn much from them – not only with respect to the formation of questions but also, with respect to their deportment and courtesy to these two world leaders – imho
Our media is shameless and only out done by the BBC.
Sadly, I agree with you Orygun! T
Oopsey – spastic finger syndrome – meant to say – there is no excuse for being rude and acting unprofessionally – they are an absolute disgrace!
The Emir criticizes Gulf States Fake News media.
President Trump says he is honored and happy to hear that the Emir has problems with the media also
WaPo hit pieces on the Emir forthcoming…
Chuck Todd: “Durrrr, that was heavy on Middle East affairs.”
Yeah, it’s almost like the President is hosting a head of state from the Middle East who’s attempting to mediate the Qatari dispute at the White House or something. I hate our press.
Chuckie out of the comfort zone
They didn’t get a DACA talking points question so he doesn’t know what to do.
Just sayin’, and I’m sure the Emir is a nice guy with a good upbringing…. but men are supposed to take off their hats indoor.
Ever been in a military installation? The poor military guys going in and out are always putting their hats off and taking them off. Civilian contractors sort of follow out of respect and pity.
Our Persident knows how to be respectful and treat others with dignity for whoever and wherever they come from, including Schumer and Pelosi. May not like them basically, but knows how to show then respect which helps to make all things possible. God has blessed America once more with Trump, and through him peace and blessing to other countries. To bad the EU doesn’t catch the drift and get with the plan.
