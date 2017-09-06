President Trump Bismarck North Dakota Speech on Tax Reform – 4:15pm EDT Livestream

President Trump will be delivering a speech today in Bismarck, North Dakota discussing the tax reform proposal with workers from the energy sector.

Expanding the energy sector of the economy, and creating new exports, has been the foundational building block for a variety of economic initiatives including the geopolitical strategy of using economics to secure U.S. national security interests.

RSBN Livestream Link – WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

Advertisements