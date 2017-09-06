President Trump Bismarck North Dakota Speech on Tax Reform – 4:15pm EDT Livestream

President Trump will be delivering a speech today in Bismarck, North Dakota discussing the tax reform proposal with workers from the energy sector.
Expanding the energy sector of the economy, and creating new exports, has been the foundational building block for a variety of economic initiatives including the geopolitical strategy of using economics to secure U.S. national security interests.
RSBN Livestream Link – WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Nice. Unmasking the Uniparty. Brings Dem Senator Heilkamp to the stage. This must be what we mean with “The Big Ugly.” Demonstrating for all to see, ZERO difference in therms of opposing MAGAnomics. Might as well pit the Dem Caucus against the GOP caucus, que no?
Heidi is one of the most vulnerable Dims. PDJT makes another brilliant move to bring her along and introduce her. Get that first Dim on board and others may follow. This move threatens the Repubs too. PDJT already cut a deal on with the DIMs on a 3 month CR which means Congress may be working through the Christmas Holiday Season. Heide probably will not get reelected even if she votes for a tax plan. Notice crickets when she was introduced. ND does love their congressman.
He basically made his Tax Reform Package as…a Rescue for the Middle Class.
Creating Jobs and unleashing the American Economy.
How can anyone be against that!
Hah.
“I do what’s right. I don’t think about it. I do what’s right.” – President Trump
BOOM! “…And anyone who votes against tax relief, you’ve gotta vote against ’em! You gotta vote ’em out!”
Thanks Covfefe. I forgot to mention that in my observations above.
Are ya listening, Heidi??
The 2018 mid term election campaign was launched today. Vote the bums out!
That was my exact feeling too.
The game is afoot.
A Sherlock ref is never bad 😉
yea vote everyone out of office who doesnt back the tax plan
” A territorial tax system” President Donald john TRUMP
MAGA
Wonderful, inspiring speech, Mr. President! We are thrilled with what you have planned for America – long-awaited tax reform – will MAGA for sure! Bring those corporate dollars back and invest it here!
Boy oh boy. All the rock-chucking at Trump sure has intimidated him. President Shrinking Violet….heh, heh.
3 times he tells congress if they vote against taxes they need to get another job. Oh, and he mentions Heidi again but says he won’t put her on the spot. Ha! Reminds me of not naming the 2 AZ Senators. Making a great case for Tax cuts!
The only thing with these repatriation dollars is that they probably just will buy their stocks back instead of investing.
And the difference is???
is this a joke question?
Let us pretend that is so: how is that a bad thing?
Reality: Any and all companies that are resisting the MAGA movement are being laid to waste. Any and all politicians that are trying to obstruct are either being primaried or are quitting.The squeeze is on and will get tighter with each passing day.
If you don’t agree just watch.
MAGA
Speaking of quitting, Chaffmyarse is on FBC post ND speech criticizing everyone and everything. Why didn’t he stay in congress and try to fix things. “If you quit you lose your right to criticize!” I’m just saying.
Well said DM well said. I guess the only job the guy can find is on TV, something I refuse to pay for. Aint no way in hell I am funding my enemy.
That would release Billions of dollars…to be reinvested in other things.
what billions of dollars
The billions of dollars that the stockholders would have in their pockets…from selling their stocks back to the Parent Company.
Their stock holdings would be converted to Cash.
They could then reinvest that Cash in other companies or new ventures.
This would be a gigantic infusion of Cash into the economy as a whole.
Plus the fact all those worried about losing tax dollars, wouldn’t the US Gov. want to collect 15% of 3 Trillion rather than 0%?
Well, the main objective is to create Jobs.
There is no escaping the Employer taxes which are paid with matching SocSec/Medicare withholding.
Then there is all that revenue from the Income Taxes of each new job-holder.
Corporations have dozens of ways to avoid paying Corp Income Taxes.
But Individuals do not.
This is how you get New Revenue into our Treasury…with New Jobs.
And it benefits the little guys as much as the billionaires.
Look at the companies that have billions parked overseas. like apple for example. the biggest shareholders are their managers and boardmembers. one of the biggest is Al Gore. You think this guy would invest this money into something good?
It’s estimated that there is $4 Trillion parked overseas by various billionaires and corporations.
Could be more…no one knows for sure.
The key will be to make the US a safer haven for their money than wherever they currently have it stashed.
It won’t happen all at once.
Different investors will choose different things to invest in.
We simply have to make them Welcome here and not penalize them for investing here…like our govt has been doing.
The next incentive will come as other locations in the world become ‘less safe’.
Socialism is creeping into a lot of debt-laden countries…and they are looking hungrily at the Cash parked in their banks.
Political unrest is also another factor that will make businesses start exiting what were previously viewed as ‘safe havens’ for their cash.
The process starts with making our Tax System more welcoming to investment.
And this is what Trump’s Tax Reform is seeking to do.
The official END of the death tax once and for all.
A new detail, was hoping for some numbers but this is great news in itself. As PTRUMP said over the next 2 weeks we will know more. I think lyin ryan is about to be run over by the TRUMP train.
MAGA
Nanny, numbers would have been good, but PDJT has stated numbers in other speeches. ND was about gaining support…and of course making a case for the election of Nov 6, 2018. Notice yesterday Lyin said PDJT did the right thing on DACA. Did he mean it or is he running scared?
I must have missed the numbers in the past in that case, only recall him discussing Corp taxation rates not individual rates. Any insight would sure be appreciated.
GB DM.
Tax reform will be a huge step in MAGA! The fools in Congress have been notified. Get it together or we will work around you. Want to keep the majority, then act like the majority and get theTrump America First! Agenda passed now.
When do you ever see a President visit North Dakota???
Forgotten no longer.
This was an excellent speech. These day trips are the way to go and keep the voters in touch. I remember during campaign the President goes out of his way to do interviews with local media that make the nightly news…
The Death Tax is the most unAmerican, communistic law ever voted into law by a Democrat congress. You work hard, accumulate wealth, pay taxes on your income and the Fascist US government steals the inheritance by taxing it again before your heirs even open the will.
