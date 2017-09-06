President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Provide Personal Harvey Relief Donation…

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced today a personal donation of $1 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and have designated twelve organizations to receive contributions.

The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas. Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause.

The President and First Lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana.

Reach out America – $100,000
Red Cross – $300,000
Salvation Army – $300,000
Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000
ASPCA – $25,000
Catholic Charities – $25,000
Direct Relief – $25,000
Habitat for Humanity – $25,000
Houston Humane Society – $25,000
Operation Blessing – $25,000
Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000
Team Rubicon – $25,000

35 Responses to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Provide Personal Harvey Relief Donation…

  1. Nigella says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I would never donate to the Red Cross…

    • FelineFine says:
      September 6, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Same here.

    • indiamaria2020 says:
      September 6, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Maybe because you would never donate $300 K ?? Or don’t actually have it ?? By the way. You are referring to the International Red Cross. Very different than local Red Cross chapters, which do vital work. That’s why Governor Abbot of Texas recommended The Red Cross.

      My mother always taught me to compliment someone when they do a good thing. Thank you Mr. President and First Lady.

      • Ploni says:
        September 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        Yes.

        This is a beautiful, earnest act by the President and First Lady.

      • Reality Wins says:
        September 6, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        Big THANK YOU to President Trump and First Lady Melania!

        FYI to everyone else:
        Ask anyone who lives in the Palm Springs area what happens in the dead of winter regarding the US Red Cross. They fly in or drive their new SUVs in (new ones every year) and stay at all the local golf resorts in Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, etc. They are there to have “meetings” yet always spend the bulk of their days on the golf courses. The high end resorts, shops, and restaurants love them. Might I suggest that this winter come January or February, the US Red Cross have its meeting in Buffalo, NY and conserve the donations for the people of Texas and Florida.

  2. Carolyn says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Liz Clayman on Fox Business said two million to Harvey Perhaps they erred and it is a million to Harvey and a million to Irma, but she was reading the release from the WH and said it had been increased in amount.

  3. adoubledot says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    More donated than in Obamas’+Bidens’+Clintons’+Gores’ lifetimes combined?

  4. fleporeblog says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Absolutely awesome! The fact that Barry, the Clintons and others haven’t given nor will give a damn dime makes this wonderful gift even better.

    I was also happy to see that one of the charities was the ASPCA :)!

  5. TigerBear says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melania. 👏🏽👍🏽👍🏽🤗

    We still haven’t heard of any of the former presidents donating anything, except of course high criticism of our President! Really shows what vile creatures they truly are. Sadly!

  6. rodney says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Good to see something in there for the animals(four-legged) but the MSM is going to be… “Dog rescued in Houston may have a skinhead background!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MfM says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    I wouldn’t donate to the Red Cross. I’ve heard way too many horror stories about them.

  8. Harry Lime says:
    September 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Every time I see the First Lady my admiration grows by leaps and bounds. Classy, elegant, down to earth goodness. She is just what this country needed after eight years of mopey, whining, disrespect.

  9. birdlady612 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    That is so very generous of them. Thank you very much- the rest of the people in government could stand to take a lesson from them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Kroesus says:
    September 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Thank You Mr President……LOVE is an action and you have expressed yours on more than one occasion

  11. Pam says:
    September 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Samaritan’s Purse is probably the best one of all the charities listed. You never have to worry about where your money is going. I sent off a small donation to them this morning.

    I’m not surprised that POTUS & FLOTUS have such a giving heart towards these charities since POTUS has always loved to donate to people in need and not wanting any fanfare for it. That’s why I have so much respect for him.

