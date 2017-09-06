President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Provide Personal Harvey Relief Donation…

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced today a personal donation of $1 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and have designated twelve organizations to receive contributions.
The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas. Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause.
The President and First Lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana.
Reach out America – $100,000
Red Cross – $300,000
Salvation Army – $300,000
Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000
ASPCA – $25,000
Catholic Charities – $25,000
Direct Relief – $25,000
Habitat for Humanity – $25,000
Houston Humane Society – $25,000
Operation Blessing – $25,000
Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000
Team Rubicon – $25,000
I would never donate to the Red Cross…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are local chapters of the American Red Cross in cities to small towns all across America. You can designate your donation to be only used locally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the past they have said that they set aside money for future emergencies even if you designate it, so I don’t give to them anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe because you would never donate $300 K ?? Or don’t actually have it ?? By the way. You are referring to the International Red Cross. Very different than local Red Cross chapters, which do vital work. That’s why Governor Abbot of Texas recommended The Red Cross.
My mother always taught me to compliment someone when they do a good thing. Thank you Mr. President and First Lady.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes.
This is a beautiful, earnest act by the President and First Lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big THANK YOU to President Trump and First Lady Melania!
FYI to everyone else:
Ask anyone who lives in the Palm Springs area what happens in the dead of winter regarding the US Red Cross. They fly in or drive their new SUVs in (new ones every year) and stay at all the local golf resorts in Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, etc. They are there to have “meetings” yet always spend the bulk of their days on the golf courses. The high end resorts, shops, and restaurants love them. Might I suggest that this winter come January or February, the US Red Cross have its meeting in Buffalo, NY and conserve the donations for the people of Texas and Florida.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liz Clayman on Fox Business said two million to Harvey Perhaps they erred and it is a million to Harvey and a million to Irma, but she was reading the release from the WH and said it had been increased in amount.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More donated than in Obamas’+Bidens’+Clintons’+Gores’ lifetimes combined?
LikeLiked by 9 people
+ Al Sharpton+ Nancy Pelosi+Jesse Jackson+Marco Rubio+Mad Maxine+Cher+George Clowney+Paulie Ryan+Madonna, and on and on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Liberals “care” for others with their mouths and with YOUR and MY money, often times in front of the cameras.
Humble, tangibly charitable, God-fearing souls care for others with their time, talent and with their own pocketbooks, and often-times in secret.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barry donated a dvd of his speeches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Used. With scratches.
LikeLike
No 4-foot poster?
LikeLike
Absolutely awesome! The fact that Barry, the Clintons and others haven’t given nor will give a damn dime makes this wonderful gift even better.
I was also happy to see that one of the charities was the ASPCA :)!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melania. 👏🏽👍🏽👍🏽🤗
We still haven’t heard of any of the former presidents donating anything, except of course high criticism of our President! Really shows what vile creatures they truly are. Sadly!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Indeed, TigerBear.
Thank you, Mr. President and First Lady Melania!
LikeLike
Good to see something in there for the animals(four-legged) but the MSM is going to be… “Dog rescued in Houston may have a skinhead background!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
So happy to see that also. The effort to save animals during Harvey was fantastic, just really great to see. 😃👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the team from Nebraska made a real effort with pets, and I noted that the National Guard guys were instructed to let those they rescued bring their pets.
LikeLike
I believe we have a state law requiring that animals be rescued/not left behind
LikeLike
Beat me to it, rodney. Yeah… $50,000 for the pets. They didn’t go unnoticed by the President and First Lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t donate to the Red Cross. I’ve heard way too many horror stories about them.
LikeLike
Notice those foam clamshells for food? Each and every one of them has a big Red Cross on them. That is exactly the sort of thing I’m against. Why waste your money branding everything? The blankets, the boxes, the aprons/vest and other apparel that the helpers were wearing… all said Red Cross.
LikeLike
Branding must work or they wouldn’t do it. Perhaps it helps “remind” people who are of a giving spirit to give to that organization.
LikeLike
I worked at the Pentagon for months after 9/11, the Red Cross and Salvation Army were fabulous to everyone on site. Although, I have no ideal about organizational procedures.
LikeLike
High administrative costs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you would donate to the crescent moon instead?
LikeLike
Every time I see the First Lady my admiration grows by leaps and bounds. Classy, elegant, down to earth goodness. She is just what this country needed after eight years of mopey, whining, disrespect.
LikeLike
This is what we get when people immigrate legally. They love America and improve the nation.
God Bless Melania.
LikeLike
Exactly ! Thank you for saying so Bull Durham ! God Bless the President and First Lady !
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
That is so very generous of them. Thank you very much- the rest of the people in government could stand to take a lesson from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Mr President……LOVE is an action and you have expressed yours on more than one occasion
LikeLike
Samaritan’s Purse is probably the best one of all the charities listed. You never have to worry about where your money is going. I sent off a small donation to them this morning.
I’m not surprised that POTUS & FLOTUS have such a giving heart towards these charities since POTUS has always loved to donate to people in need and not wanting any fanfare for it. That’s why I have so much respect for him.
LikeLike