Tuesday September 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. nimrodman says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Violent Mob Forces Police to Shut Down ‘Patriot Picnic’ at Chicano Park

    Y’know, when I first saw this headline I thought “Cool – Chicanos have established their own tax base from which they’re now paying for their own parks. Mighty responsible of them, I salute that!”

    The more I read the article, though, the more I realized that that’s not actually what’s at play here. In actuality, it’s a public park. You know, funded by taxpayers – not Chicano taxpayers, not green or purple taxpayers – just taxpayers.

    Imagine my disappointment …

    As I often say, “Choose your ethnic enclave early”

    The Balkanization of America is truly underway (probably has been for some time, actually).

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:17 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    • nimrodman says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

      beautiful. elegant motion.

    • mj_inOC says:
      September 5, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Guessing this is a test course… lovely execution for so young, but sad she had to look down as she skated…
      Only did classical ballet at her age, and there were no “tests” like this…
      Daughter #1 does Dressage… Is there ‘free style’ in skating?

      • nimrodman says:
        September 5, 2017 at 2:36 am

        Yeah, I’m also guessing it’s mix of performance and obstacle-course trial of some sort, with rules for it but I’m only guessing, I ain’t raised no daughters who’d do this kind of thing.

        I’m presuming she had to look down to ensure she didn’t knock any of the cones, which she didn’t. I could tell she was body-checking her momentum and position numerous times to keep from hitting one, even when up on toe on a single wheel. Impressive performance whatever the rules.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

  6. Minnie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸

    🦁❤️🦁

  7. Lucille says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    This is a fun YT channel…Civil War Unearthed….

    Civil War Treasure Found In A Trash Filled Creek!!!

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Farewell, Walter Becker: Remembering the Elusive Genius of Steely Dan

    Becker probably would have been amused by how deeply the world mourned the news of his death on Sunday, at 67.

    http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/walter-becker-steely-dan-elusive-genius-by-rob-sheffield-w501082

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Got an update, the wind is pushing the fire toward us. Waiting for the the evacuation order. Take care, pray for us. We are at level 2….yikes. Here is my favorite Irish poet on Courage, ’cause I need some extra right now 🙂

    For Courage

    When the light around you lessens
    And your thoughts darken until
    Your body feels fear turn
    Cold as a stone inside

    When you find yourself bereft
    Of any belief in yourself
    And all you unknowingly
    Leaned on has fallen

    When one voice commands
    Your whole heart,
    And it is raven dark,

    Steady yourself and see
    That is is your own thinking
    That darkens your world

    Search and you will find
    A diamond-thought of light,

    Know that you are not alone
    And that this darkness has purpose
    Gradually it will school your eyes
    To find the one gift your life requires
    Hidden within this night-corner.

    Invoke the learning
    Of every suffering
    You have suffered.

    Close your eyes
    Gather all the kindling
    About your heart
    To create one spark.
    That is all you need
    To nourish the flame
    That will cleanse the dark
    Of its weight of festered fear.

    A new confidence will come alive
    To urge you towards higher ground
    Where your imagination
    Will learn to engage difficulty
    As its most rewarding threshold!
    by John O’ Donohue

    Bye for now, peace out.

  12. jdvalk says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Psalm 2:1-6
    Why do the nations rage,
    And the people plot a vain thing?
    The kings of the earth set themselves,
    And the rulers take counsel together,
    Against the Lord and against His Anointed, saying,
    “Let us break Their bonds in pieces
    And cast away Their cords from us.”
    He who sits in the heavens shall laugh;
    The Lord shall hold them in derision.
    Then He shall speak to them in His wrath,
    And distress them in His deep displeasure:
    “Yet I have set My King
    On My holy hill of Zion.”

