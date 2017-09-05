Tuesday September 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Violent Mob Forces Police to Shut Down ‘Patriot Picnic’ at Chicano Park
Y’know, when I first saw this headline I thought “Cool – Chicanos have established their own tax base from which they’re now paying for their own parks. Mighty responsible of them, I salute that!”
The more I read the article, though, the more I realized that that’s not actually what’s at play here. In actuality, it’s a public park. You know, funded by taxpayers – not Chicano taxpayers, not green or purple taxpayers – just taxpayers.
Imagine my disappointment …
As I often say, “Choose your ethnic enclave early”
The Balkanization of America is truly underway (probably has been for some time, actually).
the story link
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/09/04/violent-mob-forces-police-shut-down-patriot-picnic-at-chicano-park/
LOL
beautiful. elegant motion.
Guessing this is a test course… lovely execution for so young, but sad she had to look down as she skated…
Only did classical ballet at her age, and there were no “tests” like this…
Daughter #1 does Dressage… Is there ‘free style’ in skating?
Yeah, I’m also guessing it’s mix of performance and obstacle-course trial of some sort, with rules for it but I’m only guessing, I ain’t raised no daughters who’d do this kind of thing.
I’m presuming she had to look down to ensure she didn’t knock any of the cones, which she didn’t. I could tell she was body-checking her momentum and position numerous times to keep from hitting one, even when up on toe on a single wheel. Impressive performance whatever the rules.
🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
🦁❤️🦁
This is a fun YT channel…Civil War Unearthed….
Civil War Treasure Found In A Trash Filled Creek!!!
Nothing ‘civil’ about it.
Farewell, Walter Becker: Remembering the Elusive Genius of Steely Dan
Becker probably would have been amused by how deeply the world mourned the news of his death on Sunday, at 67.
http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/walter-becker-steely-dan-elusive-genius-by-rob-sheffield-w501082
Bad sneakers and a pina colada. Classic 😀
Got an update, the wind is pushing the fire toward us. Waiting for the the evacuation order. Take care, pray for us. We are at level 2….yikes. Here is my favorite Irish poet on Courage, ’cause I need some extra right now 🙂
For Courage
When the light around you lessens
And your thoughts darken until
Your body feels fear turn
Cold as a stone inside
When you find yourself bereft
Of any belief in yourself
And all you unknowingly
Leaned on has fallen
When one voice commands
Your whole heart,
And it is raven dark,
Steady yourself and see
That is is your own thinking
That darkens your world
Search and you will find
A diamond-thought of light,
Know that you are not alone
And that this darkness has purpose
Gradually it will school your eyes
To find the one gift your life requires
Hidden within this night-corner.
Invoke the learning
Of every suffering
You have suffered.
Close your eyes
Gather all the kindling
About your heart
To create one spark.
That is all you need
To nourish the flame
That will cleanse the dark
Of its weight of festered fear.
A new confidence will come alive
To urge you towards higher ground
Where your imagination
Will learn to engage difficulty
As its most rewarding threshold!
by John O’ Donohue
Bye for now, peace out.
… and know we are praying Protection for you and Wisdom from above…
If you’re on twitter please check out @NWSPortland for unbelievable photos of this dangerous, uncontained fire. It’s a windy night and the PNW is dry as a bone. We need your prayers.
Praying for you Donna.
perfect
Scary. I know people like this. All of them. I’m serious. I think I used to work for that A/C guy 😀
Psalm 2:1-6
Why do the nations rage,
And the people plot a vain thing?
The kings of the earth set themselves,
And the rulers take counsel together,
Against the Lord and against His Anointed, saying,
“Let us break Their bonds in pieces
And cast away Their cords from us.”
He who sits in the heavens shall laugh;
The Lord shall hold them in derision.
Then He shall speak to them in His wrath,
And distress them in His deep displeasure:
“Yet I have set My King
On My holy hill of Zion.”
May our prayers for PT and America continue daily…
