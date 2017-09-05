Hurricane Irma Concerns – Bryan Norcross Has Excellent Advice For Florida Residents…

For those unfamiliar with the geography of Florida the forecast concerns may seem to be unusually high. This is not the case. It is not alarm to be prepared. Safety and prudent decision-making should be the #1 priority of every Florida resident. That said, Bryan Norcross has some exceptional insight and advice:
Bryan Norcross Twitter Account HERE – Bryan Norcross Facebook HERE
Category 5 Hurricane Irma with 185 mph winds continues its march into the history book. It is the strongest hurricane ever measured in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean Islands. And horribly, the strongest part of the hurricane is on track to pass over the northern Leeward Islands and likely at least the British Virgin Islands. Still, all of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will feel very strong winds. On the better-news side, the current best estimate is that the worst of the storm will stay north of Puerto Rico, the D.R., and Haiti.
The Bahamas are in the direct path of Irma, and full hurricane preparations should be underway. The expectation is that Irma will lose some of its extreme strength by the time it gets there late Thursday, though it is still expected to be a fierce, monstrous hurricane.
By Saturday morning, the winds are expected to be increasing on the southeast Florida coast – Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys. Based on the current schedule, preparation activities should be finished by that time. There is a little more time for Southwest Florida and areas farther north in Florida.
The expectation continues to be that the center of Irma will reach the Florida Straits south of the Keys over the weekend, slow down, and then turn north. Exactly where that turn will occur and what track north Irma will take is unclear, and will likely be uncertain until we see it happen, likely on Sunday. But we cannot wait to know for sure.
The 5:00 PM National Hurricane Center cone shows a position just south of Key West Sunday afternoon, but there is significant uncertainty in that forecast. The average error of 5-day NHC forecasts is about 240 miles. It is impossible to know at this time whether Irma will track up the east coast, the west coast, or up the middle of Florida.
Given the amount of time it takes to move people to safe locations, decisions to order evacuation of areas that would become dangerous if the hurricane were to take an unfavorable track have to be made well before there is certainty. This situation could be a nightmare scenario where evacuations may be required on both coasts of the state and in the Keys, with everyone trying to head north on I-95, I-75, or the Turnpike. This possibility is extraordinarily concerning.
Many imaginable forecast tracks are also extremely dangerous for the Florida Keys. If Irma tracks anything like it is forecast, life-threatening conditions will be experienced over a significant portion of the Keys. Many people in Key West think they have been through hurricanes, but the last super hard, direct hit was in 1846, so obviously nobody has experience with what a big strong hurricane can do. If there was ever a time to follow the evacuation orders, this is it.
In this morning’s post, I included a list of supplies to buy and steps to take to prepare for a major hurricane, but the most important thing you can do is to evacuate if ordered, and consider going early if you live near the water but the order hasn’t yet been issued. The risk is that you will be caught in rising water, or stranded in your neighborhood or building with no power, no water, and no communications – possibly for many days – if you do not leave. Both circumstances are horrible and life-threatening.
If we Floridians are going to successfully navigate this hurricane, people are going to have to work together and do the right thing. Based on what we know now, this has the possibility of being beyond a worst case because we can’t know which coast will be impacted, so both coasts might have to prepare.
Things were already getting frenetic in Miami today as people were trying to get ahead of the game by getting supplies. There is no reason to wait. Most hurricane food can be used in the course of life, and other supplies will work for season after season.
The best thing that can happen is that you don’t need to use your supplies, or your house or neighborhood doesn’t get flooded so you can easily go back home. It is unlikely that either will be the case for many people, so there is nothing to do but to prepare carefully and fully now.
The threat from spectacularly strong HURRICANE IRMA is increasing as the storm strengthens and grows in size. Hurricane Hunters have now measured 175 mph, Category 5 winds. There has so far been no deviation in the track to lessen the threat to the islands in the short run and the eventual threat to some part or perhaps much of Florida.
This does not mean that Irma will necessarily be a Cat 5 when it gets to the vicinity of Florida, but it could be. In any case, Irma is demanding our full attention.
We have confidence that a large powerful hurricane will move near or across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, just north of the D.R. and Haiti, through the Bahamas, and then into the waters southeast of the Florida Keys on Saturday. At some point over the weekend, the steering currents are expected to change rather abruptly, causing Irma to slow down and turn to the right in the direction of Florida. Exactly where and when that turn occurs is unknown at this time, but we have confidence that turn will happen.
The best scenario, of course, is that it will happen early in the weekend, and the core of Irma – with likely Cat 4 winds – will stay east of the state and go out to sea. There is also some chance that the mountainous islands in the Caribbean might disrupt the circulation, though no computer forecast shows that happening in a significant way at this time.
On the other hand, many possible tracks bring the worst of a large, powerful hurricane over or near the Keys and up the peninsula over the weekend. The circulation of strong winds is expected to be wide enough that both coasts of the state would be affected, unless that best-case scenario or a track offshore to the east transpires.
Winds too dangerous for putting up shutters or moving boats might start in South Florida as early as Friday evening.
Given the extremely large number of people that would be impacted by any track over the state, early preparation is essential. It will be impossible for everyone who will need supplies to get them at the end of the week.
Attached, once again, is a good shopping list from Brevard County – except that I recommend food and water for AT LEAST SEVEN days and an AM/FM portable radio with plenty of batteries. Also, I suggest only LED flashlights and lanterns with lots of batteries. Though LED lights will last a long time.
Here are a few other tips, which I’ll repeat and add to as we get closer:
1. You can order supplies from Amazon today and have them delivered on Thursday at the latest. Local stores might be out of good LED flashlights and lanterns, for example. Have at least one flashlight for every person in your family, and ideally have a lantern or two for general lighting.
2. Take photos today or tomorrow of every room, every piece of electronics, and everything valuable. Upload the pictures to the cloud – Dropbox, Microsoft Cloud, iCloud, Google Drive, etc. – before the storm.
3. Also take photos of key documents and upload them as well. You can do that today.
4. Save your contacts in your phone to the cloud. If you don’t know how to do that, frame grab your screen or have someone take photos of your contacts with their phone and email or text the pictures back to you to a friend. Don’t take a chance on losing your contacts if something happens to your phone.
5. Secure your photographs and albums in double plastic bags.
6. Plastic bags and duct tape are your friends. You can’t buy to many of them. Put documents in gallons-size (or larger) Ziploc bags. Put larger items in double large trash bags cocooned so the opening of the first bag is in the bottom of the second bag. Put some clothes in plastic bags in case you get a roof leak. Duct tape bags closed. Put valuables on a high shelf in a closet.
7. Think now about where you are going to park your car. A parking garage is ideal. Outside in a low-lying area or under a tree is the worst. Think about all of the cars you’ve seen ruined in storms because people made bad choices about where they parked the car before the storm. When we know the storm track, we’ll have a better idea which side of a building will give the best protection. Next to a building on the downwind side gives you the best chance if you have to leave your car outside.
8. Do your laundry and wash your dishes before the storm.
9. You dishwasher is an excellent “safe” in your house if you need someplace to put valuables. Your washer and dryer can offer good protection as well. These could be good places to put your bagged-up photos, for example.
10. Fill Ziploc bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in your freezer to fill up the space. The less air you have in the freezer, the longer your refrigerator will stay cold. Do NOT turn your refrigerator to any lower setting than normal – that can damage the unit.
11. Choose a friend or relative out of town to be the contact point for your family or group of friends. After a storm, it is always easier to get a call out of the area than within the storm zone. Be sure everybody has the out-of-town number and make a plan to check in ASAP after the storm.
12. If you live in a high rise, be sure you know what the procedures are going to be in the building. Will the building be evacuated? Will the water continue to work? Will elevators work? What is on a generator? If you can stay in the building (if it’s away from the water) find an interior hallway on a low floor where you can set up camp during the storm. It will not be safe to be on a high floor or near windows, even with modern hurricane impact windows. A hallway surrounded by concrete is your best bet.
13. Think about what you will sit on if you are in a hallway or other safe spot for a number of hours – maybe 12 hours or more. Consider comfortable folding chairs. Take food to your safe spot. Have books or other non-electronic amusements, including for the kids.
14. Do NOT count on your cellphone for communications. When Harvey hit Texas as a Cat 4, it knocked out the mobile phone system. In addition, your battery may run down and you may have no ability to charge it. In any case, it’s essential you have a portable AM/FM radio that you can leave on so the entire family can hear what’s going on with the storm.
15. Most importantly, be sure you know a safe place where you and your family can ride out the storm, if it comes. This is the most critical decision you can make today. There almost certainly will be evacuations ordered for parts of Florida. If you live near the water, put together the food, clothes, valuable items, and important papers you’ll take with you NOW. Leave as early as possible. There will be a crush on the road and you may not find a hotel in the entire state of Florida.
We are all hoping that Irma turns early or otherwise weakens or stays away, but the odds don’t favor that at this point. The hurricane is most likely to have some effect on a significant part of the state, and damaging impact on the lives of many people.
Therefore, we are confronted with an undisputable fact: What you do before the storm has everything to do with how you and your family will fare after the wind stops blowing.
Today, you are in control. Take action calmly but resolutely. Don’t set yourself up to be a victim. Your full attention is required immediately.
CTH REMINDER – There is no cause for immediate alarm, and the storm’s path is likely to change and become more certain in the next 36/48 hours. However, most models and forecasters are predicting a sharp turn to the right (North) sometime during the life of this storm; and with that in mind the timing of that turn will be critical for Florida residents.
If the storm does not turn North until later in the week, Irma could move up the East Coast (I-95 area), the center of the state, or the West coast (I-75 area).
South Florida has not had a South to North path hurricane in multiple decades. There were probably less than two million residents in Florida the last time it happened; now there’s approximately 21 million.
For our friends in the Westward Keys and Southern Gulf Side (South West Florida), please pay particular attention to this current storms path. Unlike the Eastern coast of Florida the South West coast (Gulf Side) is primarily made up of recently populated “shallow water” Gulf barrier Islands. A Category 5 storm that skirts the Western coast of Florida, from Ten Thousand Islands Northward to Sarasota, and maintains inflow energy from the Gulf of Mexico, could be a topography changing event.
Repeat: “A topography changing event.”
Shallow Water Coastal Vulnerability
In a scenario where Cat 5 Irma continues West or Northwest (current track), then takes a sharp right turn, Northward up the Southwest coast of Florida – before turning Northeast – the coastal vulnerabilities are almost too staggering to contemplate.
Beginning in the area of Everglades City and Ten Thousand Islands; northward through Marco Island, Naples Beach, Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Upper Captiva Island, Useppa Island, The Caloosahatchee River inlet, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Bokeelia, Matlacha, Boca Grande as far North as Siesta Key and into the intracoastal waterway would be almost unfathomable in the scale of how the coastal topography would change.
These Islands, while they may not be familiarly referenced as “barrier islands”, simply because decades have past and populations have developed them, are exactly that: “Barrier Islands”. These shallow water gulf areas along the coast have not had severe storm surge disturbances for 60+ years.
The tenuous coastal and barrier island ‘ground‘ is crushed shell and sand, and their entire topography is subject to change as the shallow and severely churned gulf waters carry in sand/silt and excavate the same.
Just like 2004’s Hurricane Charley split an entire island in less than 15 minutes, so too could entire coastal communities be split or covered in sand within a few hours. Bridges rising from mainland on one side could disappear into the new coastal Gulf of Mexico on the other, with the barrier island completely removed. Nature is a powerful force.
If you live in South Florida, please pay attention to Irma’s path. There are millions of people in these coastal communities and only two basic Northern Interstates available for evacuation: I-75 (West Coast) and I-95 (East Coast).
If you live in South Florida West of I-75 or East of I-95, this might be the first storm you should consider *NOT* trying to ride out.
Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Irma beginning on September 4, 2017, and continuing.
The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency may inflict on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives, protect property, and ensure public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 67 counties in the State.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.
Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Justo Hernández as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. –White House–
145kt SFMR in the NE eye wall, 160kt FL winds… extrapolated pressure ~914mb.
8:15 PM AST Tue Sep 5
Location: 17.2°N 60.5°W
Moving: W at 15 mph
Min pressure: 916 mb
Max sustained: 185 mph
LOCATION…17.2N 60.5W
ABOUT 85 MI…140 KM E OF ANTIGUA
ABOUT 90 MI…145 KM ESE OF BARBUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…185 MPH…295 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…916 MB…27.05 INCHES
Getherout!
Hurricane warning now in effect for Guadeloupe
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT1+shtml/060039.shtml?
Dear Irma,
Bermuda is nice this time of year.
Howie.
Dear Irma,
North, turn North now. Floriduh sucks. Ya do not want to come here. Go Away….go North ya stinker, Go North Now…..GET AWAY!!! GO AWAY!!!!
Howie.
Howie, make that Northeast
Yes, way way way east!
Thx Sundance.
Very good info.
~M
I’m praying for all of us, especially those in Florida. Please evacuate. No sense waiting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To where?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Missouri is nice this time of year. No hurricanes, no forest fires just the potential for earthquakes or a riot or two.
In all seriousness, you might try staying at one of these campgrounds.
http://www.campjellystone.com/find-park/
Some of them are pretty nice, my brother is the manager of the local one outside of St. Louis. I know folks that live locally and still go there just to get away with the kids for a day or two. In this case there are kids involved, you can make the trip into a bit of a holiday and remove some of the stress and fear for the kids. Also, campgrounds with cabins, might be off the beaten path if the hotels and motels are already booked.
Where ever you do go, leave early, stay alert and pray.
Take care
Get on I-75 and go north, to Tennessee or Kentucky. Beautiful this time of year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illinois is about 16 hours from South Florida. It’s a long trek but we’ve got lot’s of room and the weather is dry, sunny, and in the low 70’s.
The supplies I have gotten are all things I will use in a few months anyway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for all the info.
SD, are ya worried about the same thing I am. A move out in to the Gulf then a recurve back over Clearwater at Cat 4 or 5? The forecast appears to be 1 out of 5 odds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying she curves out BEFORE hitting Florida and blows out to sea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think it will. I am in St. Petersburg. Well, I have a home there and one in Tennessee. Guess where I am now ! -watching this from afar. I’m betting it turns before it hits.
LikeLike
The good news is it’s not like Harvey moving only 5 miles an hour, it’s clipping away at 15 mph right now so it may not produce as much rain. But the pressure and winds of a Cat 5 would still be devastating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much for this informative and calming reassurance, Sundance.
It’s human nature to feel anxious with an unknown, but clear guidance certainly provides reassurance to properly prepare.
I family both near Tampa and in Puerto Rico so I’m watching Irma carefully
They are prepared best they can, now it’s all about Prayer 🙏
Thank you.
I fear for Tampa right about now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray! 🙏
All I can do from New York.
God is in charge and He’s sending a very clear message.
Feeling helpless doesn’t help.
Stay strong, stay focused and get on our knees and pray.
Are you near Tampa?
LikeLike
If I had friends or family in those areas, I’d be making room for them right now. Why be there when it’s not necessary? Why live in an area with a LONG history of this exact weather and not have escape mobility built into one’s living arrangements? (Seriously, it’s not an “if” this happens, it’s “when” and “how often.”) Insurance is good, but a plan is far better. All of these things come at a price and for so many, it always costs them their lives. Why?! It doesn’t have to. We’re highly intelligent people. We know the location. We know what the weather does and when it happens.
People should already have a plan to leave. They should be preparing to leave now and leaving tomorrow if they are in Florida. The advice and suggestions in the article above is all very good — lots of great ideas I hadn’t considered.
People seem to love living where they choose to live and yet somehow so many fail to RESPECT where they live. Would you live in an area with wild bears without bear spray or a big gun? Probably not. So why not have the same respect for hurricane prone areas? (And wouldn’t it be nice if you could just shoot a hurricane?)
I live in Ponte Vedra Beach which is about 20 miles north of St. Augustine.
I’m about 2 miles from the ocean as the crow flies in TPC Sawgrass Club.
I stayed through Hurricane Matthew last year and it was nuts. Winds were around 90 mph and I had flooding in my “Florida Room.”
I gotta say, this storm looks epic, worse than Andrew in 1992. South Florida is going to be wiped off the map (well, we’ll never lose Florida again!)
Anyway, one Silver Lining is that Jeb! lives in Miami!
Just kidding.
There’s another reason to have a full tank of gas in your car: if you need to bug out, aka “leave”, you don’t have to worry about running out of fuel.
Also, fill you any gas cans that you would normally use for you lawn mower and other lawn equipment. If you have to bug out, take these cans of fuel with you. Slow moving traffic jambs can burn a lot of fuel.
Take Care
Dang it.. and I thought waiting for the Big One was bad enough!
A few cases of wine, lots of water, lots of propane tanks for the BBQ and camping stove, guns (yep), a few gallons of single malt scotch whiskeys, batteries, LED flashlights….
At least I know that even as the ground rocks and rolls and moves, we’re not on an island that may just wash away.
Those people need to get the he!! out of there… how about a week’s vacation in Tennessee and they sample some good bourbon, huh?
The surge zone on the Florida SW Gulf Coast is at risk right now.
The Backside Surge of a Cat 5 is devastating. It blows all the water out the all back in. Outs and ins. Like a tidal wave.
Praying for you Howie and all in the path of this storm. Can you leave if warranted? Alabama? Georgia? Mississippi? I don’t know where you are located.
Plus the water is shallow an easy to blow around.
Another factor the full moon?
Tomorrow night, but none the less it will be big enough to help reek havoc!
If I was an evil villain I would shoot missils during a major natural disaster… oh and asteroids should come close to striking earth OCT 12th too… fun fun folks!
Real time wind,ocean current map…
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-76.01,34.81,1024/loc=-81.974,36.013
Be safe, Treeple.
(And smart too.)
We’re praying for you all.
Excellent advice and compilation of wise guidance. Godspeed.
As SD haz said…On the FL Gulf Coast is where you can get the Out and In effect of a major cane. On E coast ya get the ins and outs. The outs and ins are a ‘topographical event’.
And Oregonians are worried about our puny Forrest fires.
The thing is the West coast (Gulf side) rarely gets the “in’s” most of the time it’s the “outs”….
I’m in the northern part of Big Bend and praying for all south of me.
I pray people in FL are packing their bags and heading out to visit? Somebody, somewhere. God help the poor people who can’t leave before this monster hits…
Here’s what Charlie looked like. That was a tiny little category 4. Chilling footage. https://youtu.be/unV5KcSrY-I. I was one of the first people into downtown Punta Gorda after the storm. It was supposed to hit the Tampa area, my folks lived in Brandon, so I had packed a bunch of supplies to bring to them, and was headed that way. Punta Gorda was demolished. The chain-link was blown off fences. Irma is a lot stronger and a whole lot bigger. Let’s hope for a miracle.
Yes, Brandon 😐
Thank you SD this article has excellent advice. Things I didn’t think of, like using your dishwasher for valuables.
Don’t forget to use a wet-dry vac and all that to make it more hospitable for your goods. Using large appliances as a vault is a really cool idea.
Suppose a cane is coming from Key West at Tampa with 120 mph wind. For hours it blows all the water out from the E wind The sea level drops 10 feet…. then the eye go past and a 120 mph wind along with the normal flow ‘surges a 20 foot wall of water in to Tampa Bay? This is scary.
As bad as it is for the Floridians, at least they know pretty much for certain it’s going to hit them, and more or less when. What I’m scared of is afterward – will it head for Texas and finish off Houston, or will it come north and flatten Georgia/SC/possibly NC/all the Florida refugees? By the time we know *that* for sure, it’ll be too late for those people to do anything at all!
People dread no electricity for A/C in September.
From child hood I remember how to cool off with no electric or A/C/ A wet washcloth can be used like a fan. You can get wet and just lay out the air will cool ya. Use small plastic tarps as sheets and plastic bags as pillowcases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They keep going back and forth….look at the 3 DAY NHC for best idea.
I pray for ALL those in the path of Irma. Most importantly, (for me) is the saving of the lives of ALL four footed creatures. They don’t have access to TV, advanced warnings and escape routes! They rely on their two-footed savior’s to think and plan about their live’s and safety. God bless all those in her path. I am an animal lover and pray they get saved before humans (after all, WE can save ourselves)! Sorry so harsh.
I’m in Port Charlotte. The house I live in went through Charley. It lost it’s roof and was replaced with a new roof that met Miami Dade hurricane code for that time. Charley officially was a cat 4. but may have been a cat 5 at initial impact and it went right up the Peace River which is a few miles from my house. We are putting on the shutters and have out supplies and will hunker down in the master closet. (I think). Like Howie says, where do we go? It’s a 5.5 hour drive to get out of Florida. Will there be gas available along the way?
Pickup or trailer to haul gas cans?
Prayers for your safety. Blessings for you and yours.
Thank you Grace Anne and to all our Florida friends and neighbors too.
And there lies the problem. The stations are jammed even here in my rural county.
exactly!
Nothing man can do can stop nature. Sorry you’ve resigned yourself to staying. I’m guessing Florida doesn’t generally flood so badly because the region is very accustomed to lots of water. So as long as you have a really strong structure and useful things stored up, I hope you will be fine. There are some fine national parks a few states away… some camping gear and maybe a rental vehicle after evacuation could have been a nice “emergency vacation” which, despite all else, could be even a little bit fun.
I fully understand the driving part. Perhaps the president will support building infrastructure which better facilitates large evacuations in the future — it would be a worth-while project. I’m weary of driving so much myself and yet once I’m on the road, it’s hard to get me to stop somehow.
But I respect that you’ve made your decision. Face whatever comes with your eyes wide open. You’re bound to have interesting stories to tell.
Praying for our Treepers and everyone else in the path of this storm. Stella Maris, pray for us!
Right about now I don’t care about Wetbacks and High Taxes or my Obama Health Scam.
Why? Without all of those things, one would be more capable of dealing with the problems you’re facing right now.
We pray for the eastward drift! May Irma live and die in the Atlantic. No US landfall. May it die completely in the deep cool seas.
Amen
I well remember the surprise turn to the east Hurricane Charlie made. We stayed put ’cause it was forecast to go over Tampa. Came within one mile of almost being a bad mistake on our part!
Helped clean up around Punta Gorda and got my first look at the “new” channel Charlie made through Captiva Island. That’s a lot of power!
Thank you, Sundance, for the great post on readiness! Stay safe!
Tom Terry made that call a few hours before it happened…I watched him call it live. WFTV Channel 9…lived in Orlando at the time…caused me to do a few last minute extra preps.
Tom Terry has his Jacket off today…Meteorologist battle mode is on!
Sitting in Tampa and waiting .
Uggggh. Watch out if it makes Key West…
We Natives know Bryan well. Excellent advise by Bryan.
In nearly 40 years of observing hurricanes intensively, this is #1 on the awe scale. Truly a natural wonder!
But back on to the meteorology of it. When this comes into the US Doppler Radar range, (assuming it has little land interaction), I no doubt believe we will see 2, maybe three concentric “eyewalls”…ie a CAT 5 within a Cat 2, within a TS…All the models show this storm growing in size, all the while lowering the pressure of the outer portions of the system….I do believe we will go sub-900 north of Cuba (again assuming no LF/little land interaction….that said, I think we are at or near the peak of max winds….(maybe we touch 200mph), but needless to say, even at 140-150 max (and a large core of hurricane force winds or higher) this has a very high potential of demonstrating effects like we haven’t seen since 1935.
STATS…
After another day of watching Irma, I still think that the Florida-South Carolina area remains at the highest risk of U.S. landfall from Irma (though the larger area at some risk of landfall extends from the Florida Panhandle to the Outer Banks of North Carolina; outside that area the risk seems low). I note the 18z GFS, but it seems to be an outlier both among its ensembles and the other guidance.
I also have little change in my thinking that the probability of U.S. landfall is around 75%.That is now close to the 73% figure from historical climatology for all major hurricanes passing within 100 nautical miles of Irma’s 5 pm position (1851-present) and somewhat below the implied outcome of the 12z ECMWF ensembles.
In terms of historic climatology, 7/8 (88%) of the hurricanes that made landfall from the above-referenced sample made landfall in the Florida-South Carolina area and 6/7 (86%) of those hurricanes had Florida landfall.
Half of the hurricanes that made Florida landfall made prior landfall over Cuba.
Those that made landfall in Cuba were Category 1 or Category 2 storms upon Florida landfall. Two of the three hurricanes that did not make landfall on Cuba came ashore in Florida as Category 4 storms (the 1928 Okeechobee Hurricane and Donna in 1960). A category 4 Florida landfall still seems more likely than a Category 1 landfall.
Accck! is this a Cat 6?
I’m sitting at my computer 700 miles away with a 10-day forecast of sunshine and highs in the mid-70’s, for which I am grateful, yet my heart breaks for those I know do not have that luxury. If I could wrap my arms around all of you and pull you up here to weather the storm, I would do it in a heartbeat.
Please just know that a fellow American in Illinois is on his knees praying for God’s protection for each and every one of you. Be safe!
Legendary meteorologist Bryan Norcross tells tale of forecasting Andrew in new book
http://weatherplus.blog.palmbeachpost.com/2017/05/17/legendary-meteorologisst-bryan-norcross-tells-tale-of-forecasting-andrew-in-new-book/
