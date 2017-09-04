Irma Watch Begins – Florida Governor Declares Anticipatory “State of Emergency”…

Hurricane Irma is churning through the south Atlantic and has been upgraded to a category FOUR storm. Wind speeds have increased to 130 MPH and it is heading almost due East from it’s current location: latitude 16.7 North, longitude 54.4 West. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. –ADVISORY HERE–
After review of the storm path over the last 12 hours, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency. There are strong indications that Florida will be impacted by this storm; however, the exact location of that impact remains unknown. All initial preparations should be underway for all residents in the path of this storm.
Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all of Florida’s 67 counties in response to Hurricane Irma Monday. The governor wants to ensure local governments have ample time, resources, and flexibility to get prepared.
“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared,” said Governor Scott. “I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians.
Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm.
In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared. This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape.
“In Florida, we know that the best way to protect our families in severe weather is to have a plan. I urge all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay alert to local weather and news and visit FLGetAPlan.com today as we all prepare for Hurricane Irma. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Hurricane Irma as it approaches Florida.” (link)
This is a good one to follow on twitter but there are several others as well.
Jim Cantore is on Hannity often and he nailed Hurricane Harvey.
People always know that wherever he is positioned that things aren’t going to go so well. He’s like the grim reaper. LOL You are correct though, he does know what he’s talking about.
Do you mean Joe Bastardi? http://www.weatherbell.com
currently 943 +/- Hpa a A Solid cat 4 @ 135mph winds… Forecasted in INCREASE in strength!
Irma: “Currently 943 +/- Hpa a A Solid cat 4 @ 135mph winds… Forecasted in INCREASE in strength!”
😦 sarc} Only a 100 hPA (1.5psi) vacuum cleaner! How much ocean can that ‘hand-held puppy’ suck up in a week? {/sarc 🙂
With Irma: All of that airborne liquid water, not vapor, is rotating with a peripheral velocity of 220 kph and has much higher angular momentum (destructive power) than any tornado. Like wind farms, this power is generated by ‘borrowing’ angular momentum from the Earth’s spin! Is this the latest fad in fake renewable power?
Yikes!!
Can only hope Floridians listen to their governor and do as he says. Unfortunately, the mayor of Houston told the citizens there not to worry, no need to evacuate, etc. causing so many deaths, and people leaving or being rescued could not take mementos/photos/important documents. He needs to be removed asap.
Nevertheless, Paul Ryan, we Americans there did show who we are and we want DACA and you say you like antifa.
Houston, says my daughter who lived in TX for several years, should be abandoned because it floods so often!
Houston’s emergency planning on exhibit during the Harvey disaster has been proved to be absolutely non-existent which is utterly DISGRACEFUL!
Houston on the GULF – which is a hurricane/tropical storm factory – and need to get serious about flood remediation.
Deeper canals and many more of them.
Bigger better dams.
Elevated main roadways.
Serious organized evacuation plans for every Houston citizen.
Their mayor is a Democrat – enough said. That means money meant for disaster planning, infrastructure, etc. is likely not spent as it should be. Graft, thy name is Democrat!
You can tell what kind of politician the mayor is. He wants to have the Clinton Foundation siphon off the money………er, I mean help.
This is from my local NBC affiliate chief meteorologist here in SE NC.
Prayers for all in her path, including family near Tampa and extended family on Puerto Rico. 🙏🙏🙏
Wozers! It’s getting real folks! This is the scene in Puerto Rico.
how come no additional english language like in the states?
Heading due WEST….
This storm could dwarf the damage in Houston. An initial landfall in Miami and follow the coast to a second landfall near Charleston cutting a Hugo like path through Charlotte and into Virginia. Then the one behind it loops around and threatens the southeast coast five days later. Hundreds of billions of dollars will decimate the primary and secondary insurers. Good thing a $400 billion bailout is chump change to congress. I just worry about the other $400 billion in ornaments attached to the bill. Who would have thought that another $800,000,000,000.00 could happen and not even address student loans. DJD.
Folks..
Follow DonSutherland & (handle) LakeEffectKing @ this site.. –>https://www.americanwx.com, OR http://www.spaghettimodels.com/ BOTH are great sites with mucho information..
DO NOT believe the HYPE Accuweather OR Weatherchannel feeds you, (It’s much like CNN, in for RATINGS)..
The *Model Ensembles* are looking “overdone” on Central Pressures.. THOUGH..
That said…
This Storm, out to Day 5…
Looks like a VERY possible MIA, (Miami/South FL strike).. Or a GREAT Analog is Donna; (1960).. Type Path…
That said…
Everyone, in FL, GA, SC, AND NC should check your Hurricane bug-out/Shut-in gear NOW…..
BE PREPARED… NOW…
We May be looking at a 910 Millibar, (or below), CANE increasing in strength at Landfall.. (CAT 4~5)..
I’m NOT Joking… See My Prior comments as to Harvey…
Donna 1960 track..
Yeah it’s a hassle to button down and move all your important stuff/valuables and head out of town BUT….better safe than sorry. I think about how many human lives, animals, autos, belongings etc perhaps could have been saved in TX if people a) didn’t listen to the Houston mayor and/or b) gotten out early before the roads became totally jammed.
Prayers and God’s mercy to everyone in the southeast!!
I spent this weekend and Labor Day in Jacksonville, FL with my wife and daughter. Heading back to NYC tomorrow morning. I spent the entire weekend and today in our yard. I cut the grass, used the weed waker around the perimeter of the house and yard. Cleaned up all the debri that was caused by a tornado that touched down on Friday afternoon. Put all the patio and other materials away in our shed.
My wife is prepared to leave if she is asked to evacuate. We live in Zone A. Her brother lives in Zone E. if that area is also asked to evacuate, she will head towards Pensacola.
I was thinking of you and your family.
Prayers 🙏
Thanks Minnie!
Prayers for your family and everyone in FL, Flep.
Thanks Redtreesquirrel!
doesn’t look good at all. Either direct hit for fla…or grazing up the coast.
This guy follows all the models, and the spaghetti charts…Cat 4 or 5, very warm sea surface temps.
the schadenfreude on the Left will be strong on this one. See, our god (CAGW) is greater than your G_d….bring back Paris…it’s our only Hope.
Unless a major high pressure system will be located over the SE or a strong frontal boundary comes in from the West as this storm arrives, this little puppy will wind up in the Gulf. If there is nothing to cause it to change direction, and if the current projected path holds it should arrive somewhere between Houston and New Orleans. Prayers up for all there.
Please say a prayer for Treepers in Oregon today. Some idiot lit a firework on a trail and set it on fire by the Bonneville Dam, 140+ hikers were trapped overnight. The fire was 50 acres yesterday, is now 3,200 acres.
Smoke is thick and ash falling in the air, wind is blowing west thru the gorge. The heat wave is helping the fire. Some reports are authorities to consider closing highway 84.
I have been writing list of things to take if the evacuation order comes. Many have already received theirs.
Wish Mother Nature would show a little sympathy and send some of Irma’s rain our way. Could really use some here and Florida doesn’t want any Irma…..
http://www.kgw.com/news/local/rescue-effort-underway-for-hikers-trapped-by-eagle-creek-fire/470354816
🙏❤️🙏
The Lord bless you
and keep you;
the Lord make his face shine on you
and be gracious to you;
the Lord turn his face toward you
and give you peace. Num 6:24-26
So add to the President’s plate this potential disaster. It could get more personal.
Mar-A-Lago.
Crossthread, here is the 5pm graphic for Irma. I like this graphic because the category is color coded.
Do you have the link to this Pam?
Yep
https://www.wunderground.com/hurricane
Thank you…..
yw 🙂
Water temperature right for strong Cat 5 storm:
Wouldn’t this be an answer to prayer – NO landfall!
LikeLiked by 2 people
People of Florida…..I went through Andrew. If you have a pool make sure it’s the first thing you clean during the aftermath of the Storm, should it hit.
I have pictures of me doing laundry 3 weeks into the recovery in my pool. No electricity for over a month but the pool flushed our toilet, keep us cool and was able to rinse off even dishes after serious initial cleaning.
Remove debris, add chlorine. Trust me. It was our savior.
Here is the 8pm ET advisory.
