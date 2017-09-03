September 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #227

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

77 Responses to September 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #227

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Donald J Trump Retweeted:

  5. fleporeblog says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Folks every single indicator out there is beating the expectations of the so called experts! SD is absolutely right that the so called experts are at a loss in their predictions that are wrong every time a new barometer is released about the Economy. It is absolutely amazing and wonderful because they can’t make sense of it!

    The following two indicators tell me we may very well reach 4.0% GDP for the 3rd quarter that ends at the end of September. The Economic Train 🚂 has left the station and there is absolutely nothing the Uniparty, CoC, MSM, Big Club etc. can do to stop it as it continues to pick up speed. This is SCARING the Uniparty, CoC, Big Club, Globalist and MSM to death 💀!

    http://www.breitbart.com/economics/2017/09/01/boom-american-manufacturing-expanded-in-august-at-fastest-pace-in-six-years/amp/

    From the article linked above:

    American factories accelerated in August at the fastest pace of expansion since 2011, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Friday.

    The ISM purchasing manufacturers surveyed showed all six of the biggest manufacturing industries ramped up activity in August.

    The monthly purchasing managers index rose 2.5 points to 58.8, reflecting employment rising to its highest level since June of 2011, an increase in production and rising inventories. Economists had expected a reading of 56.5. Any reading over 50 indicates growth.

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday that manufacturing employment increased the most since 2012.

    The sustained gains in manufacturing reflect rising consumer spending and business investment. The ISM number from Friday suggests that third quarter economic growth may be greater than previously thought. Some economists believe that the economy could be growing at a four percent pace right now.

    https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/08/29/august-us-consumer-confidence.html

    From the article linked above:

    The Consumer Confidence Index rose in August to 122.9, despite expectations of a decline, The Conference Board announced Tuesday.

    Economist polled by Reuters expected a decline to 120.3. This better-than-expected result puts consumer confidence at its second best level this year.

    “Consumers’ more buoyant assessment of present-day conditions was the primary driver of the boost in confidence,” the Conference Board’s director of economic indicators Lynn Franco said in a statement.

    In August, consumers said jobs were even more “plentiful” than last month’s report, up to 35.4 percent from 33.2 percent, while also saying jobs were not as “hard to get.”

    The Consumer Confidence Index beat expectations last month as well.

    Consumers found the current environment to be improving. The Conference Board reported those saying business conditions are “good” increased to 34.5 percent from 32.5 percent in the previous month, while the number who assessed business conditions to be “bad” was slightly lower to 13.1 percent from 13.5 percent.

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

  7. Trumpstumper says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I love this President!

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Part 1

    Opening Statement

    Part 2

  9. Harry Lime says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

    It looks like Paul Joseph Watson is posting again on Youtube. I always enjoy watching his videos. Here is his latest:

  10. Regina says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:30 am

    hmmm

  11. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

    * Trump second trip to Texas was so successful that I imagine we will start to see around 10 Mueller leak articles per day. Even more than we’ve seen in the last four days or so. Mueller is literally all the Dems have left now.

    * This brilliant article by Andrew McCarthy tells you exactly why Comey drafted the exoneration letter for Hillary

    http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/451053/not-comeys-decision-exonerate-hillary-obamas-decision

    What this means, now, is that Comey is taking the fall for Obama. Before he was carrying out Obama’s will, and now he will end up going down to try to protect his old boss.

    When Hillary talked about “if Trump wins, we’ll all be hung” or whatever she said, this is apparently what she meant. And it’s starting to happen. And this makes sense, then, that Comey went so hard after Trump. He had to protect himself and the whole corrupt scheme. Trump knew Comey was dirty, and that’s why he fired him. Even if he could not yet prove Comey was dirty.

    What’s great is that Obama wanted Comey to help him take down Trump, but Comey may actually end up helping Trump, in the end.

    * Pelosi’s Antifa condemnation and new “voters don’t want us to criticize Trump” peace-nik talk is all a charade, as you would expect.

    The goal, as always, is to win the House and impeach Trump. And even if Trump does not get removed, you try to hurt him so much in the polls with voters that his re-election becomes much harder. Pelosi is an Obama pawn and Team Obama is 100% focused on taking down Trump, one way or the other. Even if that means just defeating him in 2020.

    Valerie Jarrett (and Obama himself) are only still in DC for one purpose. They run the DNC, and their allies still control Congress. Everything the “resistance” Dems do is based on what Obama wants them to do.

    In time, Obama’s influence will fade. But for now, the Dems are doing his bidding. And they feel their best chance to take the House in 2018 is to scam the public (“Better Deal,” act nice to Trump now, etc).

    The charade will drop completely if the Dems do take the House in 2018. Hopefully we can prevent that from happening.

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      September 3, 2017 at 1:24 am

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:29 am

        Mueller’s witch hunt is a disgrace.

        However, as Andrew McCarthy said in an article which is separate to the one I cited above, the quest to impeach and remove Trump is going to fail unless Mueller finds some very damning (and new) evidence of Team Trump working to aid/collude in Russian espionage.

        That is, McCarthy is saying that there is no chance Trump is removed based on obstruction charges. Good.

    • rjcylon says:
      September 3, 2017 at 1:43 am

      So,the democrats back off the Trump criticism, leaving the public to focus on the great Trump economic news. They are screwed either way it looks like. There is no reason to elect them in 2018.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:45 am

        Amen.

        They have a bad hand, but are trying to play the hand that is dealt as best they can.

        If they lose in 2018 (GOP holds House), Obama is about done. He’ll try to beat Trump in 2020, for sure, but his ability to influence things (save for Mueller) will be greatly diminished.

  12. Ghostrider says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Americans are smart. Pro-Trump supporting Americans are quiet but firm in their resolve. We sensed the hour was late for America in November 2016, when we took a chance and voted to elect outsider Donald Trump for President, with all his faults and shortcomings. Cut from different cloth than politicians, Trump is surprisingly transparent, sometimes expressing himself in raw human terms, putting substance ahead of form, connecting with working people across race and ethnicity, and never afraid of speaking directly to the American people and while repudiating political correctness, especially in the media, without fear and across the board.

    Even failing to get support by the GOP to pass but a few of his legislative initiatives, President Trump will have a successful presidency with lasting effect if he continues the pursuit of five key imperatives:
    1) Continue to make as many solid judicial appointments as possible;
    2) Complete the repudiation of the progressive liberal media and the political correctness that envelopes our culture;
    3) Enforces existing laws that protect first amendment rights of speech and religion;
    4) Protect and secure the nation’s borders and prescribes sensible limitations on immigration;
    5) Selectively prosecutes serious law breakers from the prior administration and others still operating in the national security bureaucracies known as the “deep state.”

    At the end of his terms, a fitting legacy for the Trump Presidency might well be:
    The man who came in from the outside, won the presidency against all the odds, and who took upon his shoulders the mission to save the American people from their own corrupt federal government and contemptuous media.

    Sounds a lot like “Making America Great Again to me.

    • Malatrope says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Don’t forget that he’s exposed the media and the Republicans for what they are. His 500,000-watt flashlight is lighting up all the dark corners of our government and crypto-government.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Found this article that once again explains why our President will state that he is phasing out DACA. No new applicants or renewals will occur going forward. Meaning a thousand recipients will fall off the rolls each day until no one is left in two years.

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2017/08/30/daca-faces-almost-insurmountable-odds-no-matter-president-trump-decides/

    From the article linked above:

    The deadline for President Donald Trump to decide whether to reverse Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is September 5, 2017. It was set by 10 States demanding an end to what they argue the law views to be illegal executive amnesty.

    No matter what President Trump decides, the reality is that DACA faces overwhelming, almost insurmountable odds of survival.

    “If the States sue, they will win. As a legal question, it’s not even close,” Kansas Secretary of State Kris W. Kobach wrote in an op-ed published by Breitbart News. “DACA is not illegal for just one reason. It’s illegal for at least five reasons – three violations of federal law and two violations of the United States Constitution.”

    As Secretary Kobach noted, it takes just one of these legal arguments to defeat DACA in court, even if Democrats and activists find some liberal hack judge to prolong the inevitable. Further, as Mr. Kobach also noted, 3 of these have already been affirmed by the courts.

    “The Department of Justice can’t win the case,” Mr. Kobach stated confidently and bluntly. “The Fifth Circuit has already ruled on the central legal question, and that is where the case would be heard. The Trump Administration would lose in court, and the president would lose a significant section of his political base as well.”

    That’s Barack Obama’s fault and, in a Republic, the rule of law must take precedent above the former president’s political ambitions for it to survive. That leaves Congress as the only viable option left to override President Trump’s decision.

    Below find Kris Kobach’s tweet where he explains what I shared above:

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      September 3, 2017 at 1:25 am

      As many pundits have said, my guess is Trump does what you’re suggesting Flep (keep current DACA people; end new ones from coming on, end renewals), and then Congress comes in to make the save or whatever.

      Politically, that might be the best solution. Trump did what he said he was going to do (end DACA), and the Globalist types get to make the save and look compassionate and such heading into 2018.

  15. 77bassguitarist says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Hey guys is it me or does it seem drudge has gotren the message that us trump supporters were none to happy with his crap. It seems he’s changing his tune a bit , i stopped visiting his site only clicking maybe once a day. Looks like he’s trying to bored the train again…i could be wrong.

    • LafnH2O says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Train done left the station.
      Seems, he was for MAGA, before he was agin it. Now for it. Then agin it. Then for it. Then agin it………..

      He needs clicks…ie $$$
      i.e. division …
      Imo, he’ll play for whomever pays!
      Sounds famiar…
      Pass

      • Wend says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:07 am

        I hate that site-never have liked it. Agree-pass.

        • pyromancer76 says:
          September 3, 2017 at 1:21 am

          I might not have agreed with his choices, but I used to think he was attempting to put all views forward — from a somewhat conservative perspctive. I have been too disgusted for too long. I quit. And I had been clicking more than once a day when I had time. I will have to hear from many people who I “know and trust” (from internet acquaintance) that he has changed. He went well past my toleration limit. At the moment never again.

  16. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:47 am

    A lot of liberals planning to boycott L’Oreal so let’s buy L’Oreal for taking President Trump’s stand against false ops Cville.

  17. Texian says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Only in Texas will you see this kind of “Welcome” sign.. God Bless Texas..

  18. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:00 am

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      September 3, 2017 at 1:05 am

      It’s all related to Clinton and Obama efforts…having succeeded in Ukraine, the Soros staging continues here. See the similarities in the Nazi and anti-Nazi flag, use of torches, all mixed in just to throw elements together and hoping to reach same result.

      • In Az says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:29 am

        Soros and his silent communist globalist wealthy partners were behind the Ukraine mess.

        Soros is doing the same things in Poland and of course in America. Soros behind the destruction of Western World.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I love this picture. Just love it.

  20. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Wouldn’t you know it? A movie directed by George Clooney coming to the neighborhood soon about white supremacists in the 1950’s where Matt Damon sports a haircut and collared shirt just like those at the Cville march. Movie opens in October, tell everyone to boycott!!! Clooney and Hollyork needs to lose their collared shirts big time!

  21. Wend says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Adorable. Precious babies.

  22. Joe Knuckles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Could it be that the N Korean and Chinese communists are trying to help the American communists by taking over the news cycle from the positive coverage of Trump’s visit to Texas and La? Can’t let those images of Trump with black people keep getting shown. I have no idea if that’s what is going on, but commies do tend to stick together. The indisputable fact is that now we have wall to wall coverage of N Korea nukes and no more images of Trump with black people on TV.

  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:20 am

    The correct term is Klantifa.

    Note in the image below that Democrat KKKs never carried torches why? because it would have been dangerous with those sheets they’re wearing! The torch carrying is again a figment of Hollywod and hence Cville.

  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Mueller is a silly man. He spends his day coming up with laughable tactics.

  25. parteagirl says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Two more stories with happy endings from Texas:

  26. Sayit2016 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:34 am

    These ladies CRACK me up…….seriously funny

