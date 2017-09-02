Thousands Cheer – President and First Lady Arrive at National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, Louisiana…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, Louisiana to thank the military, first-responders and Cajun Navy prior to meeting with those impacted by TS Harvey and the subsequent Louisiana flooding.

First Lady Melania arrives with La/FLOTUS ball cap, and Governor John Bel Edwards  immediately says: “I love your hat”.

10 Responses to Thousands Cheer – President and First Lady Arrive at National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, Louisiana…

  1. Stringy theory says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Wow!!

  2. Concerned Virginian says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Notice, notice, notice the CRISP SALUTE that our POTUS gives to the military guard.
    Compare, compare, compare that to the INSUFFERABLE “coffee-cup wave” from the previous “occupant” of the White House.
    And, BTW, coffee is COVFEFE now! Thank the Almighty God!

  3. chiefillinicake says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    September 2nd, 2017.

    The day the rest of America finally fell in love with the Trumps.

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I am so proud of Trump–So proud that I supported him from the get got and voted for him..

  5. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    “I AM your Voice”; ” Your Dreams are My Dreasm.” ” I am with YOU”; …..My God !!

  6. fedback says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Democrat loves Melania’s hat !

  7. FL_GUY says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Not only is First Lady Melania a classic beauty, she is also brilliant! Wears a TX hat to honor the people of TX and then changes to a LA hat to honor the people of LA. I tell you, small details like that mean the world to people who have been traumatized by a natural disaster.

  8. Pam says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    “First Lady Melania arrives with La/FLOTUS ball cap, and Governor John Bel Edwards immediately says: “I love your hat”.”

    Great catch Sundance. I somehow missed that when I first saw the video.

  9. James says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Oh my look at all those Gen Z kids! They love Trump!! Conservative values are the new counter-culture for these kids.

  10. sandandsea2015 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    🤗🤗🤗

