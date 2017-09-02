Thousands Cheer – President and First Lady Arrive at National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, Louisiana…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, Louisiana to thank the military, first-responders and Cajun Navy prior to meeting with those impacted by TS Harvey and the subsequent Louisiana flooding.
First Lady Melania arrives with La/FLOTUS ball cap, and Governor John Bel Edwards immediately says: “I love your hat”.
Wow!!
Notice, notice, notice the CRISP SALUTE that our POTUS gives to the military guard.
Compare, compare, compare that to the INSUFFERABLE “coffee-cup wave” from the previous “occupant” of the White House.
And, BTW, coffee is COVFEFE now! Thank the Almighty God!
September 2nd, 2017.
The day the rest of America finally fell in love with the Trumps.
I am so proud of Trump–So proud that I supported him from the get got and voted for him..
“I AM your Voice”; ” Your Dreams are My Dreasm.” ” I am with YOU”; …..My God !!
Democrat loves Melania’s hat !
Not only is First Lady Melania a classic beauty, she is also brilliant! Wears a TX hat to honor the people of TX and then changes to a LA hat to honor the people of LA. I tell you, small details like that mean the world to people who have been traumatized by a natural disaster.
“First Lady Melania arrives with La/FLOTUS ball cap, and Governor John Bel Edwards immediately says: “I love your hat”.”
Great catch Sundance. I somehow missed that when I first saw the video.
Oh my look at all those Gen Z kids! They love Trump!! Conservative values are the new counter-culture for these kids.
🤗🤗🤗
