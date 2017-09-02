September 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #226

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This is an incredible article that explains my thinking in my previous posts to a tee! It is from Vox but to their credit they explain both sides even though they lean heavily to the left.
Below you can find my post that I wrote in two DACA threads yesterday:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/14/15966356/daca-dreamers-trump-amnesty
From the article linked above:
Axios reported Thursday night that Trump is “seriously considering” ending DACA, after months of refusing to make a decision about the future of the 780,000 immigrants it’s protected.
He’ll have to make a decision in the next few weeks. A group of state officials, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is threatening to sue the administration to end DACA if Trump doesn’t pull the plug by September 5 — which could result in the program being put on hold in federal courts.
But politically and legislatively, ending DACA could open the floodgates.
The threat of a lawsuit may have tipped the scales. And then all legislative hell could break loose.
In June, a group of 10 Republican state officials, led by Texas AG Paxton, took matters into their own hands. They wrote the administration a letter asking them to end the DACA program — and threatening to file a federal lawsuit over the program’s constitutionality if the administration failed to act.
That letter changed the calculus about whether to end DACA in two big ways. First of all, it shifted the focus from the Department of Homeland Security, which administers the program — and whose secretary, John Kelly, appears loath to go after DACA recipients — and toward the Department of Justice, which would have to defend DACA if the states took it to court.
That means, ultimately, it would come down to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions — a longtime immigration hardliner on legal and unauthorized immigration — as to whether, and how, to stand up for the program.
While Sessions’s relationship with Trump has been strained for much of his presidency, it’s clear he has a lot of influence on this issue. In July, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that the decision about DACA was entirely up to Sessions. And even if Trump decided to overrule his AG, it’s not clear how he could compel him to forcefully defend a program in court that Sessions wants to end.
It might not matter anyway. Here’s the other way the state AGs’ letter changed the calculus: If the administration doesn’t end DACA, and the states sue them over it, the program will likely be put on hold — at least temporarily — by a federal judge.
The challenge to DACA would be used to revive the suit against the 2014 deferred action program — which guarantees it would be heard by Southern District of Texas Judge Andrew Hanen. Republican state officials selected Hanen’s court when they challenged the 2014 deferred action program, and he hasn’t disappointed them — he’s clearly skeptical of the government’s actions to limit immigration enforcement. It’s not an ironclad guarantee that Hanen would rule against DACA, but it’s a pretty safe bet. And the fairly conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals might agree.
Under those circumstances, the program would at least be on hold for months or even years. And not only would the administration’s hand have been forced, but it would look like a loss for Trump — yet another court defeat on immigration, this time from the other side.
The deadline given by the state attorneys general in their letter to the administration was September 5. That happens to be the day Congress is slated to return from its August recess.
Congress can’t stop the Trump administration from ending DACA, or Republican state governments from suing if it doesn’t. But if DACA does end, the pressure to act shifts to the legislative branch.
While immigration isn’t nearly as bipartisan an issue as it used to be — Democrats have overwhelmingly opposed efforts to ramp up enforcement, while few Republicans are still willing to come out in favor of legalization for unauthorized immigrants — there are still some Republican members of Congress who want to keep DACA recipients in the US. After the 2016 presidential election, members of both parties introduced a bill that would grant legal status to DACA recipients in case Trump ended the program; this spring, a group of Republican members of the House introduced their own legalization bill, called the “Recognizing America’s Children” (RAC) Act.
Those bills haven’t moved yet because there hasn’t yet been a threat to DACA. But if nearly 800,000 people are suddenly forced out of their jobs and faced with the threat of deportation at any time, supporters of legalization are likely to start pushing hard for Congress to take action.
The question is what they’ll accept in return.
Some conservatives, whether openly or behind closed doors, admit that they’re willing to accept a compromise that results in DACA recipients getting to stay in the US. (After all, they’re US-educated and fluent in English; for people worried about immigrants as threats to cultural integration, DACA recipients are not the most imminent risk.) But they want something in return: expanded immigration enforcement to target new arrivals and unauthorized immigrants living in the US, cuts to legal immigration in the future, or both.
The White House itself is reportedly envisioning a grand bargain: In return for allowing DACA recipients to become legal immigrants, they want future cuts to legal immigration (possibly in the form of the Trump-endorsed RAISE Act, which would cut legal immigration to the US in half over the next decade); mandatory verification of legal status for anyone hired for a job in the US; and expanded funding for border (including a wall) and interior enforcement.
Right now, Democrats aren’t willing to agree to any of this. They’re not even interested in giving the White House a few billion dollars to build a few dozen miles of border barriers — something Trump says he’s willing to shut down the government over if he doesn’t get it.
The question is whether Trump will hold the line if congressional Republicans decide they’re less interested in falling in line behind the president than they are in making a deal. And if they are, the question is what kind of deal they would accept. Several factions in Congress have been pushing narrower bills to deal with discrete aspects of immigration policy — but the White House’s desire to think bigger might be inspiring those factions to ask for more too.
The possibilities aren’t endless, but they’re close. Once Congress agrees to crack open the door on immigration, it’s going to be hard to keep it from opening all the way, into a free-for-all over immigration policy writ large. And if DACA ends, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Congress to open that door for the sake of nearly 800,000 American-raised DREAMers.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (and, to a lesser extent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) really doesn’t want this fight. It would expose the fissures in his party between traditional pro-business conservatives who have been open to some form of legalization — like Ryan himself — and the hardline populists who rose to power over the past few years and are currently sitting in the White House. It would bog down the congressional agenda at a time when Congress is already worried about getting everything done.
BOOM! This cements my feeling that AG Paxton is doing this in coordination with the WH and Sessions.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/09/01/texas-ag-legal-action-daca-will-not-delayed/
From the article linked above:
Legal action against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will not be delayed, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confirmed.
A spokeswoman for Paxton said the attorney general had no intention of postponing an amended complaint that will be filed on September 5, should the Trump Administration not end DACA before then.
“The court-ordered deadline in DACA was set several weeks ago, and we are completely prepared to comply with it on September 5,” Paxton’s spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn told the Texas Tribune in an email.
Paxton’s commitment to suing the administration comes after a CNN report claiming the White House was working with the attorneys general to renegotiate.
A recent Fox News report alleged that Trump would be ending DACA before the September 5 deadline, though White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not confirm that report, saying the administration was still reviewing options.
As Breitbart Texas reported, Paxton told the New York Times this week that there is “no statute authorizing” DACA, saying his legal threat of the program, created through executive order by former President Obama in 2012, was “about the Constitution.”
Fantastic vid. of what’s happening at Mattress Mack’s. Skip the 1st 10 seconds if you cannot tolerate George S. voice:
Another excellent vid. by Candace Owens, this time about Google, YouTube, Facebook censorship of black Conservatives:
Candace Owens is heroic. With people like her around there is still some hope for the world.
sunnydaze,
thanks for reminding us of this young woman.
she is just terrific.
she needs our prayers and our donations if we are able.
she is right: people like her need to be able to say, I Will Not Shut Up.
and everywhere, people need to understand the extent of the censorship issue.
Yep. She’s terrific. A powerful, talented speaker for our side. Share her w/ as many people as you can!
Might be a good idea to contribute to this lady’s Pattern Account ! SAS, she’s been “demontisized” for traipsing off the plantation !
Just keeping you updated on the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Bill to Repeal and Replace Obamacare. Paul Ryan had some good things to say about it earlier today. Keep in mind that the HFC is working with other leaders on the bill.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-01/paul-ryan-calls-alternative-health-care-proposal-intriguing
From the article linked above:
House Speaker Paul Ryan said a health-care plan floated by Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana “has got merit and has legs under it.” The comments, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, are Ryan’s most encouraging words yet for a proposal that grew out of the Senate’s failure to overhaul Obamacare.
The Graham-Cassidy proposal would send federal health-care funds to the states in block grants, while repealing Obamacare’s mandates that all Americans have insurance and most employers provide it. Some governors have gotten behind the alternative, and Ryan said “various caucuses in the House” are open to it.
Governor Scott Walker from Wisconsin has played a major role in the crafting of the Graham/Cassidy/Heller bill.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/30/exclusive-gov-scott-walker-backs-renewed-push-to-repeal-obamacare-a-winner-all-the-way-around/
From the article linked above:
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, the chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), is publicly supporting a renewed push to repeal and replace Obamacare with a state-centric system that devolves power away from Washington, D.C., out to the 50 states, he told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Tuesday evening.
Walker’s support for the plan, which was crafted by his fellow former 2016 GOP presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and will be introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), comes at a critical moment for the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Unlike previous congressionally-offered plans, this one—as Breitbart News has reported in exclusive interviews with Santorum and Graham—block-grants control of healthcare out to the states.
Perhaps more importantly, Walker says he will rally the Republican governors across the country from his RGA chairman slot–there are 34 of them currently–behind the effort, something that can help push the bill across the finish line in the Congress since a state’s governors can easily get buy-in from its senators and representatives.
“I think it’s awesome,” Walker told Breitbart News of the effort. “Many of us thought it was a perfect fit several months ago when Rick [Santorum] reached out to me and asked if I could reach out to them and get some support of the other senators and governors. It was a perfect fit because back in February when many of the governors were in Washington talking about this for some time. On healthcare, there are many of us in general who think sending more responsibilities and resources back to the states is directly what our founders intended in the Constitution be it healthcare, education, transportation, or otherwise. What a perfect way to kick start a true repeal and replace of Obamacare by sending it back to the states where we’re definitely more effective, more efficient, and more accountable to the people.”
Walker told Breitbart News that this concept is “just better in and of itself” than previous efforts to repeal Obamacare, and than Obamacare itself, because it kicks control out to the states—and is built to last forever rather than just a quick patch up of the healthcare system.
Walker added that there is a strong potential for solid bipartisan support, “definitely Democrat governors,” for this plan to repeal Obamacare and restore America’s healthcare system.
If Republicans do successfully push this plan through to repeal Obamacare and kick control of healthcare out of Washington to the states, it will be politically popular too—and create huge boons for the GOP in next year’s midterm elections. There are 10 states with incumbent Democratic senators that President Donald Trump won in last year’s presidential election—Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia, Florida, Indiana, and Wisconsin—as well as many states where Trump was close. Minnesota, which Walker mentioned is struggling under Obamacare, saw Trump come within less than 50,000 votes of winning and has a Democratic incumbent up for reelection. New Jersey has an incumbent, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is facing criminal charges in federal court starting in September and may lose his seat if convicted. Maine’s Sen. Angus King (I-ME), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, faces a tough reelection in a state that Trump split with Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton. (Maine is one of two states that splits its presidential electoral votes by congressional district, and Trump won half of Maine while Clinton won the other half). Virginia also has a competitive Senate race, as Clinton’s running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) faces voters again in November 2018.
Walker believes that if Republicans succeed in implementing this good policy effort in September, they will win political rewards from the voters as well next year.
Walker also echoed Santorum in saying that this effort would drive a stake through the heart of efforts to pass single-payer government-controlled healthcare measures on a national level.
“Once the states have the ability, then there’s no way to [force single payer on everyone],” Walker said. “Even if California tried to head down that path, all the rest of us are going to go down the free market, patient-centered path and going to show our ideas over the government-driven ideas. Not only are we going to succeed, but the other states are eventually going to want to come to the plans that work.”
If Trump says he “loves dreamers” it doesn’t follow that he has a plan in mind that would force these illegal aliens to leave our country. If he allows them to stay, I can’t see how that could happen without allowing their parents and then, of course, their extended family members to live here too. Citizenship for these illegals will undoubtedly soon follow, meaning that the the long-term Democrat dream of a new, permanent Democrat voting majority will have been achieved.
I get the sense he is saying ” I love you, dreamers, but you have to go home and come in legally. It’s the law. We are a Law and Order nation. But I still love you.” or at least, I hope that is what he trying to say.
Again, like Sundance said, President Trump is probing and messing with the Uni Party’s heads. I am perfectly fine with the Uni Party’s last few day of their looong vacation will be ruined by them fretting over “What will Trump gonna do about DACA?” I wondered if that was one of fun reasons Presaident Trump is doing it when he is probing them..
Also, it’s a moot point to throw back at liberals this Comey revelation coming at a time when Mueller purports to have a letter to fire Mueller drafted by Trump becaust T45’s instincts were astute knowing a corrupt FBI Director Comey had to be fired pronto. The witch hunt was to distract from corrupt Comey protecting Hillcankles. Mueller actually tried to subpoena Trump’s attorneys to give media chew sticks, lol, who have client-attorney privilege. Mueller continues to come up empty handed and is starting to be visibly silly in his subpoena and search tactics.
As the stench gets more and more apparent, the justification for folding up the hole corrupt operation become more legitimate. Already corrupted by Obama, the public’s confidence in our judicial system is being shaken by this kind of obvious corruption and cronyism. Trump has all the reasons he needs to end this investigation and start firing people at DOJ.
With knowledge of Comey’s open-faced corruption as FBI Director, President Trump is completely absolved. and to be congratulated for foresight in firing the liar. Rosenstein, Sessions and Wray have all they need now to wrap up the stinking Democrat mess, and investigate McCabe, Comey, Mueller and Clinton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Responding toT45’s tweet on
McCabe is a big part of it too
Love these Red Pill stories. This young girl is kind of delightful in her self reflection and honesty. yes, there is hope for the future:
Millenials!
Just to alert those who are tired of Sarah Huckabee being abused by the presstitutes every day.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool
Please sign the petition. Thanks!
I feel like Sarah does an awesome job sticking up for herself and puts them all to shame!
That said, I like your idea of a rotating Press Pool. I could watch Sarah HS over and over and over but these Press peeps are boring. So easy to predict what their Talking Points will be every day.
OTOH, it might be harder for Sarah HS to “handle’ them if there were new personalities coming in all the time.
It’s a conundrum.
She has the swamp now. How much worse could it be?
I’m just not sure how many intelligent journalists there *are* out there.
I know there are some and that they never get air time. But there are so many more who are just loser idiots. And I’m thinking *that’s* who she’d be dealing with, new loser idiots. And if that’s the case, I’m fine with her keeping the bunch of loser idiots she has now.
Do I sound like a pessimist here? LOL.
I guess I really have thrown in the towel on ever getting a decent showing of REAL Journalists on a National Platform outside of the Internet.
Pretty pathetic ……..
Well, give it a try WSB, ya never know. Miracles *do* happen.
They do, Sunny, they do. When did you know PDJT would be President?
First Repub Primary debate. The minute Kelly Megyn, Brett Baier and Chris Wallace ganged up on him, I KNEW he would win.
You?
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 2015, when DJT finally said he would consider running now that his children were old enough and experienced enough to take the reins of his company.
Sues for Records on Links Between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe
Interesting that McAuliffe is in the recent Cville stage ops trying desperately to blame Trump for a fictional white supremacist march.
T45 is crushing them with his pinky finger with 2 scoops of ice cream while saving Texas from a natural disaster.
FOI requests are ignored, any transcripts they receive will likely be so heavily redacted that they may as well be printed on black construction paper.
I didn’t see any updates on Sheriff Clarke but he did tweet this :).
Has anyone heard from treeper “dogsmaw” ?
Early Wed morning she was here when Harvey moved on Orange, Texas where they live. I haven’t seen her since.
Apparently, there were no white supremacist alerts on the UVA Police Department horizon in Cville, only antifa. More evidence it was a frame op to harm Trump’s presidency. It was unnatural the way big business and multinationals immediately ganged up on Trump. The police department also denied assistance offered from other police departments like George Mason Univ.
Mueller’s investigation won’t go anywhere
The President is getting more powerful each day as he asserts more control. The President has a learning curve that he is mastering. His handling of hurricane Harvey has set the new standard in emergency response. No one saw it coming. I believe the Mayor of Houston attempted to work in concert with democrats to undermine and blame him for a disaster that didn’t occur. I believe they didn’t mind the prospect of mass casualties. It didn’t work, hence the Mayors sudden after the fact evacuation orders.
Anyway getting back to the point I believe the Presidents pardon of Sheriff Joe served a dual purpose.
1. The Sheriff is an honorable friend and ally. The President stared down the uniparty and corrupt weaponized judicial system and demonstrated that he isn’t afraid to thwart them.
2. The President signaled to that same corrupt “judicial” team that if they go after any more Trump allies I.E.: Manafort, that he will pardon them as well without batting an eye.
This action lets the Presidents allies know that he has their backs. It emboldens them against a corrupt witch hunt.
Trump will come out stronger. He’s a man of his word. However there is a big down side for the other team. The President will eventually destroy them. Humiliate them.
These people have ego’s and the President will drag them through the mud. There will certainly be a reckoning. In the end it would be better when they see the writing on the wall and deliver Clinton or her minions instead.
By disaster that didn’t occur I meant their attempt to Trip the President up and thwart his efforts.
Found on gab
Captioned PATIENCE
I’ve been looking for a video that would illustrate the pathetic job that GOP “leadership” has been doing defending the Trump agenda, but I was unable to find a good clip of a submissive little dog rolling over and wetting itself.
