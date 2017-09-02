Lots of Love In Texas – President Trump Visits Houston Harvey Relief Center…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Houston’t NRG Center, a 700,000 sq foot facility that is now serving the largest emergency shelter in the area.

President Trump and Melania met local Texans who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey, together they passed out food, hugged families, and kissed and played with children at Houston’s NRG Center.

President Trump stayed clear of the disaster zone earlier this week, saying he did not want to hamper rescue efforts. Instead, he met with Cabinet members, state and local leaders and first responders in the state capital Austin and Corpus Christi, where Harvey first hit, focusing on the logistics of the government response.

Right now, the President and First Lady of the United States are packing up trucks with relief supplies for #Harvey victims. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XFAncUMHK4 — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) September 2, 2017