Lots of Love In Texas – President Trump Visits Houston Harvey Relief Center…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Houston’t NRG Center, a 700,000 sq foot facility that is now serving the largest emergency shelter in the area.

President Trump and Melania met local Texans who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey, together they passed out food, hugged families, and kissed and played with children at Houston’s NRG Center.

President Trump stayed clear of the disaster zone earlier this week, saying he did not want to hamper rescue efforts. Instead, he met with Cabinet members, state and local leaders and first responders in the state capital Austin and Corpus Christi, where Harvey first hit, focusing on the logistics of the government response.

51 Responses to Lots of Love In Texas – President Trump Visits Houston Harvey Relief Center…

  1. CharterOakie says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Leadership with love.

  2. missmarple2 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Sundance,

    Thank you so much! Fox coverage had terrible sound and dark lighting and voice over by a former Bush guy who kept telling us what the President MUST do. It was really insulting!

  3. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  4. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  5. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  6. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  7. Oldschool says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    God works in mysterious ways.

  8. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:43 pm

  9. Concerned Virginian says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Two things:
    First, our lovely FLOTUS would make a GARBAGE BAG look like Paris fashion if she wore it. That’s REAL class.
    Second: More REAL class: our POTUS and FLOTUS demonstrating IN ACTION that they are helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
    Don’t see TURTLE, PAUL RYAN, SCHUMER down in Texas, do you?? I haven’t.

  10. NYGuy54 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    As usual, Melania looks beautiful in the most casual way.

  11. dreadnok89 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Man i love this. He is a better man than me. If i had his life i would certaintly being doing anything for the american people! Just being honest

  12. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    • chiefillinicake says:
      September 2, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      I don’t see a man who treats people differently because of their race or background. I see a man with the common touch. I see a man of compassion.

      I see a man who loves his fellow Americans.

    • American Me says:
      September 2, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      President Trump and First Lady Melania could easily be sipping champagne on a yacht or dipping their toes in the sand on an exotic location far, far away from the troubles of every day working class Americans. But they chose to make us, we, you and I their priority. May GOD bless them always. GOD bless you Sundance and GOD bless all you Treepers. MAGA!

  13. Comrade Mope says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    OMG!! Melania changed her hat to “Texas”.
    That will confuse CNN.

  14. Presyous says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    The picture with him holding the little girl melted my heart😍😍😍😍
    The smile on Melania face is priceless.

  16. Convert says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Sometimes I get hopeful and think the country still has a chance, then I remember that very, very few people follow the news much at all, only seeing CNN’s scroll occasionally, hearing the local radio news feed, etc. And it’s just 24-7 propoganda and lies by omission, and news his own party won’t support the President’s agenda. When the Swamp colludes and totally spins and lies instead of providing all the information and viewpoints. I’m just depressed about it all. But the pictures are awesome and I am thankful they went.

    • missmarple2 says:
      September 2, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      “God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform.”

      Every single person in that shelter will send those pictures to friends and relatives, who will then send it to THEIR friends. Word gets around, you know.

      Look at how happy those people were! Do you think they are going to believe CNN? Nope.

      Have faith. And go to church tomorrow. The President asked us to do so.

    • v4ni11ista says:
      September 2, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Hey, Boo Boo! Maybe we can find CNN’s ratings in that deplorable pick-a-nic basket!

  17. Presyous says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Priceless photos of them

  18. NYGuy54 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    The President is the most gracious guy. He just knows how to make people feel good about being next to him.

  19. duchess01 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    What a glorious tribute to our President and First Lady this thread is!

    Thank you, Sundance, and everyone for the beautiful pictures and videos – God Bless You All!

  20. fedback says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Now, President and First Lady greet service members at airbase

  21. rjcylon says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    I know this has nothing to do with politics, but those photos above are devastating to the left.

  22. sassymemphisbelle says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    My heart is bursting with joy, love, admiration, respect, pride and gratitude for OUR President. MAGA !

  23. listingstarboard says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    It lifts my heart to see Dr. Carson there with POTUS–two of the finest men on earth.

  24. Tonawanda says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Not possible to love or respect this man more.

  25. Alison says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    My face hurts from grinning.

    President Trump truly is an Ordinary Joe. If he lived in Texas, he’d drive a monster truck & be a BBQ magnate.

    I love my President.

  26. Bonitabaycane says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Our President is a strong leader with a huuuge heart. He loves the American people, all of them. The 2020 election is now over and the Dems know it. Two terms Mr. President! Keep up the great work!!

  27. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    POTUS and FLOTUS are non stop. I can’t keep up on TV. Thanking Coast Guard at Ellington Field now.
    Gotta get a followup on the guy who asked PDJT for assistance for his family. I dont know how this guy could be so calm and respectful.
    To paraphrase PDJT. “Go get your family. Bring them up here”.
    Reporter just said they will try to follow up

  28. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    CNN reporters heads are exploding

  29. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

  30. sundance says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

  31. fedback says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Wonderful watching the President and First Lady interact with the service members, army, navy, coast guard, national guard.
    So much love and respect

