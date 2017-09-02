Lots of Love In Texas – President Trump Visits Houston Harvey Relief Center…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Houston’t NRG Center, a 700,000 sq foot facility that is now serving the largest emergency shelter in the area.
President Trump and Melania met local Texans who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey, together they passed out food, hugged families, and kissed and played with children at Houston’s NRG Center.
President Trump stayed clear of the disaster zone earlier this week, saying he did not want to hamper rescue efforts. Instead, he met with Cabinet members, state and local leaders and first responders in the state capital Austin and Corpus Christi, where Harvey first hit, focusing on the logistics of the government response.
Leadership with love.
Our lovely First Lady Melania seems to have the biggest smiles when she is with children.
Thanks for the pictures and the videos sundance!
Sundance,
Thank you so much! Fox coverage had terrible sound and dark lighting and voice over by a former Bush guy who kept telling us what the President MUST do. It was really insulting!
Children, in their innocence, know a loving heart. They flock to POTUS with pure joy and excitement.
Yes, children KNOW.
God works in mysterious ways.
Amen 🙏
Thank you for this thread, Sundance.
Two things:
First, our lovely FLOTUS would make a GARBAGE BAG look like Paris fashion if she wore it. That’s REAL class.
Second: More REAL class: our POTUS and FLOTUS demonstrating IN ACTION that they are helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Don’t see TURTLE, PAUL RYAN, SCHUMER down in Texas, do you?? I haven’t.
Loser, the lot of them 😡
Where the heck are they, anyway?!?
Plotting their overthrow.
Drafting their latest list of excuses for not doing what is best for the country.
As usual, Melania looks beautiful in the most casual way.
Man i love this. He is a better man than me. If i had his life i would certaintly being doing anything for the american people! Just being honest
I don’t see a man who treats people differently because of their race or background. I see a man with the common touch. I see a man of compassion.
I see a man who loves his fellow Americans.
President Trump and First Lady Melania could easily be sipping champagne on a yacht or dipping their toes in the sand on an exotic location far, far away from the troubles of every day working class Americans. But they chose to make us, we, you and I their priority. May GOD bless them always. GOD bless you Sundance and GOD bless all you Treepers. MAGA!
OMG!! Melania changed her hat to “Texas”.
That will confuse CNN.
Our beautiful First Lady 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
I love her hat with Texas on the front & FLOTUS on the back. God Bless POTUS & FLOTUS!! So proud of them!
The picture with him holding the little girl melted my heart😍😍😍😍
The smile on Melania face is priceless.
Is that rafael jr standing way off to the side? Is he still mad from his spanking?
Sometimes I get hopeful and think the country still has a chance, then I remember that very, very few people follow the news much at all, only seeing CNN’s scroll occasionally, hearing the local radio news feed, etc. And it’s just 24-7 propoganda and lies by omission, and news his own party won’t support the President’s agenda. When the Swamp colludes and totally spins and lies instead of providing all the information and viewpoints. I’m just depressed about it all. But the pictures are awesome and I am thankful they went.
“God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform.”
Every single person in that shelter will send those pictures to friends and relatives, who will then send it to THEIR friends. Word gets around, you know.
Look at how happy those people were! Do you think they are going to believe CNN? Nope.
Have faith. And go to church tomorrow. The President asked us to do so.
Hey, Boo Boo! Maybe we can find CNN’s ratings in that deplorable pick-a-nic basket!
Priceless photos of them
The photos tell it all. The President loves all Americans. There is not a racist bone in his body.
The President is the most gracious guy. He just knows how to make people feel good about being next to him.
What a glorious tribute to our President and First Lady this thread is!
Thank you, Sundance, and everyone for the beautiful pictures and videos – God Bless You All!
Someone gave the First Lady yellow roses of Texas.
Now, President and First Lady greet service members at airbase
I know this has nothing to do with politics, but those photos above are devastating to the left.
My heart is bursting with joy, love, admiration, respect, pride and gratitude for OUR President. MAGA !
It lifts my heart to see Dr. Carson there with POTUS–two of the finest men on earth.
Not possible to love or respect this man more.
My face hurts from grinning.
President Trump truly is an Ordinary Joe. If he lived in Texas, he’d drive a monster truck & be a BBQ magnate.
I love my President.
Our President is a strong leader with a huuuge heart. He loves the American people, all of them. The 2020 election is now over and the Dems know it. Two terms Mr. President! Keep up the great work!!
POTUS and FLOTUS are non stop. I can’t keep up on TV. Thanking Coast Guard at Ellington Field now.
Gotta get a followup on the guy who asked PDJT for assistance for his family. I dont know how this guy could be so calm and respectful.
To paraphrase PDJT. “Go get your family. Bring them up here”.
Reporter just said they will try to follow up
CNN reporters heads are exploding
Wonderful watching the President and First Lady interact with the service members, army, navy, coast guard, national guard.
So much love and respect
